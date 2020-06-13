sales Rating

Although we enjoyed working with our sales person, the positives stop there. <br> <br> We visited Silko to discuss purchasing a Honda Odyssey. We agreed on a price with Craig, our sales person, and were surprised when he indicated that we could drive the car home the same day. We questioned the fact that the car would not be registered or insured. Craig eased our concerns and explained that we would just need to contact our insurance company in the morning (which my husband did), and that we had 7 days in which to register the car since we were transferring the plates. He told us that we would meet at a police station to have our VIN check done, and then a Silko rep would go to the registry to register the car within the allowed 7 days. We were thrilled to drive our new 2012 Odyssey home on April 6th. <br> <br> On April 9th, I still had not heard anything regarding a time to meet for the VIN check, so I contacted Silko. I was told by the receptionist that she "couldn't find anyone" and she asked me to leave a message. I gave my name and phone number and requested a call back. <br> <br> I was out of town on April 10th, and still had not heard back from anyone from Silko. <br> <br> On April 11th, knowing that my car needed to be registered in 7 days (which was Sunday), I called again and left another message. Craig called me back. He told me that he couldn't find a RI police station that does VIN checks on Fridays. While on the phone with him, I did a quick search and found that the East Providence police station does VIN checks on Fridays. He told me that he would send a runner to meet me in one hour. I was at the police station one hour later, and waited 45 minutes before the runner arrived. The VIN check was completed. I expressed my concern that the car needed to be registered today, and the runner said he did not know anything about that. When I returned to my office, I called and spoke to a salesperson. I asked about my registration and also inquired about my XM radio free trial. He said he would look into the registration, and told me how to find my radio ID on my radio. I told him I would get that and call back. I called back 10 minutes later and left a message with the radio ID and requested that I be called back for both the XM and the registration issue. I never received a call back that day. <br> <br> I continued to drive my car, knowing that I had until Sunday to get it registered, and figuring that someone must have registered my car on Friday afternoon. On Monday morning, I called Silko to make sure that my car was, in fact, registered. I did not hear back, so I called again Monday afternoon. Each time I called, I was told that the person answering the phone "could not find anyone". I never heard back from anyone at Silko on Monday. <br> <br> On Tuesday, I called Silko again. I left a message, because the person who answered the phone told me, once again, that she "could not find anyone". I never heard back from anyone at Silko on Tuesday. <br> <br> On Wednesday, I called Silko again and refused to hang up until someone would speak to me regarding my car registration. A sales person finally got on the phone with me. He told me to hold while he checked on my registration. He then got back on the phone and said, "No, your car has not yet been registered." I was absolutely flabbergasted! I asked how that could be possible, because it should have been registered by Sunday. While on the phone, a co-worker showed me information that she had pulled up on her computer RI plate transfers, on cars purchased in another state, as was our case, need to be registered within 72 hours! This means that we were 1.) given completely inaccurate information regarding the time frame for registering a car and 2.) had been driving an unregistered vehicle for 7 days! I was shocked. I asked how this could have happened. The sales person informed me that maybe someone had gone to the registry, sat there all day, and had to leave because the registry closed before he had his turn. Or, he said, maybe they just forgot. He said he would look into it. <br> <br> I immediately hung up and called my Aunt, who works for Ford Motor Company, to ask her opinion on how to best handle this situation. She then called Silko and was able to speak to Geoff. After she hung up with Geoff, he then called me at 12:15pm. He apologized and said that he would have someone at the registry at 10am on Thursday morning to register my car and that they would then deliver the registration to me. When I indicated that I could not be driving the unregistered car, Geoff indicated that he would arrange for a rental car. He told me to call him if I had any further questions. I received a call a short time late from Hertz, who indicated that they could pick me up right then. So, I had to leave work, take my car home (because it could not be left in my work parking lot in Providence overnight), and wait for Hertz to arrive. Hertz arrived, took me to the Hertz location in East Providence, and I was given a rental car. <br> <br> We were supposed to leave to visit family for Easter on Thursday morning. I knew this was not going to be possible since my car was not yet registered. I called Silko 3 times between 2:30 and 6:15pm on Wednesday, requesting to speak with Geoff to confirm that my car would definitely be registered on Thursday, so that I could plan for our trip to visit family. I never received call back. <br> <br> I called Silko 4 times on Thursday morning to make sure that my car was, in fact, getting registered. At this point, I had lost all faith in anything a Silko representative had told me. I was repeatedly sent to people's voicemails, or left messages with the person answering the phone. I did not receive any call back until 12:30pm, when Tim R called to tell me that my car was being registered and he would let me know when the runner returned to the dealership so that I could pick up the registration. I let him know that Geoff had said the registration would be delivered to me. He asked me where I was and said he would give the information to the runner. This was at 12:30. At 1:30, I had not heard anything further so I texted Tim to see when the runner would be at my office, because I had to leave to pick up my kids. 20 minutes later he got back to me to say the runner was almost there. The registration was dropped off at my office just before 2pm. At this point, I still needed to return my rental car, and get a ride home from Hertz. We had lost an entire day. <br> <br> Shortly after receiving the registration, I texted Tim to let him know I had received the registration and to ask about the XM radio trial. He indicated that three months is what they're offering now and asked if that is what I received. I texted him back to let him know that I had just been told I had a free trial, that I had been instructed as to how to find the radio ID and had left a message and was waiting to hear back. I never heard anything more from him. <br> <br> Our car buying experience with Silko was deplorable. Silko Honda was negligent in not registering our car as promised, therefore causing us to drive illegally for a week. <br> <br> I went to leave a review on Silko's site and there is a video from the president. The video implored me to contact him first with a complaint and he would personally contact me. I did contact him...but I was never contacted back by him at any point. Read more