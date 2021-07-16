Wellesley Mazda
Customer Reviews of Wellesley Mazda
end-of-the-month deal
by 07/16/2021on
I am very happy with my new leased Mazda. Mike W. was very helpful in getting me what I wanted. I had to be firm and do research before-hand though. Thanks! Closed right at the end of the month, which is a good time because they want to close the month well.
Amazing Experience!!
by 06/29/2021on
I can not say enough great things about my whole experience from start to finish with the whole crew at Wellesley Mazda! Huge shout out to Darren & Alex Bonanno, Mike Winterson & Cole Wright for making things so seamless and going the extra mile to help me out my lease. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone and everyone who is in the market!
Easy and Painless
by 05/12/2021on
I leased a CX-5 and worked with Mike Winterson and the process couldn’t have been easier. I was at Subaru down the road two days earlier and it was like pulling teeth tying to get final figures. Mike and his manager were so much easier to work with and gave me a better deal. Highly recommended.
Excellent Experience
by 04/14/2021on
Mike Winterson at Wellesley Mazda was amazing! Made the process to buy my new CX9 seamless. He was extremely knowledgeable on the car features and answered all our questions. The location itself is very beautiful for being a dealership. You feel like royalty stepping inside. If you're shopping for a Mazda make sure to check out this location and visit Mike!!
Easier than expected
by 04/06/2021on
Very straightforward sales service. I was able to do all the necessary research online and my salesperson, Michael was very helpful and knowledgeable. I had bought from this dealership in the past but I had a much more comfortable experience this time around.
Great Customer Service!
by 03/02/2021on
I recently transitioned from a previous CX-5 lease to a new one through Wellesley Mazda and was incredibly happy with their customer service and support throughout the whole process. Mike and Rodrigo helped me reach a great price and explained the new features to me. I am very pleased with my new Mazda and my experience with Wellesley Mazda!
No pressure
by 02/27/2021on
Mike was very helpful throughout the entire buying process. I am a meticulous buyer so considered many different brands and models, asked lots of questions. It took me like 4-5 visits to the dealership including an extended test drive home to finally pull the trigger. Mike was always patient with me. I never felt rushed or pressured which is rare in this line of business. Overall a pleasant buying experience.
Friendly and fast
by 01/28/2021on
I was buying a new car and the process was very quick, easy, pleasant, and professional. I worked with Mike who was great and cooperative. Definitely recommend buying a car here
Great New Car Purchase Experience
by 01/16/2021on
My wife and I had a really great experience purchasing a new vehicle (CX5) from Wellesley Mazda. While I know I received a good/competitive price and that is important, most Dealers can do the same if they want. What really distinguished Mazda was their professionalism and great customer service throughout the process. We never felt pressured or received any sales tactics that are often occurrences at other car dealerships. Wellesley Mazda was focused on what we wanted and would be best for us. Refreshing! Special shout-out to Michael W. for overseeing and leading us through the process. Good price, good service, and good professionalism. The right combination.
High Recommend Wellesley Mazda
by 01/08/2021on
I just bought my second car from Wellesley Mazda. Both purchase experiences were exceptional. For the recent purchase, my salesperson, Michael Winterson, was a pleasure. Michael did not pressure me in any way to make my purchase, but was responsive to every question and request I made before deciding to go forward with the new car purchase. Krystal from the business office was also a delight. Not only am I happy with the staff I have worked with for my two purchases, I am also very satisfied with the service department. Typically, I would not use a dealership's service department, but Wellesley Mazda has always been honest and fair. One time, a staff member even came to my house to replace a bulb that they had forgotten to replace while my car was in for service!
Phenomenal Customer Service
by 12/31/2020on
The staff at Wellesley Mazda, particularly Michael Winterson, were incredibly friendly and focused on making our new CX-3 purchase as smooth and efficient as it could be. They took all necessary safety precautions during our short time at the dealership. We were easily able to complete an application online for the specific car we wanted to purchase. We filled it out in the morning, spoke on a quick confirmation call within an hour, met at the dealership to sign that evening after work hours, and drove it home the next morning with everything completed within 24 hours! We were comfortably guided along in the process with full transparency and no surprises. We had indicated exactly what we wanted and so they made if happen as effortlessly as possible. There was no upselling or haggling, no lowballing with the trade-in, nor any high pressure tactics like what I have experienced at many other dealers. I highly recommend going here if you're in the market for a new car. They all understand their product and their brand very well and though it's somewhat cliche to say, they truly put their customers first. It's a no brainer that we'll do all our service work with them throughout the life of our new car. The dealership and its people just so great.
Great Experience
by 11/13/2020on
I recently purchased a Mazda6 through Wellesley Mazda and I could not be happier. I had a great experience at Wellesley Mazda and was assisted by a great team from start to finish. If you are looking to purchase a vehicle this is the place to go! S/O to Cole Wright the sales associate that helped put me in my new vehicle. He answered ALL my questions and was prompt and super professional all the way through. Ask for Cole! 5/5 S/O to Krystal in finance for her patience and knowledge! She made sure to go over all the documents with me and made sure I was comfortable with my purchase. S/O to Alexandra the manager who was extremely helpful and professional throughout the process The team above worked with me until after 11 pm at night and kept a great professional attitude. They team worked with me to get a rate I was comfortable with. The next day when the team learned I could get a better rate they drove a new contract over to me to sign. That is what I call AMAZING customer service. 5/5 for Wellesley Mazda would highly recommend.
Painless experience
by 11/11/2020on
Ultimately we went with Wellesley Mazda because they had the right car at the right price. We had a very painless experience overall. We worked with Mike, and he was great: friendly, helpful, and responsive.
Cole is the man!!!
by 10/30/2020on
Very clean and welcoming environment with an extremely modern feel. Contrast to my previous buys the staff were calm and collected, not pushy at all. I was aided by Cole, who made the breakdown of the buying process very simple and understandable. Great smile, and most definitely a memorable experience and service.
Michael Winterson is my hero
by 10/20/2020on
Michael Winterson went above and beyond for me when I purchased a used Volvo from Wellesley Mazda. Despite the RMV taking nearly a month to process the title and registration, Mike made sure I was always kept up to date. When everything was ready to sign and pick up, him and Krystal Miller really made it easy as cake to get in and out so I could drive the car off the lot. Excellent experience. Truly some professionals here.
Used Car Purchase
by 10/03/2020on
We purchased a used car at Mazda Wellesley. Through the help of Michael Winterson and Carlos Pereira, and the rest of the staff, our experience was very smooth and we are very happy about our purchase. Recommanded!
Tell me how to send you money...
by 08/02/2020on
Buying a car from Michael was an easy experience. My wife and I had our eye on a Mazda 6 for awhile and finally jumped at the chance to buy it. Negotiating the terms was easy and Michael was patient and attentive with us as we rounded up the necessary paperwork we needed to buy the car. My only concern came after we had bought the car. Michael said he would still be available, but I was becoming alarmed when I had gotten no information on how to make payments on our loan until after almost a month after we had bought the car. My emails asking for information went unanswered. Fortunately, I received a letter explaining things 2 days before the first payment was due. No harm in the end, but not the attentiveness I was expecting.
Great experience from beginning to end
by 07/26/2020on
I had a wonderful buying/leasing experience with Wellesley Mazda. Jeff Baez and Kristal were amazing to work with. No pressure, seamless transaction. Would highly recommend.
Great car buying experience
by 06/14/2020on
I went to this dealership after searching for the vehicle I wanted and I worked with a sales consultant Mike W, who was a pleasure to work with. I arrived and shortly after he had the car ready to go for a test drive. He made sure I knew all I needed to know in order to get comfortable in my potential new ride as well as making good conversation and being genuinely friendly. It was a very pleasant experience all around and I'll look forward to future purchases.
Great Experience
by 03/03/2020on
We have been clients of Wellesley Mazda for many years. My wife is driving our 3rd Mazda CX5. I have had 2 CX3's and have just leased a new CX30, the newest Mazda automobile. Dealing with the people has been great. Rodrigo Nadal has been working with us from the beginning. The salespeople are easy to work with and we never feel pressured to make a decision. I will recommend Mazda and Wellesley Mazda to anyone looking for a new vehicle.
New car lease
by 02/25/2020on
We had an excellent experience working with Mike W in leasing a new car. Everything was straight forward and moved very quickly. Additionally, we had another great experience with Krystal in the business office where she clearly explained our options and let us make our own decisions.