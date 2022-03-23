Herb Chambers Lincoln of Norwood
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Lincoln of Norwood
Hot Rod Lincoln......
by 03/23/2022on
A+ dealership. Very professional and courteous. No gimmicks, no wasted time. Great product.
Service
by 05/13/2022on
Seth Mills was very efficient and courteous. He kept me informed throughout the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A+ service once again!!
by 04/22/2022on
Herb Chambers Lincoln dealership in Norwood is the only place I take my car for service. I can always get an appointment when I need it, when I arrive I am greeted quickly and with a smile from the service writer. This visit I had a new person, Seth Mills. He was very friendly, knowledgeable, professional and quickly ordered the part for my vehicle, made an appointment for next week to complete the repairs. I would recommend this dealership to Family friends and colleagues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 04/18/2021on
I want to thank Carlo, Peter and James for a wonderful experience purchasing my new vehicle. They were all very professional and easy to work with. I feel they went above and beyond to see I was happy with my purchase. I would highly recommend purchasing a vehicle with Herb Chambers Lincoln of Norwood!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great to Work with
by 02/02/2021on
My husband and I met with Christine to look at a specific vehicle. She was great to work with. We had shopped around before going to Herb Chambers and we were pleased with Christine and everyone else we dealt with. She made the whole buying process easy and painless. I would highly recommend this dealership and especially Christine.
Thank you Christine!
by 01/28/2021on
Christine helped me buy a used Jeep Cherokee. She was so responsive, patient, kind and understanding. She made the process seamless. I look forward to working with Christine again!
Excellent Experience with Herb Chambers Lincoln & Christine
by 01/24/2021on
My wife and I met with Christine to discuss purchasing a vehicle. She was very knowledgeable, polite and patient. We had shopped around extensively but not found exactly what we wanted to buy. We are very happy with the outcome and strongly recommend Herb Chambers Lincoln and specifically Christine.
Purchased New Aviator - Herb Chambers Norwood
by 08/31/2020on
We purchased a Lincoln Aviator after much research and many test rides of other competitive SUVs and the Aviator checked all the boxes for us .... ride, cabin quietness, pick up, seat comfort, easy to use controls, audio. safety features, style ... bottomline inside and out the Aviator is a tremendous value. However, an unexpected tremendous value, that far exceeded my expectations, was the customer service of Mara Russell - Sales Business Manager and Jim Lewis -Finance Business Manager, they both guided us to the right decisions for Aviator option package selections and warranties options with NO PRESSURE. They shared excellent knowledge on what we needed to understand. We were just so impressed to feel good about the entire purchasing process, simply amazing. Also, their availability after the sale for follow up questions has been the most timely and complete customer service I have ever received in all my purchases .... bar none. I would highly recommend this dealership for a A+++ Customer Experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lincoln Aviator
by 08/18/2020on
I recently purchased a new Lincoln Aviator. Christine Feteira was a pleasure to deal with. She is a true professional and I would highly recommend Christine and Herb Chambers Lincoln to anyone looking for anew vehicle.
Great Place
by 08/17/2020on
Just leased a new Corsair and couldn't be happier with the process. Christine's excitement was so infectious i feel like i'm still walking on Cloud 9. Christine kept me informed of where things stood in the process (new car coming from manufacturer) and the sales manager, Jim was very informative and even got me to save some money on my lease. I can't express how pleased i am with Christine and Jim. Thank you!!!!
Superior experience
by 01/05/2020on
Phenomenal dealership. Mara Russell Sales Manager was superior to any past experiences. Truly effortless. We went there after a very dishonest and negative experience with the Lincoln dealership local to us. After leaving there we were discussing whether Herb Chambers of Norwood was too far away and if we should actually consider purchasing something other than a Lincoln. What a huge MISTAKE that would have been! I was looking to trade the 2012 MKZ I had, and I did love that car very much. It was incredibly reliable and took very good care of us over the years! Only because of this loyalty I called Norwood in desperation (on a holiday no less), and we found you and the entire amazing team at Herb Chambers Lincoln of Norwood! In a matter of hours - with Mara at the lead - this impressive and outstanding team pulled together to deliver an entire experience from start to finish that requires every single thesaurus word for ‘amazing’ that exists! We recommend everyone go to this dealership even if not the closest to you! No games. No gimmicks. A true pleasure. Find Mara and your experience will be unparalleled. We would not even consider going elsewhere going forward! For those coming from a little ways away - they do offer some valet (pick up and drop off of cars if needed for service needs) including loaners and 24 hour road service if returning the location in the future might be an issue - so again – worry free and effortless – they will take care of you!
Excellent experience
by 12/06/2019on
My husband and I felt so comfortable at this dealership. Our saleswoman was so friendly and helpful. She went above and beyond to make sure we knew all the options available without ever pressuring us to buy. Not your typical dealership!
