Customer Reviews of Balise Mazda
Excellent experience
by 11/30/2018on
Excellent experience. Very easy to work with on the purchase of my new car. I would recommend working with this dealership. Great team from the sales experience, finalizing the purchase. I'll post a service review after my first service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience buying my new car
by 10/10/2017on
I recently got a new job and needed a new car. I did a ton of research and decided the Mazda fit my needs the best. I shopped a few Mazda dealers and Balise was by far the best. The sales lady was personable and seemed to know her stuff. I asked a lot of question and was probably a pain in the neck but she was very understanding. I searched pricing online and i got a price that was even better then I expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rude, and Tried to scam me out of $400
by 10/07/2017on
I went to Balise thinking I could get a better deal there than the mazda dealership close to me (Berkshire Mazda). I was sorely mistaken. I expressed interest in a 2017 cx-5, touring trim with preferred package. I happened to ask about navigation in the car and was told the car is nav capable but you have to buy the chip for $400 extra. While negotiating with a sales representative I asked if the nav chip could be thrown in at a certain price we were discussing. This was over text, and she proceeded to say to me, "Lol, now you want nav?". I found this incredibly unprofessional to start with. So I contacted the sales manager about this and yet he never apologized. Regardless I tried to maintain faith I could come to a good deal with them. However, I then found out that I was mistaken about a color of interior I thought they had for the car, which I only thought existed on their lot. This was not the case though, finding out that all dealers had these same interior options. So after not budging on their price anymore, I decided to go to berkshire mazda instead. Here I found a hassle-free negotiation where I saved hundreds more than I would have at Balise. The kicker is that I was finally informed by Berkshire Mazda that the nav chip comes with the preffered package. I had expressed interest in the preferred package the entire time I was negotiating a price with Balise. Not once did any of the representatives or sales manager I spoke with, tell me that the nav chip came with the preferred package. They were planning on charging me an extra $400 if I did in fact end up wanting it. When asking the sales manager afterwards if he knew the whole time that I wanted the preferred package, he said yes. Then when asking why he failed to mention that nav chip came with it, he said "Well you didn't ask". I suppose it's my mistake for trusting the false info provided to me by the representatives. When asking why none of his representatives told me this, he only repeated that he had already thrown out my paperwork, (even though I know my info was logged in a computer), and tried to dodge the question. I was appalled by the dishonesty and downright rudeness of the staff here. I would 100 times over recommend Berkshire Mazda instead. They were much friendlier and much more willing to negotiate.
I couldn't be happier
by 09/14/2016on
I'm thrilled with my new car and the fact the dealer was able to get my financing approved. Another dealer kept telling me the bank would not offer me a loan. I went to Balise Mazda and they were able to get my financing in order and at a great interest rate.
No hassle approach made it easy
by 03/16/2016on
Their no hassle approach made it an easy decision for our 1st Mazda. We were really set on a Honda or Nissan; but decided to test drive the CX5 and it was clearly a stand out. Dave wasn't pushy and let us look at our pace. It was refreshing since we had encountered other salespeople who weren't so helpful. So we made our decision and couldn't be more happy.
They made it easy for me
by 01/20/2016on
I purchased my first new car (Mazda CX-5) a couple weeks ago and the sales lady made it very easy. She was very patient with me and made me feel comfortable through the entire process. As a female, I was happy to have a female salesperson. I kinda felt like some of the men salespeople were talking down to me at the other dealerships. I'm thrilled with my first new car and happy I purchased from Balise.
Wonderful dealership
by 10/17/2015on
I had a great experience purchasing my 2008 certified pre-owned CX-9 from Brian. He was very knowledgable about the car and went above and beyond. I would recommend Brian and Balise Mazda to all my friends and family and they will surely have a great experience.
