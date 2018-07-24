Colonial Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Colonial Volkswagen
Joanne was great!
by 07/24/2018on
Had a great experience buying my new GTI. Joanne was very helpful.
excellent car buying experience!!!
by 06/16/2018on
Worked with Tegan and had such a great experience! great customer service, easy to talk to, informative, and made car shopping actually enjoyable! Earned my loyalty as a customer right off the bat!
Great Dealership and Sales Staff
by 05/20/2018on
I worked primarily with Alex Mallet who had an earnest and helpful attitude. It was a pleasant, low stress interaction focused on getting me the test drives I requested and staying later on a Sunday to fulfill those requests. I would recommend folks to stop by Colonial if shopping for a VW.
Tegan and Neil were amazing
by 03/22/2018on
Want a great car buying expereince go to Colonial Volkswagen of Westborough. Make sure to ask for Tegan, what a wonderful, kind, and overall great person to work with. Tegan did everything to showing me how to improve my credit to making it happen to get me a new car. Tegan is the definition of a great face for a company commiting to great customer service. Definatley ask for an appointment with her. You will not be disappointed. Neil in finace did wonders pulling out all tje stops to get a bank to approve me for a car loan. What great staff staff. Very freindly and polite. Neil even made his way back to the office after he left for the night to do my paperwork. No dealer has not even come close to treating me like a king. Want a great car buying expereince definatley visit this dealer.
Great Place and Great People
by 02/11/2018on
Tegan is the best! She made buying my first car such a easy and quick experience. If you are in the market for a new car I highly recommend that you seek her help.
Awesome Experience!
by 02/03/2018on
I had a great experience working with Peter Esposito to purchase my car. He was extremely helpful and I couldn't be happier with my purchase! I would recommend Colonial Volkswagen and working with Peter again and again!
A fantastic experience
by 01/19/2018on
I recently purchased a 2017 GTI from Colonial, and it was by far the best experience I've had buying a car. The salesman I worked with, Seth, was extremely friendly, knowledgeable and helpful throughout the sales process, and gave me a fair deal both on the vehicle, and on my trade-in. Even better, he went above and beyond when it came to delivering the car. I live in CT, a little over an hour from the dealership. He offered to bring the car to the CT DMV near me, handle the registration for the vehicle for me, and swap for my trade-in. With drive time, waiting at the DMV, etc. Seth spent several hours just to deliver the vehicle to me, and was nothing but cheerful and helpful throughout. Colonial had the best price in the region on the vehicle, AND gave the best service I have ever experienced from any business. I would highly recommend Colonial VW to everyone without reservation.
Best car salesman ever
by 12/17/2017on
I was so happy to work with Peter Esposito! He was very patient and helped me find the car that fits my needs! I would recommend Peter to anyone looking for a great deal and easy to work with sales. No BS! Thank you for being honest, kind and patient with me! I love my car!!
Bought a used Lexus and traded a VW.
by 11/27/2017on
Worked with Andrew. He was very easy to work with. Very happy with the whole transaction!! Andrew was a pleasure to deal with.., no pressure sales tactics used! Business department was very good. Would buy again.
Quick & Easy Sale!
by 11/06/2017on
We had a great buying experience at Colonial VW, thanks to Seth...he was pleasant and fast! We thought we were stuck in our lease, but he helped us with the buyout process and got us a great price for our new vehicle. Very happy!
Five star review for Jon Lacey and Colonial Volkswagen
by 06/06/2017on
I would like to give a five star rating to Colonial Volkswagen and service consultant Jon Lacey a five star rating for their outstanding service. Finding a trustworthy service department now a days can be very challenging. I was immediately impressed with Jon Lacey's down to earth nature , making me feel like a customer not a invoice on his desk. Jons efficient and thorough mannerism was a breath of fresh air! Jon also kept me informed every step of the way in my repair job and was very conscious of cost repair. It was a pleasant experience all the way around and I would highly recommend the service department. Ask for Jon Lacey he will get the job done!
