Bertera Chevrolet

1187 Thorndike St, Palmer, MA 01069
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bertera Chevrolet

4.6
Overall Rating
4.65 out of 5 stars(50)
Recommend: Yes (19) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales experience

by Mike L on 01/14/2022

Jacob and his sales team provided me with a Truly exceptional experience throughout the sales process. I highly recommend visiting Beretta Chevrolet!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
50 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place

by Aj on 01/27/2022

There were great to deal with very friendly and easy to talk to made you feel very comfortable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tahoe power

by Bill on 12/08/2021

Jose was an excellent person to work with. He knows his cars. Very helpful and made sure we understood everything about our new car. He went above and beyond customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Horrible Experience

by JD on 11/12/2021

I am here to share my husband's and my experience about this place. To start, we would not recommend this company for any type of services whatsoever. From the start, we were treated HORRIBLY by this place, from anyone we ever talked to. As customers who ALWAYS paid in full, we are disgusted and upset by our experience and we will certainly never be returning to this place, a place we feel is a poor excuse of a company, and we recommend the same for anyone who wants to be treated with respect. My husband purchased his truck here and was interested in the "free" tires for life program. In my opinion, I am not sure how this place can get away with calling this program "free" tires for life because nothing about it is free by any means. He was told that if he paid for a $2k service that he would remain eligible for this program. We should have took this as a warning but in good faith, my husband used his hard earned savings to do this, again PAID IN FULL. After this, they measured his tires. This is when our problems began. For over THREE MONTHS, he called every week to check on the status of his request. Most times, they wouldn't even give him the time of day, saying people were out and they didn't have any information. When we did get any information, he was told there was a paperwork issue. This went on for a month. The remaining two months he was told that tires were ordered and then they ordered the wrong thing. We feel that they could have had the respect to at least tell him the truth, but we couldn't even get that out of them. Of course, when all the excuses were done and they could do the tires, they took a very very small percentage off for this "free" tires for life program. They claimed, the day of, that the wrong tires came in and had to reorder (how they then came in THE SAME DAY is beyond us after waiting three months). And in the end, this was some of the worst craftsmanship we've seen, his rims were all scratched up. Also, the amount he was charged, he would've been able to go to any other place to get tires and be treated with some dignity. So, I caution anyone who considers doing business here to at least look at other options. This was a horrible experience, we felt that we were lied to, treated as less than human, and had to deal with months of frustration. We will never be returning to this place. We are considering legal counseling at this point with how we were treated.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Betera all the way!!!!

by Nellie Maldonado on 10/12/2021

From the moment my husband and I arrived we were treated in the best way. Staff at the front desk, Kayla was really nice. I had a walker and she made sure to open the door for me. Our sales person, Michael was very pleasant, and made sure to answer all the questions we had. He gave us options to meet our price range and when we took the car out for a test drive, he made sure to explain all the details of the car. This was very helpful. I would definitely come back to them and refer family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Getting a truck

by Heather on 09/14/2021

I recommend going here to get a car. My rep Matt was awesome. He was there through every step. Definitely go see him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Ryan at Bertera on 07/27/2021

Ryan Trease really took care of me and put me in a great truck with a great payment. I’ll definitely come back here

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sold my suv to Bertera Chevrolet

by Chris A on 07/13/2021

Sold my GMC Acadia to Bertera. Mike Dalessio was extremely helpful and forthcoming. No haggling necessary, I was in and out in less than an hour and they even gave me a ride home. Great overall experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent!!!!

by Bettera Palmer ma on 05/17/2021

Matt was excellent! Always told me what he was doing. No sitting there for over 30 minutes, while the Salesman laugh and joke together in the little room next to finance. I have already recommended Matt to many people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Matthew Coppedge

by Patrick Ryan on 04/17/2021

Excellent sales service responded quickly and answered all of my questions. Also, would like to say Samantha was very helpful making sure it was the vehicle I was looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always a great experience!

by DChaffee on 03/16/2021

I recommend AJ all day any day. He never pressures and is willing to go the extra steps to give you options and lets you decide. He’s very down to earth and always takes time to see how I’m doing and how I like the vehicle when I’m in for my scheduled maintenance. Overall I’ve never had a bad experience at Bertera. They’ve always worked with me and taken care of my car needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellet car-buying experience

by Fabian on 01/27/2021

I am pleased to have worked with Jason Brooks during the purchase of my Ram truck. I had to get the vehicle registered in a different state, have some work done on the truck, and all remotely. Jason facilitated these requests in a prompt and professional manner. I am happy that I purchased from Bertera Chevrolet. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used truck purchase

by Steve on 09/21/2020

Had a great 2nd experience at Bertera. Salesman AJ Motta was great, highly recommend him. He will go the extra mile for you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Silverado RST

by Mike on 09/15/2020

Dan was very helpful, no pressure at all. Worked all afternoon get me in my truck

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Trying to make a deal!

by Brownie on 09/03/2020

Bertera understood my spot i was in with my current GM lease. They did everything they could to strike a deal that made sense. It took a little time but it worked out. Other area dealers never even made the attempt. That being said, they were aggressive and wanted to make the sale, me, I'm a slow mover on this stuff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

easy

by DED on 08/19/2020

Went in looking to replace my Nissan, transmission was going on it. Matt Coppedge helped me pick a new SUV and made it simple, got more than I thought my trade was worth and a great deal on the new one, was in and out in a couple hours. Got a new chevy equinox I pick up tomorrow! Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beautiful black Chevy High Country

by Brian H on 07/23/2020

Drake was a great salesman. Great knowledge of the truck I bought.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beautiful black Chevy High Country

by Brian H on 07/22/2020

Drake the salesman was great. The truck was awesome when he showed it to me. Told me and showed me a lot about it. I was sold on it. Thanks Drake

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a vehicle

by Dan on 06/07/2020

I got a great truck from better Chevy. Drake was very helpful and upfront. I would recommend looking at better for your next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service

by Lisa on 05/28/2020

I’m so happy with the service and time that was spent with us while looking for a vehicle. Matt C was awesome and tried to help us any way he could. This is our second vehicle purchase from there and it’s been great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Saundra W on 02/25/2020

Very enjoyable no pressure. Matt was the nicest sales person I have ever worked with. He made the whole car buying process Great Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
41 cars in stock
0 new41 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

