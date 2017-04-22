1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a vehicle recently at Haddad Nissan. I worked with Courtney to finalize the details, he was great to work with! Then met with the business manager- he was very unprofessional and rude at times. For example, he wanted me to purchase the expensive extended warranty. After spending more than 30 minutes trying to convince me and pressure me, he said that the deal probably "wouldn't work" if I declined the warranty. My advice to them; Advice and educate the customer briefly on their choices for warranties. Let them decide- don't try to decide for them. Second example; I test the vehicle I was interested in. The vehicle had snow tires, but online it was advertised to include All-season tires. After talking to them- they begrudgingly had to put on all-season tires at their expense. Altogether, I would advice you to go to a different dealership. It's not worth the trouble of dealing with some of their employees. My experience was mostly a high-pressure and unprofessional experience. Vehicle Quality: The vehicle I purchase seems to be very good. I test drove the vehicle and did my own inspection. The price was actually very competitive, but I don't recommend doing a Trade-In with this dealership. They will try to low-ball you for your car- save your energy and go elsewhere. Read more