sales Rating

On a whim, my wife and I went into Boch Honda over President's Day weekend to check out any deals that they may have been running on their Honda Ridgelines. We walked around the lot, spotted a few Ridgelines and decided to walk inside the dealership. We are greeted and assigned a sales person, Ethan. We told Ethan that we wouldn't waste his time if there wasn't a sale to be made that we were comfortable with. Ethan brought us out for a test drive in a Ridgeline that was one trim lower than the one I were interested in buy but it was okay Head back to the dealership and start to talk numbers with Ethan. We start low, they start high. We start throwing out numbers and Ethan's getting close to what we want. Ethan brings over a sales manager, Abdulla who is still higher than what we like. We talk about what we're willing to put towards leasing the car, down payments & trade in. We don't have our trade in with us at the time but told by Ethan "as long as there is your car was in accident or have accident damage, you will be all set" and also "if there's minor damage that can be repaired by a dent Dr. that would be fine". We took this information to be accurate & go forward on the deal. We signed a P & S and gave Boch a $1,000 deposit on a credit card. We shake hands with everyone, ring a sales bell on the sales floor & everyone cheers. On Monday I stop by with my trade in, see Ethan and let him know that I'm there and hand him my keys. He tells me that it's pretty busy but someone will check out my car in 15 minutes if I wanted to take a wait in the Service Area waiting room. After nearly an hour & 20 minutes Ethan comes over to me and says "Sorry, my manager hasn't been able to get to your car yet. It should be just a few more minutes." I see Ethan drop my keys off to a Sales Manager (later identified as Bob Cameron) and he walks outside to check out my car. Two minutes later Bob is back in and calling Ethan. Ethan then comes over to me and says that "the numbers are going to change, there's a lot of damage to the car". I ask what damage he is talking about and he says there's hail damage to the roof. I tell Ethan that I'm not pleased with this new information, ask him to run the "new" numbers and get back to me. Next thing I know a sales manager by the name of Raj is pulling me over to a desk to go over "new" numbers. The agreed upon monthly price from Sunday has now gone up $50+ additional dollars. I say to Raj there's no way that we are going to do that, go get new numbers or call my wife and explain the situation to her as well. Raj calls my wife, does not allow her to speak at all. After Raj hangs up with my wife he gets up and walks away from the desk where I'm sitting without saying anything more to me. I'm just sitting there, I don't know if this guy is coming back or am I supposed to leave (which, even if I wanted to I can't because I don't have my keys back yet). My wife text me and tells me that Raj treated her like garbage on the phone, which I knew because he was right in front of me at the time and says the deal is likely dead to leave. I tell her that I can't because I still don't know which one of the sales managers has my keys. As I'm sitting at the desk, another sales manager comes over and starts to use the computer doesn't acknowledge me sitting there or ask if anyone is helping me or if I need anything. Finally, almost 20 minutes after initially walking away from me Raj comes over and says that he's "been looking all over the dealership for me". I tell him that I have been since he walked away from me without saying anything, he should have checked there first. Anyways, Raj says come with me and get your keys. We walk over to the Sales Manager desk, Raj says something to the sales manager that looked at my car (I can only assume that he said that we were walking away from the deal based on the added cost) and once I get closer to the desk, this sales manager starts screaming at me in front of other staff members (and customers who have small children with them), using profanity saying things like "this is [non-permissible content removed], there's tons of [non-permissible content removed] damage to that car" and he tells me to "Get the [non-permissible content removed] out of the dealership". I say back to him, as civilly as I can that the language he was using was not okay and he could expect that I would be writing a negative review, if not for all that transpired, for this type of behavior from someone that my wife and I are just trying to give thousands of dollars to. All and all, Boch Honda proved that the stigma of Car Dealership Salespeople being the scummiest, sleaziest people out there is still very accurate but I'm happy that at the end of the day they didn't get my business. I hope that they don't get your business either, if you are reading this review and thinking about buying or leasing a car from them. There's tons of other dealerships in Massachusetts that you can go to and have an actual pleasing experience. Read more