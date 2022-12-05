Skip to main content
Awarded 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Lexus of Watertown

Lexus of Watertown
Awarded 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
330 Arsenal St, Watertown, MA 02472
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lexus of Watertown

5.0
Overall Rating
4.98 out of 5 stars(619)
Recommend: Yes (208) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience with Eliane

by Ning on 05/12/2022

Worked with Eliane to get our Lexus today and had the best experience. She is very patient and helpful! Went out of her way to make sure we can do test drives on different models and compare different options, etc. 100% recommend Lexus of Watertown and ask Eliane to get the dream car you want.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
619 Reviews
  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beautiful IS 350

by Lynn Gomez on 05/10/2022

Recently purchased an IS350 from Lexus of Watertown. I can’t even explain how quick and smooth the process was. Leon our sales guy was very knowledgeable, which made for a quick sale. He was never pushy, and very informative. I will definitely be back and will definitely refer friends and family as well! Thank you, I’m in love with my new car!!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing customer service

by Janet on 04/30/2022

Alex in Finance and Ussa in sales went above and beyond always there for me with smile and gratitude. Thank you Lexus of Watertown.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Julia on 04/27/2022

If you need to lease Lexus we definitely recommend Lexus of Watertown and our salesman Ujwal Pradhananga. We had pleasure dealing with Ujwal couple times and both times had outstanding service He’s very professional, knowledgeable and very proactive of his clients. Definitely would recommend him as a great salesmen with high ratings!!!!!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lexus 2021 NX300h

by Lynn on 04/27/2022

Leon Barnes went above and beyond to help us find the right car during this especially difficult time to do that! We ended up buying a practically new car, just off lease. Would never have happened without him looking out for us. This is our second Lexus. Extremely pleased with care and service

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Clearly the most pleasurable car buying experience of my life!

by Steve Gordon on 04/15/2022

I am a 78 year old man who has purchased many cars during my life, including a number of different makes, models and price levels. My purchase of a 2022 Lexus ES 300 h Luxury at Lexus of Watertown with sales rep Eliane Lisboa was Easily and Clearly The Most Pleasurable Car Buying Experience OF MY LIFE, by a substantial margin. She was responsive, helpful, honest, just a pleasure to work with in every way!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

THE WHOLE PACKAGE

by LENA AND DENNIS on 04/06/2022

My wife and i are truly please with the experience enjoyed in leasing our new vehicle. The car is fabulous. The sales experience was enjoyable and knowledgeable. We learned much has happened since we leased a 2019 Lexus. Wow. many shout outs to your salesman, Tony Vivieros. He spent a lot of time explaning the operation of many facets of the car. truly remarkable. Thank you for all the effort that went into our experience. LENA RUSS AND DENNIS BLACK

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good dealer

by Hieu ngo on 04/04/2022

It's great and beautiful dealer They gave me great service and guide me very carefully about new car Recommend Water Town Lexus dealer Thank you

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks to Lexus of Watertown and USSA

by Marty on 04/04/2022

If you want to buy a Lexus, I definitely recommend Lexus of Watertown and my salesman Ujwal Pradhananga（USSA). USSA was so helpful and kind. He’s professional and very considerate of his clients. The experience was amazing! Thank you so much USSA!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I got my RX350 F sport from Lexus Watertown

by Ghechly Tang on 03/29/2022

I really like Mr. Ussa, he helped me got the car and explained to me all the car functions

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

EXCEPTIONAL BUYING EXPERIENCE

by Larry Bao on 03/19/2022

I just bought a new RX 450H at Lexus of Watertown. This was by far the best experience I have ever had when purchasing a car. My salesman, Ujwal Pradhananga (Ussa) was an absolute dream to work with. He was incredibly kind, highly professional, and very knowledgeable, explaining all of the new features, and never once pushy. I am very happy with my new car and would highly recommend Ujwal Pradhananga and Lexus of Watertown for anyone looking.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Customer Service

by Daniela on 03/05/2022

What a great experience with the whole team at Lexus in Watertown. Mark Bunnag spent 3 hours with me after the model I was looking at was not available to test drive or in stock. The next day, his coworker Ujwal Pradhananga ( Ussa ) took over and was extremely responsive with my many questions over email. Ussa's attention to detail and meeting my needs were exceptional - he must have spent an additional 3 hours with me and was so pleasant and accommodating. When I went to pick up my vehicle, Ussa spent another hour with me "fitting" me into the vehicle with my seat, mirrors, radio settings, safety features, etc. What an exceptional service they all provided!!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Elizabeth on 03/03/2022

Ujwal Pradhananga, my sales consultant was wonderful. My entire experience was 5 star!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing dealer

by Sandra on 03/02/2022

We bought a Lexus RX350. My husband and I are very happy that we can find a dream car that fits us very well and is under our budget. Eliane definitely is the best. She was very patient and helped us to get to know the different models and the options. We appreciated it. This is our first Lexus car and we love it. 100% recommend to everyone for this Watertown Lexus location and please ask Eliane to help you.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great staff

by Julio Ramos on 03/01/2022

Great staff no pressure , not pushy great at accommodating me with my order and updates on arrival. Ask for Ussa Pradhananga

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tony viveiros is the best

by Amit on 02/07/2022

They make things possible which look impossible at times

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leon B knows his stuff

by Gcunning on 01/26/2022

Leon Barnes is a class act...not too pushy, knows his stuff...I recommend working with him and his full team (service, IT and sales) at Lexus Watertown...did I mention cappuccinos and nail salon?!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

An Excellent Experience

by kason on 01/25/2022

I had an excellent experience buying a new NX 350H at Lexus of Watertown. My salesman, Ujwal Pradhananga (Ussa) was knowledgeable, helpful and communicative at all stages of the process. He took a great care to let me know what vehicles were in transit and to familiarize me with the car once it arrived. To be honest, I was wary of buying a car in the current pandemic/supply shortage environment. But I was treated honestly and fairly at Lexus of Watertown and did not pay an additional markup. The dealership is a class act.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

RX350 - Ussa

by Nicole S on 01/22/2022

Ussa at Lexus Watertown was an absolute dream to work with. He went above and beyond to ensure I was getting exactly what I wanted, despite Covid manufacturing delays/scarcity, and was incredibly kind, thoughtful, knowledgeable, and never once pushy. Ussa explained every single detail of the RX350 to me, and even took the time to sit and go over every single feature within the car more than once. He communicated well throughout the buying process, and made sure to constantly check in after Covid delayed the arrival time of my vehicle three times. Ussa is prompt, concise, and an overall pleasure to work with before buying, while buying, and even after buying.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review of Ujwai

by B Johnson on 01/07/2022

Ujwal is excellent and takes the stress out of purchasing a car. I have never had this experience run so smoothly. The communication was excellent, the explanation of the car was so involved I actually understood how to operate the car when I left. He cares about his customers and listens to exactly what they want in a car!! It certainly is nice to have a car sales man that cares so much about their job and clients. Please contact Ujwal for your next car as you will never regret it

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lexus of Watertown, MA - Great dealership

by Marvin on 01/05/2022

I received my Lexus NX 350-h on 1/4/2022. I could not have done it without the assistance of Ujwal Pradhananga ( Ussa ). As soon as the new 2022’s came in he contacted my to let me know there were only eight received and four of them had already been sold. He took me out for a ride in my new car to make sure everything was correct and then spend a lot of time reviewing the many features of the car. I highly recommend him if you are looking for a Lexus.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
155 cars in stock
27 new85 used43 certified pre-owned
videos
about our dealership

We are the number 1 Volume Lexus Dealer in New England!

what sets us apart
Come to Lexus of Watertown for service and get a FREE MANICURE in our brand new nail salon with every visit!
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (5)
English
Russian
Portuguese
Chinese

What shoppers are searching for