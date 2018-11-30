1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to Balise thinking I could get a better deal there than the mazda dealership close to me (Berkshire Mazda). I was sorely mistaken. I expressed interest in a 2017 cx-5, touring trim with preferred package. I happened to ask about navigation in the car and was told the car is nav capable but you have to buy the chip for $400 extra. While negotiating with a sales representative I asked if the nav chip could be thrown in at a certain price we were discussing. This was over text, and she proceeded to say to me, "Lol, now you want nav?". I found this incredibly unprofessional to start with. So I contacted the sales manager about this and yet he never apologized. Regardless I tried to maintain faith I could come to a good deal with them. However, I then found out that I was mistaken about a color of interior I thought they had for the car, which I only thought existed on their lot. This was not the case though, finding out that all dealers had these same interior options. So after not budging on their price anymore, I decided to go to berkshire mazda instead. Here I found a hassle-free negotiation where I saved hundreds more than I would have at Balise. The kicker is that I was finally informed by Berkshire Mazda that the nav chip comes with the preffered package. I had expressed interest in the preferred package the entire time I was negotiating a price with Balise. Not once did any of the representatives or sales manager I spoke with, tell me that the nav chip came with the preferred package. They were planning on charging me an extra $400 if I did in fact end up wanting it. When asking the sales manager afterwards if he knew the whole time that I wanted the preferred package, he said yes. Then when asking why he failed to mention that nav chip came with it, he said "Well you didn't ask". I suppose it's my mistake for trusting the false info provided to me by the representatives. When asking why none of his representatives told me this, he only repeated that he had already thrown out my paperwork, (even though I know my info was logged in a computer), and tried to dodge the question. I was appalled by the dishonesty and downright rudeness of the staff here. I would 100 times over recommend Berkshire Mazda instead. They were much friendlier and much more willing to negotiate. Read more