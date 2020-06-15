Great service
by 06/15/2020on
I recently purchased a car through Coastal Nissan. everything was online due to COVID-19, but they were incredibly responsive and helpful! The whole process was really simple, overall a great experience!
Purchase of a New “Used” SUV
by 03/22/2020on
I was in the market for a used luxury SUV and Lance, Sales Mgr at Coastal Auto convinced me to try a Rogue. Hands down the Rogue outperformed the luxury brands. BUT most importantly I get to stay at Coastal Auto for service. Doug and his team are the best. Customer for life.
2016 Nissan Altima - Coastal Nissan
by 11/16/2019on
I recently bought a used 2016 Nissan Altima from Coastal Nissan in Norwell, MA. I had a great experience, I love my new car. Ryan Brown, the Sales Rep helped me out a lot, let me take a test drive. I had a great experience at Coastal Nissan. This was my 2nd car I bought from them, I've been taking my car there for 13 years for service and I will continue going back to them.
My new Nissan Rogue
by 09/21/2019on
I went to Nissan Norwell to get my old 2014 Nissan Rogue’s drivers outside mirror fixed and ended up driving home my 2019 Nissan Rogue! I totally enjoyed dealing with Ryan! I highly recommend buying a new car when things begin to go wrong with the old car. Than you Nissan for assisting me with my dream car!. I have highly recommended Nissan Norwell to my friends and family.
Excellent service
by 07/31/2019on
Recently leased a car from Coastal. Process couldn’t have been easier. Ryan Brown made the process super easy (I was in the dealership for 20 minutes) and he even dropped the car off at my house. He was awesome!
Great Experience with Coastal
by 07/01/2019on
Enjoyed dealing with Lance at Coastal - a straight shooter who made the car buying experience much better.
Happy with Coastal Nissan
by 05/13/2019on
Enjoyed working with Lance and Nick at Coastal Nissan in Cohasset. From start to finish very professional yet friendly and accommodating. Iâm now enjoying my Murano. Thanks Lance for staying on top of things!
Nothing Bad To Say
by 12/13/2017on
We were very happy with the sales treatment at Coastal Nissan and feel we received a fair deal compared to other dealers in the area. The staff was very helpful and accommodating and appreciated the attention to particulars that we received from Tommy their Senior Sales Consultant. We will be in the market for another vehicle soon and we will not hesitate to go back.
Tony from Service was GREAT!
by 02/21/2017on
Thank you Tony for all your help in servicing my Altima! You were kind, patient and not pushy.
Do your research & find another dealer
by 01/08/2017on
I hate to even title this review the way I did because I loved our sales guy, Billy. He was real, helpful and just a really nice guy (not common characteristics of car salesman). But at the end of the day, this place is run by the sales/finance managers and the one on duty the day we went into Coastal, was hands down the reason we drove away in the car we arrived there in. Nick, I believe his name was, is far from what a sales manager should be. After spending 3, almost 4 hours here, it should have been obvious we were serious about leaving with a new vehicle. Nick didn't seem to get that. We went through the negotiation process many times only for him to not budge at all. Finally, once he did and the deal still didn't work out "because of the bank" he literally said 3 times in a row "it's not my fault". One time in fact, he said it was MY fault because I "didn't tell him the whole truth on what I owed the bank on my current vehicle" Yupp, you're right Nick. I lied to you about this on purpose. Or maybe, just maybe, I truly didn't know I owed $600 more than I originally told you. Long story short, placing the blame on the customer and repeatedly saying it's not your fault is NOT what good sales managers do. They work with you to come to a deal and if they can't, they take the punch and take the blame and everyone walks away fine. I ended up getting a great deal at Quirk Nissan the following day where I was offered $4,000 more for my trade in (that's a huge difference) and was given a higher credit score by 20 points which put me into a new credit score bracket. One day later. It's not like my credit changed overnight. He just chose the smaller figure as another way to screw me, in my opinion. I hate to bash coastal due to one employee in particular but if you're in the norwell area I say just suck it up and drive the additional 10 mins to Quincy to Quirk. Sure, the guys at Quirk are [non-permissible content removed] but they are at least willing to work with you on getting you a deal. Can't say the same for coastal.
rear brakes and pads
by 10/09/2015on
don't go here for service.My rear brake and pad is not done. I am getting some major vibration in the back and service manage doesn't want to fix the problem. I spent a lot of money and they cant get right.Very poor service .
great experience
by 05/31/2015on
bought a new Nissan Maxima from Coastal Nissan got a great price and had a great experience. I would highly recommend this dealership.
