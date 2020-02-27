1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If 8 of 10 people like this dealership, do you want to take the chance of being the other two?? Sorry for the long review, but worth the read before you decide to spend all this money on a car. I just bought a car for $13,000. It was a huge purchase for me and my family, and we hoped the car was to last us ten years. How about 5 days! They registered the car 4 days after purchase, and two days later my radio stopped working (electrical). I made an appt. to have them fix it (free). Two days after that (5 days of driving)... DEAD. The car is DEAD. I took it to local auto store & had a diagnostics done. About 15 codes came up. Literally. 15 codes. I don't know much about cars, but things like 'cam shaft' 'Transmission Control' 'Fuel Pump' were confirmed...& even I know that is bad. There were also several codes that had 'history', which means the codes were previously recorded on the car. I called Bourne's and spoke to the mechanic Mike Clark. He told me he would he would fix the car. I told him my THIRTEEN THOUSAND car just died in 5 days & I didn't want it fixed, I wanted a refund. He insisted that is not how it works there, he'd have to fix it. The car was on the lot for sale for over a month. The certified mechanics evidently didn't see any problems or 'fixed it'. I took it to a real dealership (not an auto center) and paid for my own diagnostics to be done and see what the problem was. Within 15 minutes (again literally) 15 minutes, they came out and told me there was a huge problem with the car. I then called Bourne's and was told the manager was out of the office and would return in 2 hours & I got his voicemail. Two days later, no return call. I now had to hire a lawyer ($ I don't have) to try to give the car back and get my measly money back for my small cash deposit and trade in. I was told only to communicate via email to have everything on record, which I did. One day later - nothing. Nothing except 4 pages of problems listed from a real dealership. So in recap - I spent most of my money to put down a deposit, traded in my car and Financed a car for $13,000 that died in 5 days. As of this review, I am still waiting for any communication - even a note saying they have received my email - nothing. I guess the chase is on for a refund. I will update with the outcome. In the meantime my only recourse is reviews, BBB and Mass Consumer fraud. My wife and I are shaking our heads as to why they would do this to us and not stand behind their cars. Lastly, I expect Bourne's to reply with their side of things. I have no problem giving you my email: hobartlane@comcast.net --- feel free to email me and I will forward you any and all emails, sales info, repairs needed, etc. I also have pics of the diagnostic test that an employee of Advanced Auto brought up in 5 minutes. Read more