5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The staff at Wellesley Mazda, particularly Michael Winterson, were incredibly friendly and focused on making our new CX-3 purchase as smooth and efficient as it could be. They took all necessary safety precautions during our short time at the dealership. We were easily able to complete an application online for the specific car we wanted to purchase. We filled it out in the morning, spoke on a quick confirmation call within an hour, met at the dealership to sign that evening after work hours, and drove it home the next morning with everything completed within 24 hours! We were comfortably guided along in the process with full transparency and no surprises. We had indicated exactly what we wanted and so they made if happen as effortlessly as possible. There was no upselling or haggling, no lowballing with the trade-in, nor any high pressure tactics like what I have experienced at many other dealers. I highly recommend going here if you're in the market for a new car. They all understand their product and their brand very well and though it's somewhat cliche to say, they truly put their customers first. It's a no brainer that we'll do all our service work with them throughout the life of our new car. The dealership and its people just so great. Read more