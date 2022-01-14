1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I am here to share my husband's and my experience about this place. To start, we would not recommend this company for any type of services whatsoever. From the start, we were treated HORRIBLY by this place, from anyone we ever talked to. As customers who ALWAYS paid in full, we are disgusted and upset by our experience and we will certainly never be returning to this place, a place we feel is a poor excuse of a company, and we recommend the same for anyone who wants to be treated with respect. My husband purchased his truck here and was interested in the "free" tires for life program. In my opinion, I am not sure how this place can get away with calling this program "free" tires for life because nothing about it is free by any means. He was told that if he paid for a $2k service that he would remain eligible for this program. We should have took this as a warning but in good faith, my husband used his hard earned savings to do this, again PAID IN FULL. After this, they measured his tires. This is when our problems began. For over THREE MONTHS, he called every week to check on the status of his request. Most times, they wouldn't even give him the time of day, saying people were out and they didn't have any information. When we did get any information, he was told there was a paperwork issue. This went on for a month. The remaining two months he was told that tires were ordered and then they ordered the wrong thing. We feel that they could have had the respect to at least tell him the truth, but we couldn't even get that out of them. Of course, when all the excuses were done and they could do the tires, they took a very very small percentage off for this "free" tires for life program. They claimed, the day of, that the wrong tires came in and had to reorder (how they then came in THE SAME DAY is beyond us after waiting three months). And in the end, this was some of the worst craftsmanship we've seen, his rims were all scratched up. Also, the amount he was charged, he would've been able to go to any other place to get tires and be treated with some dignity. So, I caution anyone who considers doing business here to at least look at other options. This was a horrible experience, we felt that we were lied to, treated as less than human, and had to deal with months of frustration. We will never be returning to this place. We are considering legal counseling at this point with how we were treated. Read more