5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was my first experience with Colonial Ford. I learned of them through searching the net for a particular vehicle I was looking for, and they happened to have the truck for me. I was very apprehensive at first, not knowing anyone at the dealer, or the area. I live about 1 hour away. I phoned the dealership to confirm that the vehicle I was interested in was still there, and I spoke with Dwight, who informed me that it in fact was still available. I said I'd like to come on in and check it out, and he said, "Great. It'll be up front and ready for you when you get here." He then introduced me to Domenic the Truck Manager and I can't say enough about Domenic. He was outstanding. No slick sales gimmicks, no pressure, no attempts at manipulative ploys. Just great, accommodating service. It sounds like a cliche, but we hit it off like this guys been my buddy for years. And trust me, I'm a skeptical type of personality. I ended up purchasing the vehicle I was interested in, for a price that I was comfortable with. No hassles. Just civil, relaxed negotiations. Domenic went above and beyond when I had questions about the vehicle... Unbelievable! Gave me complete peace of mind, which we all know, is close to priceless. Read more