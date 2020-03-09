2020 Lexus NX-330h
by 09/03/2020on
We just purchased a 2020 Lexus NX-300H and love it! A special "THANK YOU" goes out to our Sales Rep --William Giron for his awesome customer service. He was so pleasant, knowledgeable, patient and even had the courtesy of delivering the car to our house!! When Will got home, he then spent time with us showing us all the features/instructions that the car has. He linked our phones with the car and gave us a tutorial of the Lexus Application. So, thank you Will for the high level of service and your expertise. Overall, you exceeded our expectations. :)
new car process
by 08/31/2020on
I bought my car from Ussa and he was wonderful. Very knowledgeable, helpful and friendly. He showed me all the key features along with some nice "shortcuts". He listened to what I was met interested and focused there. I would highly recommend him.
Great experience buying 2 cars!
by 08/30/2020on
Lexus of Watertown was our first stop in the pursuit of a new car. We weren't even sure what we wanted. Ujwal Pradhananga "Ussa" helped us right away. He was very professional and had great knowledge of all of the vehicles. We liked that we were offered coffee or water everytime we were there. He showed us several different models explaining the pros and cons of each. There was no hard sell and he understood we were just getting started on our search for a car. We were back to Lexus in 5 days having decided on the UX Hybrid. We had also noticed a used car we were considering for our son. Ussa brought that our for us as well. He was able to get a great deal for us on both cars and by the end of the day we were buying 2 cars from him. He methodically went over both cars making sure we understood all of the features before we left the lot. I was impressed how I was treated by Ussa, being a female handling the negotiations. I did have one unpleasant call with a manager who was trying to finalize the deal but wasn't giving anything in negotiating. Usaa intervened and was able to get exactly what I was looking to pay for both vehicles. I would recommend this dealership, especially Ussa without hesitation!
thanks
by 08/28/2020on
Had a great experience with Ujwal Pradhananga ( aka Ussa ). Friendly, comprehensive, and responsive to our questions via email even after we left. Straightforward pricing negotiation at the end, and he took a long time with us reviewing all the features of the car. Great dealership also. Thanks Ussa.
Great expereince
by 08/26/2020on
Very cool experience with Sales man USSA (Ujwal Pradandha) . he gave us a great price with no hassle and cool demo of the car with all instructions to drive off. he took care of paper work in a day and deal was done in 2 hours with the great price negotiated. he wont disappoint you.
Amazing Experience
by 08/21/2020on
My dealer was Leon Barnes. It was my first car, he was very patient and explain everything to me. The process was Easy and Painless. My father had introduced a few friend to him.
Excellent service
by 08/18/2020on
We walked in without any appointment and was assisted by Ujwal aka Ussa. Due to the pandemic, handshake was prohibited but Ujwal greeted us with respectful bow. He was very patient and brought us a couple of different cars to see and test drive. Ujwal was very knowledgeable and went through all the great features. This is an important trait to have as his knowledge sold us the car prior to negotiation. In addition, he went above and beyond to help us find the car we needed. I did not sense any frustration with him even though we spent almost his whole day. He was definitely not your usual pushy salesman either and after we picked up our purchase, he again went through the features throughly and patiently. It was as if our purchase didn’t happen yet. I even got a message from him after my drive home. Thank you Lexus of Watertown for giving us the opportunity to complete our transaction with Ujwal. We will be sure to have our friends and family request for Ujwal in the future.
SueZQ
by 08/16/2020on
We are longtime Lexus owners and have just purchased our 5th beautiful vehicle from Lexus of Watertown. Though we now live more than an hour away, we remain loyal to this dealership. They provide not only top quality care of the vehicle but excellent customer service, making every appointment as easy and pleasant as possible. Our sales consultant was Leon Barnes. He went out of his way to make the selection and sale as easy and painless as possible, taking his time to explain the new features and patiently answering all our questions. He even set our system preferences for us. We can't speak highly enough of Leon Barnes or Lexus of Watertown.
New Lexus at Lexus of Watertown
by 08/11/2020on
I had the pleasure of buying my new Lexus from Ussa at Lexus of Watertown and it was exceptional customer service. Ussa was amazing in making me feel comfortable throughout the entire process and his customer service is unparalleled. Thank you!
Lexus RX 350
by 08/06/2020on
Thanks Ussa Pradhananga for all of your help! So excited for our new Lexus RX 350! It was a seamless process. Visit Lexus of Watertown for your next new car.
