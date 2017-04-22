Haddad Nissan
Couldn't be Happier!
Walked onto the lot looking for a 2017 Nissan Rouge and was welcomed immediately by Caccious Bradford. This was one of the fastest and easiest car deals I've ever been able to make considering I was unpside down on my current car by over $10,000! Caccious was extrenely helpful and knowledgeable about the vehicle he sold me.
Very Helpful and Friendy
One of my friends went to Haddad Nissan to look at cars and recommended the place. When I arrived I was expecting the salesmen to be pushy but it was actually a very pleasant experience. While i was there Marc was a huge help and made me feel very comfortable. He knew alot about the cars and gave me a lot of info without coming across as pushy. he was very friendly and made the experience a great one.
Excellent service
After recently having a baby I went to Haddad Nissan to find a new safer vehicle. I was instantly greeted by a salesman named Kaleb. Not only was he helpful with getting me into a new car that was safe, he also helped with trading in my old car. Kaleb did everything he could to get my payments to something I could afford them. I love my new Nissan Rogue!! I will without a doubt recommend Kaleb and Haddad Nissan to my friends and family.
Couldn't be happier!
A few months ago I got a great deal on a vw jetta at Haddad Nissan. I have had no issues with the vehicle and people can't believe I got it used (under 35000 mi) it is in immaculate shape. I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you John Wilk and the whole Haddad team!
So happy with my truck buying experience!!!
My salesman, Christian Delgrande, made my truck buying experience so easy... from picking out the right vehicle for me to the actual signing of the paperwork. Everyone involved made the whole process run so smoothly. I noticed that at Haddad Nissan, everyone is a team player. I love that and I'll always take my business to them. Can't wait to tell all my friends!!!!
Nightmare at Haddad Nissan
I purchased a car at Haddad Nissan and the problems literally started on the day the car was delivered. The car advertised as a "non smoker" had burn holes and a strong smoke scent when delivered. On day 2 , the car a 2012 with 23,000 miles had to have worn belts replaced. The cars hoses and radiator had to be replaced while the car was still under warranty but the Haddad service team never returned my call or emails and simply waited for warranty to expire. I have had to go through the BBB and pursue with an attorney. I have purchased over 20 cares from dealerships and this was by far my worst experience. Most of the reviews I read before purchasing were actually written by their own staff. I would strongly suggest avoiding this dealership.
Thank you!!!
I went to Nissan to ask my friend for help. As a single mother my payment from my old car was higher and it was getting hard to pay. They have done it for me in the past with another situation. I'm not an American and for an immigrant with a new Social Number it is pretty hard to buy a new car without credit score. But they did it for me! Now, years later, I went to see Jeff and he did it again. They helped me with I was looking for. They are so friendly and nice, the dealer is such a nice person and probably I'm going back again. I got a nice car with a better price and I'm so proud and Thankful. Thanks Haddad Nissan, Thank you Jeff Burdick!!!
Quality Vehicles, Unprofessional Staff
I purchased a vehicle recently at Haddad Nissan. I worked with Courtney to finalize the details, he was great to work with! Then met with the business manager- he was very unprofessional and rude at times. For example, he wanted me to purchase the expensive extended warranty. After spending more than 30 minutes trying to convince me and pressure me, he said that the deal probably "wouldn't work" if I declined the warranty. My advice to them; Advice and educate the customer briefly on their choices for warranties. Let them decide- don't try to decide for them. Second example; I test the vehicle I was interested in. The vehicle had snow tires, but online it was advertised to include All-season tires. After talking to them- they begrudgingly had to put on all-season tires at their expense. Altogether, I would advice you to go to a different dealership. It's not worth the trouble of dealing with some of their employees. My experience was mostly a high-pressure and unprofessional experience. Vehicle Quality: The vehicle I purchase seems to be very good. I test drove the vehicle and did my own inspection. The price was actually very competitive, but I don't recommend doing a Trade-In with this dealership. They will try to low-ball you for your car- save your energy and go elsewhere.
Kayleb
this was a wonderful experience and I would recommend anyone come to this dealership when buying a car. they have made buying my car a very easy and stress free experience
