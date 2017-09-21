Stoneham Ford
Customer Reviews of Stoneham Ford
Would reccomend
by 09/21/2017on
Great experience here. No pressure sales team, very friendly. Able to accommodate my busy schedule and didn't waste any of my time while I was present at the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 09/01/2016on
I like looking over cars with no pressure before I buy and that what stoneham ford does. The sales man Eric Yurcisin was fantastic walked me thru every part of the car before I bought my 2016 focus. I would recommend him to all of my friends. He a good salesman for your stoneham ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
David Lynch
by 08/29/2016on
Recently purchased an F-150 from Pat Bolger at Stoneham Ford. Pat made the process very simple and the pricing was great. We are very happy we chose Stoneham Ford for the purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, family friendly
by 07/11/2016on
I leased a 2016 Ford Explorer XLT. Brian was incredibly knowledgeable and helpful without making us feel like we were under pressure. Our test drive was great, we had our 9 month son along and Brian encouraged us to put his carseat in the back and give the car a test drive. It really helped us get a sense of what living with the car "day to day" would feel like. It also left us feeling like we were under no pressure/obligation but that our business was very much appreciated and wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer satisfaction
by 06/24/2016on
Wayne in sales and the whole sales team have been great. This is the fourth car as a family we have purchased in just over a year. Very happy with the service department as well. Only have had to use them once for an emergency but they were there for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stoneham Ford Rocks...
by 04/25/2016on
Lease exchange, 2013 F150 to 2016 F150, upgraded to Sport model with all the options I wanted, saw vehicle on lot, send stock number to my prior sales man, Paul, he came back within a day with several down different payment quote options, make the process extremely pain free and quick, I have the truck I always wanted. Your Staff and my Salesman Paul are very professional and easy to work with, I am a 3 time repeat Customer... and plan to come back, when the lease expires.. thank you, Brian
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience
by 02/18/2016on
very happy with the service that I received. I bought a 2013 ford escape...I love it
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales process.... felt supported, and never pushed!
by 12/19/2015on
Everyone with whom we came into contact at Stoneham Ford was informative, approachable, responsive, and helpful at every turn! I am confident that I made the right choice of dealer to select for the purchase and future service of my Ford Escape!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent company
by 12/14/2015on
Purchased a Ford F150 Pickup truck. Have purchased trucks and cars for business and personal use and find that the quality and service has always been excellent. Travel 35 miles from my current home in order to do business with Stoneham Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our best car buying experience ever!
by 11/06/2015on
This was a visit to our third Ford Dealership in search of a very specific 2015 Ford Edge Sport. Dealerships 1&2 were local to where we live and gave us the " run- around" . . Horrible. We were very discouraged! Then we searched online. . Called Stoneham Ford . . And WOW! The customer service that we received from the first phone call to the delivery of our vehicle was OUTSTANDING in every way! We were in heaven! In total . To obtain the car we were seeking took one ride from New Bedford, MA to Stoneham, MA . . A 45 minute session with the sales folks . . And then a second trip on delivery day . . .total of another 45 minute visit . . And the car was ours! Unbelievable! The staff was knowledgeable, honest, friendly, polite . . .called when they said they would . .and delivered in every way on everything . . Quality, value, price, ease, etc. The sales staff, the manager, the finance folks . . everyone we encountered was superb! Thank you so very much for our best car buying experience ever! We will be back in three years when our lease is up . . Hands down! Despite the fact that the dealership is about 1.5 hours from where we live . . Like Dunkin' Donuts . . It was worth the trip! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales team/management
by 10/05/2015on
I was looking to buy a F-150 . Looked at a couple of local ford dealerships but the best price I saw online for the F-150 I was interested in was at Stoneham Ford. The sales staff was great, unlike some places they didn't try to upsell, which is something that I hate. The management expedited putting me in my new vehicle the very next day which I really needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hybrid
by 08/11/2015on
Ford makes a great product, but Stoneham Ford offers superior service, specifically their employees Brian Flaherty, George Benn and Gerry Carson. I came into the dealership as a prospective buyer, but because of their service and expertise, I left confident that I chose not only the right car but the right dealership. Brian, George and Gerry made me a lifelong customer of Ford and more importantly of Stoneham Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mikes Review
by 08/10/2015on
Working with the Salesman, (Mike), and Finance Mgr (Arum) was truly a very happy experience. I am very pleased with my new F150. My wife even purchased a new Explorer from the same team, and she couldn't be happier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 ford
by 07/14/2015on
The vehicle I purchased is good. The service by Eric was good (except for telling me the vehicle had a certain program and does not). The staff was helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ford escape
by 07/07/2015on
we leased a 2015 escape. the service at stoneham ford was beyond excellent! this is our second vehicle from stoneham ford and we will continue to be returning customers. pat bolger went above and beyond to ensure our experience was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service Excellent sales staff
by 07/01/2015on
Bill Pollack is pleasure to work with. He is gentleman and a professional.The buying experience was a breeze.They have my business and my family's business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stoneham ford
by 02/08/2015on
issues resolved
awesome car buying experience
by 01/17/2015on
Went to a few dealers, and hands down, Stoneham Ford was the best. Chris R. and Doug P. went above and beyond to provide all the info. I needed to get the right car at the right price. And went it came time to do the paperwork, Aram M. helped me choose all the right products to protect my investment. My wife loves her new Escape, and this spring, I'm going to see Chris about a 2015 Mustang Thanks to all the great folks at Stoneham Ford !
Fantastic people, a fantastic purchase
by 12/12/2014on
I used TrueCar to get a quote. Stoneham Ford Motor Co. was the only dealer from whom I got a personal email first from Lisa Canha and then Vinny Mogauro. Both very very helpful and provided me an "out the door" quote I requested. I am a scientist and have so little time for negotiation. It was fantastic to get that number. Originally I asked for a quote for a different model but eventually decided on the 2015 Mustang GT every time Vinny was extremely helpful and quickly gave me an out-the-door price. I showed up a few times at the dealer to look at the 2014 models and while Vinny and Lisa were not available, staff were very helpful. The paperwork was straight forward and adding additional options at the final signing was simple. George Benn prepared the final paperwork perfectly and politely offered a few options including extended warranty. George took several calls from me both during the day and evening hours to explain my options, again another exceptional person at Stoneham Ford. I decided on one option after extensive online research and conferring with friends who'd used the service I was interested in. The car was provided in perfect condition, no obvious cosmetic defects in contrast to a colleague of mine whose car had serious cosmetic flaws at another dealer in the area (not Ford). Despite commitments outside his work, Vinny worked tirelessly providing me updates on my order, when the car would arrive, the VIN number, and was present despite family tragedy when I signed the final paperwork and took ownership of the car. Unbelievable! Thanks so much, Nick 2015 Mustang GT 6sp performance pack
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A quality dealership that really knows what costumer service is about!
by 10/08/2014on
For a no pressure dealership, this is the only place to shop. The sales staff really knows the products they sell, and give you all the info you need to make a great decision. Financing department will shop all available options to get you the best rate and plan for each individual customer. This is the only place to buy a new vehicle, and why I have bought 5 Fords here!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best
by 05/05/2013on
THank you to everyone at Stoneham Ford for my 2012 Ford Fusion. Bryan M. and Aram were wonderful. I will be sure to mention you guys to anyone looking for a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable