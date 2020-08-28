Herb Chambers Ford of Westborough

310 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA 01581
(833) 995-1217
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Ford of Westborough

5.0
Overall Rating
(67)
Recommend: Yes (67) No (0)
sales Rating

happy customer

by Jeff on 08/28/2020

David Chapin was a joy to work with and put my deal together very quickly and painless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Really great people

by RAD on 09/03/2020

Great service, great vehicles, no pressure, an absolute pleasure to do business with, very satisfied and looking forward to a long relationship.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tire Pressure problem solved!

by Tire issue on 09/03/2020

Went in for low tire pressure warning and found one tire had 3 nails in it! Needed new tire but completed work by the time I needed the vehicle! Michael was great, friendly, professional, and kept me informed. Thx for the car wash!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Brake Job gone well

by Ed Ellis on 09/01/2020

I was expecting a complete front brake job, and I got a tech who checked the system thoroughly and I didn't need what I thought I needed. Very please with the service. I'll continue to have my vehicle serviced at this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by Review on 09/01/2020

In by 7 out before 8

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

no title

by cheryl deprospo on 08/19/2020

Heather in service was extremely pleasant, knowledgeable and helpful. She was fast, curteous and very easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

HEATHER ROCKS!

by michael georges on 08/14/2020

Heather was exceptional! I brought my truck in for a LOT of work and was afraid as to how much it would cost. Heather was very attentive, explained the process and the repairs and called to make sure I gave my permission to resolve other issues I did not notice. She was attentive to my concerns as to timing and cost and made a potentially painful process very easy. The truck drives like it is brand new, the detailing was done exceptionally well. Really happy with Heather and your entire team. THANK YOU!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A problem that was not a problem

by Raptor guy on 08/14/2020

Had a problem that turned out to be operator error. Had lane assist enabled that alerts by three vibrations of the steering wheel. Thought there was something seriously wrong. Rick the service manager was great ! Checked it out and was understanding. Felt embarrassed, but it is good to know the service dept is there for you. Even with the COVID crunch. +++++rating !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional

by Sheryl on 08/12/2020

Heather continues to be a delight to work with. Knowledgeable, responsive, engaging and totally focused on customer service. She should teach the rest of the world how it’s done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Customer friendly and no funny business

by Evan R on 07/18/2020

I recently purchased a 2020 F-150. Unsure at first about which truck to buy, the awesome sales consultant assigned to me showed me around to look at the different trucks. Normally my past experiences were to sit in the dealership and have them bring me to the car they wanted me to buy. This approach put me in a much more comfortable position to consider all the options available. When I decided on the truck to buy, the sales consultant quickly got me set up to test drive and made sure that all my questions were answered. When I returned, the GM quickly assessed my trade in and offered the price I thought was perfect from all my previous research. When it came time to financing the truck, I felt the dealership accommodated all the rebates available to me. Most importantly, they didn’t try to sneak any hidden charges past me like some other dealerships will do, especially during big promotional events. Overall, I give Herb Chambers Ford of Westborough a perfect score. They hit all the important measures when you all looking to purchase a new F-150 truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Engine Misfire

by LocalLincoln58 on 07/09/2020

The problem was quickly and efficiently handled by the Service staff at Herb Chambers Ford. Great job all around !!! It exceeded my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2015 Explorer A/C repair

by Marie on 07/02/2020

Had to have our compressor replaced. Ended up being under warranty, but took a while to get the correct warranty as we had changed policies. Service was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Paul was Fantastic

by Annette Christensen on 06/27/2020

Paul was caring and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Very Pleased!

by Hans Olsen on 06/26/2020

Jason and his team at Herb Chambers Ford of Westborough was a dream to work with, assisting in every needed requirement of the commercial truck we were assembling, going the extra mile on every detail and delivering a beautiful F450 dump truck fully equipped with tool boxes, step ups, fenders, and company vinyl lettering--all installed! This truck entered our fleet seamlessly, I could not be happier! Thanks very much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service No Long Wait

by KWH on 06/26/2020

Great experience! Very informative, detailed and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great an quick service

by Ian Adolphe on 06/22/2020

I had bad experience with Ford of Auburn ma. Brought my truck there an it ended up being there almost a yr put me out of business. They must of went thru 5 mechanics that I know was working on my car an at least 3 service managers an about 6 or 7 service members. So my truck was there during all the mix up. Long story short got truck back manager pretty much told sorry about all this an that was that. Did nothing at all for me period. So I was hesitant to bring my truck to Ford dealerships again. I definitely was not bringing it back to Auburn Ford. So I brought it to Westborough ford an the service manager Rick gave me a No BS assessment of how long an kept me informed. So I was pretty happy about that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Gary on 06/17/2020

I brought my vehicle in for The Works at the scheduled time and the vehicle service was completed while I waited. Very professional and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Purchaser

by Edward Noonan on 06/17/2020

Mike was excellent. Personable and realistic. He did not push us to buy. Took his time and explained everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Sunroof repair

by Scott on 06/12/2020

My f-150 sunroof wasN’t working correctly upon purchase. Herb Chambers Ford picked up the truck, fixed the sunroof, and dropped the truck back off. A++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Standard service work oil change

by material on 06/11/2020

Car was taken on time and returned promptly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Advisor

by Heather Emond on 06/10/2020

Heather was very helpful and kept me updated on the status of my vehicle. She explained testing process to determine if a new battery was required. Contacted me to confirm receipt of the needed part (battery) and confirmed appointment time. Service performed as outlined and within time frame. I appreciated all her efforts. She is an asset to the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
216 cars in stock
157 new58 used1 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
50 new|13 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-350 Super Duty
Ford F-350 Super Duty
23 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
