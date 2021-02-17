1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Got a vehicle hear two months back, they Sold it to me and on the first day the e break adjuster was messed up. had to leave it to service it (and keep in mind they passed my inspection before even trying to let me leave their premices.) they gave it back to me with bad break pads, bad cables, bad blades, bad everything. So i call because i have premium warranty and i go for a second time, they send me to MEDFORD GRAVA RAM JEEP/CHRYSLER because they (((“ dont have tools”))) What kind of tools do you need to change something as simple as breaks especially if the vehicle is only a straight axle. SO I LEAVE IT AT MEDFORD (These people are wonderful). I went dropped it off there they said they would do the work and the warranty covers the parts needed. Good. So I leave it and I get a call days later saying My PREMIUM warranty won’t pay because the vehicle was serviced wrong previously. I call York and they say they’re upset blah blah blah well call your warranty. I left the vehicle at Medford for two weeks just to recieve BS. So then I go to Medford and they tell me WORD BY WORD , “ We called your warranty and they won”t cover because it was serviced wrong previously and YORK Called telling us to lie to you guys and not to tell you it was previously serviced wrong” you hear that. They LIED , YORK FORD LIED. So then they bring their service tech in and he explained everything what was wrong with it, what tools you neeeded for it, it’s not rocket science! Gave me the best advice to talk to the top of the food chain here at trash YORK FORD SAUGUS. So I take their advice and words and I go. They tell me the same BS words “We can’t rent the tools needed it’s too big” 😂😂😂 What a laughingstock! Bunch of little kids! So then I call ADAM YORK (GM) and all the other managers except for Bob gave me an attitude when I tried to explain the situation like RYAN DODGE. Attitude from the get go, NEVER satisfies customers like how he claims he does. Never his first goal. So after I finished with him I called Adam and then he sent his SERVICE TECH (Keep in mind he doesn’t pay the workers or for materials so who knows why he’s butt hurt 🤷‍♂️) ro call me and set an appointment. The appointment was yesterday we were going to now get the Van from Medford and take it there to YORK FORD SAUGUS. We go in yesterday, make us wait like an hour, we go into RYAN DODGES OFFICE IN SERVICE, from the get go he just gives an attitude saying I put words in his mouth and if I do that we’ll have problems??? Jajajaja ok buddy we can fix them. So I try to explain the situation and he says and I quote , “TIME OUT TIME OUT” while I was explaining my situation. So then he barks, I then tell him “ok now let me talk then you talk like how you just shut me up buddy”. And I continue and he STILL CUTS ME OFF, just an exchange and was USELESS. Wasn’t any help at all RYAN DODGE. So we leave the keys there, they said they aren’t paying Even though they serviced it , sold it to me wrong, let me leave the premises with the rear passenger tire breaks and rotors all messed up and e brake adjuster broken, passed my inspection, and tried to avoid and lie to me just so they wont pay something simple as breaks. They should he held responsible and wont admit it. they cannot sell you vehicles like that guys, dont let them do that to you. horrible service horrible staff, never going never recommend to anyone. Read more