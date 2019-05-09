New Volkswagen Atlas Purchase
I recently contacted Wellesley Volkswagen via their web site because they had a specific vehicle in stock that I was interested in. My wife and I visited the dealership on a Sunday, August 25, and met with Eric Tonkonogy to test drive the Atlas SEL. We liked the vehicle, and after evaluating some other competitive models, we returned on Saturday, August 31 to close the deal on a new Atlas SEL Premium. We were offered an excellent price on the new vehicle and a competitive offer on our trade-in. They even offered to prep the vehicle on the spot and we were driving away in our new Atlas within a few hours. I would heartily recommend Eric and the team at Wellesley Volkswagen for anyone shopping for a new Volkswagen.
Go somewhere else. Has gone downhill fast.
After 10+ years as a customer, I'm taking my business elsewhere. This place has gone downhill fast. All they care about is the bottom line. They do not listen to what the customer is looking for, nor trying to solve for them. After trying to give them my business again, and get two cars through them, they called me "ridiculous" during our meeting. I could also overhear them talking negatively about us while they were discussing the deal on the side. To finalize things, they didn't even have the car ready that we agreed upon and came to sign for. And weren't going to tell us that until we signed. We felt like a number, not a valued, loyal customer. Do yourself a favor and go to Medford VW.
Can't say enough good things about these guys
by 06/30/2014on
The service that Wellesley VW has provided me over the last few years on my old Jetta has impressed me so much that I just leased a new Tiguan from them. Ian, Vincent and Matt have always been honest and helpful in any interaction that i've had with them. I feel like they are truly looking out for my beat interest and genuinely want to take care of their customers. This isn't the closest VW dealer to my home.. but it's certainly the one that I will continue to use as a result of the great service that I have received.
Great Service!
by 07/12/2013on
I want to thank Mike in sales..he was very friendly and very professional...I recommend him to anyone in the Wellesley area looking to purchase a new vehicle!
Excellent Service Dept.
by 07/01/2012on
I started bringing my Touareg here for service after I purchased it at Minuteman back in 2006. I figured I would give them a shot because I really wasn't happy with the service where I purchased it. The staff here has been fantastic, always friendly and always willing to help you out. As far as Boston area VW dealers go, these guys are the best, hands down.
The Best in Metro Boston
by 04/30/2012on
I have been driving VW's since the 1980's and have lived in the Boston area my whole life. I have pretty much tried all that this area has to offer in regards to VW dealer service.. None of them can hold a match to Wellesley VW. I have been dealing with Mike Kandalaft, the service manager there, directly for the last 9 years. He has helped me out of more jams and saved me more money over the years on my cars than I can even recall. If you are looking for an honest dealer in the Boston area, give these guys a shot.. they actually care about their customers instead of just trying to make a buck.
Wellesley VW
by 12/01/2011on
- When I leased my 2003 VW Passat, I took it for service at this dealership. - The service was probably the best that I've ever received and experienced. Relatively friendly service people and somewhat accommodating. - Thank good most of the repairs were covered under the lease agreement. TOO many electrical issues which was a problem with VW models at that time. - Good service dealership to bring your VWs for repairs at that time.
Beware of this dishonest dealer
by 05/07/2010on
During each of the last three trips to Wellesley VWs Service Department, they came up with a way to cheat or overcharge me. Although each of the events was small, they probably are indicative of the overcharging that goes on on larger jobs and is more difficult to detect. The most recent example just happened: They called me while the car was in for service and said a non-functioning turn signal was caused by a socket that was "totally rotted out" and had to be replaced. Further, they said it was a safety item and it should be fixed right away because I could get a ticket. They said it would cost "around $50.00 but might be more depending on the difficulty". I told them I would wait. As soon as I picked-up the car, I checked the socket and discovered it was in like-new condition. I replaced the bulb and it worked perfectly. Before that, they called me in to the service floor to show me the front brake calipers that were "badly rusted and could stop working any time". The mechanic pointed to the caliper slide and said, "Take a look at that rust, I wouldn't want my family riding in a car with brakes that bad so I thought you should see them." (There was some surface rust on the caliper but no apparent problem with the piston.) When I asked him to show me the worst part, he pointed to the caliper piston and said, "See all that dirt and rust on there? That's going to jam the caliper and lock-up the brakes or, even worse, it could keep the brakes from working, which is called a brake failure." (He was pointing to dirt on the outside of the piston's rubber boot.) I subsequently checked the brakes and they were in good shape, with the exception on one worn pad. Their estimate for new Calipers, Rotors, and Pads, installed, was over $1200. New high-end pads, $80., were all that was needed. Beware this dealership. The mechanics and the service advisors work together to cheat you. Read the glowing reviews carefully. They seem to have been written by the service advisors themselves--or their mothers! .