Awful car buying experience
by 11/13/2016on
I had a terrible experience buying a car at this dealership. I negotiated the price of a 2016 Jetta online. I went in to test drive one on a Saturday, and they didn't have any automatics (I was told I would be able to test drive the kind of car I was looking for), so I drove a 2017. I liked the car, and was told they would be able to get a 2016 Jetta in the color I wanted, so I started filling out paperwork. After I had already signed a sales agreement, I was told they made a mistake and the car would be $500 more than the price we had originally agreed to. This is when I should have left this dealership. I got them to go down $250. We then waited over an hour to meet with the one person they have to go through the final paperwork. They tried to get me to agree to a higher interest loan than we had discussed until I told them I had a better interest rate somewhere else. When we finally left the dealership, I was told I would be able to pick up my new car on Tuesday (and possibly Monday). I checked in with the dealership on Monday, and Tuesday morning they said my car would be ready Tuesday or Wednesday. I had to contact the dealership again on Wednesday, and they said they still didn't have the car, but that I could pick it up Thursday. I was called Thursday evening and told the car wouldn't be ready until Monday. I talked to the salesperson (Mike), who said he was sorry but they were having difficulty locating a vehicle in the color I wanted. He said they would make it worth my while by giving me a free service. I sent a lengthy email to the GM about my experience. I was called by the general sales manager (Ian), who apologized for all of the issues and also told me they would do something for me for all of the problems. He told me that the car wouldn't be ready until Tuesday and that he wanted to meet me when I picked up the car. I finally was able to pick up the car on Tuesday after having to sign new paperwork because of the new VIN number. Ian was not there and Mike did not mention anything about free service. The car was not inspected, even though that was one of the fees I paid. They said I could come back again, but since the dealership wasn't very close to where I live, I chose to get it inspected elsewhere. It took them 3 days to email me my registration (after multiple inquiries) and I also discovered that they overcharged me for the registration. I was eventually sent checks for the inspection fee and the overcharge on the registration. I reached out to Mike and Ian about the free service I was promised, but neither has gotten back to me. I would avoid buying a car from this dealership.
Quick and easy
by 08/31/2016on
Just bought a new 2016 Jetta Sport from Pierre Saliba at Colonial VW of Westborough. I responded to a TrueCar price quote ($15,029!) for any in-stock Jetta Sport car, but by the time I got there the one on the lot had been sold. Colonial honored the advertised price anyway and got me exactly the car I wanted from another dealership at a ridiculously low price, almost $6,000 off MSRP. I couldn't be happier with the service I received and would gladly recommend Colonial to anyone looking for a new VW!
The best salesman I've dealt with
by 08/22/2016on
This is by far the best and most friendly dealership I have ever been to. Everyone was very accommodating and really worked with me to get me the best deal possible. I was looking for a new car to lease and spoke with at least 8 other dealerships, but what sold me with Colonial was the way I was treated. Gina was my first point of contact and was incredible friendly. She took the time to understand the car I was looking for and accommodating my budget. She spent the time to make me feel like I was her only priority, even though they are always incredibly busy. I came into the dealership that same day and met with Pierre who, in my opinion, is one of the best salesman I've dealt with. Incredibly friendly and made my family and I feel very welcomed. He worked with me to give me the best deal possible in the area and constantly followed up to make sure I was still happy with my lease. After meeting with Pierre, I sat with Kathryn who finalized the lease for me. She was very easy to talk to and again, very pleasant to be around. Needless to say, if you are in the market for a new car, used car, or lease, this is the place to come hands down. I walked away with a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T and am incredibly happy that I chose Colonial Volkswagen, they will definitely have my business again in the future.
Good Experience at Colonial
by 08/18/2016on
I bought a car with Colonial in July. I was looking for a specific model and trim level and was shopping around with various dealers in a 150 mile radius. Colonial stepped up and gave me a good price and sourced a car from Pennsylvania that was 90% of what I was looking for. I had my eyes set on a rare Limited Edition, and the only attribute I couldn't get was the interior color. I love the car and I'm happy with the purchase. Colonial is clean and airy inside. There's a large waiting area and vending machines, as well as a cell phone charging station. This dealership has good amenities and it's a comfy place if you have to wait for a ride, or you're hanging out while your oil is changed, or if you're waiting for paperwork to process (which doesn't take very long anyway). Nathan Lepkham, my salesman, was the best part of the Colonial experience. He's laid-back, easy to talk to, and seems to connect well with his customers. He went above and beyond and came in on his day off to make sure everything went smoothly when I signed the paperwork. He even offered to give me a ride home, which would have been a 2-hour round trip for him on his day off after spending a couple of hours at the dealership with me. What a guy. Overall, Colonial did a nice job and were pretty straightforward. Everyone was very kind and welcoming. Aside from a few miscommunications in the process with another member of the sales staff, they gave me a good experience and I would recommend Colonial to my friends. Without those miscommunications, they'd get 5 stars.
Great buying experience at Colonial VW
by 08/15/2016on
Great buying experience at Colonial VW in Westborough" At Colonial VW in Westborough I got the world-class buying experience: Professional, Courtois, Fast and Efficient. I pre-set the price for my Passat 2016 via email. Very happy with my purchase. If you need a VW - this is the place to buy from.
Easy sale and a great experience
by 07/14/2016on
I recently purchased a new 2016 Golf R from Colonial VW. These are very rare, incredible cars. I was worried no one would find me one, after a few other dealers couldn't be bothered to even try and help me out. Colonial immediately contacted me and located the exact one I was looking for. I worked with Pierre on the sale and it was a very easy transaction, and I even had a trade in with the process. Pierre kept me updated when we were waiting for the R to be delivered so I was never left wondering when my new car was going to arrive. I live in Maine so I had to travel a decent distance, but it was well worth it and I'm a very satisfied customer. Now I get to enjoy my new awesome ride on all my adventures. Couldn't be happier with my experience!
Highly recommend!
by 06/30/2016on
I had a really good experience with Colonial Volkswagen of Westborough. I live in NH and had been thinking about getting a new car recently to replace my 2008 Eos Lux. I didn't realize they didn't make the Eos anymore, so then I started thinking about a beetle convertible and I came across the Beetle Denim that was just released recently. I only buy white cars and I love convertibles so it seemed like a good fit. I did an Internet search and ended up on truecar.com, and from there I chose the car I wanted, and from there it led me to Colonial Volkswagen of Westborough. Truecar also gave me the best price for the car with no haggling. Rebecca Cunningham from Colonial Volkswagen contacted me via email immediately after I submitted my inquiry and asked for my VIN and pictures of my Eos, gave me a ballpark price for a trade, I then scheduled a test drive. We decided to go Monday at 7PM. As soon as we got there Pierre Saliba was waiting for us so that we could test drive the car. He pulled the car up, put the top down, took a copy of my license, and we then got in and went for a test drive in the area. Pierre was a very nice guy and very easy to work with. He was very knowlegable about Volkswagens and he knew the area very well. When our test drive was over we went back to the dealer and gave them my Eos key so that they could appraise my car for a possible trade. That took maybe 10 minutes for them to come back with a price. I knew the value of my car and the bottom price that I wanted for my car for a trade, and I didn't want to go below that because I knew I could sell it relatively quick. After a few times times going back-and-forth and meeting with a manager, Eric Hofer, we agreed to a trade price, and the price for the new car, and after thinking about it a few minutes I decided to make the deal. The Truecar price didn't include any of the extra options the car had, so those did have to be added to the online quote, but Truecar also gives a discount on the options if you add them to the quote. That was the price I paid and no haggling was needed because it was a very good price. After speaking with finance and getting all the paperwork done we were out of there by 8:45 PM. Since I live in NH, they had to drive the car to me and meet me at my Townhall to register the car. They did this on Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday they had to detail the car and also put on the Simoniz Glasscoat that I had purchased. One of their car runners, BilI Thomas, brought the car to my townhall on Wednesday afternoon at noon, he went in with me to do all the paperwork, and exchanged the car license plates. I then asked him if he could take a couple pictures of me with my old car and my new car. He took several. Bill was a very friendly and very nice guy. I then drove the car home and I called Pierre and he asked me to call him after I got out of work and when I was in my car so he could go over some of the features. Around 4:30 I called Pierre and he also went in a Beetle and he went over a lot of the features in my car. It was very helpful! He then told me I could call him anytime I have any questions about my car. Such a nice guy! My husband came home a couple hours later and noticed a ding on one of the fender sides -my heart sank! I sent Pierre a picture of the ding and he called me right away and said they would fix it and not to worry. They sent someone to fix it this week and now it's back to new! I can't say enough good things about this dealership and their employees. I highly recommend!
As Good as it Gets!
by 01/27/2016on
My experience at Colonial VW was as good as it gets. I went in on a Saturday to explore the possibility of buying a new VW Jetta and by Monday night was driving home in my new car. Pierre really listened to my needs and found the perfect car. The woman who handled the lease was also amazing. This entire experience was stress-free and positive.
Highly recommend
by 10/24/2015on
Purchased my 2nd new car from Colonial VW .Great experience no pressure no double talk . Great car too.
Painless Car Buying Experience
by 10/18/2015on
My husband found a used trade in for sale at Colonial here on Edmunds, and the salesmen were incredibly accommodating. We live about an hour away and have a newborn baby around whose schedule we had to work for test driving. The salesman who worked with us, Tomas, drove the car to a mechanic of our choosing for a condition assessment so that we would not have to drive out and back on a work day, and he came in on a weekend day off to meet us when we completed our purchase. The car itself is meeting all of our expectations, and we are very happy. I would recommend Colonial to friends looking to buy a new or used car.
