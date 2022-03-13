1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This is in reference to my 2021 Mercedes Benz GLC63s AMG. I brought this vehicle to Mercedes-Benz of Boston located in Somerville MA on February 15th, 2022. I had just purchased this vehicle there in April of 2021. Upon arriving I spoke with the service adviser Erica Pineda. I described to her that the vehicle seems to make this horrendous banging noise especially in cold weather which we’ve been having recently and never made a noise before. The noise seemed to be more when backing up and turning the wheel. I told her it is extremely disheartening and concerning. I had no idea what it was at the time. I attempted to make a video to record the problem, told her I wasn’t sure it was a good representation but hoped it would be helpful and be sure to show the technician involved. I received a call back from her later that day, stating that they couldn’t find anything wrong with the car at all! She had stated that the technician felt that: “The banging noise the customer is likely hearing is the auto parking brake release feature. Occasionally, especially on cold days the pads may stick to the rotor a little longer than supposed to so when the vehicle moves and breaks the pads free again it can cause the bang type noise. This is normal operating functions.” (This was actually stated as well on my invoice). The response I got was extremely surprising, more importantly extremely disappointing and did not make me feel any better about the concern at all. While the car was at the dealership, I decided to try to research the problem I was having. I did some research during the day on the Internet and found out that in fact this problem, which now I know, is called” crabbing” or “tyre skipping “is extremely common in AMG vehicles with 4-wheel drive. She put me in touch with Albert Berisha Director of Customer Care, (not service?). I then discussed with Albert everything I told her about the disturbing banging noise etc.. He told me, he had no idea at all what was going on. I told him about the video sent to Erica for his review showing the exact nature of the problem to make sure that he, and the service technician look at the video. He also assured me that he would have the service technician go over the entire vehicle, again, to make sure that nothing was going on. After discussing the issue with Albert for another 15 minutes I come to find out that Albert indeed, had heard about this problem, this was extremely surprising to me! This was from the person who I had spoken to a few times, as well as Erica, who both told me they had NEVER ever heard of such a problem. I actually showed Albert a bulletin that was put out by Mercedes to all dealerships, I assume all over the world, about this exact problem! Albert briefly looked at it and shook his head and said yes, Mr. Buffman “I have heard of this problem, and I assure you that I will do what I can”. I described to him that I was extremely perplexed how Mercedes-Benz could’ve specified such tires to begin with. I also advised him that in my research that a lot of mechanics, on numerous forums, were explaining that Mercedes-Benz could indeed fix the suspension to work with these tires, the fact however being that indeed this would be an extremely costly endeavor and that since the vehicle is safe, why “should they” put the effort forthwith to do so. Albert recommended that I could talk with Mercedes-Benz directly which to me is just a good way of dismissing me and passing the buck. Overall, this entire experience with Mercedes-Benz of Boston has been, as stated, extremely disappointing! Not only did I purchase a car from them with the understanding that they would fully service the vehicle and help to rectify any situations I may encounter. I now see that this is NOT the case at all. I get the impression that they look at it, as does Mercedes-Benz, the car is safe. To me the car might be safe but driving a car making these very disturbing noises, worrying what is going on, and feeling extremely nervous about driving it is not safe. My girlfriend took the car out with some friends and when the noise occurred in the car, everyone literally screamed thinking that they had hit something, ran over something, or worse. I think the fundamental point that I’m trying to make is that I truly think that Mercedes-Benz of Boston should indeed “stand up” and fully represent their client and either talk with Mercedes-Benz directly or rectify problem itself and get the tires switched end of story. I was watching TV just the other night and saw a Herb Chambers commercial. The statement was make in banner style ”Our size is our power “ if this is truly the case then Mercedes of Boston should have ”plenty of power “ to replace the tires to solve the problem. I am truly wondering what has happen to a ” satisfied customer”. Listed below are some references to the problem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGddhMidxs0 perfect description of the problem https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrugUAosIac solution to the problem Read more