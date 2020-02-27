Bourne's Auto Center
Customer Reviews of Bourne's Auto Center
bait &switch tactics
by 02/27/2020on
they had a toyota venza for sale i called about it and told themthat i would like to buy it . sales girl "AMY" said that it was still available and recommended that i put a deposit of 300 dollars on it to hold it or reserve it . which i did now they called me and stated that the car was being purchased by someone else and she stated to me that someone else put a deposit on the same toyota and they were going to buy it . why did she not tell me this before ? i was very dissapointed in her actions and will not buy a car from them ever . they are sneeky as well as underhanded with there shady sales tactics i now do not recommend anyone buying a auto from this dealership whereas they are "sneeky " and will sell your auto from under you . they really suck
Awesome dealership
by 01/18/2018on
Great experience! My first time ever entering into a Car dealership to purchase a car and things definitely went better than I expected. They were very quick to respond to my emails. I knew this was the dealership I wanted to go to based on the reviews I had seen and the price of the vehicle. I came in an hour early for my appointment and was helped within a few minutes. I dealt with David who was the salesperson as well as Matt who is in charge of finance. The experience is like no other I walked in was greeted with a smile by the beautiful young ladies working the front who also offered snacks / coffee. The best part of this place is the chill vibe which allows you to feel very comfortable. They allow you to go on a test drive on your own which was great. Their prices are very competitive and they do this because they have a no haggle policy which means the price is the price there is no negotiating which just makes for an easier transaction. I came in preaproved through DCU and they were able to pull that up and take care of everything for me right at the dealership. The one thing I was not too excited about is the $500 doc fee they have but this is a common fee among dealerships. Simply take that into consideration when you see the price of a car. I would recommend this dealership to all family and friends. Hopefully David will still be there next time to help me out! Thank you! I am extremely happy with my purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repeat customer high recommendation
by 05/20/2017on
I wanted to take a minute to rate my recent experience at Bournes Auto Center. It was a very smooth process from beginning to end. More specifically I would like to give credit to Mike Kelley who was so great at finding me the vehicle I was looking for. I sent him an email about what I thought I was looking for and he quickly called me and then set up a time to have his Sales Associate, Jose Garcia, let us take two different versions of the vehicle I was considering out for a test drive. When we came back to the dealership a week and a half later having decided which version we wanted we bought a vehicle that day with the help of his Assistant Sales Manager, John Brenner. John set us up with Carlos Machado who was very helpful in providing us with all the financing options and the whole process was smooth and quick. We have purchased from Bourne's in the past and will be back next time we are looking for one. Thanks Bourne's!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consistency is key
by 03/27/2017on
Well what can I say. My wife and I just purchased our fourth vehicle from Bourne's Auto Center in Easton. Lots of people dread the Thought of going to looks for cars. I can say with utmost honesty Bournes makes car shopping fun and relaxing. My experiences with Bournes has been nothing short of spectacular. I put the bug in mike kelleys ear about 6 months ago that I was in the market for s new truck. ( mike Kelley is the general manager ) . Well he found me exactly what I was looking for. A quality , low mileage dodge 2500 quad cab pick up. That was the easy part. I then met with Shawn Saunders who effortlessly walked me through the paper work and my warranty options and he helped me pick the best warranty that would suit me. Zero pressure. I've recommended Bournes to a few of my co workers who have since purchased vehicle from Bournes as well. There experience and thoughts mirror mine. I can't say enough about this used car dealership. 5 stars all day everyday. Thanks Mike and Shawn for another easy car buying experience. We will be back Andrew H.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly Recommend
by 03/27/2017on
Great overall experience and best prices anywhere. Very low pressure environment but Mike was helpful and knowledgeable. Numerous friends and family have bought from Bourne's as well so I would highly recommend, thanks for the great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car, great staff, hassle free experience
by 03/26/2017on
My wife and I had a great experience buying an Acura MDX from Bournes. I consider myself a very comprehensive buyer and I'm usually really critical of anyone selling me something. The staff at bourses was extremely helpful, knowledgable, and patient. They helped us find exactly what we were looking for and the car is perfect. I recommend them to anyone looking to purchase a used car.
