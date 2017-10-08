Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Land Rover Peabody

Land Rover Peabody

Visit dealer’s website 
247 Newbury St, Peabody, MA 01960
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Land Rover Peabody

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by JMatteo232 on 08/10/2017

I have been looking for a Range Rover for a while and spoke with a couple of different dealerships, but really enjoyed working with Will Connors at Land Rover Peabody. He was very professional and responsive during the entire process. I truly enjoyed my car buying experience there!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience

by Evoque_BoB on 12/08/2015

If you are looking to purchase a Land Rover or Jaguar, and you live within the Boston area, this is by far the best dealership. They are extremely responsive, and helpful. No sales pressure, rather an approach of "how can we help". I definitely recommend this dealership and working with Ryan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car purchase experience ever

by Evoke11 on 11/04/2015

Will was great. Let us try the Evoke several times on our own. No pressure sales and explained all the features when we picked it up. Best car purchase experience ever. Would highly recommend Will and Business Manager made us feel special. What's next?. Can't wait to buy an LR4 for our family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
36 cars in stock
0 new12 used24 certified pre-owned
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
0 new|3 used|
7 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
0 new|0 used|
8 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
0 new|3 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for