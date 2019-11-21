York Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
1481 Broadway, Saugus, MA 01906
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of York Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

york ford

by york ford on 11/21/2019

great customer service. Always polite and good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
49 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

york ford

by york ford on 11/21/2019

great customer service. Always polite and good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Job Well Done

by Kpatti87 on 01/05/2018

Quicklane identified the problem right away and sent me over to york ford and even during the holidays they were able to squeeze me in at a reasonable time and day. The first trip to york ford was okay but I later discovered the problem with my vehicle was still present. They scheduled me again and the problem is no longer there. Most customers would make a big deal but I was reasonable as were whoever was servicing me those two days and these things happen. Minimal damge to my vehicle and wallet. I've been a customer of yourk ford and quicklane for almost a decade now and still plan on doing business with them in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service.

by robjc621 on 06/19/2017

Let me know when other services would likely be needed. Quick lane is very convenient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent

by Zooey08 on 03/30/2017

I have been taking my ford focus 2008 here since i purchased it brand new here in 2008.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

3rd Lease with York Ford

by court23 on 03/07/2017

I recently went to York Ford because my lease was coming to an end. I met with Jim Fauci whom helped make signing my 3rd lease with him very easy. He is an excellent salesman and made the experience enjoyable. He went out of his way to help and answer all my questions. I would highly recommend going to Jim Fauci!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

collision center

by pegh1205 on 11/05/2016

I've had to have my car fixed more than once unfortunately. they kept me informed helped with the rental and the car is perfect

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Dianerios on 11/04/2016

Everyone was extremely friendly from the moment I called. They worked as fast as possible in order to get my car back to me quickly. They called me in at the time of my appointment with no waiting. They made sure to help as much as possible. I am extremely pleased with the service. I have already recommended this office to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

courteous service

by wmstick on 06/22/2016

extremely fast and very courteous service I was amazed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

York D'Orsis awesome

by Laurenjohnso on 06/19/2016

Great quick lane. Quick service. Would definitely recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Work done on 2014 Ford Explorer

by janet4852 on 05/05/2016

The staff was very helpful. The only problem was they quoted me one price and they charged me a higher price. I asked the girl and she just said she said around that price, but she quoted me a price not around a price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by DMGreen60 on 04/27/2016

I came to York Ford to have my Taurus serviced. I came into the service department and was greeted as I walked through the door. I didn't have an appointment but was told my car would be taken care of. I was asked if I planned to wait or if I was leaving the car for a while. I said I was waiting for my car and the service rep. offered me coffee and showed me where I could wait for my car. The service was done quickly and I was surprised at how little time it actually took. I was completely satisfied with my experience at York Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

May it be service or repairs York Ford should be your first choice.

by BillyRags on 04/26/2016

This is the second repair at the dealership,each have turned out excellent. I have recommend the dealership too friends and relatives.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Yes

by Bonnie3387 on 04/23/2016

It was an oil change. They were quick. What can I say?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Friendly team and great communication

by ladavey on 04/20/2016

Great team to work with! They kept me updated on the progress and helped me get a needed hitch added to my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best service writer

by Debwiner on 04/06/2016

My writer was the best. Jeff Perkins was his name

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Staff and Service were excellent!

by Philip262 on 04/04/2016

Staff and Service were excellent! My F-150 was ready sooner than promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service As Always!!!!

by TeriR15 on 03/24/2016

As always I am very pleased with my recent appointment at York Ford, Saugus, Ma. I have limited knowledge of cars and therfore must trust your service personnel to advise me and help me understand any car issues. Thank you .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by breadboy on 03/21/2016

Your service staff , christine Morganelli, was a true professional and I couldn't say enough about her. Frustration and a time line were getting to me and she went the extra mile to make me feel important as a customer and took care of everything, that needed to be done. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

75,000 mile service

by glenwood35 on 03/18/2016

my 0nly gripe you can't your rebates you make it to hard-; so I;m giving up on you people. give the rebates at the time of service instead of b-s. it was 39.95 my bill was 47.24 I'm done.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

very happy

by nsoutiere on 03/18/2016

We purchased a Ford Escape and were very happy with the staff and overall experience, especially compared to nearby Chevy dealerships.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service, great new location

by quinnzee on 02/23/2016

The crew at quick lane is the absolute best. The guy na dgirl at the desk are always pleasant and attentive. The new location is clean and always well stocked with drinks and snacks, I especially love the new location and its proximity to the mall which I used to kill time. Andrew was the mechanic who serviced my car and he was extremely thorough and profesional. Andrew and the people at the desk suggested an engine and fuel line cleaning service on top of my oil change. They asked if it would be something I would be interested in and were fully upfront with the price. They even let me check out what the process was and showed me the cleaning process being done to my car. I have noticed a huge difference in my cars proformance since the service. I have been going to Quick Lane for the past 3 years and it will be the only quick maintence car service that I will take any of my or my wife's cars. I recommend Quick Lane to everybody. The Quick Lane team is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
215 cars in stock
124 new91 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
36 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
17 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
16 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes