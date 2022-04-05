Mercedes-Benz of Boston
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Boston
New Car Purchase
by 05/04/2022on
Salesman Stephen Leung was excellent. He was knowledgeable, attentive and responded to all our questions in a very timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Carlos Romero… The Best
by 03/13/2022on
Ordered the vehicle in November. Carlos kept us abreast of the status at all times. He is friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. What more can you ask for. All questions were answered fast and he made the experience pleasant which is usually not the case when buying a car. If you are looking for a Mercedes take my advice and contact Carlos at Herb Chambers Mercedes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Lying at its best !!!
by 02/28/2022on
This is in reference to my 2021 Mercedes Benz GLC63s AMG. I brought this vehicle to Mercedes-Benz of Boston located in Somerville MA on February 15th, 2022. I had just purchased this vehicle there in April of 2021. Upon arriving I spoke with the service adviser Erica Pineda. I described to her that the vehicle seems to make this horrendous banging noise especially in cold weather which we’ve been having recently and never made a noise before. The noise seemed to be more when backing up and turning the wheel. I told her it is extremely disheartening and concerning. I had no idea what it was at the time. I attempted to make a video to record the problem, told her I wasn’t sure it was a good representation but hoped it would be helpful and be sure to show the technician involved. I received a call back from her later that day, stating that they couldn’t find anything wrong with the car at all! She had stated that the technician felt that: “The banging noise the customer is likely hearing is the auto parking brake release feature. Occasionally, especially on cold days the pads may stick to the rotor a little longer than supposed to so when the vehicle moves and breaks the pads free again it can cause the bang type noise. This is normal operating functions.” (This was actually stated as well on my invoice). The response I got was extremely surprising, more importantly extremely disappointing and did not make me feel any better about the concern at all. While the car was at the dealership, I decided to try to research the problem I was having. I did some research during the day on the Internet and found out that in fact this problem, which now I know, is called” crabbing” or “tyre skipping “is extremely common in AMG vehicles with 4-wheel drive. She put me in touch with Albert Berisha Director of Customer Care, (not service?). I then discussed with Albert everything I told her about the disturbing banging noise etc.. He told me, he had no idea at all what was going on. I told him about the video sent to Erica for his review showing the exact nature of the problem to make sure that he, and the service technician look at the video. He also assured me that he would have the service technician go over the entire vehicle, again, to make sure that nothing was going on. After discussing the issue with Albert for another 15 minutes I come to find out that Albert indeed, had heard about this problem, this was extremely surprising to me! This was from the person who I had spoken to a few times, as well as Erica, who both told me they had NEVER ever heard of such a problem. I actually showed Albert a bulletin that was put out by Mercedes to all dealerships, I assume all over the world, about this exact problem! Albert briefly looked at it and shook his head and said yes, Mr. Buffman “I have heard of this problem, and I assure you that I will do what I can”. I described to him that I was extremely perplexed how Mercedes-Benz could’ve specified such tires to begin with. I also advised him that in my research that a lot of mechanics, on numerous forums, were explaining that Mercedes-Benz could indeed fix the suspension to work with these tires, the fact however being that indeed this would be an extremely costly endeavor and that since the vehicle is safe, why “should they” put the effort forthwith to do so. Albert recommended that I could talk with Mercedes-Benz directly which to me is just a good way of dismissing me and passing the buck. Overall, this entire experience with Mercedes-Benz of Boston has been, as stated, extremely disappointing! Not only did I purchase a car from them with the understanding that they would fully service the vehicle and help to rectify any situations I may encounter. I now see that this is NOT the case at all. I get the impression that they look at it, as does Mercedes-Benz, the car is safe. To me the car might be safe but driving a car making these very disturbing noises, worrying what is going on, and feeling extremely nervous about driving it is not safe. My girlfriend took the car out with some friends and when the noise occurred in the car, everyone literally screamed thinking that they had hit something, ran over something, or worse. I think the fundamental point that I’m trying to make is that I truly think that Mercedes-Benz of Boston should indeed “stand up” and fully represent their client and either talk with Mercedes-Benz directly or rectify problem itself and get the tires switched end of story. I was watching TV just the other night and saw a Herb Chambers commercial. The statement was make in banner style ”Our size is our power “ if this is truly the case then Mercedes of Boston should have ”plenty of power “ to replace the tires to solve the problem. I am truly wondering what has happen to a ” satisfied customer”. Listed below are some references to the problem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGddhMidxs0 perfect description of the problem https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrugUAosIac solution to the problem
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great working with Mercedes -Benz of Boston
by 02/24/2022on
We had a really great experience with Amal at the Mercedes- Benz Dealership in Boston. Amal was really informative and professional. He went above and beyond to ensure that we found the perfect car for our needs. This was our second car from this location and will continue to work with them in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Don't buy from MB of Boston if you are from out of town
by 10/12/2021on
I was shopping from coast to coast for a very specific AMG. Mercedes Benz of Boston is not equipped to work with out of town buyers. Their process is clumsy and antiquated. They will drop your deal in favor of a local buyer. My experience with other MB dealers when purchasing site unseen has been stellar. If you are a out of town buyer I suggest you look at other dealers.
