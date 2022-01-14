Bertera Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Bertera Chevrolet
Sales experience
by 01/14/2022on
Jacob and his sales team provided me with a Truly exceptional experience throughout the sales process. I highly recommend visiting Beretta Chevrolet!
Great place
by 01/27/2022on
There were great to deal with very friendly and easy to talk to made you feel very comfortable
Tahoe power
by 12/08/2021on
Jose was an excellent person to work with. He knows his cars. Very helpful and made sure we understood everything about our new car. He went above and beyond customer service
Horrible Experience
by 11/12/2021on
I am here to share my husband's and my experience about this place. To start, we would not recommend this company for any type of services whatsoever. From the start, we were treated HORRIBLY by this place, from anyone we ever talked to. As customers who ALWAYS paid in full, we are disgusted and upset by our experience and we will certainly never be returning to this place, a place we feel is a poor excuse of a company, and we recommend the same for anyone who wants to be treated with respect. My husband purchased his truck here and was interested in the "free" tires for life program. In my opinion, I am not sure how this place can get away with calling this program "free" tires for life because nothing about it is free by any means. He was told that if he paid for a $2k service that he would remain eligible for this program. We should have took this as a warning but in good faith, my husband used his hard earned savings to do this, again PAID IN FULL. After this, they measured his tires. This is when our problems began. For over THREE MONTHS, he called every week to check on the status of his request. Most times, they wouldn't even give him the time of day, saying people were out and they didn't have any information. When we did get any information, he was told there was a paperwork issue. This went on for a month. The remaining two months he was told that tires were ordered and then they ordered the wrong thing. We feel that they could have had the respect to at least tell him the truth, but we couldn't even get that out of them. Of course, when all the excuses were done and they could do the tires, they took a very very small percentage off for this "free" tires for life program. They claimed, the day of, that the wrong tires came in and had to reorder (how they then came in THE SAME DAY is beyond us after waiting three months). And in the end, this was some of the worst craftsmanship we've seen, his rims were all scratched up. Also, the amount he was charged, he would've been able to go to any other place to get tires and be treated with some dignity. So, I caution anyone who considers doing business here to at least look at other options. This was a horrible experience, we felt that we were lied to, treated as less than human, and had to deal with months of frustration. We will never be returning to this place. We are considering legal counseling at this point with how we were treated.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Betera all the way!!!!
by 10/12/2021on
From the moment my husband and I arrived we were treated in the best way. Staff at the front desk, Kayla was really nice. I had a walker and she made sure to open the door for me. Our sales person, Michael was very pleasant, and made sure to answer all the questions we had. He gave us options to meet our price range and when we took the car out for a test drive, he made sure to explain all the details of the car. This was very helpful. I would definitely come back to them and refer family and friends.
Getting a truck
by 09/14/2021on
I recommend going here to get a car. My rep Matt was awesome. He was there through every step. Definitely go see him.
Great service
by 07/27/2021on
Ryan Trease really took care of me and put me in a great truck with a great payment. I’ll definitely come back here
Sold my suv to Bertera Chevrolet
by 07/13/2021on
Sold my GMC Acadia to Bertera. Mike Dalessio was extremely helpful and forthcoming. No haggling necessary, I was in and out in less than an hour and they even gave me a ride home. Great overall experience
Excellent!!!!
by 05/17/2021on
Matt was excellent! Always told me what he was doing. No sitting there for over 30 minutes, while the Salesman laugh and joke together in the little room next to finance. I have already recommended Matt to many people.
Matthew Coppedge
by 04/17/2021on
Excellent sales service responded quickly and answered all of my questions. Also, would like to say Samantha was very helpful making sure it was the vehicle I was looking for.
Always a great experience!
by 03/16/2021on
I recommend AJ all day any day. He never pressures and is willing to go the extra steps to give you options and lets you decide. He’s very down to earth and always takes time to see how I’m doing and how I like the vehicle when I’m in for my scheduled maintenance. Overall I’ve never had a bad experience at Bertera. They’ve always worked with me and taken care of my car needs.
Excellet car-buying experience
by 01/27/2021on
I am pleased to have worked with Jason Brooks during the purchase of my Ram truck. I had to get the vehicle registered in a different state, have some work done on the truck, and all remotely. Jason facilitated these requests in a prompt and professional manner. I am happy that I purchased from Bertera Chevrolet. Thank you!
Used truck purchase
by 09/21/2020on
Had a great 2nd experience at Bertera. Salesman AJ Motta was great, highly recommend him. He will go the extra mile for you!
Silverado RST
by 09/15/2020on
Dan was very helpful, no pressure at all. Worked all afternoon get me in my truck
Trying to make a deal!
by 09/03/2020on
Bertera understood my spot i was in with my current GM lease. They did everything they could to strike a deal that made sense. It took a little time but it worked out. Other area dealers never even made the attempt. That being said, they were aggressive and wanted to make the sale, me, I'm a slow mover on this stuff.
easy
by 08/19/2020on
Went in looking to replace my Nissan, transmission was going on it. Matt Coppedge helped me pick a new SUV and made it simple, got more than I thought my trade was worth and a great deal on the new one, was in and out in a couple hours. Got a new chevy equinox I pick up tomorrow! Thanks!
Beautiful black Chevy High Country
by 07/23/2020on
Drake was a great salesman. Great knowledge of the truck I bought.
Great place to buy a vehicle
by 06/07/2020on
I got a great truck from better Chevy. Drake was very helpful and upfront. I would recommend looking at better for your next vehicle.
Service
by 05/28/2020on
I’m so happy with the service and time that was spent with us while looking for a vehicle. Matt C was awesome and tried to help us any way he could. This is our second vehicle purchase from there and it’s been great.
Great experience
by 02/25/2020on
Very enjoyable no pressure. Matt was the nicest sales person I have ever worked with. He made the whole car buying process Great Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes