Life made easy
by 02/09/2019on
I was coming off a Honda lease and wanted to pick up a new Odyssey. I contacted all the dealers in the Boston area and Boch was quick to respond and very competitive with pricing. I came in on a weekday afternoon and met Amine Abad who walked me through the process, no haggling, no headache and got me in exactly the car I wanted. Amine is a top notch guy who is very knowledgeable about his product as well. I worked with Boston Cars, Cambridge, Herb Chambers and because of guys like Amine to me Boch is the best.
Great experience!
by 01/16/2019on
I came in with specific set of requirements and a trade and Amine helped me find just the right car for the right price. He was very patient with all our questions about pricing, features, financing options etc, and very courteous and explained everything well. We did a test drive, and he shows us all the cool features. I especially like the break hold feature. He followed up with me several times after the purchase, and I had an opportunity to ask some additional questions about the car. Amine also took some improvement ideas for the next model - chargers in the back - for instance for the kids. I highly recommend Boch Honda and Amine for anyone in the market for a new Honda.
Get the sale but picking up the car nightmare
by 07/02/2018on
I worked with Lloyd who was a good salesman. I purchased the car and went to the finance department where I was given the hard sale for aftercare purchase. I was then promise my car would be ready on Monday and now it will Be another day. Lloyd made promises But was not honored due to that's not my department. They will not allow you to speak to the department to get the full story. A lot of twists and turns. What started out as a great buying experience has turned into a nightmare due to lack of customer service in the divide and concurred departments.
Best experience purchasing a car
by 01/25/2018on
I highly recommend asking for Amine if you are buying a Honda at Boch Honda in Norwood. Amine is a Senior Sales Consultant who knows the product line in details. He provided a low pressure environment, was quite willing to discuss our requirements, gave us a fantastic test drive. We also found him extremely personable and pleasant. I could not recommend dealing with him more.
Just what one would want in a sales experience
by 01/25/2018on
We purchased a 2015 Honda CR-V, and from start to finish, our sales rep Amine was everything one would want. He listened to what we wanted in a used CR-V, including our price range. Then he helped us select just the right vehicle, fulfilling all our requirements, at a fair price. He took the time to show us all the features of the CR-V, (twice, since I went first on a scouting expedition, and we went together on another day to purchase). We each took a test ride. Amine even helped hook up one of our cell phones to the vehicles Blue Tooth. He also helped take care of the financing piece with the Bochs finance rep Todd, made the connections with our insurance company and took care of that paperwork, and made the switch of car registration. At the end of the sale, I thought: This is how a person wants to be treated in a car sale. Buying a car is a longer process than buying a bicycle. But Amine was friendly, courteous, and professional throughout. Kudos to Boch Honda (and to Amine!) on a great sales experience.
Horrendous customer service
by 01/18/2018on
I recently purchased a used car from Boch Honda and it was easily the worst auto buying experience of my life. I highly advise that you AVOID Boch Honda at all costs. Their sales staff are not knowledgeable and the customer service experience across the entire organization is horrible. They seemingly had no idea how to process a cash sale, had unacceptable delays in having my vehicle ready for pickup (no delay cashing my check though), and charged me for a failed inspection.
Awful Experience!
by 01/07/2018on
Awful experience!!! Brought in my brand new Honda Pilot with a dead starter on Friday around 2 pm. Around 5:45 I call to check on the status since I had gotten no Call. At that time Im told its the starter and the car would be ready the next day. At around noon I call them, again no call with an update, and Im told they didnt have the starter in stock and had to order it and I wouldnt have my car until Tuesday. At this point I was livid! No calls with status updates and now no car. To top it off a well known dealer like Boch does not offer courtesy vehicles! I had to pay for a rental out of pocket when I have a brand new car! Worst experience ever! Do not go to Boch Honda!!
Bait and switch masters
by 09/17/2017on
I received a written quote for a Honda CR-V for $25,300. Went in and after an hour of filling out paperwork and being shown the car, a [non-permissible content removed] came out and said "we're not honoring that price, you can have it for $26,300". When I showed them the written quote for $25,300 he said that the internet sales guy "Doesn't know what's he's doing and the price is $26,300". I of course stormed out and warned everyone on the lot of what was going on, even showed the written quote to anyone who wanted to see it. I will never step foot on a Boch lot again and won't allow and friends or family to either. Ended up getting the car for $24,800 from McGovern Honda on Rt. 24.
Horrible Slimy Car Salesman trying to ripoff
by 08/31/2017on
I had been contacting numerous Honda dealerships to buy a new Honda CRV EX-L 2017. Had been contacting this dealership for close to a week via phone and email (a couple salesmen tag teaming it). They gave me a great price, and told me the 3 cars they had in stock (all black). We had been in contact every day for the past 3 days checking where we were in the process, financing etc. I ended up getting a pre-approved draft check from DCU because their rate was better, and this dealership said that was fine. I confirmed everything with the dealership, then went to the bank @4:30 pm. The dealership is an hour away from where I live (which is why I wanted to do as much over email). I drove to the dealership. When I got there, some random salesman met with me, not the ones I had been dealing with. Then he says "I understand your looking to buy our last black Honda CRV EX-L, great!" The everything started, talked crap about my trade in saying the price I wanted was way to high even though it was below the KBB price (which wasn't even a big deal). He gave me a hard time saying they wouldn't accept the draft check. After discussing with him, he went in the back for a good 10 minutes. He came back out and goes "We will take the draft check, but now we don't have the color black." What a horrible bait and switch, clearly trying to manipulate me. He gave me the other option for colors which were the 2 most unpopular colors. Clearly he wanted me to finance through them so they could get some kickback. I was so pissed. Confirmed the price, car, color , draft check, everything before I drove down an hour, got there and said draft check is no good, and at first saying the black was available, then going back and saying it wasn't. Unbelievable. Will never use this dealership again - Boch is tainted in my eyes now, especially this dealership.
Wonderful Used Car Sale
by 04/27/2017on
Our salesman was Amine Abad and he was great to work with. Very knowledgeable and attentive to us the customer. My wife and I purchased a used Subaru and Amine went the extra mile to make sure we were comfortable with our new purchase. Great experience and would purchase from there again.
Horrible Staff and Service
by 02/24/2017on
On a whim, my wife and I went into Boch Honda over President's Day weekend to check out any deals that they may have been running on their Honda Ridgelines. We walked around the lot, spotted a few Ridgelines and decided to walk inside the dealership. We are greeted and assigned a sales person, Ethan. We told Ethan that we wouldn't waste his time if there wasn't a sale to be made that we were comfortable with. Ethan brought us out for a test drive in a Ridgeline that was one trim lower than the one I were interested in buy but it was okay Head back to the dealership and start to talk numbers with Ethan. We start low, they start high. We start throwing out numbers and Ethan's getting close to what we want. Ethan brings over a sales manager, Abdulla who is still higher than what we like. We talk about what we're willing to put towards leasing the car, down payments & trade in. We don't have our trade in with us at the time but told by Ethan "as long as there is your car was in accident or have accident damage, you will be all set" and also "if there's minor damage that can be repaired by a dent Dr. that would be fine". We took this information to be accurate & go forward on the deal. We signed a P & S and gave Boch a $1,000 deposit on a credit card. We shake hands with everyone, ring a sales bell on the sales floor & everyone cheers. On Monday I stop by with my trade in, see Ethan and let him know that I'm there and hand him my keys. He tells me that it's pretty busy but someone will check out my car in 15 minutes if I wanted to take a wait in the Service Area waiting room. After nearly an hour & 20 minutes Ethan comes over to me and says "Sorry, my manager hasn't been able to get to your car yet. It should be just a few more minutes." I see Ethan drop my keys off to a Sales Manager (later identified as Bob Cameron) and he walks outside to check out my car. Two minutes later Bob is back in and calling Ethan. Ethan then comes over to me and says that "the numbers are going to change, there's a lot of damage to the car". I ask what damage he is talking about and he says there's hail damage to the roof. I tell Ethan that I'm not pleased with this new information, ask him to run the "new" numbers and get back to me. Next thing I know a sales manager by the name of Raj is pulling me over to a desk to go over "new" numbers. The agreed upon monthly price from Sunday has now gone up $50+ additional dollars. I say to Raj there's no way that we are going to do that, go get new numbers or call my wife and explain the situation to her as well. Raj calls my wife, does not allow her to speak at all. After Raj hangs up with my wife he gets up and walks away from the desk where I'm sitting without saying anything more to me. I'm just sitting there, I don't know if this guy is coming back or am I supposed to leave (which, even if I wanted to I can't because I don't have my keys back yet). My wife text me and tells me that Raj treated her like garbage on the phone, which I knew because he was right in front of me at the time and says the deal is likely dead to leave. I tell her that I can't because I still don't know which one of the sales managers has my keys. As I'm sitting at the desk, another sales manager comes over and starts to use the computer doesn't acknowledge me sitting there or ask if anyone is helping me or if I need anything. Finally, almost 20 minutes after initially walking away from me Raj comes over and says that he's "been looking all over the dealership for me". I tell him that I have been since he walked away from me without saying anything, he should have checked there first. Anyways, Raj says come with me and get your keys. We walk over to the Sales Manager desk, Raj says something to the sales manager that looked at my car (I can only assume that he said that we were walking away from the deal based on the added cost) and once I get closer to the desk, this sales manager starts screaming at me in front of other staff members (and customers who have small children with them), using profanity saying things like "this is [non-permissible content removed], there's tons of [non-permissible content removed] damage to that car" and he tells me to "Get the [non-permissible content removed] out of the dealership". I say back to him, as civilly as I can that the language he was using was not okay and he could expect that I would be writing a negative review, if not for all that transpired, for this type of behavior from someone that my wife and I are just trying to give thousands of dollars to. All and all, Boch Honda proved that the stigma of Car Dealership Salespeople being the scummiest, sleaziest people out there is still very accurate but I'm happy that at the end of the day they didn't get my business. I hope that they don't get your business either, if you are reading this review and thinking about buying or leasing a car from them. There's tons of other dealerships in Massachusetts that you can go to and have an actual pleasing experience.
