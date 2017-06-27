North Reading Subaru
Customer Reviews of North Reading Subaru
Stressless Experience
by 06/27/2017on
I just bought a used car from North Reading Subaru. It's the sixth car I've purchased in my life (and have shopped at many more dealers than that), and this - by far - was the least stressful, most pleasant experience of them all. Our first visit to them was on a very busy Saturday. It understandably took a few minutes for someone to attend to us, but when they did we had their undivided attention. I ended up putting a deposit on the car I had come to check out. Before I left the sales person asked us to wait a moment so the sales manager could come over to thank us. Like everyone I met there, he was really gracious and seemed to be a genuinely nice guy - not like so many sales folks at other dealerships who have a veneer of plastic pleasantness. There was zero sense of being rushed or pressured. When I returned on Monday to finalize the deal I dealt with a different sales person who was every bit as nice and relaxed as everyone else. The car was a 3 year old Crosstrek with low mileage. The price they gave me was totally fair, and they even threw in a auto-dimming mirror at no charge (a $250 item on the Subaru website), which they would install. They gave me about $1500 more on my trade-in than the other dealer I had checked out. I couldn't be more pleased with the experience. I can't recommend them more enthusiastically. Fair, pleasant, no pressure, helpful, informed, no BS.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/11/2016on
I worked with Steve, and the entire experience was smooth, relaxing, and comfortable from start to finish. I felt welcome upon entering the dealership but not "jumped on." Dave also made sure to meet me when I first came in, as well as when I went back with my husband for another test drive and to purchase the vehicle. I would highly recommend North Reading Subaru.
Disingenuous Behavior
by 09/28/2014on
Had a trade-in that failed safety inspection and had no new parts available anywhere in the US. Was told that a competitor in NH - who had a lower quote would not reveal the serious problem and would sell it to an unsuspecting buyer. My conscience said to go with the dealer who wouldn't do that. After the deal, I found out that the car was sent to auction in NH and sold to an unsuspecting buyer - exactly what they said their competitor would do. Not people of their word.
If we only knew it was that easy...
by 04/10/2014on
Overall, it was a very positive experience. We had gone to another Subaru dealer (Wakefield) and they gave us a ridiculously low offer for our trade-in and said they use a different valuation system. As we all know with the internet we have the same access to the information. When I questioned them which website it was, I was able to look and see it had the same value as the others that I brought in with me. Extremely unprofessional and why many people dislike the experience of buying a car when they blatantly lie. Our experience with North Reading was the complete opposite. Shawn was friendly and easy to deal with. He explained everything about the Crosstrek and was able to answer all of our questions. The price of the car was very fair and the only negotiation was the trade-in. Steve Bova in the finance department was also a pleasure to deal with! I love my Subaru Crosstrek! We would recommend North Reading to anyone in the market for a Subaru.
2014 Forester
by 01/08/2014on
After being unable to purchase a Subaru in PA over the Christmas holiday due to not having changed my license to my current state/address, I found North Reading Subaru as the dealer closest to work. They had good reviews online and I was able to get a locked in price off MSRP through TrueCar. Dwight did a great job getting me the car that I wanted, in the color I wanted, and I was able to drive away in my new car within days of first popping in to visit. The only reason I gave one star off on price was because it wasn't made clear to me that I couldn't get the reduced APR on a car loan if I didn't use a shorter term loan. It wouldn't have changed my choice, but it would have been nice to have it pointed out at the time of writing out the loan application. All in all, a fantastic experience!
Great dealer, new or used
by 12/23/2013on
I was looking to purchase a new car, and found the salesperson was very familiar with the specific options on each car in inventory, which saved me an immense amount of time and narrowed down my search quickly. When I decided to look for a used car, the salesperson offered the same level of expertise, while treating my needs just the same as when I was going to buy new. There was never any pressure to buy, and ample time given to come to the right decision for me and my family, who were welcomed and comfortable in the showroom while we came to a decision. Could not be happier with my purchase experience at this dealership!
Professional and knowledgeable
by 08/25/2013on
Much more professional and knowledgeable sales and support staff than the other dealerships I have experienced. Very nice showroom. Walked in and bought a car on the spot. Happy customer, no complaints!
Great, no BS
by 08/14/2013on
Had a great experience here. Can't say enough about Dwight; he was a great sales guy, down to earth, low-key, no bs, but very friendly and helpful. He was able to locate the car I wanted, have it in on time, and have all the paperwork and inspection ready when I came to pick it up. I'm not great at haggling, so I have no idea whether I could have gotten a little better price or not. But their prices were definitely competitive, and compared to the experience I had at another subaru dealership in the area a little south of these guys, it was night and day. Handled my trade-in great as well. Will def be going back there for service for my new Crosstrek.
Very good experience overall
by 08/07/2013on
friendly and polite sales representatives, internet sales person was also very helpful and prompt. Overall it was the best experience I had out of the 7 dealerships I visited to get my Subaru, in terms of getting a quote and getting my questions answered. They also got my car registered and the plates too.
Best Subaru Dealership in town!
by 06/20/2013on
My experience in purchasing a Subaru here at North Reading was a breath of fresh air!; non pressured, friendly, accommodating, virtually painless and anxiety free and I absolutely love driving my new Subaru Outback! This North Reading Subaru dealership came highly recommended by my Pastor Fr. M. of St Patrick's Parish in Stoneham (see his Subaru review 3/1/12) after he bought his Subaru so I knew for sure I would be in good hands all the way around. True to form, I give high marks and praise to Paul S. who took excellent care of me with his infinite patience and tolerance of my 2 days of deciding on the right features, the right price, the custom order of options, test driving 3 cars both Outback and Forester all over creation late into the evening and he provided all the comparative pricing with all of the variations I wanted so I could then 'sleep on it'. Paul knows his 'stuff' inside and out, gives you all the details for as long as you need him there and treats you like you are his one and only customer of the day. Paul is dedicated to his work and makes sure you have no regrets; he puts in long hours and even came in on his day off to accommodate my needs. He was ready to provide a loaner car for me if needed for a couple of days over the weekend while a small service part needed to be replaced but the service was so quick and efficient I was happily surprised to find my car ready to role off the lot from the showroom without any delay on day one of the pickup. So thank you Paul for making me believe again that car salesmen can be honest, caring and genuine!! A special thank you also to Steve in Financing for his efficiency and quelling my anxieties while helping me to decide to get a good car loan as I had just been laid off and needed a new car for starting school in the fall. And thank you to David, dealership manager, for making sure I had a memorable experience and was happy with all the aspects of the purchase. All of this positive and upbeat energy and professionalism still happened despite a sad occurrence for the staff at this dealership. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the crew and his personal family for the untimely young loss of Alan M., beloved owner of this Subaru dealership who sadly but quietly passed away the the week I was there and whose funeral was held at our church. Though I had not met him, I heard he was also well loved in Stoneham and was a great philanthropist for the town, the Stoneham Theatre, the Stoneham Zoo and St. Patrick's. May he rest in peace. Unknowingly and thanks to him, I feel I've inherited his 'family' who will back me up with years of great car.service to come. So for anyone considering a Subaru and wanting peace of mind with a hassle-free, professional and caring staff who love what they do and are good at it, drive straight down to Melkonian's North Reading Subaru. It's an experience worth remembering. Thanks again Paul! Cheryl Nahas Stoneham, MA
