Quicklane identified the problem right away and sent me over to york ford and even during the holidays they were able to squeeze me in at a reasonable time and day. The first trip to york ford was okay but I later discovered the problem with my vehicle was still present. They scheduled me again and the problem is no longer there. Most customers would make a big deal but I was reasonable as were whoever was servicing me those two days and these things happen. Minimal damge to my vehicle and wallet. I've been a customer of yourk ford and quicklane for almost a decade now and still plan on doing business with them in the future.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I recently went to York Ford because my lease was coming to an end. I met with Jim Fauci whom helped make signing my 3rd lease with him very easy. He is an excellent salesman and made the experience enjoyable. He went out of his way to help and answer all my questions. I would highly recommend going to Jim Fauci!!
Everyone was extremely friendly from the moment I called. They worked as fast as possible in order to get my car back to me quickly. They called me in at the time of my appointment with no waiting. They made sure to help as much as possible. I am extremely pleased with the service. I have already recommended this office to friends and family.
The staff was very helpful. The only problem was they quoted me one price and they charged me a higher price. I asked the girl and she just said she said around that price, but she quoted me a price not around a price.
I came to York Ford to have my Taurus serviced. I came into the service department and was greeted as I walked through the door. I didn't have an appointment but was told my car would be taken care of. I was asked if I planned to wait or if I was leaving the car for a while. I said I was waiting for my car and the service rep. offered me coffee and showed me where I could wait for my car. The service was done quickly and I was surprised at how little time it actually took.
I was completely satisfied with my experience at York Ford.
As always I am very pleased with my recent appointment at York Ford, Saugus, Ma. I have limited knowledge of cars and therfore must trust your service personnel to advise me and help me understand any car issues. Thank you .
Your service staff , christine Morganelli, was a true professional and I couldn't say enough about her. Frustration and a time line were getting to me and she went the extra mile to make me feel important as a customer and took care of everything, that needed to be done. Thank you.
The crew at quick lane is the absolute best. The guy na dgirl at the desk are always pleasant and attentive. The new location is clean and always well stocked with drinks and snacks, I especially love the new location and its proximity to the mall which I used to kill time. Andrew was the mechanic who serviced my car and he was extremely thorough and profesional. Andrew and the people at the desk suggested an engine and fuel line cleaning service on top of my oil change. They asked if it would be something I would be interested in and were fully upfront with the price. They even let me check out what the process was and showed me the cleaning process being done to my car. I have noticed a huge difference in my cars proformance since the service. I have been going to Quick Lane for the past 3 years and it will be the only quick maintence car service that I will take any of my or my wife's cars. I recommend Quick Lane to everybody. The Quick Lane team is the best!
