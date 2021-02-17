York Ford
Customer Reviews of York Ford
Trash Service, simple problem simple fix.
by 02/17/2021on
Got a vehicle hear two months back, they Sold it to me and on the first day the e break adjuster was messed up. had to leave it to service it (and keep in mind they passed my inspection before even trying to let me leave their premices.) they gave it back to me with bad break pads, bad cables, bad blades, bad everything. So i call because i have premium warranty and i go for a second time, they send me to MEDFORD GRAVA RAM JEEP/CHRYSLER because they (((“ dont have tools”))) What kind of tools do you need to change something as simple as breaks especially if the vehicle is only a straight axle. SO I LEAVE IT AT MEDFORD (These people are wonderful). I went dropped it off there they said they would do the work and the warranty covers the parts needed. Good. So I leave it and I get a call days later saying My PREMIUM warranty won’t pay because the vehicle was serviced wrong previously. I call York and they say they’re upset blah blah blah well call your warranty. I left the vehicle at Medford for two weeks just to recieve BS. So then I go to Medford and they tell me WORD BY WORD , “ We called your warranty and they won”t cover because it was serviced wrong previously and YORK Called telling us to lie to you guys and not to tell you it was previously serviced wrong” you hear that. They LIED , YORK FORD LIED. So then they bring their service tech in and he explained everything what was wrong with it, what tools you neeeded for it, it’s not rocket science! Gave me the best advice to talk to the top of the food chain here at trash YORK FORD SAUGUS. So I take their advice and words and I go. They tell me the same BS words “We can’t rent the tools needed it’s too big” 😂😂😂 What a laughingstock! Bunch of little kids! So then I call ADAM YORK (GM) and all the other managers except for Bob gave me an attitude when I tried to explain the situation like RYAN DODGE. Attitude from the get go, NEVER satisfies customers like how he claims he does. Never his first goal. So after I finished with him I called Adam and then he sent his SERVICE TECH (Keep in mind he doesn’t pay the workers or for materials so who knows why he’s butt hurt 🤷♂️) ro call me and set an appointment. The appointment was yesterday we were going to now get the Van from Medford and take it there to YORK FORD SAUGUS. We go in yesterday, make us wait like an hour, we go into RYAN DODGES OFFICE IN SERVICE, from the get go he just gives an attitude saying I put words in his mouth and if I do that we’ll have problems??? Jajajaja ok buddy we can fix them. So I try to explain the situation and he says and I quote , “TIME OUT TIME OUT” while I was explaining my situation. So then he barks, I then tell him “ok now let me talk then you talk like how you just shut me up buddy”. And I continue and he STILL CUTS ME OFF, just an exchange and was USELESS. Wasn’t any help at all RYAN DODGE. So we leave the keys there, they said they aren’t paying Even though they serviced it , sold it to me wrong, let me leave the premises with the rear passenger tire breaks and rotors all messed up and e brake adjuster broken, passed my inspection, and tried to avoid and lie to me just so they wont pay something simple as breaks. They should he held responsible and wont admit it. they cannot sell you vehicles like that guys, dont let them do that to you. horrible service horrible staff, never going never recommend to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
york ford
by 11/21/2019on
great customer service. Always polite and good service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Job Well Done
by 01/05/2018on
Quicklane identified the problem right away and sent me over to york ford and even during the holidays they were able to squeeze me in at a reasonable time and day. The first trip to york ford was okay but I later discovered the problem with my vehicle was still present. They scheduled me again and the problem is no longer there. Most customers would make a big deal but I was reasonable as were whoever was servicing me those two days and these things happen. Minimal damge to my vehicle and wallet. I've been a customer of yourk ford and quicklane for almost a decade now and still plan on doing business with them in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service.
by 06/19/2017on
Let me know when other services would likely be needed. Quick lane is very convenient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent
by 03/30/2017on
I have been taking my ford focus 2008 here since i purchased it brand new here in 2008.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3rd Lease with York Ford
by 03/07/2017on
I recently went to York Ford because my lease was coming to an end. I met with Jim Fauci whom helped make signing my 3rd lease with him very easy. He is an excellent salesman and made the experience enjoyable. He went out of his way to help and answer all my questions. I would highly recommend going to Jim Fauci!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
collision center
by 11/05/2016on
I've had to have my car fixed more than once unfortunately. they kept me informed helped with the rental and the car is perfect
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 11/04/2016on
Everyone was extremely friendly from the moment I called. They worked as fast as possible in order to get my car back to me quickly. They called me in at the time of my appointment with no waiting. They made sure to help as much as possible. I am extremely pleased with the service. I have already recommended this office to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2009 brake repair & oil change
by 08/16/2016on
I as always was very happy with the service of Quicklane great service and great help from Jeff & Joel thanks again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service
by 07/11/2016on
oil change. in and out No complaints don't have anything else to contribute
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
courteous service
by 06/22/2016on
extremely fast and very courteous service I was amazed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
York D'Orsis awesome
by 06/19/2016on
Great quick lane. Quick service. Would definitely recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Work done on 2014 Ford Explorer
by 05/05/2016on
The staff was very helpful. The only problem was they quoted me one price and they charged me a higher price. I asked the girl and she just said she said around that price, but she quoted me a price not around a price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Service
by 04/27/2016on
I came to York Ford to have my Taurus serviced. I came into the service department and was greeted as I walked through the door. I didn't have an appointment but was told my car would be taken care of. I was asked if I planned to wait or if I was leaving the car for a while. I said I was waiting for my car and the service rep. offered me coffee and showed me where I could wait for my car. The service was done quickly and I was surprised at how little time it actually took. I was completely satisfied with my experience at York Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
May it be service or repairs York Ford should be your first choice.
by 04/26/2016on
This is the second repair at the dealership,each have turned out excellent. I have recommend the dealership too friends and relatives.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Yes
by 04/23/2016on
It was an oil change. They were quick. What can I say?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly team and great communication
by 04/20/2016on
Great team to work with! They kept me updated on the progress and helped me get a needed hitch added to my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service writer
by 04/06/2016on
My writer was the best. Jeff Perkins was his name
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Staff and Service were excellent!
by 04/04/2016on
Staff and Service were excellent! My F-150 was ready sooner than promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service As Always!!!!
by 03/24/2016on
As always I am very pleased with my recent appointment at York Ford, Saugus, Ma. I have limited knowledge of cars and therfore must trust your service personnel to advise me and help me understand any car issues. Thank you .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 03/21/2016on
Your service staff , christine Morganelli, was a true professional and I couldn't say enough about her. Frustration and a time line were getting to me and she went the extra mile to make me feel important as a customer and took care of everything, that needed to be done. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes