I could tell from walking in that this is a place where people are treated right. As a single older woman who had not bought a vehicle on my own since the mid-1970s(!), I was nervous approaching this whole process, especially in the COVID-19 era, when I didn't feel I could impose upon a friend to go with me. Silko Honda--and Heath, the salesman I dealt with, made the buying and financing process painless, and I could not be happier, either with the experience or with my luxurious new Ridgeline.
I could tell from walking in that this is a place where people are treated right. As a single older woman who had not bought a vehicle on my own since the mid-1970s(!), I was nervous approaching this whole process, especially in the COVID-19 era, when I didn't feel I could impose upon a friend to go with me. Silko Honda--and Heath, the salesman I dealt with, made the buying and financing process painless, and I could not be happier, either with the experience or with my luxurious new Ridgeline.
Top notch Customer Service and Sales team! I just bought a used vehicle there that I found online. They were very quick to respond when I submitted my initial inquiry, offered very little pressure to buy, yet were very quick to call, text or email back during the buying process- I had a ton of questions!- and each time I went in, I was greeted immediately with smiles all around. On top of that, Hansen, my Sales person, was very knowledgeable, patient and did everything he could to make my car buying experience amazing! In fact, this review would be five stars due solely to his help if not for the rudeness and unprofessional behavior I experienced from one of their Finance guys. Thankfully, Hansen (And all the other pleasant employees there (In this case, one bad apple did NOT spoil the bunch!) pulled through for me anyway and made an unpleasant employee unimportant to my buying experience! Thanks, Hansen B and the rest of the Silko Team! I would absolutely do business here again!
Would not recommend this place to anyone. Ive wanted a Honda for so long because I know they are reliable and will last a long time but I would not choose to purchase from this dealership. After discussing a car for over an hour I walked out of there with a purchase agreement that I asked multiple times if it was a purchase agreement and was continuously told no it was just preliminary. Later to find out it was not. Then when trying to get my deposit back they refused and were outright rude. If anyone does go here be cautious.
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Silko did not honor their pre-negotiated internet car prices. It is a complete bait and switch. My sister and I each wanted to buy a crv. We had emailed Darnell back and forth and agreed on a price for both cars. We went in on Sunday and spent 3hours there, test driving the cars we wanted to buy. When it was time to write up the papers the business manager, Chris came to me with diifferent prices from what we had already agreed upon. I had negotiated once via email. I did not want to do it again. I showed the business manager the email chain of the car negotiation. He would not honor it. I am incredibly embarrassed. What a waste of my and my sister's time. I had convinced my sister to go to this dealership because I thought they were very up front with their pricing and it would be a smooth car buying process. I would never recommend anyone to go here.
Did lots of research, prices were honest and decent. Salesman(Jayson) was friendly and knowledgeable, and didn't pressure me in any way. Even when I was leaving after the first day looking, no pressure phone calls. I did receive 1 email and finished the deal via email. NO GAMES!! Placed application via internet and picked up the car 2 days later. Even during the dreaded signing and finance phase...ZERO pressure to up-sell. Great experience. would highly recommend Silko Honda.
In my search for a new CR-V, I visited every Honda dealership in Eastern Mass, either by phone or in person. Silko stood out. They didn't start off as the cheapest option, but in negotiations subsequent to my visit, they never reneged on a price they had put forth, and they ended up getting to be the best price. When I went for the purchase, they honored the price they had suggested. That was not the case with Kellys, Herb Chambers, or Honda Gallery (all of whom backed away from pricing they had suggested - Kellys even reneged on written quotes).
Silko was true to their word, didn't try to slip any numbers past me, had the best service package (lifetime powertrain warranty on top of manufacturer warranty!!!), and Mike the salesguy put a ton of time working with us, showing us features of the car that no other dealership seemed aware of, and gave helpful tips in the sales process. I know he is out for him, but he did a good job of making me feel like he respected us...that was a novel experience in 2 months of car shopping! He even picked me up from the commuter rail so I could come buy the car when I didn't have a ride to get out to Raynham.
Even day of purchase, I had limited time to work with, and their entire team made me felt like honoring my time constraints was a priority. I deeply appreciated their efforts.
I'll be curious to see how their service goes. The only thing that gave me pause was that their pricing for wheel locks were literally twice as much as every other dealership...but since I dealt only in my out-the-door price including wheel locks, and they beat or matched all other offers I had found, it was a moot point. But I wonder how that will translate to the economics of getting serviced there. We shall see.
Purchased a used Cr v it is two tone they told me there was nothing wrong but offered to replace at cost...m. Sherman stated most people don't notice
Dent and plastic broken looks like someone backed into it before left promised to repair still broken but they assured me they fixed it
Gas tank was suppose to be full I'm lucky I made it to a gas station
Car was supposedly detailed left with makeup and dirt took three cleanings
As for the vp/owner doesn't listen to customers makes assumptions and judges you
Left me sitting in dealership for over 6 hours when I was promised no more than an hour and a half
Bought an SUV here. Wasn't happy with the sales people, wouldn't work with us, but my wife wanted the car. No AC within the first 2 weeks of owning it. First oil change they didn't call, we called and they said it would be done soon and they would call us back, they left for the day and kept it overnight. Every time it's gone in for oil changes, the promised car wash and vacuum hasn't been done. We have returned with the AC not working again and are being charged $160 for diagnosis, maybe if you fixed it the first time. Gave too many chances, Done with this place. And yes we tried to call the manager on several occasions, no call back.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I shopped around for a new hatchback and got down to the Titanium level Ford Focus and Honda's "reboot" of the civic hatchback. At the end of the day, Ford is mediocre unless you upgrade to the ST and your daily driving routine agrees with a stick shift. The new Civic hatch wins on cubic space, fuel economy and horsepower. Not to mention, Honda devised some wizardry to make a continuously variable transmission not "weird" as so often described. (The cool kids call it "rubber band-y") It's awesome enough to try and there's ZERO lag when you want to rock that accelerated lane change.
After I shredded my rotors like a fool on my gorgeous 2011 Accord, I had Silko service it for me and I believe they were fair on the price and spectacular on the customer service. When I stopped in to see what they could do on the civic hatch, I received the same treatment. They worked with me on my trade-in and I was fine with what I wound up paying. I thoroughly enjoyed my conversations with young Javani Rivera and I recommend you ask for him when you stop in. He'll find a great deal for you.
I'm looking forward to getting every other oil change for FREE at Silko. I know they'll take good care of my new, sweet ride.
The dealership makes false promises.
Total disappointment on every level. we bought a certified used car from Silko Honda. Took them 4 hours to do the paperwork. And then additional 2 hours for registration. ON the Second day the car was dead. wont start. I called them and they asked me to get the car to Them. Thankfully we have AAA and were able to get it to them and they replaced the battery. The offer was free car washes and every other oil change is Free, when we bought certified used car from them . For free car wash they they just sprinkled water on the car and gave it back. My car would be washed better if I drove in rain,
For Oil changes the offer is every other oil change is free. I asked during the sales process and I was informed that I could get one oil change any where and the next oil change is Free. I cross checked by asking, "so its not buy one get one free"? They asserted that I could get oil Change done at any place and the next one would be Free.
Well When I took the car in for oil change,I was informed, rather rudely that it was buy one get one deal, over charged me for the service and no they would not diagnose the weird noises car was making without a diagnostic fee, When I spoke with the manager about this behavior, the manager defended him and made personal attacks on me!! The manager got angry and talked to me in a way that was not very appropriate ( to say the least, He thought I was stupid)
So far I have not needed to use their so called "Power train warranty" but I am sure that would be a total disappointment too.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
After doing my research on this website I contacted the dealer for an equote and it was actually lower than the suggested price I should pay. I was very pleased when I went to the dealership nothing changed, they honored the price they quoted no strings attached. I had to haggle a little bit for my trade-in value but overall the experience was honest and straightforward. The best part was the finance manager was able to get me a much lower rate if I purchased the gap insurance. when he explained how it actually paid for itself if I took the lower rate.
I was very happy with this. I would rather pay a much lower rate and have insurance coverage then a higher rate and get nothing for it, he was awesome how could I not choose the lower rate it was a much better deal with the insurance! Thank you Shaun S and Jim V you guys are the best.
Although we enjoyed working with our sales person, the positives stop there.
<br>
<br>
We visited Silko to discuss purchasing a Honda Odyssey.
We agreed on a price with Craig, our sales person, and were surprised when he indicated that we could drive the car home the same day.
We questioned the fact that the car would not be registered or insured.
Craig eased our concerns and explained that we would just need to contact our insurance company in the morning (which my husband did), and that we had 7 days in which to register the car since we were transferring the plates.
He told us that we would meet at a police station to have our VIN check done, and then a Silko rep would go to the registry to register the car within the allowed 7 days.
We were thrilled to drive our new 2012 Odyssey home on April 6th.
<br>
<br>
On April 9th, I still had not heard anything regarding a time to meet for the VIN check, so I contacted Silko.
I was told by the receptionist that she "couldn't find anyone" and she asked me to leave a message.
I gave my name and phone number and requested a call back.
<br>
<br>
I was out of town on April 10th, and still had not heard back from anyone from Silko.
<br>
<br>
On April 11th, knowing that my car needed to be registered in 7 days (which was Sunday), I called again and left another message.