Great Experience
by 10/17/2015on
I recently leased a CX-5 from Brian and it was a great experience. I had never leased a car before. He answered all my questions and made the process as easy as possible. All in all it was a very enjoyable experience and I look forward to seeing him again when my lease is up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No way
by 10/15/2015on
High pressure rude tactics from salesman. Spent six hours negotiatingthey tried to sell me a vehical I did not want and a loan which was too long a term.( six years) I went too marcotte ford got a better deal 5 years paid less money for a better vehical. This was a purchase of a new vehical
BY FAR THE BEST EXPIERENCE EVER!!!
by 10/08/2015on
I recently purchased a 2016 Mazda CX-5 from Chantilli Cruz at Balise Mazda. I had done my research for several months and knew that I wanted a CX-5 Grand Touring in White to replace my 2012 Mazda 2 that I LOVED! I live in CT & visited Liberty Mazda first to buy my new car because it was closer to home and more convenient for service. However when I arrived I had a very pushy & rude sales person who wanted to force me to buy a color that I did not want. I left unhappy and decided to look at other brands having a bad taste in my mouth about my experience. While at work the next day in Baystate I told my co-worker my experience the night before and she referred my to Chantilli Cruz at Balise Mazda. He & his wife had recently purchased a Mazda 3 from her & raved about the great experience they had working with her! I immediately called Chantilli & made an appointment. When I arrived she had the EXACT car I wanted to purchase pulled up to the front door cleaned up, and with a plate on it ready to be driven! Already impressed when I went inside she was exactly what was described to me, genuine, respectful of my time & truly an easy person to work with! I purchased my CX-5 from her with out a doubt that same day! I ALMOST did not buy a Mazda, but thanks to Chantilli , her sales Manager Richie & Brendan in finance I am happy with my new CX-5! I would recommend the team to anyone!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car purchase
by 07/22/2015on
I have purchased 7 news cars in my life and this has been the easiest one so far. The salesperson actually knew about the car and was able to answer questions. This is rare these days! I did my homework and didn't walk in blind but never once did I feel like they were trying to pull something. Everyone seemed to know what they were doing and it really made things a lot easier than most other places I've visited. I'm very happy with my new CX-5 and the dealership.
smooth and no problems
by 09/22/2014on
This is my first attempt to make all the purchase arrangements online and it ended up being pretty easy. I an inquiry to several dealers and they all came back with similar prices but the salesperson at Balise just seemed better at communicating with me digitally better than the others. My job doesn't allow me time to take a lot of phone calls so email and text is important to me and Balise was willing to do everything this way. This made it very easy for me and everything was worked out before I came into the dealership. They earned my business by working around my schedule and making things easy.
Very easy and straight forward car purchase
by 08/04/2014on
My husband and I really enjoyed the shopping experience at Balise Mazda. We shopped for several cars over a three month span before making the decision to buy a new CX-5. Ashley our sales woman, was very professional, honest, approachable, and knowledgeable about her work. Everyone at the dealership seemed to work together and made out new car purchase a good one. It was the easiest and most straight forward car purchase we have ever had.
No games and no pressure
by 07/26/2014on
We just purchased a Mazda 3 iTouring package from Ashley at Balise. We knew exactly what we wanted before we arrived at the dealership. We HATE the games most dealerships play when you buy a car. We had none of that with Ashley. Everyone to whom we were introduced was cordial and not pushy. It was the most pleasant car-buying experience either of us has ever had. Ashley took the time to explain everything thoroughly, and even set up our cell phones with the bluetooth. Brenden, the finance manager, was also very helpful, going above and beyond by explaining to us how to request a refund on the warranty on our previous car. We would highly recommend this dealership to anyone who wants to buy a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Got a great deal
by 04/29/2014on
The service I received was awesome. Brian & the manager went above and beyond to make my first new car buying experience a great one. They even offered me more for my old junker than I expected!! I would definitely recommend the dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best car buying experience
by 04/20/2014on
I recently purchased my new car from Balise and it was by far the best car buying experience ever. Everyone was helpful and went out of their way to make sure I got exactly what I wanted. I live in CT so I shopped the dealer in Hartford first and they made me feel like they tried to take advantage of me. The numbers kept changing and they kept asking me if there was anyone else who needed to help me make up my mind. I had done my homework and knew exactly what I wanted and had a good idea what I wanted to pay. I went to Balise and they treated me with respect and listened to me without any typical pushy sales pitch. They offered me a price that was pretty close to what my research said I should pay. With a little prodding they came down to my price and it didn't involve all the back and forth I found elsewhere. I felt like I was in the twilight zone and found myself at the one dealership that didn't play games and really made it easy for me to buy my new car. I would highly recommend Balise Mazda to anyone looking for a new Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very Poor Customer Service
by 04/20/2014on
Unfortunately my interactions with Balise Mazda have left nothing but a sour taste in my mouth. I tried to set up an appointment to come in to purchase a new Mazda via their email service on a Sunday night. I was emailed back and asked if I could setup a time to talk on the phone Monday. I agreed but the call never came. I emailed them again, was promised another phone call, and stillnothing. This went on for an entire week. Finally, I physically went into the dealership. I knew the exact car I was looking for in their inventory and was in a time crunch so I asked if I could skip straight to talking numbers with the sales manager. After sitting there for some time, I was informed that the sales manager would not even discuss numbers unless I committed to spending more time at the dealership. The entire time I had been very upfront that I had a limited amount of time to talk. When they asked me to stay longer, I explained that while I would love to spend more time there, I had tried to setup a meeting for the past week but the dealership never replied. I asked the sales manager to call me with an offer and had to leave. I got a phone call from the sales person who had been helping meshe said, again, that the sales manager would not discuss numbers unless I came back in. I asked her to have the sales manager call me, and she promised that he would. Shockerhe didn't. I have bought 2 mazdas brand new over the past six years and I have never been treated so poorly. If the sales process is any indication of the level of service Balise Mazda provides, I would not shop here period. Shop at Autex Mazda in Keene, NH. Shop at Liberty Mazda in Hartford, CT. Both dealerships are more courteous and value your time as well as your business. Avoid at all costs.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very good experience
by 03/20/2014on
We had been shopping small SUV's and all the reviews said to check out the CX-5, CRV, Forrester and Rav4. We decided to test drive each one and then narrow the choice down. Surprisingly, the salespeople we encountered didn't really know anything about the car they were selling. The salesperson we had at Balise was able to answer every question and and gave us a full tour of the CX-5. They had a test drive that was a lot longer than the others we had and it really made the CX5 stand out. In our case the dealership really made the experience a positive one and they showcased the CX-5 in a way that helped up make the best decision for us. We would recommend Balise Mazda to anyone shopping for a Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not bad
by 11/15/2013on
Went here with a friend who purchased a vehicle. Their service was very good but I don't believe they were entirely forthcoming with some of the important information regarding financing. Nonetheless, it was an overall good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very happy
by 07/21/2013on
I just got my first new car and I'm so excited. I compared a bunch of cars I decided that the Mazda3 was the one I liked the best. Then I sent in an Internet price request and several dealers contacted me. The first dealer I visited had the lowest price but after I got there the price changed to a much higher price and I wasn't feeling comfortable with the salesperson. My next stop was Balise and the salesperson was helpful and laid back, not pushy at all. Best of all the price was exactly what they emailed me. That was refreshing after the experience at the other dealer. They made me feel good about my purchase even though I was probably a pain since I couldn't decide on a color. Thank you Balise Mazda I love my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Purchase
by 07/04/2013on
I test drove the CX-5 and decided it was the car for me. The sales folks were friendly and gave me a price that was higher than I planned on spending. I had other quotes through this website, and it took a bit of back on forth by e-mail. It was a little tricky getting their bottom line, but it was finally achieved. It was about $100 over the best price from another dealer, but I was glad to buy local. When I bought the car I did it with a trade in. We live about 25 minutes away and I forgot my Title. They had a driver follow me home after I purchased the new car to pick up the Title. I appreciated this gesture.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
