My experience was great to start. Found a Certified pre-owned 2018 Lincoln MKZ. Great deal and then a very pleasant experience with the salesman Danny J.. From there my experience turned sour and it is not one I am likely to repeat. I encountered a tire problem wherein one of the tires on my vehicle was losing air. When I brought it to the tire shop I was told that the tire had a amateurish rope plug in the sidewall. Apparently this was missed in the certified pre-owned inspection. OK, mistakes happen. I replaced the tire and contacted the sales rep. After multiple weeks of contact attempts I was told that the dealer would make good on the tire by the sales rep. All good, right? Well, 2 months passed after I immediately sent in the receipt as requested. After multiple contact attempts I finally got in touch with Danny and was told that the refund was working it's way through the system. This was in mid-December. As January rolled around with still no results I decided to contact the sales manager Peter. I forwarded him information previously shared with Danny but got no reply other than when I initiated contact. Finally, a few weeks later I was told by Peter that the dealer would *not* make good on the tire because the receipt did not note the specific problem. My last correspondence was to remind Peter of the commitment made by Danny and tell him that I still had the tire and was happy to bring it to him for personal inspection. No reply. That is it for me. All of this took place over a period of 3+ months and all contacts had to be initiated by and chased by me. Peter did not even seem aware of previous communications on the topic with Danny. Disappointing for a dealer of the size and reputation of Herb Chambers. They just lost a current and potentially future customer for $250. Read more