GLE 350
by 08/24/2021on
Great purchasing experienced here with Kashif Sheik who helped us with all the processes until the day we picked up the car. everything went smoothly! Great Dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Chip McCarty does it again!
by 01/29/2021on
I just had to say once again what a great experience it has been to purchase a car from “Mercedes Benz Boston“. Our longtime family sales person, “Chip McCarty“ It’s just the best!!! He makes the experience of purchasing a car, (which can sometimes be very nerve-racking, long, and tedious, A total pleasure. I have never seen anyone work so hard, and expeditiously to get things taken care of. We were in and out in a flash no long waiting periods and back-and-forth. He’s just very honest sincere and makes you feel so comfortable through the whole process. He has been selling cars to our family for over 25 years and the only person I would go to, feeling comfortable and secure to work with. I highly recommend ship as well as the entire staff at Mercedes Benz Boston they truly go the extra mile! With sincere thanks, John Berenson
Poor Experience at Herb Chambers Mercedes Boston
by 09/03/2020on
Horrible experience with this dealer. Incredibly poor follow up from the Sales Team. Items that should have been easy to get ( CPO Proof, Warranty Information, Owners Manual) on my purchased Mercedes were difficult and late to get. I honestly am not sure the car was actually and Pre Certified vehicle. I paid for it but based upon my experience I am feel I got taken by this dealer. Given this poor experience I actually sold the car 2 months later and used another Herb Chambers Dealer to purchase another brand (Audi)- I could not believe the difference in the two dealers. The Herb Chambers Audi dealer in Burlington was fabulous. They even delivered the car to me and took care of everything. The sales person I dealt with was honest, prompt and transparent unlike Herb Chambers Mercedes. I am glad I experienced an excellent transaction with this Audi dealer.
Loyal to MB Boston
by 11/01/2019on
Jeff , I want to thank you for assisting us in replacing the blood stained seatbelt in our car . I had the replacement done at MB Natick today as a result of your intervention in taking care of this problem . I took a look at the multiple e mails I exchanged with your colleagues at MB Natick as well as my notes with the final instruction from the Natick service rep that he had gone to dealer management at my request and their feedback to me was to “go back to the dealer where you bought your car . “ That lack of customer responsiveness on their part turned out to be the best thing that happened because it brought me back to you and MB Boston . Your email response was what I hoped for - you said ,”we will look into it , and take care of it .” You did ! You had with Georgina as our sales rep , two loyal customers , and now that she is no longer with MB Boston , your assistance with our problem has renewed our total loyalty to your dealership . ( provided we get a great deal on the next vehicle ! ). I would ask that you consider forwarding this to Herb Chambers as he could use it as a case study of losing loyal customers and regaining them . Also glad you have good teeth ! Best Wishes for the Holidays ! Tom
New auto from an Experienced dealership
by 08/31/2018on
It took me two years to finally pull the trigger on buying a new car. I shopped and shopped compared quality, features appointments of several top brand SUVs. Every time I saw something I thought suffice my needs and wants I always drifted back to Mercedes Benz of Boston. I drove a Volkswagen Touareg since 2004 and I absolutely love everything about the vehicle but after researching, driving and purchasing my new GLC300 From Rob Tinkham @MBOB I became a believer that MB is by far the benchmark standard. I met Rob Tinkham when I first started looking for a new vehicle and was highly impressed with his professionalism, knowledge, courtesy and understanding of my particular approach to purchasing. Mercedes Benz of Boston is an outstanding facility to purchase a vehicle. I look forwards to many years of commitment to service. Great job Rob and MBOB
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Customer Service, Easy Sales Process
by 08/09/2018on
When I finally decided to purchase my first Mercedes, it was clear that I would continue my long time relationship of car buying from Rob Tinkham and the Herb Chambers organization. Our family has purchased 6 vehicles through Herb Chambers; this was another fantastic experience. Rob made the process super easy and was a 5 star customer service sales rock star. Proactive in reviewing the vehicle, taking care of small details and making certain we were happy. Grateful that in a world of complicated processes, this was as smooth and easy as possible.
