5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I used TrueCar to get a quote. Stoneham Ford Motor Co. was the only dealer from whom I got a personal email first from Lisa Canha and then Vinny Mogauro. Both very very helpful and provided me an "out the door" quote I requested. I am a scientist and have so little time for negotiation. It was fantastic to get that number. Originally I asked for a quote for a different model but eventually decided on the 2015 Mustang GT every time Vinny was extremely helpful and quickly gave me an out-the-door price. I showed up a few times at the dealer to look at the 2014 models and while Vinny and Lisa were not available, staff were very helpful. The paperwork was straight forward and adding additional options at the final signing was simple. George Benn prepared the final paperwork perfectly and politely offered a few options including extended warranty. George took several calls from me both during the day and evening hours to explain my options, again another exceptional person at Stoneham Ford. I decided on one option after extensive online research and conferring with friends who'd used the service I was interested in. The car was provided in perfect condition, no obvious cosmetic defects in contrast to a colleague of mine whose car had serious cosmetic flaws at another dealer in the area (not Ford). Despite commitments outside his work, Vinny worked tirelessly providing me updates on my order, when the car would arrive, the VIN number, and was present despite family tragedy when I signed the final paperwork and took ownership of the car. Unbelievable! Thanks so much, Nick 2015 Mustang GT 6sp performance pack Read more