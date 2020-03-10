Balise Honda
Purchasing a car!
by 10/03/2020on
I had a great 1st experience purchasing my new car here at Balise Honda W. Springfield. James Frangiamore was a big help with helping me make a decision that was BEST for ME! He was honest, kind and never pressured me to do anything. He was just simply there to help and he did just that. I would recommend James to anyone!
RUN AWAY FROM BALISE AS FAST AS YOU CAN
by 06/28/2020on
Let me start with saying that I believe honda products are all top notch. With that being said....if you have to have work done on your car,DO NOT,DO NOT bring it to [non-permissible content removed]. Very simple story.I brought my 2002 S-2000 to have three gaskets in the V-tech solenoid replaced.Whole job cost 167.00.No problem......until......about a mile down the road and my engine basically imploded......at 30mph. Me and my neighbor had to push it about a block to get it home.I called the dealership at 6:00am,got someone in parts.I talked with her and ask her to tell the service writer or dealership manager to call me.Well... about 11:00 I get the supposedly head of service department.He tells me to bring it back in to see what the problem is..... .Now did you catch that,he wants me to bring it back in.First off [non-permissible content removed] didnt grasp,ITS NOT RUNNING.And,I left a perfectly good car at your dealership and less than a mile the motor implodes.....? And you want me to have it towed back to you.. ? I think not,have no faith in your service department and corporate mentality.Now keep in mind,here is a dealership that allows this head mechanic to have his hotrod PROJECT in the stall next to him,and has been there almost a year.Now who's to say which 'PROJECT 'was his main focus the day I left my car.Between the parts department and the top flight mechanic,neither could tell me the size of one particular prominent bolt on the face of the motor. This car was/is very special,it was maintained perfectly through its life including oil changes LESS LESS LESS than every two thousand miles. I will have to take them to court but until that time,I will be on every social media platform to discourage people from going to thin enpt people. They think I am joking but,in my family we have a business that caters to residential deliveries with nine trucks and we will be flying poster board size placards on them to again,warn people about this ham and egg operation
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Honda C-RV
by 10/05/2018on
Wonderful seller Arsen Javadian! Great service!I love my new car!
Not Your Typical Honda Experience
by 01/18/2016on
I've been shopping around at multiple dealerships within 75 miles of Nashua, NH and swung into Balise Honda to check out two Honda Odysseys. Balise was a very different experience than what I've come to expect from the Honda name. Both cars were unusually dirty--dirty leather seats, French fries jammed in the seat belt buckles, bits of food and trash around the base of the seats, ketchup on the side of the driver's seat, etc. We test drove one of the vehicles, noted that it had a pull to the right and discovered that the oil was significantly overfilled (we checked it when we parked). I asked if I could see the inspection report from the certification, but the salesman was not able to get the paperwork because the vehicle had not yet been certified, despite the giant "certified" sticker on the windshield. We decided to make an offer that was generous for an uncertified vehicle in average condition, and the dealership showed no interest in making a counter-offer. They simply emphasized that the sticker price was fair and wished us luck on finding a vehicle for the price we wanted. Definitely makes you appreciate the professionalism and courtesy at other dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I have been coming here for years
by 11/04/2013on
I have brought a number of vehicles into this service center and have always been satisfied with the work they perform. They have always been very friendly as well. Overall great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Purchasing Experience!
by 06/26/2010on
I emailed Balise regarding a 2010 Accord EX stick shift sedan that was listed as being at that dealer per edmunds.com. The car wasn't there, but they offered me a quote of $1600 under invoice almost immediately. They then located a matching car and had it delivered from Rhode Island. The minimal negotiation that took place was all done electronically (I live 1.5 hours away). I drove down a week later to sign papers, and there wasn't any funny business whatsoever. No pressure, no unnecessary accessories, etc.....and that's pretty amazing given that I'm 23 and went by myself. Car was delivered to my door at the beginning of the next week, free of charge! I'd buy from Balise again in a heartbeat!
Our 2008, Nimbus Gray, Honda Odssey-Touring Minivan
by 03/12/2008on
My family has bought two cars from Balise in two months. Each experience was just what we wanted it to be. It's not easy buying a car and they make it as painless and as simple as they can. There was no high pressure, which is what kept us going back. Our salesman was the best and very helpful and not needy of customers. I would recommend buy from Balise hands down.