My first car
by 05/21/2013on
Searching for my first car was an experience of it's own. Having my mom with me was a big help because car sales workers can be intimidating. However I had a wonderful experience at Coastal Nissan and I think the main reason was due to my salesman, Nate B. He made car shopping an enjoyable experience for me. I did not feel pressured or sucked in, like I did at other dealerships. I highly recommend buying a Nissan from this location. I am obsessed with my Nissan Altima, and I am so happy I made my purchase through Coastal Nissa. Highly recommend doing sales through Nate Billings he will make your car purchase an enjoyable experience! Very helpful and friendly!
2013 Altima Purchase
by 01/08/2013on
After visiting 3 Nissan Dealers and spending many hours online and on the phone with others, I decided that Coastal was the Dealer that would get my business. I visited this dealership 4 times before purchasing on my 5th visit. This is not your typical high pressure dealer. I worked with Nate B. who is not your typical sales rep. Hell listen to you and work with you to find the best possible car to fit your needs and budget. Since purchasing Ive gone back to the dealer 2 times and the service has been great. Good luck!
great experience
by 11/10/2012on
Recently purchaced a 2013 altima ,Dennis W. made the experience very pleasant . This is our 2nd new car purchase from Coastal and have been very happy with the sales people, service and cars
Disappointing. Won't go there again.
by 09/28/2012on
I went in as an honest, open future customer looking for help in getting into a newer X-Terra, since the 2005 & up to at least 2009 X-Terras have a very well known design flaw which causes transmission failure usually @ around 95k miles. Nissan's flaw - not consumer negligence. Hundreds of owners have filed a class-action lawsuit against Nissan for its lack of transparency and remediation. I explained to them that my X-terra's one of those ill-fated ones & that I'd just bought a house a few months ago & absolutely NEEDED my payments to remain where they are & that I had little cash to put down because of my new home purchase (I'm a single working mother of 2 as well). Length/Term of loan is/was irrelevant at this point. I just needed a RELIABLE car to drive & knew of the complaints against Nissan Corp. I offered future customer/brand loyalty if they could help out. Not only did they not help, they slashed the trade in value of my current X-Terra in 1/2 due to NISSAN's design flaw which caused the transmission failure. A flaw they're well aware of at Coastal. This left me upside down on my loan, rather than having equity (which Nissan Corp's website indicated I had when I got the trade-in value off of its site) & left me unable to purchase a newer X-Terra. They don't care about the individual, or making things right with current Nissan owners who are stuck with vehicles they can't drive and can't afford to repair (we are talking several thousands of dollars for the repair). Apparently it's more important to them to make a buck now than to ensure future loyal business and good references. Once Dennis in Sales realized there was no money to be made off of me, he told me to contact Coastal's service department for a "quote" on fixing/replacing my radiator & transmission. Really?? Throw thousands more into Nissan's pockets? I think not. I am so severely disappointed in both Coastal Nissan and Nissan Corp's handling of this. I simply loved my X-Terra & it was a perfect fit of power & cargo/capacity that I needed. I am deeply saddened that I won't be owning another one.
Professional, Timely Service
by 11/18/2011on
I have a great warranty, so that's half the battle, but service here is excellent - from the fast check-in process, to easy pick-up until 7pm. All work has been thorough with no mysterious up-sell on additional services while it's in the shop. I trust this service dept, and they've earned it, over the past 5 years. When I ran into a miscommunication problem with the shop, instead of just writing them off and moving on to another, I contacted the Service Mgr. Got a response within an hour, with a remedy already in place. You can't possibly ask for more.
Quality Pre-Owned Cars, Good Warranty
by 11/18/2011on
I purchased 2 pre-owned Murano's here, both were in excellent condition, and at recommendation of sales, purchased Nissan warranty with both, which have paid for themselves. Sales staff is professional, straightforward, and pricing is fair. Would definitely purchase my next vehicle here.
Excellent Experience
by 05/31/2011on
I recently purchased a used car from Coastal and had a great experience. I mostly dealy with Ben and Sean but everyone was friendly, clear, and professional. There wasn't any misleading pricing, as I had found at other dealers. They even gave me a loner car when I got some work done after the sale. I would highly recommend Coastal and Ben to anyone looking for a new or used car.
Car buying made easy
by 05/24/2011on
This was the fourth dealership I had gone to in two days and it was the first time I didn't get the car dealership song and dance. I met with Chris Wright and he helped me find a truck that I liked. Then he had my trade appraised and it was $1000 more then the last dealer. Chris finished the deal for me and I drove away in my new truck the same day. Chris was great from start to finish and made my car buying experience easy. I highly recommend Costal Nissan and Chris Wright in sales.
