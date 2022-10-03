Ferrari Maserati of New England
First Maserati
by 03/10/2022on
I had a great experience at Boch Maserati. Found the exact car I wanted in tip-top shape at a fair price with excellent customer service and attention-to-detail. I highly recommend this dealership! Special thank you for Maria and Jhon!!
Great people and treatment
by 10/05/2017on
I was impressed with the Boch Maserati staff. I phoned them out of the blue, with no references, they immediately transferred me to a sales agent (Ismael Rodrigues) who understood my style (straight forward, open about pros and cons of brand and cars, looking for something special but not flashy, busy at work and in no mood to waste time) and needs, reviewed options over the phone directing me to their website, and sent me a good offer via email without the unnecessary back and forth that other sales reps often use to earn more off a customer. I was so pleased that I made it a point to go and meet them in person. They were not pushy, but fair, open and discretely elegant, even improved the offfer, and we closed the deal on the spot. Great people make a great place! They promised they will come to pick the car up for services or for any problems I may have, if I need them to do so - I'll review again if/when that happens!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional and Caring
by 09/08/2017on
I would like to thankt Esmael Rodrigues on what a great experience I had working with Boch Exotics. He assisted me with the purchase of a 2013 Corvette convertible 427. He went above and beyond what was expected. He kept in constant contact and always kept me informed. He was able to overnight me the paperwork on a Thursday night and I had the paperwork I needed by 8 am Friday morning in Michigan. This allowed me to go to the DMV on Friday to get my plate and registration to which I jumped on a plane from Michigan to Boston on Saturday morning. He gave myself and my wife a tour of the stunning facility. We then jumped in the vehicle and drove back to Michigan 800 miles away with no issues. That wasn't the end. Esmael after we left took it upon himself to track down the original window sticker that I had asked him about during our initial discussions and mailed it to me. This was very exciting and very much appreciated. Thanks again for a wonderful experience. I will keep this in mind when looking for my next fun vehicle even though I live in Michigan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience all around at Boch Maserati
by 06/14/2017on
Our sales consultant Esmael made buying a car a great experience. He spent a lot of time with me answering all of my questions and was very knowledgeable about the car. i never felt pressured or obligated to purchase, rather excited to see a familiar face each time I returned to the dealership. I would highly recommend this sales consultant and this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Most Friendly Staff
by 09/02/2016on
I was so impressed with everyone I met here. Everyone had a can do attitude. My salesman, Ian, went out of his way to make sure everything went smoothly. It was a great experience.
Great experience
by 06/26/2016on
Thank you so Much to the team at Ferrari of New England. From the first initial call to moment I drove off it was like I was working with friends and not car salesmen . I couldn't have asked for a better sales person then Jamie Rodriguez . She made me feel so comfortable from start to finish. She was AMAZING!!! Energetic, friendly, polite and just an absolute pleasure to deal with. She made me feel like I was the only customer there and like I was spending a million dollars on a brand new laferrari.. One day : ) . Jamie guided me through the whole process and not once did I feel any pressure. As a young guy looking to buy his first exotic super car you can imagine I was nervous, however Jamie Rodriguez, Mark Doran , Sherine and even Ernie boch himself made the best experience I've ever had buying a car!! A+ job to the whole team. You guys are awesome!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes