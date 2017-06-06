Central Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Central Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Great Dealership / Great Workers
by 06/06/2017on
Recently leased a 2017 Cherokee through Central Chrysler Jeep Dodge, and was completely taken care of. From finding the car that suited me, to negotiating the financial result that was appropriate for me, I ended up leaving with nothing less than an exceptional outlook for the branch and the Employees that assisted.
Dennis and Richard are the ticket
by 12/09/2016on
Dennis and Richard made it happen. They will work with you to make it work! Bought 2 Grand Cherokee Limited models and they bent over backwards to get us the vehicles we needed at a price we couldn't find anywhere else in the state!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mark Weisman is too cool!
by 09/12/2016on
I recommend this dealership! Car purchased: Mazda3 sGrand Touring pre-owned Sales consultant: Mark Weisman Financing: Own, not from the dealership These people are awesome! I got my pre-owned Mazda3 here. No hassle! I must say I got a pretty great deal! As soon as we entered the dealership, Mr. Mark Weisman was happy to greet us and help! Mark is like this sweet grandfather sorts! He even gave me a hug after I made the purchase, haha! Since it's a pre-owned car, he brought in User Car Manager, Mr. Dean Mazzola to explain what is it that I am purchasing. Dean patiently explained everything about the vehicle which was helpful. Before I went into the showroom I was 50-50 about the purchase, but after meeting them I decided to go ahead and buy! I got my car with plates and vehicle inspection sticker right on the time promised! I would recommend this dealership to a friend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Zenia is the girl to see!
by 07/09/2016on
If you are in the market for a car- Zenia is the girl to see! She was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. Everyone we dealt with was friendly and informative. Zenia pushed to get us the best possible deal we could image. Thank you! We will be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No customer service
by 05/31/2016on
We went in planning on buying a car that we had already looked at elsewhere. This dealership had the right color and options so we ended up there out of necessity. The process seemed to be unnecessarily drawn out ( we were in the building for over 5 hours), which I assume is a "sales tactic". We ended up buying the car because we wanted that car, not because of the way were treated. On the drive home, we realized the a/c was't working. So we had to go back. It couldn't be fixed, so we have a loaner. Keep in mind this is a brand new car. I wrote a bad review and received a call from the dealership. assuming that they wanted to talk to me about that I called back and spoke with the GM. He yelled at me repeatedly, told me he didn't care about how I felt about my experience or about bad online reviews. He proved all my points about the attitude of his employees. While I understand that I needed a car and they wanted to sell one, it seems like basic human decency should not belts in that process.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Good Experience
by 04/22/2016on
I'd highly recommend anyone looking to purchase a new Jeep to check out Central Jeep of Norwood. Winston, went above and beyond to ensure I was satisfied with my experience and vehicle purchase at Central - even after the purchase was completed!
Great experience
by 01/25/2016on
My third Jeep dealership in two days. Worked with Will Devall and Jason Rezende. These guys wanted to put me in a Jeep and got it done. No fuss no muss. Now the proud leasee of a 2015 Grand Cherokee Limited. The other dealerships couldn't come close to offer I got from Central. Highly recommend this dealership. The Stars certainly aligned on this one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Sales Experience Ever: Dishonest
by 12/10/2015on
I am appalled by the dishonesty that I JUST encountered in this dealership. There was a discriminatory practice of selling me a car that I can add many details as we move into the next stages of this. Basically, Cameron and I had agreed on a price and I called with a deposit. He told me it was still available, NOT sold, but he was waiting for the Sales Managers friend to make a decision about buying it in the next few days. I told him I wanted to buy the car tonight. He then handed the phone to Tim Strom, a very discourteous person, who told me the car was sold. When I asked if the it was sold, with a sales receipt, he could not answer instead told me it was none of my business! This is discrimination based on preferential treatment and against Federal law!
excellent experience
by 10/01/2015on
Purchased a 2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude from Central Motors in Norwood. Zenia was fantastic and took the time to show me about options I didn't know about. Great job.
Exceeding expectations
by 09/19/2015on
The salesman Matt M at this agency was very patient with me and knew his product. He exceeded my expectations when by personally running to the RI Registry and delivering my car to my home. I recommend Matt strongly and the Central Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership as well. Jeff Cumberland, RI
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 dodge charger rally
by 04/06/2015on
I just purchased my second dodge charger from this dealership. My sales person was zenia. Excellent salesperson. She knew everything about my car, inside and out! Very professional. I would(and will) recommend her to all of my family and friends. It was very nice to go to a car dealership and have a salesperson who really knew all about the car and not to feel pressured. Thank you zenia.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought my second Jeep at Central
by 02/18/2015on
We bought our first Jeep from Central in August 2013 and just traded it in for a newer model! Quick easy and with no hassles! Bob Foote is a pleasure to work with. I don't doubt this will be our last time to visit this dealership!
Great Dealership
by 01/15/2015on
From the second I called Central, I knew this was the dealership I was going to purchase our new car from! Pete spoke to me for half hour about all the cars that would meet our needs and really listened to what I was saying. When my husband and I went to Central, Pete greeted us with a smile and introduced us to Bob Foote, our salesperson. Bob was a pleasure to work with and we couldn't have asked for a better sales guy! My husband and I went to numerous Jeep dealerships but this was the best one to work with! If you are looking for a Jeep, this is definitely the place to go and Bob is the guy to work with. He went above and beyond for us! Thanks Central from Hope and Dave!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience EVER! Thanks Mike Pappano of Central!
by 01/06/2015on
I cannot say enough about how wonderful of a car buying experience I had at Central Chrysler Jeep in Norwood. I worked directly with Mike P, who was extremely helpful in finding the perfect car for me. Being a busy professional, I dreaded going car shopping and the time I thought it would take. Mike quickly understood what I was looking for and made everything seamless and efficient! It was clear he was very knowledgeable about all the cars he presented as he was able to quickly answer any questions I had. Mike P went above and beyond to make himself available to complete the purchase within a short time-frame. He also worked with his colleagues to get me the best deal he could, which was awesome. The finance manager and the used car sales manager were also very helpful during my brief encounters with them. I will be recommending Central to all my family/friends for their car buying needs and will certainly purchase from them again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase experience for a 2014 Grand Cherokee Overland
by 01/01/2015on
I worked with Zenia on the purchase of a 2014 Grand Cherokee Overlander at Central in Norwood. She knows the product inside and out, easily able to explain everything about the vehicle before you can ask a question. She worked with me on the price in a highly professional manner, with no undue stress which was refreshing compared to some other dealers. I'm very happy with the entire experience at Central in Norwood this is the 4th vehicle I purchased from them. There is a Jeep dealership closer to my home, but I do business with Central in Norwood because of the professionalism and how they treat you not only at point of sale but also in service. They really did make a stressful event fun!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of Grand Cherokee
by 12/30/2014on
Just purchased my second used Grand Cherokee, 2008 and 2012, from Tony O at Central Chrysler Jeep. It was a very friendly and comfortable sales experience with Tony and the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My new jeep!
by 12/20/2014on
I did my research before arriving and everything was ready for me when I got there. Professional, courteous, a painless car buying experience.
Great sales experience with Zenia
by 11/26/2014on
Zenia was wonderful. I will recommend her to everyone. She was extremely knowledgeable about the cars and friendly. I can honestly say she made it a great experience. I was less impressed with the finance guy assigned to us. Kept us waiting a long time and was curt and unfriendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Saleman Around - James Momoh
by 11/20/2014on
James was very knowledgeable about the cars available and what would work for me. After asking what I was looking for he knew what and where to take me to look at what I might be interested in. The car that grabbed me was the 3rd car he took me too. It had more than enough of the bells and whistles that I wanted and the price was right! I enjoyed doing business with James. He is a very, very personable individual. Mazie
I LOVE my new car
by 10/21/2014on
I came to this dealership already knowing what I wanted. Mark Weisman greeted me upon my arrival, and when I explained what I was looking for, escorted me around the lot to look at a few different options. Although they didnt have exactly what I came for, they in fact had one I liked even better; after a bit of time crunching numbers, I left with the keys to a new Challenger R/T. Mark, and also Stefan Andreozzi in financing, were outstanding during the process. Friendly, courteous, helpful, and no-nonsense. Great experience overall, and made me feel good about my purchase. I will be retuning here I purchase a second family vehicle in the near future. Thanks guys! -KC
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service. Thanks Mark!
by 09/16/2014on
I needed a serious car upgrade. Mark W, my salesman, was great. Not once did I feel like he was only interested in selling a car. He was interested in what I wanted, how I felt, and what was right for me in MY eyes, not his. It was a pleasure to do business with him and Central Jeep. The Grille is great if you need to get a bite or have a little time to kill.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes