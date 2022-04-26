2 out of 5 stars service Rating

Let me start with saying that I believe honda products are all top notch. With that being said....if you have to have work done on your car,DO NOT,DO NOT bring it to [non-permissible content removed]. Very simple story.I brought my 2002 S-2000 to have three gaskets in the V-tech solenoid replaced.Whole job cost 167.00.No problem......until......about a mile down the road and my engine basically imploded......at 30mph. Me and my neighbor had to push it about a block to get it home.I called the dealership at 6:00am,got someone in parts.I talked with her and ask her to tell the service writer or dealership manager to call me.Well... about 11:00 I get the supposedly head of service department.He tells me to bring it back in to see what the problem is..... .Now did you catch that,he wants me to bring it back in.First off [non-permissible content removed] didnt grasp,ITS NOT RUNNING.And,I left a perfectly good car at your dealership and less than a mile the motor implodes.....? And you want me to have it towed back to you.. ? I think not,have no faith in your service department and corporate mentality.Now keep in mind,here is a dealership that allows this head mechanic to have his hotrod PROJECT in the stall next to him,and has been there almost a year.Now who's to say which 'PROJECT 'was his main focus the day I left my car.Between the parts department and the top flight mechanic,neither could tell me the size of one particular prominent bolt on the face of the motor. This car was/is very special,it was maintained perfectly through its life including oil changes LESS LESS LESS than every two thousand miles. I will have to take them to court but until that time,I will be on every social media platform to discourage people from going to thin enpt people. They think I am joking but,in my family we have a business that caters to residential deliveries with nine trucks and we will be flying poster board size placards on them to again,warn people about this ham and egg operation Read more