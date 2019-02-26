Customer Reviews of Colonial Ford
LOVE MY FORD TRUCK
by 02/26/2019on
I have been buying my trucks from Colonial Ford for years. Domenic Dimascio the truck manager always gives me the best price and does not waste hours and hours of my time. I usually buy my trucks right over the phone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased Pre-owned truck
by 08/02/2018on
I recently just purchased a pre- owned 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck from Colonial Ford of Plymouth and I can’t say enough nice things about my experience there. From the time I reached out online, to when I walked in the door, Dwight was friendly, professional, and went out of his way to make me feel comfortable and welcomed. My sales guy was Joe. He was not at all what you would picture as your “typical car salesman.” His laid back demeanor, yet very professional and courteous, made the process very smooth. We did have to do the usual dance of negotiations, but in the end we came to a deal that I was comfortable and happy with. At no time did I feel pressured or deceived. Joe and Dell worked diligently with me to ensure my needs were met reaching a deal. Once the deal was made, Greg in financing helped breeze me right through and I drove the truck home that night! Overall, my experience with everyone at Coloinal Ford was great and I would highly recommend them to anyone.
Incredible service
by 07/19/2018on
I was in desperate need of a new Ford F1 50 and colonial Ford had one that fit the bill perfectly Michael ONeil and the finance staff found the perfect vehicle for me I would recommend to anybody
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great team
by 06/29/2018on
We stopped in to colonial Ford to purchase a vehicle we found online and met up with Michael Oneil he and the rest of the colonial staff were very professional very courteous and got us out of there in a timely manner with our new vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Yet another truly satisfied repeart customer of Colonial Ford!
by 03/23/2018on
I just picked up my new 2018 Ford Fusion Energi from Colonial Ford in Plymouth, and I couldn't be happier! Jake Eldredge and the entire team over at Colonial Ford always exceed the customer's expectations. Jakes knowledge of the Ford vehicle line and his understanding of the needs of the customer is truly impeccable. His professionalism, courtesy, and his eagerness to bend over backwards for his customers is unmatched in the industry. I must also say that I am quite impressed with design, quality, and features of the Ford Fusion Energi. I especially love the recharging capability. I have only owned the car for a couple weeks, and I have already noticed a major boost in fuel economy from being able to drive a certain distance in full EV mode. Jake was, yet again, spot on in setting me up with this vehicle! Even though this vehicle was an upgrade over my previous vehicle, Jake managed to work some magic and kept my payments the same. This is the second vehicle I have personally bought from Jake and at least the seventh my family has purchased from him overall. I always send my friends to Colonial Ford and tell them specifically to ask for Jake as their salesperson. You will not be disappointed with your experience at Colonial Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service worth the price
by 02/20/2018on
Purchased a brand new 2018 vehicle at Colonial Ford. From the moment I walked in the door I received prompt and professional assistance. I immediately felt like my salesman, Jake Eldredge, had my best interest first. Once we found a vehicle that really fit the bill Jake, Dell Roderick and Greg Russell really worked to get the financial numbers I wanted. New cars are expensive but their customer service makes it worth the price. The car is loaded with every option, my monthly payments was within $20 dollars of my initial target price, and Jake, John, Dell and Greg each gave us their undivided attention throughout the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service!!
by 11/17/2017on
Our salesman was John Collas. He was such a pleasure to work with!! He made the whole process easy, and was very knowledgeable. I would definitely recommend him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Buying Experience!
by 10/06/2017on
We have purchased our 5 Ford vehicles here at this dealership since 2003 and will not go anywhere else. We recommend Colonial to all our friends. Their Service Department is excellent. Just purchased our 5th vehicle last Saturday - a 2017 F250 Super Duty in Race Red.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Quick and Easy process
by 06/30/2017on
Bill, Mike and Shane made my car leasing process so easy with no pressure. My husband and I came in. They listened to what we wanted, found us the perfect Explorer to lease and we picked it up when we needed to. I have never enjoyed purchasing cars but this experience changed my perspective and we will be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My 10th truck from Dominic at Colonial Ford
by 06/20/2017on
Over the past 15+ years I have bought at least 10 trucks from Dominic DiMascio I have bought trucks on his lot, new trucks ,used trucks, and special order trucks. He has always made things as simple as possible. I have never even thought about going anywhere else. Dominic and Colonial Ford is absolutely the best dealership I have ever worked with and his prices are second to none Bobby C Owner Bobby C's Property Maintenance LLC Syracuse NY
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got the truck that i need to tow with
by 01/26/2017on
i purchased a 2011 suburban from Bill O'Neil - hes a delight to work with...I got the truck home and noticed some issues that it had...the sales manager Dell offered to fix all the issues i have no questions asked...if all goes well i definitely recommend these guys. Bill is a great guy, doesnt push you into buying anything and is open minded. hopefully my repairs go well...i'll update this after they are done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Unbelievable! First Experience
by 01/05/2017on
This was my first experience with Colonial Ford. I learned of them through searching the net for a particular vehicle I was looking for, and they happened to have the truck for me. I was very apprehensive at first, not knowing anyone at the dealer, or the area. I live about 1 hour away. I phoned the dealership to confirm that the vehicle I was interested in was still there, and I spoke with Dwight, who informed me that it in fact was still available. I said I'd like to come on in and check it out, and he said, "Great. It'll be up front and ready for you when you get here." He then introduced me to Domenic the Truck Manager and I can't say enough about Domenic. He was outstanding. No slick sales gimmicks, no pressure, no attempts at manipulative ploys. Just great, accommodating service. It sounds like a cliche, but we hit it off like this guys been my buddy for years. And trust me, I'm a skeptical type of personality. I ended up purchasing the vehicle I was interested in, for a price that I was comfortable with. No hassles. Just civil, relaxed negotiations. Domenic went above and beyond when I had questions about the vehicle... Unbelievable! Gave me complete peace of mind, which we all know, is close to priceless.
Best Buy Experience
by 12/04/2016on
Just had Best Car Buying Experience ever at Colonial Ford. Shopped Internet to compare prices, availability of model we wanted, and emailed our interest through Web site. Received a reply literally within minutes from Dwight one of their Internet Managers with quote with all the incentives and all the desired features and then some. Quote was very good, but got another from a competitor that was just slightly less. Had made an appointment with Dwight to see the vehicle and test drive, so before we kept the appointment I called to ask if he could match the lower quote. With only the slightest pause he said OK. We kept our appointment and was introduced to George who was friendly and pressure free. We drove home with a fully equipped shiny new F-350 and the amazingly was we were done and on the road in about 3 hrs. total.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Work Truck
by 07/02/2013on
I have bought all my equipment for my business from Colonial. I always work with Domenic. I needed a new heavy F-550, equipped with a dump body, an dit had to be just the way I wanted. He got it all done, got me a fair price, and had it ready and delivered it on time. I don't have time to shop, I just want professional service, and I got it here at Colonial, again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New2013FordFusion
by 06/24/2013on
I planned my Ford Fusion purchase for a month. I sent emails to 8 Ford dealers, with exactly the car I wanted. I had built the exact car with all my features on the Ford website. The first dealer to get back to me was Colonial Ford. I ended up with three quotes from three dealers, and Colonial was $165.00 lower than the rest, AND they had the car in stock. They performed as thay promised, and I got a loan there also. My salesman was John, and he made the whole deal almost fun. Try here if you are going to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2013 Ford Fiesta purchase
by 06/21/2013on
I wanted a new Ford Fiesta in a certain color. No one had it. I finally called Colonial Ford, and they did not have one, but told me they could get one in a day. I worked with my salesman, John, and got it two days later, at a slightly lower price than they had quoted. My brother reccomended this place and I am glad he did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
My new truck
by 06/18/2013on
I looked all over Cape Cod for a Ford Ranger in my price range. There were none. I contacted Colonial Ford, just over the bridge off the Cape, and they found exactly the truck I wanted. They had the exact truck and gave me a price which they stuck to. I love my new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Beautiful White 2013 Taurus
by 05/15/2013on
I shopped for three months, and wanted a specific set of options on my Taurus. I finally ordered it at COlonial, as they gave me the best price, and answered all my questions about pricing and delivery. It came in exactly when they said it would, and I love it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Wow!
by 05/01/2013on
Corey H. did a very thorough job when he sold me my new Ford Focus. He made everything as easy as possible and he had a great sense of humor. never before have I walked into a dealership at 4:30 in the afternoon and driven my new car off the lot at 7:30 the same job. I can't say enough about how happy I am to be a customer of Corey's and Colonial Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New 2013 Ford Escape
by 04/23/2013on
We purchased a Ford Focus in December of 2012 from Colonial Ford. After driving it for 60 days, we had an addition to our family and it was too small. Colonial Ford was amazing, they gace us a great credit on our Focus, and they found a perfect color and equipped Escape. THis is the perfect car for us now. They gave us a fair price on the new Escape, and gave us a great trade in. Everyone there was fair, and di dnot make us feel stupid for trading cars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great F350 Deal
by 03/24/2013on
I have always had my truck serviced at colonial ford. I went in to the sales department, and they showed me a new 2012 F-350 that was great for me and had me on my way, driving the truck, in less than 2 hours. I reccomend these people highly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Welcome to Colonial Ford of Plymouth
MA drivers shop with our enhanced inventory search to compare a range of Ford vehicles, including pickup trucks like the F-150 and F-250, cars like the Focus, Fusion, Mustang, and Taurus, and SUVs like the Explorer, Edge, Flex, and Expedition. Plus, you can search our huge selection of used Ford vehicles, as well as cars from other makes. Save with special sale prices or schedule your Ford service right now and trust our certified technicians to get the job done right.
Take advantage of our advanced search to compare multiple vehicles at once and filter your selection with enhanced vehicle data that provides you with package information and installed options right in your search results. You can see right away which new Ford or used car is right for you, so you get behind the wheel of the perfect new set of wheels faster.
1 Comments