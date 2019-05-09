service Rating

During each of the last three trips to Wellesley VWs Service Department, they came up with a way to cheat or overcharge me. Although each of the events was small, they probably are indicative of the overcharging that goes on on larger jobs and is more difficult to detect. The most recent example just happened: They called me while the car was in for service and said a non-functioning turn signal was caused by a socket that was "totally rotted out" and had to be replaced. Further, they said it was a safety item and it should be fixed right away because I could get a ticket. They said it would cost "around $50.00 but might be more depending on the difficulty". I told them I would wait. As soon as I picked-up the car, I checked the socket and discovered it was in like-new condition. I replaced the bulb and it worked perfectly. Before that, they called me in to the service floor to show me the front brake calipers that were "badly rusted and could stop working any time". The mechanic pointed to the caliper slide and said, "Take a look at that rust, I wouldn't want my family riding in a car with brakes that bad so I thought you should see them." (There was some surface rust on the caliper but no apparent problem with the piston.) When I asked him to show me the worst part, he pointed to the caliper piston and said, "See all that dirt and rust on there? That's going to jam the caliper and lock-up the brakes or, even worse, it could keep the brakes from working, which is called a brake failure." (He was pointing to dirt on the outside of the piston's rubber boot.) I subsequently checked the brakes and they were in good shape, with the exception on one worn pad. Their estimate for new Calipers, Rotors, and Pads, installed, was over $1200. New high-end pads, $80., were all that was needed. Beware this dealership. The mechanics and the service advisors work together to cheat you. Read the glowing reviews carefully. They seem to have been written by the service advisors themselves--or their mothers! . Read more