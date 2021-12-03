Toyota of Watertown
Customer Reviews of Toyota of Watertown
Great services from Elis Castillo
by 03/12/2021on
This is a very good dealership I ever had so far. Elis Castillo is very informative to me and my family since we are naive in selecting a new car fits our needs and the steps of financing. She drove me in this complicated process in the easiest and helpful way. She also helped to have a good deal for my trade-in the old car. We are very much enjoyed the services that we had from Elis and Toyota Watertown.
Great experience
by 03/09/2021on
I went into Toyota of Watertown with my eye on a new Tacoma. Elis made the process incredibly easy and also informative. After the sale she showed me around the vehicle and taught me how to use its features. Great service, will be recommending this dealership and Elis!
Great sales experience
by 01/28/2020on
Went every Toyota dealer in my area. Met Steve Steve Skolnick who greeted me , showed me various Highlander’s suggested the xle model , which serves my needs , gave me excellent price , shook my hand said thank you reasons I bought at Toyota Of Watertown. Introduced me to Kamal for service .
Elkin Pereanez at Toyota Watertown
by 10/22/2019on
I had such an amazing experience buying my RAV-4 at Toyota Watertown. The sales consultant Elkin Pereanez was outstanding! He is very professional and knowledgeable about the cars, on top of that, he did a great job locating a specific vehicle to me and staying after hours to attend my availability. In addition, the final price was exactly as negotiated, no last-minute surprises. I’m very happy with my purchase at Toyota Watertown.
Awesome car buying experience!
by 06/25/2018on
Wonderful experience at Toyota of Watertown this afternoon. I took my grandmother to trade her car in for a new Toyota Camry. Very friendly people and efficient in getting the car buying process done. Many many thanks to Elkin Pereanez who was our salesman today and helped my grandmother with her new purchase. Elkin treated us like family, made the car buying process very smooth, and explained everything in great detail. We highly recommend this dealership and definitely go see Elkin for a great car buying experience!!
Lack of follow up after sale
by 03/28/2018on
I purchased a vehicle from Toyota of Watertown on February 19th. The initial transaction was smooth process as I was referred to the dealership and dealt directly with management. I was unable to be with my girlfriend upon delivery of her new vehicle but being referred to the dealership I thought everything would have been taken care of as I requested, prior to her arrival. When she got home she only had one key to the vehicle and the floor mats were missing. I reached out to the dealership several times not hearing a response for several days. Finally I heard back from Edwin Urena the finance manager several days later assuring me that the key had been sent and he would look into the floor mats. Another week went by I reached out to Edwin to confirm these items had been sent, with no response. After the weekend had passed and still no response from Edwin, I reached out to Chuck Haddad the original manager that I had been dealing with. Chuck said he would get the spare key and floor mats taken care of. The spare key arrived about 2 ½ weeks after the original transaction and more than a month later still no floor mats. The salesman on the deal Raul Penas automated email thanking us for our purchase came over reading as follows If there is anything that would keep you from rating my service to you as excellent, please contact me right away and give me further opportunity to provide you with the best service possible. Referrals from clients are not something that you can buy they are something that you earn. I want you to be 100% confident in referring me to friends, family, neighbors and co-workers. Don't hesitate to contact me with any questions. Please like us on Facebook or leave us a review on Google. I replied to the email checking the status of the floor mats, with no reply. I sent Chuck Haddad a follow up email on 3/26 as a last ditch effort before writing this review. If this is how management and Toyota of Watertown treat their referrals I would hate to be a customer walking in off the streets.
Just ask for Elkin...
by 03/25/2018on
We are extremely happy and impressed by our experience at the Toyota of Watertown. It was a delight to work with Elkin Pereanez, our Sales Consultant, who supported us from the moment we stepped into the store till we walked out with our car and made it all look so easy. Thanks to Stan Schwartz too for helping us with the paperwork and to the entire team at Toyota of Watertown. Just ask for Elkin if you are going there.
Top-notch customer service!
by 03/10/2018on
I can't recommend Toyota of Watertown enough!! The staff here is much friendlier and honest than any other car dealership I've been to. Elkin Pereanez made my overall experience a dream! My lease was up and I wanted to enroll in another. He made this super quick and easy. He made sure I got what I wanted and was super attentive and genuine. This is the second time in 3 years I've worked with him and both times have been exceptional. Ask for Elkin!!
My 2nd Lease - Thanks, Elkin Pereanez
by 12/06/2017on
I walk into Toyota of Watertown, just by myself (a Japanese lady :) and always feel very comfortable and welcome. Just signed the second lease of Toyota Corolla at Toyota of Watertown, with Elkin. Praises go to Elkin Pereanez, for his excellent assistance. He does everything to make sure that the whole process is pleasant and clear for you. Elkin is so reliable and honest. He is a great and thoughtful communicator, with a humble character, always willing to hear you for your questions and concerns. Elkin's presence at Toyota of Watertown is a huge reason why I happily return there, every time.