Only if you want to be insulted
by 12/22/2016on
This was the single worst car buying experience ever. I am a repeat customer who previously bought several vehicles from Bournes without issues. Today I was offered $200 for a potential trade-in. $200! Better to just state you don't want a trade-in than insult a repeat customer like that. I look forward to telling all my family in Easton and Mansfield about this over the holidays. There was no need to insult a now former good customer like that. A stupid way to lose a sale and repeat business. $200 for a car I spent thousands on. I did nothing to deserve that. I recommend only going to Bournes if you want to be insulted and have time to waste.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good people, cars do not LAST!
by 12/19/2016on
I am going to give them a two stars. We had a very good experience with buying the SUV. I did noticed something was fishy about two cars that we were looking at. Both were the same exact kind, same features, the difference is the mileages. One was 72k and the other one was 23k, we asked for the lower miles, they said we couldn't get it without adding more money down. Again same car, same types and models. So we thought okay at the time, this was AUGUST 2014. Since we have a warranty, we discovered so many problems. There was a clicking feeling while we were driving but no one could seems to figure out why. After bourne realized this was happening too often they stopped helping out. We thought maybe it is the car itself. Two years later, guess what happened to the SUV.. The timing chain broke, and we discovered that IT WAS bad for at least couple years. Now, we called the owner, the managers, etc no one called us back. We are disappointed that this has happened. If Bourne was family like they say they are, then they would have helped out. I am not saying we should have gotten free car or anything but I do want to feel this was something everyone overlooked. My feeling is no response means guilty. Now the SUV is sitting in my driveway looking sad with the payments on top of it. Thank you Bourn for taking our money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible experience!
by 10/29/2016on
This has been an absolutely horrible car buying experience. I went there on Saturday to purchase a vehicle. After having test-driven the car, and filling out the finance application: I received a call an hour later stating that, because of the day and time, the banks have not responded. I was told on the voicemail that I would get a call on Monday. I waited till 2pm on Monday and no call. So, I called and left a message with the sales agent to return my call. I got a call back at 530pm from a finance manager saying that they have not yet submitted my application and that since it is almost 6pm, that nothing can happen till tomorrow. So, It is now Tuesday. I waited again till 2pm, and still no word. I then called the sales agent and the finance department and left multiple messages. No returned call! Wednesday comes around, and I called 3 times. First two times, no answer, and the receptionist asks if I would like to leave a message. I responded, "NO! Because no one has the bloody courtesy to return calls anyways!". So, I then finally called back one last time and was able to speak to the same finance manager that I spoke to on Monday. He stated that they will submit my application and call me back tomorrow as it is now too late in the day. I then said that if I don't receive a call back by afternoon tomorrow, that I will take my business elsewhere. My business is now going elsewhere! Great news is, I'm a manager at a major airline, and bad news travels very, VERY fast!
I'll save you 13K if you read this
by 03/24/2016on
If 8 of 10 people like this dealership, do you want to take the chance of being the other two?? Sorry for the long review, but worth the read before you decide to spend all this money on a car. I just bought a car for $13,000. It was a huge purchase for me and my family, and we hoped the car was to last us ten years. How about 5 days! They registered the car 4 days after purchase, and two days later my radio stopped working (electrical). I made an appt. to have them fix it (free). Two days after that (5 days of driving)... DEAD. The car is DEAD. I took it to local auto store & had a diagnostics done. About 15 codes came up. Literally. 15 codes. I don't know much about cars, but things like 'cam shaft' 'Transmission Control' 'Fuel Pump' were confirmed...& even I know that is bad. There were also several codes that had 'history', which means the codes were previously recorded on the car. I called Bourne's and spoke to the mechanic Mike Clark. He told me he would he would fix the car. I told him my THIRTEEN THOUSAND car just died in 5 days & I didn't want it fixed, I wanted a refund. He insisted that is not how it works there, he'd have to fix it. The car was on the lot for sale for over a month. The certified mechanics evidently didn't see any problems or 'fixed it'. I took it to a real dealership (not an auto center) and paid for my own diagnostics to be done and see what the problem was. Within 15 minutes (again literally) 15 minutes, they came out and told me there was a huge problem with the car. I then called Bourne's and was told the manager was out of the office and would return in 2 hours & I got his voicemail. Two days later, no return call. I now had to hire a lawyer ($ I don't have) to try to give the car back and get my measly money back for my small cash deposit and trade in. I was told only to communicate via email to have everything on record, which I did. One day later - nothing. Nothing except 4 pages of problems listed from a real dealership. So in recap - I spent most of my money to put down a deposit, traded in my car and Financed a car for $13,000 that died in 5 days. As of this review, I am still waiting for any communication - even a note saying they have received my email - nothing. I guess the chase is on for a refund. I will update with the outcome. In the meantime my only recourse is reviews, BBB and Mass Consumer fraud. My wife and I are shaking our heads as to why they would do this to us and not stand behind their cars. Lastly, I expect Bourne's to reply with their side of things. I have no problem giving you my email: hobartlane@comcast.net --- feel free to email me and I will forward you any and all emails, sales info, repairs needed, etc. I also have pics of the diagnostic test that an employee of Advanced Auto brought up in 5 minutes.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great place to buy a car
by 06/30/2013on
I highly recommend this dealership. The car I purchased was exactly as described online. They provided the Carfax plus two others. My sales person was David P. He was patient, professional, helpful, and most important honest. There were no pressure tactics or bait and switch. The finance manager explained all my options, making sure I understood I did not have to buy what he offered. They gave me what my trade was worth. It is a great place to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments