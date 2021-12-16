Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury
BMW of Sudbury - Above the Competition
by 12/16/2021on
I have been leasing BMW's for 10-15 years. There are many New England BMW dealerships to choose from. However, none come close to Sudbury. The impressive thing about them is they take care of you from from the buying/leasing experience then set you up with your service and maintenance programs. Being a returning customer, it does feel a bit like a family transaction. They help you get into the car you can afford with the least amount of haggle and always come up with solutions. There are no dislikes for me. Even with the challenge of supply they have work arounds and with a little patience you will get your car.
Solid experience
by 05/06/2022on
I found them to be very well organized and detail oriented. Overall a pretty good service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent customer service
by 05/05/2022on
Great customer service, car ready when promised, access to a loaner car for appointment and quality work performed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ethan Saves the Day !
by 04/02/2022on
What started as a very challenging Day for us ended with sudbury bmw Ethan and his boss calmly fixing everything within a timeframe that seemed out of reach at 11am and by 4pm all done Truly amazing
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Annual Checkup
by 03/17/2022on
Excellent & thorough annual service on my BMW. Service representative was friendly & very knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealership
by 02/16/2022on
Superior service Excellent knowledge Comfortable surroundings
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Personal Video Service - Groundbreaking
by 02/01/2022on
We brought our son's 9-year old X1 "college care" in for a recall issue. Afterwards was pleasantly surprised to get a personal video from the service tech introducing himself, summarizing the work that was performed, and the results of a complimentary multi-point inspection highlighting status and recommended time before some routine items such as new tires, brakes, etc. Innovative and extra mile to be personal and transparent. Point is this was not for an $80K car under warranty but a solid BMW - the car is still serving and BMW is still providing superb service for this vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
made my son's wedding wonderful.
by 01/27/2022on
The team at BMW of Sudbury must be the best car dealership around. Under the leadership of Pranav Gill and Service under Al Jonuz the team is outstanding. I had an accident on the way to my son's wedding so the BMW of Sudbury team told me to enjoy the wedding. They, along with Herb Chambers Collision Center, towed my car to their shop and handled everything from interfacing with my insurance company to keeping me posted on the progress of the repairs despite the logistical problem with getting parts. I've owned cars for 50 years and never had an experience from a dealer like this. Bravo Team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BMW Sudbury Service
by 01/03/2022on
Very attentive to your (and your car's) needs. Excellent service personnel and excellent work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BMW of Sudbury - Above the Competition
by 12/16/2021on
I have been leasing BMW's for 10-15 years. There are many New England BMW dealerships to choose from. However, none come close to Sudbury. The impressive thing about them is they take care of you from from the buying/leasing experience then set you up with your service and maintenance programs. Being a returning customer, it does feel a bit like a family transaction. They help you get into the car you can afford with the least amount of haggle and always come up with solutions. There are no dislikes for me. Even with the challenge of supply they have work arounds and with a little patience you will get your car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good visit
by 12/16/2021on
Brought car in for airbag recall. Kept appointment in reasonable time frame. Waiting area very nice and staff was courteous and attentive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Detail Work
by 10/30/2021on
That when you have your car detailed the car will come back looking better than new!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Try another BMW dealership!
by 10/23/2021on
The WORST purchase experience. They let someone else test drive the X3 while we were waiting to purchase it. It took days for delivery of the X3 because it was excuse after excuse. We have tried several times to cancel a Tire and Wheel protection and kept getting excuses as to why it wasn’t canceled. First, we couldn’t cancel until after 30 days, which was a lie. Second, we were getting a check because the wrong form was signed and the finance manager put on the paperwork the vehicle was totaled, another lie. Third time, they sent paperwork with incorrect information still. Instead of the General Manager saying, how can we make this right all we got is empty apologies for their mistakes and lack of customer service. First time shopping here and most definitely the LAST!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
service & loaner
by 10/14/2021on
Brought my car in for service of a recall & 4-wheel alignment. Was able to get a loaner car, although doing so delayed my service appt by about a week. Liked that they sent a video assessment of the car as well as sending estimates for the items that they found. Kept me apprised of the repair progress and when to expect that the car will be done
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A great experience with Joscue
by 09/22/2021on
I had a great experience with Joscue of BMW Sudbury. He is extremely knowledgeable and helped make the process as easy as possible. I highly recommend him for your BMW needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
i will recommend to my friends
by 09/17/2021on
Jack is helping me to get my car, I went to Benz in Lynnfield, BMW in Brookline, Audi in Brookline, Benz in Somerville, I will say different sales will make you have different shopping experiences. Jack is very patience and nice, I got my car at a very good price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great team made the experience smooth and easy
by 09/16/2021on
I had to get a new car at the worst possible time, during a chip shortage! While many dealerships started acting like they no longer need customers, the team at BMW Sudbury did everything humanly possible to make this experience go as smoothly as possible. Everyone went out of their way to help, including Pranav, Jamie, Dan, Rami, Nick and Almir; a big thanks to you all! The transaction proceeded promptly, the team communicated with me every step of the way, and they got every little detail right. This should go without saying, but I highly recommend getting your next BMW at Sudbury.
Great Service Experience
by 09/14/2021on
The process was easy and enjoyable -- from the time I drove into their super clean service bay to getting a loaner and picking up my car. They kept me in the loop throughout the process and even sent videos to explain service options.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Beautiful Z4 M40i - Great Experience
by 08/25/2021on
Just bought a Z4 M40i from BMW of Sudbury and I can honestly say that the experience was easy. I liked the young salesman I worked with, Jeffrey Duenas, and there wasn't a hint of pressure; even the business guy for the document signing didn't try to pressure me into a bunch of upsells, he gave me his pitch and I politely said no to the things I didn't want but took advantage of the 5 years of maintenance and the wheel and tire protection. This is my first BMW, I typically drive Audis and my last car was a Volvo, however, after such a great experience buying from these guys, I would consider BMW again for my next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Dealership
by 08/02/2021on
I just purchased my 4th BMW from BMW of Sudbury and if all’s well for the future I will be purchasing more from them. For each of the 4 purchase I worked Wilson Dowridge, who is by far the best Sales Associate i’ve ever dealt. He’s very professional, knowledgeable, courteous and down right good at his job. There are a lot of great people at this dealership but by far Wilson is the reason why I keep coming back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great
by 07/13/2021on
Dealing with Ray was easy , he was very professional and made a big purchase easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Jack O’Donovan & Rami Tayoun at BMW of Sudbury
by 06/20/2021on
I recently purchased an X7 m50i from Jack O’Donovan at BMW of Sudbury. Jack was great throughout the process. He was patient with many questions and multiple test drives of different BMW vehicles over multiple different weekends. There was no pressure and honest assessments of BMW cars and competitors. He was regularly communicating with me once the car was ordered. In addition, Rami within the financial services team was great. He walked me through various options for warranties and finance, again with no pressure to buy. Overall, a great experience - I recommend working with Jack at BMW of Sudbury if you are interested in a new BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments