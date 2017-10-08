Land Rover Peabody
Great experience!
by 08/10/2017on
I have been looking for a Range Rover for a while and spoke with a couple of different dealerships, but really enjoyed working with Will Connors at Land Rover Peabody. He was very professional and responsive during the entire process. I truly enjoyed my car buying experience there!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 12/08/2015on
If you are looking to purchase a Land Rover or Jaguar, and you live within the Boston area, this is by far the best dealership. They are extremely responsive, and helpful. No sales pressure, rather an approach of "how can we help". I definitely recommend this dealership and working with Ryan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car purchase experience ever
by 11/04/2015on
Will was great. Let us try the Evoke several times on our own. No pressure sales and explained all the features when we picked it up. Best car purchase experience ever. Would highly recommend Will and Business Manager made us feel special. What's next?. Can't wait to buy an LR4 for our family!