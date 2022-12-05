5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

What a great experience with the whole team at Lexus in Watertown. Mark Bunnag spent 3 hours with me after the model I was looking at was not available to test drive or in stock. The next day, his coworker Ujwal Pradhananga ( Ussa ) took over and was extremely responsive with my many questions over email. Ussa's attention to detail and meeting my needs were exceptional - he must have spent an additional 3 hours with me and was so pleasant and accommodating. When I went to pick up my vehicle, Ussa spent another hour with me "fitting" me into the vehicle with my seat, mirrors, radio settings, safety features, etc. What an exceptional service they all provided!! Read more