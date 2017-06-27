5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience in purchasing a Subaru here at North Reading was a breath of fresh air!; non pressured, friendly, accommodating, virtually painless and anxiety free and I absolutely love driving my new Subaru Outback! This North Reading Subaru dealership came highly recommended by my Pastor Fr. M. of St Patrick's Parish in Stoneham (see his Subaru review 3/1/12) after he bought his Subaru so I knew for sure I would be in good hands all the way around. True to form, I give high marks and praise to Paul S. who took excellent care of me with his infinite patience and tolerance of my 2 days of deciding on the right features, the right price, the custom order of options, test driving 3 cars both Outback and Forester all over creation late into the evening and he provided all the comparative pricing with all of the variations I wanted so I could then 'sleep on it'. Paul knows his 'stuff' inside and out, gives you all the details for as long as you need him there and treats you like you are his one and only customer of the day. Paul is dedicated to his work and makes sure you have no regrets; he puts in long hours and even came in on his day off to accommodate my needs. He was ready to provide a loaner car for me if needed for a couple of days over the weekend while a small service part needed to be replaced but the service was so quick and efficient I was happily surprised to find my car ready to role off the lot from the showroom without any delay on day one of the pickup. So thank you Paul for making me believe again that car salesmen can be honest, caring and genuine!! A special thank you also to Steve in Financing for his efficiency and quelling my anxieties while helping me to decide to get a good car loan as I had just been laid off and needed a new car for starting school in the fall. And thank you to David, dealership manager, for making sure I had a memorable experience and was happy with all the aspects of the purchase. All of this positive and upbeat energy and professionalism still happened despite a sad occurrence for the staff at this dealership. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the crew and his personal family for the untimely young loss of Alan M., beloved owner of this Subaru dealership who sadly but quietly passed away the the week I was there and whose funeral was held at our church. Though I had not met him, I heard he was also well loved in Stoneham and was a great philanthropist for the town, the Stoneham Theatre, the Stoneham Zoo and St. Patrick's. May he rest in peace. Unknowingly and thanks to him, I feel I've inherited his 'family' who will back me up with years of great car.service to come. So for anyone considering a Subaru and wanting peace of mind with a hassle-free, professional and caring staff who love what they do and are good at it, drive straight down to Melkonian's North Reading Subaru. It's an experience worth remembering. Thanks again Paul! Cheryl Nahas Stoneham, MA Read more