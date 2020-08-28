Went in for low tire pressure warning and found one tire had 3 nails in it! Needed new tire but completed work by the time I needed the vehicle! Michael was great, friendly, professional, and kept me informed. Thx for the car wash!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was expecting a complete front brake job, and I got a tech who checked the system thoroughly and I didn't need what I thought I needed. Very please with the service. I'll continue to have my vehicle serviced at this dealership.
Heather was exceptional! I brought my truck in for a LOT of work and was afraid as to how much it would cost. Heather was very attentive, explained the process and the repairs and called to make sure I gave my permission to resolve other issues I did not notice. She was attentive to my concerns as to timing and cost and made a potentially painful process very easy. The truck drives like it is brand new, the detailing was done exceptionally well. Really happy with Heather and your entire team. THANK YOU!
Had a problem that turned out to be operator error. Had lane assist enabled that alerts by three vibrations of the steering wheel. Thought there was something seriously wrong. Rick the service manager was great ! Checked it out and was understanding. Felt embarrassed, but it is good to know the service dept is there for you. Even with the COVID crunch. +++++rating !!
I recently purchased a 2020 F-150. Unsure at first about which truck to buy, the awesome sales consultant assigned to me showed me around to look at the different trucks. Normally my past experiences were to sit in the dealership and have them bring me to the car they wanted me to buy. This approach put me in a much more comfortable position to consider all the options available.
When I decided on the truck to buy, the sales consultant quickly got me set up to test drive and made sure that all my questions were answered. When I returned, the GM quickly assessed my trade in and offered the price I thought was perfect from all my previous research.
When it came time to financing the truck, I felt the dealership accommodated all the rebates available to me. Most importantly, they didn’t try to sneak any hidden charges past me like some other dealerships will do, especially during big promotional events.
Overall, I give Herb Chambers Ford of Westborough a perfect score. They hit all the important measures when you all looking to purchase a new F-150 truck.
Jason and his team at Herb Chambers Ford of Westborough was a dream to work with, assisting in every needed requirement of the commercial truck we were assembling, going the extra mile on every detail and delivering a beautiful F450 dump truck fully equipped with tool boxes, step ups, fenders, and company vinyl lettering--all installed! This truck entered our fleet seamlessly, I could not be happier! Thanks very much!
I had bad experience with Ford of Auburn ma. Brought my truck there an it ended up being there almost a yr put me out of business. They must of went thru 5 mechanics that I know was working on my car an at least 3 service managers an about 6 or 7 service members. So my truck was there during all the mix up. Long story short got truck back manager pretty much told sorry about all this an that was that. Did nothing at all for me period. So I was hesitant to bring my truck to Ford dealerships again. I definitely was not bringing it back to Auburn Ford. So I brought it to Westborough ford an the service manager Rick gave me a No BS assessment of how long an kept me informed. So I was pretty happy about that.
Heather was very helpful and kept me updated on the status of my vehicle. She explained testing process to determine if a new battery was required. Contacted me to confirm receipt of the needed part (battery) and confirmed appointment time. Service performed as outlined and within time frame. I appreciated all her efforts. She is an asset to the dealership.