2017 C-300 Lease . Excellent customer service
by 02/16/2018on
My wife and i needed two new vehicles , we had an awesome experience buying our first ML 350 at the MB Dealership in Boston. Jasper was excellent. When it was time to change our cars there was only one place and one person we could think of Jasper Abreu gave us a sweet & great deal again and the customer experience was also excellent. Please keep up the good work guys!! This dealership is just the best!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
High costs
by 09/16/2017on
Let me start by saying that I have been a Mercedes customer since 2003. Although, I didnt buy my first car at Mercedes of Boston, I brought it there for service when I moved to the city. Later I bought CLK 350 there and finally did a lease of C350 coupe. Mercedes of Boston used to be high quality when it came to service and sales, but in the last few years it deteriorated significantly. When I got my lease there, I was not given details about the end of lease such as wear and tear on the car and a disposition fee that Mercedes charges when the car is returned without another purchase. Also I was unfortunate to make some optional purchases which increased my monthly payment. Well, buyers beware I never leased before and paid more due to my lack of knowledge on the subject. The real issue with Mercedes of Boston showed up when my wife and I went there 4 months before the end of lease to buy a car. We were thinking of getting a certified pre-owned GLC 300 and sales consultant Jasper Abreu tried to push us to pre order a new GLC 300 (2018). He asked us to give a deposit for a car. When we asked to list all additional fees and write out the total price of the purchase, there was complete avoidance to do so. This was suspicious since when you are buying a new car, there are additional fees such as: Administrative Fee Transportation Fee Documentation Fee Any other possible fee that dealership might add. Not to mention tax and registration that all customers have to pay. When we asked to write it out for us, the response was pay the deposit. Obviously, we left without buying. There were several emails exchanged later on and I asked to see the total price written out for me and every time I got a response back asking if we are ready to give a deposit without listing the total price. BTW we also went to other dealerships and every time sales consultant listed full price of the car including the fees. So this happened ONLY in Mercedes of Boston. Nobody would EVER risk buying something without knowing the full price. So that fact along appeared suspicious to us. Unfortunately, it wasnt the end of the story. Three months later I brought the car to the dealership for end of lease pre-check. I was shown a scratch on the bumper drivers side and told that it needs to be fixed. Scratch was very small, but it was a fair request so I asked their service dept. how much it will cost me. I was told $600. I called my insurance company and after it got involved, cost decreased to $350 immediately. So, same parts, same person, same service department, but I almost paid $600 instead of $350. Also I was told to replace all wheels (on a car that had ONLY 12K miles). Luckily, I had wheel and tire warranty, otherwise I would have owed $1,500. Upon returning the lease, I was astounded to find out that I still owe Mercedes money. Apparently, there was a disposition fee of $595, which I was NEVER told about when I signed the lease. Of course, the sales person that sold me that lease doesnt work there anymore. It wasnt enough that my monthly payment was over the roof due to all extra costs, they ripped me off even when I tried to end business with them. P.S. We bought 2017 Porsche Macan from Porsche of Nashua.
