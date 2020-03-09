sales Rating

Lexus of Watertown was our first stop in the pursuit of a new car. We weren't even sure what we wanted. Ujwal Pradhananga "Ussa" helped us right away. He was very professional and had great knowledge of all of the vehicles. We liked that we were offered coffee or water everytime we were there. He showed us several different models explaining the pros and cons of each. There was no hard sell and he understood we were just getting started on our search for a car. We were back to Lexus in 5 days having decided on the UX Hybrid. We had also noticed a used car we were considering for our son. Ussa brought that our for us as well. He was able to get a great deal for us on both cars and by the end of the day we were buying 2 cars from him. He methodically went over both cars making sure we understood all of the features before we left the lot. I was impressed how I was treated by Ussa, being a female handling the negotiations. I did have one unpleasant call with a manager who was trying to finalize the deal but wasn't giving anything in negotiating. Usaa intervened and was able to get exactly what I was looking to pay for both vehicles. I would recommend this dealership, especially Ussa without hesitation! Read more