Excellent
by 08/25/2019on
My experience with this dealership was excellent. I purchased a 2016 MKX. The assistance I received from my Salesman David Paquin was remarkable. He was polite, patient, friendly, professional and extremely knowledgeable. Having visited a number of dealerships over the past several months in search of the perfect vehicle, I can say with 100% confidence, this was the best by far. No hassle, no pressure... just a helpful and friendly atmosphere. David, as well as the others involved in my transaction, made the process stress free and simple. I highly recommend Herb Chambers Lincoln of Norwood. You will not be disappointed.
People dealing with People
by 08/22/2019on
I want to recognize Mara Russell and the Herb Chambers Company for their ability to do the right thing. Mara is a reminder that people create policy and sometimes we need to put down the fine print and relate to the situation. Issues and situations can be counted on in life however not all people and dealerships are created equal. This philosophy is from the top down. When you buy/lease a vehicle make sure you consider the real price. Thank you all for working with us through an issue with our vehicle and showing that we are more than a monthly sales quota maker.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WOW!
by 08/01/2019on
You never know what to expect when trying a new auto dealership, so needless to say, we were somewhat guarded. A great first impression to Herb Chambers Lincoln was as a result of email exchanges with Jillian McDermott. Due to her responsiveness and attention to detail, we made the decision to make an appointment to visit the dealership. Upon arriving, we were promptly greeted by Jillian and introduced to Christine Feteira, our salesperson. Immediately after being introduced to Christine, we knew that we had made the right choice. Christine is a genuine and caring person, not at all demonstrative of a “typical salesperson”. She seamlessly guided us through the entire process, was open to all our questions, empathetic to our personal needs and surpassed all our expectations. She will continue to be available for assistance long after our purchase as well. Christine is the reason that we will return to Herb Chambers for our future auto purchases. Christine is a true GEM! Jim Lewis processed our financial transactions – very expeditiously and accurately while maintaining a great sense of humor. We are so glad to have found Herb Chambers Lincoln. We highly recommend this dealership.
2019 Lincoln MKC
by 02/21/2019on
Sales person went out of his way to make sure that we were extremely happy with our purchase. He made the process painless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience was not great
by 02/15/2019on
My experience was great to start. Found a Certified pre-owned 2018 Lincoln MKZ. Great deal and then a very pleasant experience with the salesman Danny J.. From there my experience turned sour and it is not one I am likely to repeat. I encountered a tire problem wherein one of the tires on my vehicle was losing air. When I brought it to the tire shop I was told that the tire had a amateurish rope plug in the sidewall. Apparently this was missed in the certified pre-owned inspection. OK, mistakes happen. I replaced the tire and contacted the sales rep. After multiple weeks of contact attempts I was told that the dealer would make good on the tire by the sales rep. All good, right? Well, 2 months passed after I immediately sent in the receipt as requested. After multiple contact attempts I finally got in touch with Danny and was told that the refund was working it's way through the system. This was in mid-December. As January rolled around with still no results I decided to contact the sales manager Peter. I forwarded him information previously shared with Danny but got no reply other than when I initiated contact. Finally, a few weeks later I was told by Peter that the dealer would *not* make good on the tire because the receipt did not note the specific problem. My last correspondence was to remind Peter of the commitment made by Danny and tell him that I still had the tire and was happy to bring it to him for personal inspection. No reply. That is it for me. All of this took place over a period of 3+ months and all contacts had to be initiated by and chased by me. Peter did not even seem aware of previous communications on the topic with Danny. Disappointing for a dealer of the size and reputation of Herb Chambers. They just lost a current and potentially future customer for $250.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Used Car Purchase
by 02/05/2019on
Al was the BEST to work with! He made the car buying experience very pleasant and easy. He answered all my questions and I never felt pressured. I love my car and would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle!
Happy Customer
by 02/02/2019on
My husband and I bought a Navigator from Herb Chambers Lincoln and I can not say enough good things about them.The show room is clean, modern, and comfortable; and their salespeople are friendly and down to earth. Specifically, Al Coelho was a pleasure to work with from the very beginning. He answered all of my questions patiently and explained other things very well. He also did extra research and homework and found me an amazing deal! He took care of absolutely everything from inspection to registration and all I had to do was drive my new car! I would not hesitate one bit in recommending anyone go here for a new car.
Proud to say Herb Chambers Lincoln is my Dealership
by 01/29/2019on
My recent dealings with this dealership was the best I have ever experienced. Peter Hern, General Manager, and Danny Jordan, Sales Consultant, worked very hard to help me select the vehicle that would best fit my lifestyle. This was my second Lease with this dealership and our relationship will definitely continue. Never before have I been made to feel like such an important client. I am very grateful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied
by 01/17/2019on
Walked in at 1000 am and drove out that day with a new vehicle. They have upfront below market pricing on quality vehicles. My sales rep Al coordinated all aspects of my purchase. Not often I say this but this car dealership was worth the trip
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