Craig called me back.
He told me that he couldn't find a RI police station that does VIN checks on Fridays.
While on the phone with him, I did a quick search and found that the East Providence police station does VIN checks on Fridays.
He told me that he would send a runner to meet me in one hour.
I was at the police station one hour later, and waited 45 minutes before the runner arrived.
The VIN check was completed.
I expressed my concern that the car needed to be registered today, and the runner said he did not know anything about that.
When I returned to my office, I called and spoke to a salesperson.
I asked about my registration and also inquired about my XM radio free trial.
He said he would look into the registration, and told me how to find my radio ID on my radio.
I told him I would get that and call back.
I called back 10 minutes later and left a message with the radio ID and requested that I be called back for both the XM and the registration issue.
I never received a call back that day.
<br>
<br>
I continued to drive my car, knowing that I had until Sunday to get it registered, and figuring that someone must have registered my car on Friday afternoon.
On Monday morning, I called Silko to make sure that my car was, in fact, registered.
I did not hear back, so I called again Monday afternoon.
Each time I called, I was told that the person answering the phone "could not find anyone".
I never heard back from anyone at Silko on Monday.
<br>
<br>
On Tuesday, I called Silko again.
I left a message, because the person who answered the phone told me, once again, that she "could not find anyone".
I never heard back from anyone at Silko on Tuesday.
<br>
<br>
On Wednesday, I called Silko again and refused to hang up until someone would speak to me regarding my car registration.
A sales person finally got on the phone with me.
He told me to hold while he checked on my registration.
He then got back on the phone and said, "No, your car has not yet been registered."
I was absolutely flabbergasted!
I asked how that could be possible, because it should have been registered by Sunday.
While on the phone, a co-worker showed me information that she had pulled up on her computer RI plate transfers, on cars purchased in another state, as was our case, need to be registered within 72 hours!
This means that we were 1.) given completely inaccurate information regarding the time frame for registering a car and 2.) had been driving an unregistered vehicle for 7 days!
I was shocked.
I asked how this could have happened.
The sales person informed me that maybe someone had gone to the registry, sat there all day, and had to leave because the registry closed before he had his turn.
Or, he said, maybe they just forgot.
He said he would look into it.
<br>
<br>
I immediately hung up and called my Aunt, who works for Ford Motor Company, to ask her opinion on how to best handle this situation.
She then called Silko and was able to speak to Geoff.
After she hung up with Geoff, he then called me at 12:15pm.
He apologized and said that he would have someone at the registry at 10am on Thursday morning to register my car and that they would then deliver the registration to me.
When I indicated that I could not be driving the unregistered car, Geoff indicated that he would arrange for a rental car.
He told me to call him if I had any further questions.
I received a call a short time late from Hertz, who indicated that they could pick me up right then.
So, I had to leave work, take my car home (because it could not be left in my work parking lot in Providence overnight), and wait for Hertz to arrive.
Hertz arrived, took me to the Hertz location in East Providence, and I was given a rental car.
<br>
<br>
We were supposed to leave to visit family for Easter on Thursday morning.
I knew this was not going to be possible since my car was not yet registered.
I called Silko 3 times between 2:30 and 6:15pm on Wednesday, requesting to speak with Geoff to confirm that my car would definitely be registered on Thursday, so that I could plan for our trip to visit family.
I never received call back.
<br>
<br>
I called Silko 4 times on Thursday morning to make sure that my car was, in fact, getting registered.
At this point, I had lost all faith in anything a Silko representative had told me.
I was repeatedly sent to people's voicemails, or left messages with the person answering the phone.
I did not receive any call back until 12:30pm, when Tim R called to tell me that my car was being registered and he would let me know when the runner returned to the dealership so that I could pick up the registration.
I let him know that Geoff had said the registration would be delivered to me.
He asked me where I was and said he would give the information to the runner.
This was at 12:30.
At 1:30, I had not heard anything further so I texted Tim to see when the runner would be at my office, because I had to leave to pick up my kids.
20 minutes later he got back to me to say the runner was almost there.
The registration was dropped off at my office just before 2pm.
At this point, I still needed to return my rental car, and get a ride home from Hertz.
We had lost an entire day.
<br>
<br>
Shortly after receiving the registration, I texted Tim to let him know I had received the registration and to ask about the XM radio trial.
He indicated that three months is what they're offering now and asked if that is what I received.
I texted him back to let him know that I had just been told I had a free trial, that I had been instructed as to how to find the radio ID and had left a message and was waiting to hear back.
I never heard anything more from him.
<br>
<br>
Our car buying experience with Silko was deplorable.
Silko Honda was negligent in not registering our car as promised, therefore causing us to drive illegally for a week.
<br>
<br>
I went to leave a review on Silko's site and there is a video from the president.
The video implored me to contact him first with a complaint and he would personally contact me.
I did contact him...but I was never contacted back by him at any point.
I had a great experience with Silko Honda. My experience started with Rachel F, she was accurate, had great follow-up skills and was not high pressure. So different from 2 other local dealers that I had approached for preliminary prices. Once at the dealership she handed me over to the amazing Tony S, all I can say is ASK FOR HIM. What a sweet guy, once again no pressure and really wants the best for his customer. He goes the extra mile. The final step was finance which can always be a hassle but Maria C made it seem easy even after her stressful day, I felt like a priority. I would recommend this dealership and these people over and over again. I love my new Accord Coupe!
I had basically committed to another dealer on a used Honda accord.
Tony offered me a great deal on a really good car that I had tested out. Silko and my sales associate really went the extra mile to get my business.
I must say that my overall experience at Silko Honda was exceptional due in part to the salesperson Tony S. Tony is a great person and an exceptional salesperson and provided wonderful service.
Tony worked very hard to get me the vehicle of my choice.
He is very knowledgeable and has over 20 years of experience in this business.
He was never pushy or overbearing.
Tony asked all the right questions and was very reassuring.
He made my experience a great one.
I am sending all my family and friends to Silko Honda because of Tony.
GREAT JOB TONY!!!!
I filled out application online.
I was notified within 2 hours.
I went to the dealership within an hour.
I drove away in a new car 3 hours later!!
Geoff E. helped my decide what vehicle would best suit my needs.
We discussed my options.
He recommended The CRV, a certified pre-owned.
Chris C. took me for a test drive.
He knew the car inside and out!!
He knew I have dogs, so space was a priority.
He explained how the seats worked and moved, and folded!
He was great!
I would recommend Silko Honda to my family and friends!
I did actually and a friend has since bought a car from Geoff E.
Geoff and Chris helped make a potentially stressful situation, fun informative and very positive!!! I love my new car!
Serviced an off brand, then bought a Honda at Silko
by amydavis2505 on 11/25/2013
I owned a Subaru and got it serviced t Silko for a long time and was always very pleased with the entire service department. They always serviced my car within the time frame they promised. Very personable people.
I have since bought a Honda from Silko and I won't go anywhere else for service!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I am impressed with this dealership from the first point of contact. Rachel Fogg was the person I dealt with on the phone. She was fabulous and very informative. I came into the store and worked directly with Craig Osit. He explained all of the options of the CRV that I was looking for. I was so impressed with Silko Care at no additional charge. If you want to buy a car, I would recommend these guys with out hesitation.
I also have already been in for an oil chance- service department is very good as well.
My husband and I have purchased 4 cars from Silko Honda over the past 6 years.
We choose Silko because they have a free maintanance program that comes with a new Honda, so we figure we are saving money on the car by buying there.
In addition, we do find the sales people to be good.
No pressure, just up front with us and an easy process.
We have recommended Silko Honda to 3 neighbors, who have all purchased vehicles there and had good experiences as well.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Our story began in 1962 when Morris Silverleib, and his son Ira, opened their doors on South Main Street in Brockton.Over the years, Silko grew, and in 1973 added the Honda franchise to their fold. In 1994 I came to work with my father, adding the third generation to the mix. As our business continued to grow, we relocated our Honda dealership, one of the oldest in the United States, to Route 44 in Raynham in September of 2000.
Although times have changed, one thing at Silko has remained the same; we sell and service cars one at a time. We are dedicated to making the Silko Experience one that you can enjoy and that we can be proud of. From our unbeatable SilkoCare Plus package, which gives you Buy One, Get One FREE Oil Changes, Lifetime Warranty and FREE Car Washes, to the personal attention that you will receive long after you get behind the wheel of your Honda, we want to be the dealership that you chose.
I look forward to seeing you in our showroom!
what sets us apart
Silko Honda Exclusively Gives You SilkoCare on all vehicles that are 8 years or older, or with 85,000 or more miles, and some European and specialty makes. Included are Buy One Get One Oil Changes and FREE Car Washes for as long as you own it.
Silko Honda’s Exclusive SikoCare Plus program comes with every New Honda and most Pre-Owned vehicles! SilkoCare Plus extends Honda’s 5 yr, 60k mile powertrain warranty into a Lifetime Warranty. Plus you'll get Buy One Get One FREE Oil Changes.
At Silko Honda, we believe in giving back to the community that so graciously supports us. We carefully review donation requests, and support a wide variety of organizations throughout the year including hosting back-to-school/food/toy drives.
Readers Choice Awards 2017 - Regional Favorite Car Dealership
2 Comments