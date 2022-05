5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just bought a new Evoque, which I love, and had a great experience buying it. Everyone was friendly, and I look forward to buying my next car from them! I shopped everyone in Mass, RI, and CT, and I liked the responses and pricing I received from Norwood. I believe my saleswoman's name was Renee and she was great to work with! Great car, I'm almost excited for my next one already! Read more