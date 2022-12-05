Customer Reviews of Lexus of Watertown
Best car buying experience with Eliane
by 05/12/2022on
Worked with Eliane to get our Lexus today and had the best experience. She is very patient and helpful! Went out of her way to make sure we can do test drives on different models and compare different options, etc. 100% recommend Lexus of Watertown and ask Eliane to get the dream car you want.
Beautiful IS 350
by 05/10/2022on
Recently purchased an IS350 from Lexus of Watertown. I can’t even explain how quick and smooth the process was. Leon our sales guy was very knowledgeable, which made for a quick sale. He was never pushy, and very informative. I will definitely be back and will definitely refer friends and family as well! Thank you, I’m in love with my new car!!
Amazing customer service
by 04/30/2022on
Alex in Finance and Ussa in sales went above and beyond always there for me with smile and gratitude. Thank you Lexus of Watertown.
Excellent Experience
by 04/27/2022on
If you need to lease Lexus we definitely recommend Lexus of Watertown and our salesman Ujwal Pradhananga. We had pleasure dealing with Ujwal couple times and both times had outstanding service He’s very professional, knowledgeable and very proactive of his clients. Definitely would recommend him as a great salesmen with high ratings!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lexus 2021 NX300h
by 04/27/2022on
Leon Barnes went above and beyond to help us find the right car during this especially difficult time to do that! We ended up buying a practically new car, just off lease. Would never have happened without him looking out for us. This is our second Lexus. Extremely pleased with care and service
Clearly the most pleasurable car buying experience of my life!
by 04/15/2022on
I am a 78 year old man who has purchased many cars during my life, including a number of different makes, models and price levels. My purchase of a 2022 Lexus ES 300 h Luxury at Lexus of Watertown with sales rep Eliane Lisboa was Easily and Clearly The Most Pleasurable Car Buying Experience OF MY LIFE, by a substantial margin. She was responsive, helpful, honest, just a pleasure to work with in every way!
THE WHOLE PACKAGE
by 04/06/2022on
My wife and i are truly please with the experience enjoyed in leasing our new vehicle. The car is fabulous. The sales experience was enjoyable and knowledgeable. We learned much has happened since we leased a 2019 Lexus. Wow. many shout outs to your salesman, Tony Vivieros. He spent a lot of time explaning the operation of many facets of the car. truly remarkable. Thank you for all the effort that went into our experience. LENA RUSS AND DENNIS BLACK
Good dealer
by 04/04/2022on
It's great and beautiful dealer They gave me great service and guide me very carefully about new car Recommend Water Town Lexus dealer Thank you
Thanks to Lexus of Watertown and USSA
by 04/04/2022on
If you want to buy a Lexus, I definitely recommend Lexus of Watertown and my salesman Ujwal Pradhananga（USSA). USSA was so helpful and kind. He’s professional and very considerate of his clients. The experience was amazing! Thank you so much USSA!
I got my RX350 F sport from Lexus Watertown
by 03/29/2022on
I really like Mr. Ussa, he helped me got the car and explained to me all the car functions
EXCEPTIONAL BUYING EXPERIENCE
by 03/19/2022on
I just bought a new RX 450H at Lexus of Watertown. This was by far the best experience I have ever had when purchasing a car. My salesman, Ujwal Pradhananga (Ussa) was an absolute dream to work with. He was incredibly kind, highly professional, and very knowledgeable, explaining all of the new features, and never once pushy. I am very happy with my new car and would highly recommend Ujwal Pradhananga and Lexus of Watertown for anyone looking.
Exceptional Customer Service
by 03/05/2022on
What a great experience with the whole team at Lexus in Watertown. Mark Bunnag spent 3 hours with me after the model I was looking at was not available to test drive or in stock. The next day, his coworker Ujwal Pradhananga ( Ussa ) took over and was extremely responsive with my many questions over email. Ussa's attention to detail and meeting my needs were exceptional - he must have spent an additional 3 hours with me and was so pleasant and accommodating. When I went to pick up my vehicle, Ussa spent another hour with me "fitting" me into the vehicle with my seat, mirrors, radio settings, safety features, etc. What an exceptional service they all provided!!
Great experience
by 03/03/2022on
Ujwal Pradhananga, my sales consultant was wonderful. My entire experience was 5 star!
Amazing dealer
by 03/02/2022on
We bought a Lexus RX350. My husband and I are very happy that we can find a dream car that fits us very well and is under our budget. Eliane definitely is the best. She was very patient and helped us to get to know the different models and the options. We appreciated it. This is our first Lexus car and we love it. 100% recommend to everyone for this Watertown Lexus location and please ask Eliane to help you.
Great staff
by 03/01/2022on
Great staff no pressure , not pushy great at accommodating me with my order and updates on arrival. Ask for Ussa Pradhananga
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tony viveiros is the best
by 02/07/2022on
They make things possible which look impossible at times
Leon B knows his stuff
by 01/26/2022on
Leon Barnes is a class act...not too pushy, knows his stuff...I recommend working with him and his full team (service, IT and sales) at Lexus Watertown...did I mention cappuccinos and nail salon?!
An Excellent Experience
by 01/25/2022on
I had an excellent experience buying a new NX 350H at Lexus of Watertown. My salesman, Ujwal Pradhananga (Ussa) was knowledgeable, helpful and communicative at all stages of the process. He took a great care to let me know what vehicles were in transit and to familiarize me with the car once it arrived. To be honest, I was wary of buying a car in the current pandemic/supply shortage environment. But I was treated honestly and fairly at Lexus of Watertown and did not pay an additional markup. The dealership is a class act.
RX350 - Ussa
by 01/22/2022on
Ussa at Lexus Watertown was an absolute dream to work with. He went above and beyond to ensure I was getting exactly what I wanted, despite Covid manufacturing delays/scarcity, and was incredibly kind, thoughtful, knowledgeable, and never once pushy. Ussa explained every single detail of the RX350 to me, and even took the time to sit and go over every single feature within the car more than once. He communicated well throughout the buying process, and made sure to constantly check in after Covid delayed the arrival time of my vehicle three times. Ussa is prompt, concise, and an overall pleasure to work with before buying, while buying, and even after buying.
Review of Ujwai
by 01/07/2022on
Ujwal is excellent and takes the stress out of purchasing a car. I have never had this experience run so smoothly. The communication was excellent, the explanation of the car was so involved I actually understood how to operate the car when I left. He cares about his customers and listens to exactly what they want in a car!! It certainly is nice to have a car sales man that cares so much about their job and clients. Please contact Ujwal for your next car as you will never regret it
Lexus of Watertown, MA - Great dealership
by 01/05/2022on
I received my Lexus NX 350-h on 1/4/2022. I could not have done it without the assistance of Ujwal Pradhananga ( Ussa ). As soon as the new 2022’s came in he contacted my to let me know there were only eight received and four of them had already been sold. He took me out for a ride in my new car to make sure everything was correct and then spend a lot of time reviewing the many features of the car. I highly recommend him if you are looking for a Lexus.
