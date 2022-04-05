Customer Reviews of Atamian Honda
CRV-Hybrid
by 05/04/2022on
We where looking to test drive a CRV-Hybrid to see if we liked it. The test drive was pleasant and informative. We were not planning to buy the Touring version but the sales staff worked very hard to make the deal work for us.
Great Inspection
by 05/10/2022on
Professional, quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great and simple maintenance service
by 05/08/2022on
I made an appointment online knowing what the cost would be. Arrived on the day of the appointment and had a very simple quick check-in process. Sat in the waiting area which is very clean and up to date. Once the car maintenance was completed, it was a quick and streamlined checkout. Thank you Brian for a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/04/2022on
Been a customer of Atamian Honda since 2001. Have received excellent service. Ben Rivera my service advisor was friendly, knowledgeable and easy to talk with. He explained everything to me and gave me recommendations as to what service was most critical and what service could wait. Thank you Ben.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best dealership!
by 05/02/2022on
I have been patiently looking for my dream car, I visited various dealerships, some had nice cars but the service wasn’t all that great. Atamian Honda not only was able to help me find my dream car, they helped me get it new, at the best price. Driss was awesome! Very straightforward with what was required, very fast paced, informative and just overall extremely helpful.
Car serviced
by 04/24/2022on
Jack Luciano was very helpful at finding out the problem with my window. He also was very pleasant and is good at his job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great services !!!
by 04/24/2022on
They took my car right in and did the recall. As well as, fixed another issue with my car expense free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super service!
by 04/23/2022on
Once again, I was very pleased with the service and attention I received from John LeDuc at Atamian Honda in Tewksbury, MA . I was impressed by how he made sure I drove away with the right vehicle that matched my expectations and budget. Thank you, John, for making my third Honda Lease experience another success!
Fast and easy, great customer service
by 04/17/2022on
Everyone was very friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/15/2022on
The Service that I receive is always great. Very polite and helpful. The maintenance I get on my car Is superb. I have been a customer of Atamian’s since 1982. I have always bought my cars and had them serviced there. I’m not crazy I would never have stayed with Atamian for so long if I wasn’t satisfied with maintenance and the people who meet me at the door. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very friendly and listen to what you are looking for.
by 04/12/2022on
Salesman was great to work with and got me to the price I wanted.
Great service!!
by 04/12/2022on
I went Atamian to have my 2021 Honda HV serviced for an oil change. Ben was most friendly, professional & helpful as I had a few questions I did not have wait long at all for my car to be finished I will go back for service!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 04/10/2022on
They are very professional. Fixed my car very quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I only buy cars from Atamian
by 04/09/2022on
This place is awesome. Ive bought (leased) my last two cars from them and they are fair and easy.
Great customer service
by 04/01/2022on
Was able to get a quick appointment and received great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 04/01/2022on
Overall a good experience. Everyone was very nice. Being retired, I thought it was a little pricey and I wondered why my two year old battery needed to be replaced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great costumer service
by 04/01/2022on
Every time I get an oil change they always make my day it fast and easy and alway take good care of me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Confidence in service
by 03/30/2022on
Had service done at Atmian and was pleased with the service and price, but most importantly I was confident in the work and materials used.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Atamian Honda
by 03/30/2022on
Atamian is my “go to” place for car maintenance and repair. They are thorough, knowledgeable and professional. I’ve been a customer since 2010 and I would not go anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Replacing the headlight
by 03/29/2022on
Very good and fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 03/23/2022on
The salesmen are very friendly, persistent and very informative! I purchased my first car here and it’s beyond amazing. A Honda CR-V Special Edition 2022. Andre D. was able to find the perfect family car for me based on what I needed. Great space for my child and all my carry-ons. Features and controls, awesome.