Elkin - sales team
by 11/21/2017on
if you happen to be at this dealership. Don't see anyone else. Elkin Pereanez works from the heart with your best interest in mind. It's very refreshing and satisfying to do business with him. You don't only buy / lease a car - you make a contact that will be invaluable for the future. He wants you to have his cellphone on speed dial. He calls you back. He's the best.
Excellence Above and Beyond!
by 10/08/2017on
I just purchased a NEW 2017 Toyota Rav4 Platinum from Toyota of Watertown, MA. I received exceptional attention from Elkin Pereanez (Sales Consultant) throughout the entire process. Elkin went above and beyond to accommodate my special requests, answer questions and explain things in a very simple and to the point manner. The car was delivered meeting--and exceeding--my expectations, as well as in an timely manner. Also, Elkin was very patient and helpful in explaining all of the great features of the car. Overall, I could not be happier...my car buying experience was AMAZING!!
Andrew Pelletier is outstanding!
by 07/08/2017on
I was back again for a second time this year!! Once again Andrew Pelletier provided me with outstanding customer service ! No games, just straightforward honest sales! I recommend my family and friends come here! Not only is this dealership outstanding but they treat everyone with respect and no judgement. Not only that but Toyota has wonderful deals and service packages that help with the longevity of your vehicle! Thanks again Andrew!!
Great Experience
by 05/07/2017on
I would like to thank Andrew Pelletier for his knowledge and expertise during my truck buying experience. He was very precise in his answering of any questions I had. There was no pressure at all, a very wonderful experience purchasing a vehicle. I would highly recommend going to this dealership for your purchase. I myself traveled a good distance because of their inventory and prices.
Excellent Experience !!!
by 04/24/2017on
I just bought my 6th Toyota from Toyota of Watertown. My Salesman Steve Skolnick did everything in his power to make sure I was a very happy customer when I picked up the car. it has been my experience that the group of people that work at Toyota of Watertown are made up of the highest group of professionals you could ever run accross. from Steve and the general manager Adam Skolnick to the business manager , service manager, to the girls in the office who did all the registry work to the receptionist who greets you when you come in they are all the best you could ever ask for. So Steve, as you can see you certainly did your job very well and I see no reason my my 7th car will also be bought there, A Big Thanks !!!! To everyone who helped make this a great experience. Sincerely , Allen G.
Elkin Pereanez Excellent Service and Experience
by 03/03/2017on
I just bought a new 2016 4Runner from Watertown Toyota and was 100% satisfied with the experience. The only thing I love more than doing extensive research before I buy, is getting a great deal. Im confident they did right by me. I worked with Elkin Pereanez as my sales consultant and would recommend him to anyone looking to buy a new car or even just to explore the possibility. Im in sales myself and know that customer satisfaction goes a long way. I could tell right away he cared as much about his reputation and your experience as he did about closing a deal. I was kind of hoping for a sleazy sales guy so I could to do some hardcore negotiations but Elkin makes you feel so comfortable and informed he took that possibility away. At no time did Elkin use any high pressure sales tactics or even encourage me to make a purchase. He just walked me through the vehicle, took it for a test spin and talked about life. Hes a positive guy and his attitude makes you want to buy from him. I knew the car I was planning to buy and I knew what I was looking to pay. The ease of the deal was all on Elkin. Im extremely happy with the deal I got on the car but more so that I bought it at Watertown Toyota and had the pleasure to work with Elkin.
Excellent Service
by 01/06/2017on
I recently bought a new Toyota Prius from Andrew Pelletier at Toyota of Watertown. Andrew is knowledgeable and very helpful. There were a good selection of cars in the showroom, and he made sure the cars I was interested in were available for my inspection. The entire process was very professional and low stress, and my questions were all answered including with timely emails. I'd recommend Andrew and this dealership to prospective buyers.
Excellent service
by 12/27/2016on
I was very impressed with both my salesman Andrew Pelletier and the dealership. I felt like I was a priority throughout the whole experience. All of my questions and concerns were addressed and I am extremely happy with my purchase.
Awesome Andrew should be his name!
by 12/26/2016on
I had a great experience. Andrew the salesman was able to be upfront and knowledgeable about the vehicles I expressed interest in. I walked in and spent less than an hour meeting with Andrew P. The very next day I decided Toyota was going to be my choice for my next vehicle and through cell phone and text communication he was able to get the ball rolling and made it happen . Thanks again for a smooth and less stressful experience!
Best Place to buy a Car
by 12/26/2016on
Just bought a new Toyota Prius from Andrew Pelletier at Toyota of Watertown. Andrew actually made it fun to buy a car. He's a great guy and he takes away the stress of buying a new vehicle. I highly recommend him. Dave Salett
Trustworthy
by 11/17/2016on
I would like to thank Steve Skolnick from Toyota of Watertown, Ma. This is my 2nd time purchasing a vehicle from him and he never ceases to amaze me. He is Professional and polite, no-pressure, you never feel rushed, he communicates clearly and he's attentive to customer's needs. Thanks again Steve.👍🏽 Bonita B.
