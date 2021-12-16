1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The WORST purchase experience. They let someone else test drive the X3 while we were waiting to purchase it. It took days for delivery of the X3 because it was excuse after excuse. We have tried several times to cancel a Tire and Wheel protection and kept getting excuses as to why it wasn’t canceled. First, we couldn’t cancel until after 30 days, which was a lie. Second, we were getting a check because the wrong form was signed and the finance manager put on the paperwork the vehicle was totaled, another lie. Third time, they sent paperwork with incorrect information still. Instead of the General Manager saying, how can we make this right all we got is empty apologies for their mistakes and lack of customer service. First time shopping here and most definitely the LAST! Read more