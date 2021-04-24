3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I hate to even title this review the way I did because I loved our sales guy, Billy. He was real, helpful and just a really nice guy (not common characteristics of car salesman). But at the end of the day, this place is run by the sales/finance managers and the one on duty the day we went into Coastal, was hands down the reason we drove away in the car we arrived there in. Nick, I believe his name was, is far from what a sales manager should be. After spending 3, almost 4 hours here, it should have been obvious we were serious about leaving with a new vehicle. Nick didn't seem to get that. We went through the negotiation process many times only for him to not budge at all. Finally, once he did and the deal still didn't work out "because of the bank" he literally said 3 times in a row "it's not my fault". One time in fact, he said it was MY fault because I "didn't tell him the whole truth on what I owed the bank on my current vehicle" Yupp, you're right Nick. I lied to you about this on purpose. Or maybe, just maybe, I truly didn't know I owed $600 more than I originally told you. Long story short, placing the blame on the customer and repeatedly saying it's not your fault is NOT what good sales managers do. They work with you to come to a deal and if they can't, they take the punch and take the blame and everyone walks away fine. I ended up getting a great deal at Quirk Nissan the following day where I was offered $4,000 more for my trade in (that's a huge difference) and was given a higher credit score by 20 points which put me into a new credit score bracket. One day later. It's not like my credit changed overnight. He just chose the smaller figure as another way to screw me, in my opinion. I hate to bash coastal due to one employee in particular but if you're in the norwell area I say just suck it up and drive the additional 10 mins to Quincy to Quirk. Sure, the guys at Quirk are [non-permissible content removed] but they are at least willing to work with you on getting you a deal. Can't say the same for coastal. Read more