Excellent service department
by 09/19/2008on
I have been a frequent visitor to the Service Department over the past six years. The service advisors have always been helpful, polite, worked hard to get my car in quickly, and helpful with alternative transportation. I unreservedly recommend Service at this dealership. Now, if VW could only make reliable vehicles.....I suffered through the ignition coil fiasco in my first Passat, and on my 2006 Passat I had a (potentially dangerous) failing master brake cylinder, blistering controls, and a failure of the steering column and related electronics. No wonder Consumer Reports has a black dot against this model & year for reliability.
terrible service department
by 08/01/2008on
Super rip off and no customer care - this place charged me 2 hours of labor for a 0.5 hour job, and were unapologetic when I argued about it. I had an appointment and brought the car in at 7:30am to have the latest VW recall work done and to have the LATCH system installed on one side of my 2001 passat. The LATCH system had already been done for the other side and it took 0.5 hours according to my invoice from VW Brookline from a couple years back. VW Wellesley said the car would be ready by 2pm. I called at 2 and they said 2:30. I was there at 2:30 and it still wasn't ready. I complained at 3pm and it turns out my car had just been sitting in the lot waiting. I go to pay and the bill was $224.03 - parts plus 2 hours of labor. I talked to the service manager and he defended the 2 hours to bolt two pieces of metal to the frame. This place is worthless. I'd never go back.
Be sure to talk to John Nesbitt before you buy from somewhere else!
by 07/11/2008on
I bought a brand new 08 GTI from this dealership recently. Their internet manager, John Nesbitt, gave us the best price we can ever found from other dealers in our area. The whole negotiation was simply by sending a few emails back and forth. Once we agreed on the price by email. We went and test drive the quoted car, which was in excellent condition, only has 20 miles on it. went back to John's cube, sign a few paper, then it's all set! It took us less than 1 hour to get everything done. John has been honest throughout the process; very kind and patient, explain everything clearly. We are paying exactly what we agreed on the email, no addition cost, no hidden cost. Best VW dealer in Boston area. Be sure to talk to him before you decide to buy from somewhere else!
If you live west of Boston - go to Wellesley VW and nowhere else
by 08/06/2007on
Over the last 3 years, I've taken my 2002 Passat wagon with the 1.8T engine to Wellesley VW for routine maintenance and not so routine maintenance. After all my visits, I'm happy to say that quality of the work done on my vehicle, as well as my sister's 2006 passat sedan with the 2.0T engine has been superb. They get the job done right the first time, they let you know exactly what needs to be fixed immediately, and best of all, the tell you about the repairs that can wait for a few months so that you're not spending a fortune all at once if you don't need to. I believe this is what separates Wellesley VW from other dealers, they give you the whole story, update you on all the work as its being done and are extremely trustworthy. Overall my 2002 Passat has been reliable, except for the VW-wide ignition coil failures that happened to many cars with the 1.8T engine. I had 4 different failures, and with each, VW Wellesley took my car in on short notice and gave me discounts on the labor wherever possible and took care of the job. The ignition coil issues was a volkswagen of america misstep in how long it took them to admit the problem, and how they only replaced one coil at a time instead of all 4 in the tubro charged four cylinder engine. Wellesley VW did their best to accomodate, me, and I will never forget their level of professionalism during each visit. In particular, I recommend seeing my service advisor Michael Kandalaft if you do ever need to take you car car in to Wellesley VW. Hope this helps! a. bagdasarian
