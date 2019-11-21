service Rating

The crew at quick lane is the absolute best. The guy na dgirl at the desk are always pleasant and attentive. The new location is clean and always well stocked with drinks and snacks, I especially love the new location and its proximity to the mall which I used to kill time. Andrew was the mechanic who serviced my car and he was extremely thorough and profesional. Andrew and the people at the desk suggested an engine and fuel line cleaning service on top of my oil change. They asked if it would be something I would be interested in and were fully upfront with the price. They even let me check out what the process was and showed me the cleaning process being done to my car. I have noticed a huge difference in my cars proformance since the service. I have been going to Quick Lane for the past 3 years and it will be the only quick maintence car service that I will take any of my or my wife's cars. I recommend Quick Lane to everybody. The Quick Lane team is the best! Read more