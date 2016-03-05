5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just recently purchased a 2015 Chevrolet Impala 2LT from Colonial South Chevrolet in North Dartmouth, Massachsetts . First of all the car is absolutely BEAUTIFUL. I've been dreaming of owning this car since Chevrolet redesigned it for 2014. I test drove this car 8 times over a period of time at different Car Dealerships. I Loved it so much, by couldn't afford it and never thought I would . However to my surprise and SHOCK , Colonial South Chevrolet got me approved for financing , which I thought would require an act of GOD. I also got the best deal possible with tons of rebates along with top dollar trade in value for my car and more. The team at Colonial South Chevrolet all worked extremely Hard for me to make this deal happen. I would like to thank Tanya Furtado. Internet Sales Manager for her persistence and commitment to making this deal happen for me. Thank you Tom the Finance Manager for you Masterful Wizardry in Finance and Banking prowess. I would like to thank Kevin in service for a meticulous job he did servicing and detailing my car to perfection upon my taking delivery of it. Kevin your an Artist my Freind. Your hard work and effort were one of my favorite parts of this experience . Lastly, and foremost I would like to thank Phillip Medeiros, my Salesman for making this all happen. Phillip, you brought this entire deal together with Sheer Perfection with exemplary Salesmanship. Your Follow up and follow through to the end to ensure my satisfaction made you bristle with such refinement, and sophistication you simply shined beyond reproach. So, here's to You Tanya Furtado the Broker , Tom The Finance Wizard , Kevin The Service Artist , and Phillip Medieros The Closer for selling me my Dream Car and the Added Bonus of a Perfect Experience at the Most Perfect Car Dealership . I would like to express my gratitude to all of you. I would also like to exemplify that you made me feel like family . That in itself in Priceless. For those of you out there shopping for a New Chevrolet or a Pre - Owned Quality Vehicle stop in to Colonial South Chevrolet on Route 6 in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts . If you don't , you'd surely be doing yourself a grave injustice as you WILL NOT FIND A BETTER CHEVROLET DEALERSHIP. You will NOT FIND A BETTER TEAM . You will NOT FIND A BETTER EXPERIENCE. Colonial Chevrolet is more than purchasing a Vehicle, your also purchasing a family oriented Experience second to NONE. Read more