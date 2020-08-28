sales Rating

I recently purchased a 2020 F-150. Unsure at first about which truck to buy, the awesome sales consultant assigned to me showed me around to look at the different trucks. Normally my past experiences were to sit in the dealership and have them bring me to the car they wanted me to buy. This approach put me in a much more comfortable position to consider all the options available. When I decided on the truck to buy, the sales consultant quickly got me set up to test drive and made sure that all my questions were answered. When I returned, the GM quickly assessed my trade in and offered the price I thought was perfect from all my previous research. When it came time to financing the truck, I felt the dealership accommodated all the rebates available to me. Most importantly, they didn’t try to sneak any hidden charges past me like some other dealerships will do, especially during big promotional events. Overall, I give Herb Chambers Ford of Westborough a perfect score. They hit all the important measures when you all looking to purchase a new F-150 truck. Read more