Boch Honda
by 01/02/2017on
Very good service and sales. I had leased a Civic and exchanged it for an awd Crv. Amine A. and his coworkers were very diligent and helpful and provided excellent customer service.
Honda HR-V
by 11/03/2016on
I was fortunate enough to work with Amine in purchasing my 2016 HR-V. He made it a very enjoyable experience and worked with all my needs. Amine took the time to walk me through all functions of my new car upon delivery. I believe Amine has a lot of great knowledge about Honda cars. I highly recommend working with him.
Successful Honda Civic Purchase
by 09/13/2016on
I recently purchased a 2016 Honda Civic and worked with sales consultant Amine Abad. He was very knowledgable, helpful, and made my experience enjoyable and efficient. He was available to help with questions even after the purchase and I would highly recommend both Amine and Boch Honda!
New car purchase
by 08/27/2016on
This week I purchased a new car from Boch Honda in Norwood. My salesman was Amine Abad. Amine was excellent. He was friendly, knowledgeable and trustworthy. To anybody in the market for a new car I would highly recommend they ask for Amine.
Boch Rocks
by 07/09/2016on
I purchased a pre-owned vehicle this week from Boch Honda. My sales person was Amine Abad. He was outstanding. First he had both cars I was interested in ready for me to view and drive when I arrived. No other dealership I visited did this. He was honest, informative and did not apply any pressure. The price was not negotiable but I felt I got a good deal. Even though he was off for the holiday we communicated via email and closed the deal. I also requested the car be ready for pick a day early and he came through. I also want to mention Tom Grover and Mark Schloss who were extremely helpful. I highly recommend this dealership.
Amine Abad and Shawn
by 07/06/2016on
bought my first car at Boch Honda in Norwood from Amine and Shawn. Both worked with my concerns and price range. Amine was really helpful and sweet and showed me how to use the car.
Great experience - Honda CRV 2013
by 06/15/2016on
I went to Boch Honda May 31 with the hopes of getting my first set of wheels. We were set up w/ Amine, an excellent Honda employee who helped narrow down my search in the first 2 minutes of meeting with him after giving the details of the features I wanted. He made the overwhelming experience of getting your first car quite simple. I also was able to have the car delivered to my house, with his help, since I would not be able to return to the dealership due to work. Honda worked with me, and I am so excited and please with my vehicle. Thanks so much, especially Amine!
Great experience.
by 05/24/2016on
I am very happy that i choose this dealership to get my Honda Accord. Great car, great service, great salesman - Valentin, great finance manager - Lucy, everything was super cool. I definately recomend this dealership to everybody.
Great customer service
by 05/12/2016on
I just recently bought a Honda civic and the people there were amazing they worked with me throughout the whole process and make sure I got the best package possible this was my first time buying a car and it was really amazing . Amine was my sales consultant and he did a terrific job with getting me exactly what I wanted
Boch Honda
by 05/12/2016on
What a wonderful experience I had purchasing a used Honda CR-V for my seventeen year old son at Boch Honda. My salesperson, Amine Abad, was superb. So professional, knowledgable, and an overall pleasure to deal with. What could have been an extemely stressful and high pressure experience was made pleasant and enjoyable primarily because of Amine. Blake, the finance manager, was just as helpful. I was impressed by how well the employees interacted with and related to each other, creating a nice family-like atmosphere. I will definitely return to buy another car from Amine and Boch Honda in the future.