1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a vehicle from Toyota of Watertown on February 19th. The initial transaction was smooth process as I was referred to the dealership and dealt directly with management. I was unable to be with my girlfriend upon delivery of her new vehicle but being referred to the dealership I thought everything would have been taken care of as I requested, prior to her arrival. When she got home she only had one key to the vehicle and the floor mats were missing. I reached out to the dealership several times not hearing a response for several days. Finally I heard back from Edwin Urena the finance manager several days later assuring me that the key had been sent and he would look into the floor mats. Another week went by I reached out to Edwin to confirm these items had been sent, with no response. After the weekend had passed and still no response from Edwin, I reached out to Chuck Haddad the original manager that I had been dealing with. Chuck said he would get the spare key and floor mats taken care of. The spare key arrived about 2 ½ weeks after the original transaction and more than a month later still no floor mats. The salesman on the deal Raul Penas automated email thanking us for our purchase came over reading as follows If there is anything that would keep you from rating my service to you as excellent, please contact me right away and give me further opportunity to provide you with the best service possible. Referrals from clients are not something that you can buy they are something that you earn. I want you to be 100% confident in referring me to friends, family, neighbors and co-workers. Don't hesitate to contact me with any questions. Please like us on Facebook or leave us a review on Google. I replied to the email checking the status of the floor mats, with no reply. I sent Chuck Haddad a follow up email on 3/26 as a last ditch effort before writing this review. If this is how management and Toyota of Watertown treat their referrals I would hate to be a customer walking in off the streets. Read more