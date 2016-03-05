Colonial South Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Colonial South Chevrolet
Great Sales Team
by 05/03/2016on
Mario,Carlos,AJand Dewey are a great customer service team. They all addressed our wants and needs in a professional and friendly manner. We knew that Colonial had a good reputation and now we know why.
PERFECT CAR, PERFECT EXPERIENCE, PERFECT DEALERSHIP
by 05/28/2015on
I just recently purchased a 2015 Chevrolet Impala 2LT from Colonial South Chevrolet in North Dartmouth, Massachsetts . First of all the car is absolutely BEAUTIFUL. I've been dreaming of owning this car since Chevrolet redesigned it for 2014. I test drove this car 8 times over a period of time at different Car Dealerships. I Loved it so much, by couldn't afford it and never thought I would . However to my surprise and SHOCK , Colonial South Chevrolet got me approved for financing , which I thought would require an act of GOD. I also got the best deal possible with tons of rebates along with top dollar trade in value for my car and more. The team at Colonial South Chevrolet all worked extremely Hard for me to make this deal happen. I would like to thank Tanya Furtado. Internet Sales Manager for her persistence and commitment to making this deal happen for me. Thank you Tom the Finance Manager for you Masterful Wizardry in Finance and Banking prowess. I would like to thank Kevin in service for a meticulous job he did servicing and detailing my car to perfection upon my taking delivery of it. Kevin your an Artist my Freind. Your hard work and effort were one of my favorite parts of this experience . Lastly, and foremost I would like to thank Phillip Medeiros, my Salesman for making this all happen. Phillip, you brought this entire deal together with Sheer Perfection with exemplary Salesmanship. Your Follow up and follow through to the end to ensure my satisfaction made you bristle with such refinement, and sophistication you simply shined beyond reproach. So, here's to You Tanya Furtado the Broker , Tom The Finance Wizard , Kevin The Service Artist , and Phillip Medieros The Closer for selling me my Dream Car and the Added Bonus of a Perfect Experience at the Most Perfect Car Dealership . I would like to express my gratitude to all of you. I would also like to exemplify that you made me feel like family . That in itself in Priceless. For those of you out there shopping for a New Chevrolet or a Pre - Owned Quality Vehicle stop in to Colonial South Chevrolet on Route 6 in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts . If you don't , you'd surely be doing yourself a grave injustice as you WILL NOT FIND A BETTER CHEVROLET DEALERSHIP. You will NOT FIND A BETTER TEAM . You will NOT FIND A BETTER EXPERIENCE. Colonial Chevrolet is more than purchasing a Vehicle, your also purchasing a family oriented Experience second to NONE.
Very bad service
by 03/28/2014on
Was very happy with Carlos S. the Sales Manager but the service manager is incompetent and not very friendly. I did not build this new car. Please do not take its problems out on me.
Leo H is the best!!
by 02/10/2014on
I just bought my 2nd car from Leo and I cannot say enough good things about him and the staff at ColonialSouth. I am thrilled with the service and the way I was treated. The customer service is awesome and Leo made the car buying paperwork go so effortlessly and smoothly. The atmosphere was friendly and I just want to thank everyone who made this happen. You guys are great!!!
Best people to deal with
by 11/11/2013on
friendly , courteous, knowledgeable - words describing everyone there. From Hamsser G., Katie T., Leo, Gil S., and Rick F. We had ordered one car then a week later changed our mind and decided to buy one on the lot. No hassle - they just redid the paperwork and we drove away in our new car. We live closer to another Chevrolet dealership but after meeting with the staff here it was a "no brainer" to go with Colonial South Chevrolet.
The Best....Ben O.
by 04/16/2013on
Just purchased a great 2013 Chevy Sonic from the most wonderful car salesman on the planet...BEN O....5 Stars all the way around!
happy customer
by 01/26/2013on
Bought a new truck from Philip one of the salesman at colonial he was great thanks very much i will be back
Great buying experience
by 06/30/2012on
I was looking at dealerships for a new car and felt pressure to sign right away. I stopped at colonial south Chevrolet. I decided to buy my new 2012 Chevy Malibu from there. No pressure what so ever. I dealt with Phillip medeiros. He worked with me listened to exactly what I was looking for and made things happen as smoothly as you can get in a car dealership. When I was finalizing my paper work the GM Justin Overdeep came over to congratulate me on my new purchase and see if there were any other concerns I had. From walking in to the delivery it was the best experience I've had. Everyone there was great.
Great Experience
by 08/08/2011on
Gary - August 8, 2011 I just had my first experience with Colonial South Chevrolet and couldn't be happier. I went there looking for a new Chevrolet Traverse LTZ. I met Leo Heffernan and he showed me what they had and we went for a test drive. Not needing the Navigation or Entertainment package we went online and found the vehicle that I wanted. After negotiating the price I wanted to pay with my trade we had a deal. Even with the extras and working with the finance department, they all make you feel very comfortable. No pressure what so ever. Probably my best experience in buying a new vehicle and I buy a new one quite often. Thank you Leo and the whole staff at Colonial South Chevrolet Liked: Disliked:
Sales with Class
by 07/06/2011on
I inquired online about a vehicle that i was interested in. Got a response from Courtney Rex we emailed back in forth a few times and finally made the trip down. After looking at a few vehicles I picked a great Mazda 3. He made the buying experience very easy...goto colonial south you'll be glad you did!!!!
Dishonest Sales Manager lacking in intergraty Bait and switch
by 12/09/2009on
I went to purchase a car from this dealership and I knew that I owed more on my trade than it was worth. I went to the dealership just looking to get information about how much they would give me. After consideration, I had decided not to do the deal at that time. Instead I planned on pay down my trade over the next four months and coming in with a bigger down payment. My original Sales person knew this and respected this. I got a call out of the blue and was asked by a customer service person if I could pay nothing down and they take the car in trade (after I tell him my concern) - would I be willing to make the deal. I said yes. Then in the conversation, he asked if I could do a thousand. I said yes. He said that his sales manager ED would be getting in touch with me. Ed did get in touch. He said there would be no problem -- he could get me this wonderful 1,000 deal, he just needed to see my trade in. All I needed to do was to bring my paysubs and registration of my current car. I set up an appointment and went in. Sure enough ED, didn't greet me, my original sales person did. Mitchell was pleasant to deal with. When it came down to it.. the Thousand dollar down payment turned into much much more - Then they said that it was the bank not them. I was very angry because I told ED that I wouldn't do it right now if it was more than that. Sales Manager Ed didn't bother to come over and offer an apology, because he was to busy making busy sales and more important sales. There is one thing for certain. This dealership will not be getting my business in February, when I will buy a car like I planned on doing originally.