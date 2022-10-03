5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I would like to thankt Esmael Rodrigues on what a great experience I had working with Boch Exotics. He assisted me with the purchase of a 2013 Corvette convertible 427. He went above and beyond what was expected. He kept in constant contact and always kept me informed. He was able to overnight me the paperwork on a Thursday night and I had the paperwork I needed by 8 am Friday morning in Michigan. This allowed me to go to the DMV on Friday to get my plate and registration to which I jumped on a plane from Michigan to Boston on Saturday morning. He gave myself and my wife a tour of the stunning facility. We then jumped in the vehicle and drove back to Michigan 800 miles away with no issues. That wasn't the end. Esmael after we left took it upon himself to track down the original window sticker that I had asked him about during our initial discussions and mailed it to me. This was very exciting and very much appreciated. Thanks again for a wonderful experience. I will keep this in mind when looking for my next fun vehicle even though I live in Michigan. Read more