Fair price, pleasant and professional
by 10/11/2016on
I purchased a 2015 Toyota Sequoia with 13K miles from Lovette at MB Boston. They had the vehicle with the features we were looking for, so we drove down from NH to look at it. The vehicle matched the pictures on the web site, and was immaculate. We had a 2006 Sequoia as a trade in, and they offered a fair price for it. Lovette was very pleasant, no pressure whatsoever, and knew the vehicle even though it was a Toyota and not a Mercedes. The price they were asking for was competitive. Since we live in NH, the NH DMV and MA DMV don't make it easy to just buy a vehicle, transfer plates and drive away legally. You have to buy, then register, then you can drive, so it would involve an extra trip from NH to Someville. Lovette offered to drive up to NH with the new vehicle, meet us at the Registry/Town Hall, and exchange plates/vehicles legally, saving us a trip. I did have a couple of minor issues. The vehicle had after market tint on the driver and passenger windows which is illegal in NH, so it wouldn't pass inspection. I have a heat gun and was able to remove it without a problem. I expect that the dealer would have taken care of this if I wasn't able to do it myself, but who knows for sure. Also, there was a little bit of pressure when it came to financing. I wanted to just show up with a check, and they wanted me to do the financing through them. When you show up with a check already made out, its difficult for them to sell you more stuff. :-)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service!
by 09/27/2016on
Purchasing a car from Mercedes Benz of Boston was the most pleasant car buying experience we have ever had! From start to finish, the entire process was quick and easy, with no pressure. Georgina in sales and George, the Sales Manager, were both extremely professional and helpful. Georgina has contacted us several times since the purchase, to ensure that we are satisfied and answer any questions we may have. Jeff in the finance office was a pleasure to work with as well. This is our first Mercedes, and we love it. We highly recommend this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Terrible Sales consultant Eddie Giron
by 08/24/2016on
Eddie Giron doesn't know info about warranties and CPO sales. If you're buying used ask for a different Sales consultant. I walked from the deal because he messed up the warranty part of the sale. The dealership is OK, I have done business with them years ago, Eddie just has no clue
A Surprising Excellent and Efficient Experience!!!!
by 05/19/2016on
I was dreading having to buy a new car because I didn't want to part from my rare 10 year old 6 speed manual shift BMW wagon, did not want to deal with the usual car salesman, and did not want to lose the convenience of being able to walk to Herb Chambers BMW for my servicing. However, I was getting pressure from my fiancé to get a newer car with more room to accommodate our future plans. I did my research from home, had 4 mini luxury SUVs in mind- discovery sport, GLC, X3, Q3. The reviews convinced me to get a GLC so then I wrote down all of the Mercedes dealerships in Massachusetts and their inventory for White ones with Black or Beige interior- that left me with 10 to choose from. I called each dealership one by one and realized they were all sold out or too optioned up. I decided to drive to the nearest dealership- Mercedes-Benz of Boston to just test drive the glc. It was not easy to find as it is not in the best location with very limited parking. In fact, I had to make another loop around the block to get back to Mercedes. I almost just decided to drive to another dealership because it was a frustrating experience. Fortunately, I made another loop, found a parking space and walked in. Eddie, the perfect salesman for me, walked up to me in a very pleasant and respectful way. I have a soft side for young people who are honest, have an excellent work ethic and a positive attitude vs the experienced guy who is too smooth and takes it for granted. I was worried that he would be too inexperienced but he really knew the cars inside and out! He was a great listener and didn't try to sell me options I didn't need. He surprisingly knew the mercedes cars inside and out. He was honest and knew not to BS me or take advantage of my lack of knowledge being an asian woman. He made me a deal on almost the exact car I was looking for with a price I could not walk away from. There was not a lot of haggling -somehow he found one sitting at the port. In a couple of hours, I walked out of Mercedes having traded in my car and leasing an awesome white GLC!! I couldn't be more happy and thrilled with the experience! I am staying loyal to Herb Chambers even though I left BMW to move to Mercedes. Last year we were at BMW Herb chambers leasing an X5 for my fiance- I convinced him to switch from 15 years with Land Rover to BMW. I have to say the experience made me so weary of EVER buying a car from BMW again. They didn't treat us well nor respect us. There were never any followup calls but we needed a car so we went back and purchased a car from them. I think his next car will be Mercedes just based on the price and experience we had at Mercedes-Benz of Boston. Find Eddie...An Excellent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very impressed!
by 05/03/2016on
Recently I bought a car from them and the person who helped me was Eddie Giron, he was very friendly and expert on his job, I was very impressed with the service and not pressured to do anything that I don't want, unlike other dealerships. All the employees are very professional, respectful and caring. If you come to this dealership to buy a car, you'll not be disappointed, I highly recommend Eddie and this dealership in general!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience from out of state!
by 04/15/2016on
I'm the type of guy that does a ton of research online before I start my car shopping. After an extensive amount of research, I finally determined the type of car I wanted which was a brand new GLE450 Coupe. I quickly learned that finding that model, with all of the options I wanted, would be difficult to find here in South Florida. I extended my search outside of my local area to include the entire State of Florida. Still no luck. I went on AutoTrader and quickly found the car I wanted. It happened to be located at Herb Chamber Mercedes in Somerville. That was a Sunday night. I hit the "get the e-price button" that Sunday night and received a follow up the following Morning morning. I could tell that it was not a standard automated email but a personalized & professional email. With very little effort on my part, I was given the e-price. I was elated to see it. It was fair and FAR better than any price ever quoted to me locally. It just so happened that my fiancee was traveling to that area for work the following weekend. I set it up so he could view the car on my behalf. Upon his arrival, the car was not only waiting for him to view and drive, but he was greeted by Lovette Monteiro. Lovette went with him on the test drive and showed him the bells & whistles. My fiancee was impressed with not only the car but also with Lovette's demeanor and professionalism. I was impressed at how easy the process had been thus far. Once my fiancee gave me the "thumbs up" on the car, I called up Lovette and quickly hammered out the remaining details for the purchase (i.e. lease terms, etc). It was quick, easy, and rather painless. All of the required documents, to get the ball rolling, were emailed to me and quickly processed. I was then contacted by AJ in the finance department to finalize the lease terms. He offered me some additional "add-ons" (i.e. maintenance package, wear & tear package, etc) and thoroughly explained to me how to save a bit of money on those items (which I already knew I was buying). The remaining documents were FedEx'd to me. I had some additional questions after receiving those documents which were quickly answered by AJ. I decided to arrange my own transport carrier to pick up the car in Massachusetts & brought to me in Florida. Lovette took the lead on that and had everything ready to go for the carrier. He even covered the seats in plastic for me and video/photographed the car for me so I had an undisputable record of the condition in case I encountered any issues with my transport carrier. Every single person (Jessica, Internet Sales Asst Mgr; Dana, Internet Sales Mgr; Lovette Monteiro, Salesperson; Robert S., Clerk) answered my questions via email and phone in a timely professional manner. As someone who is also in sales, I truly appreciated that. I've NEVER bought a car essentially sight unseen. This dealership & team made this an incredible experience. I HIGHLY recommend this dealership. BIG thank you to everyone involved that made this one of the best experience I've EVER had in all of my years of buying luxury vehicles. A special thank you to Lovette for all of the virtual "hand holding" that I required. I'm not an "easy to please" person but you certainly made this experience totally awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 04/04/2016on
I had a great experience dealing with Eddie. I had been to a couple of other Mercedes dealerships in the the area and none of them were able to find the car I wanted within my set price range. Eddie found the exact car I wanted with additional features, at a price that beat out lesser cars at the other locations. He stayed in contact and was very easy to work with. He also was very helpful in helping me navigate the buying process since this was my first time buying on my own. Highly recommend anyone looking for a new car to check out this dealership!! Overall great, hassle free experience. Absolutely love my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy
by 02/26/2016on
From the moment I entered Mercedes Benz of Boston I felt welcomed. My salesperson was Lovette. He was knowledgeable, honest and willing to answer all my question. The sales manager was easy to talk with and very willing to answer my concerns. You will be treated well by this team. D McGovern
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