Lexus of Watertown - William Giron
by 07/30/2020on
This review is for William Giron at Lexus of Watertown. I can’t express enough how impressed I am with William’s professionalism and helping find the perfect vehicle that best fits my needs as a consumer. I went to so many different dealers, test drives, and headaches, before I reached Lexus of Watertown, I sure wish I started here first, I wouldn’t have wasted all of my time and energy. William was professional, very knowledgeable of the vehicles, understood my needs as for price range, and helped match my personality to the perfect car. I would highly recommend William, and Lexus of Watertown, as they followed through with all expectations. This is a dealership that you can TRUST.
Excellent Experience!
by 07/28/2020on
I just leased a new Lexus NX 300 from Lexus of Watertown and had nothing but an outstanding experience. My salesman William Giron was very knowledgeable and provided a seamless purchase experience! Thank you for everything William and the Lexus of Watertown staff.
Exemplary Experience
by 07/26/2020on
In a matter of a few hours I traded a Prius for a UX205h. It was an exemplary experience managed by Ussa Pradhananga, who was knowledgeable about the product, supportive of my perceived needs, and highly effective in getting me oriented to the high-tech aspects of this vehicle. The dealership is roomy, pleasant, and populated by a friendly staff.
Satisfied customer!
by 07/21/2020on
This is my second purchase at the Lexus dealership. My salesperson was Will Giron, who is a very pleasant person to talk to. First, he is always talking with a smile and has a friendly attitude. He listens very well to what you are looking for and he makes my purchase very fast and smooth. He wasn't pushy. One thing I admire most of Will is his honesty and his strive for customer satisfaction. He made sure I got the most out of my sale by getting the labor waived for a service I was doing on the new vehicle that made up for the miscommunication that I had from my first purchase which had nothing to do with Will, but he made sure I was accommodated. I would definitely return to Lexus for a third purchase and it would definitely be Will again for me. If you are looking for someone who'll listen to what you are looking for and strives for excellence, then Will is your man.
New Lexus purchase
by 07/20/2020on
Our experience with Ujwa "Ussa" and Watertown Lexus was nothing short of exceptional. This was our first experience with this Lexus dealership.( After past disapointments with another in CT) Ussa and the team there went above and beyond to get us our new Lexus and We love it! Thank you Lexus of Watertown!
Will is the Best Lexus Rep
by 07/16/2020on
Will was wonderful to work with. He was patient, well informed and offered top class service from the moment we entered the Lexus dealership. He made sure I was comfortable to move forward in the purchase and I that had a test driven the car to ensure I loved what I bought. He was also great about staying in touch and giving me the space to take a few days to think it over. Also, we had visited Volvo, Mercedes, BMW and a seperate Lexus dealership but we came back to Lexus of Watertown because Will was the best experience of all of them. (I live near Danvers and could have purchased from Ira of Danvers 15 min away but driving to Watertown was worth it because of the customer service)
Lexus of Watertown
by 07/16/2020on
Ujwal Pradhananga made the experience of buying a new car such a great experience. He was truly the consummate professional. His knowledge and expertise of the various models was outstanding. Since I was undecided which car would best serve my needs, he patiently explained the advantages and disadvantage of each model. There was no pressure to purchase but I’m so glad I did My 5 stars are genuine.
UX Hybrid
by 07/13/2020on
I recently purchased a UX hybrid from Lexus of Watertown. The entire experience was positive. In particular, Will Giron was extremely responsive and professional during the process. This dealership is a true model of excellence.
RX 350
by 07/10/2020on
Ujwal Pradhananga ( Ussa ) did an excellent job helping me with the selection process. He was very thorough and made it easy to purchase my RX 350.
Great experience
by 07/09/2020on
Working with Byron Kamande of Lexus Of Watertown was an absolute pleasure. I was in the market for a new car, and after researching various models, visited this dealership to test drive one that particularly stood out. Byron was patient, kind, and gracious, and at no time did I feel any pressure from him(a fear of mine regarding car sales). Also, sanitation was maintained throughout the experience(visited during Covid re-opening). He provided excellent service, and got me on the road quickly for a test drive. Despite me not being able to follow-up with his dealership due to an impending move, he continued to be nothing but kind and extremely personable. Working with Byron and Lexus of Watertown was an absolute treat, and I would 10/10 recommend to anyone in the market.
Great experience at Lexus of Watertown
by 06/30/2020on
I could not have had a more easy and enjoyable sales experience here. Ujwal Pradhananga ( Ussa ) was so amazing! Informative and not pushy at all. He walked me through the process, and then took time showing me every feature of my new car. Big thank you to Ussa, Jessica (the Sales Manager), and Alex in the finance department!
