We went in planning on buying a car that we had already looked at elsewhere. This dealership had the right color and options so we ended up there out of necessity. The process seemed to be unnecessarily drawn out ( we were in the building for over 5 hours), which I assume is a "sales tactic". We ended up buying the car because we wanted that car, not because of the way were treated. On the drive home, we realized the a/c was't working. So we had to go back. It couldn't be fixed, so we have a loaner. Keep in mind this is a brand new car. I wrote a bad review and received a call from the dealership. assuming that they wanted to talk to me about that I called back and spoke with the GM. He yelled at me repeatedly, told me he didn't care about how I felt about my experience or about bad online reviews. He proved all my points about the attitude of his employees. While I understand that I needed a car and they wanted to sell one, it seems like basic human decency should not belts in that process. Read more