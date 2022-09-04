Mercedes-Benz of Natick
Best Experience
by 04/09/2022on
When shopping for my next car, I'm just so glad I stopped at Mercedes-Benz of Natick and met Charles. The whole process was flawless. Was my first experience buying a brand new car and the experience was outstanding. Thank you again Charles for EVERYTHING, and also a big thank you Jonny for your time on explaining every lil detail the car has to offer. Look forward for the next experience with this amazing team!
Professional and Pleasant!
by 03/17/2022on
I want to express my gratitude to MB of Natick for the dedication and service that they have given me over theses past many years. In particular, Sales Manager Danny Kaboub and my sales and leasing consultant Charles Scrymgeour. I feel I have been taken care of in the most professional way and that Danny and Charles worked on my behalf in giving me the best pricing available. MB of Natick delivers on incredible service and provides a very pleasant experience. I gladly recommend working with Danny and Charles and wish them the very best. With Appreciation, Noreen D'Amico Wayland, MA
Franco Robledo
by 12/01/2021on
Franco Robledo from Mercedes Benz sales team in Natick MA gave me an awesome service from start to finish. He respected my time, worked within my budget and kept me informed throughout the process. He is very professional, knowledgeable and courteous. Thank you so much Franco!!!
Charles Scrymgeour is at the top of the field - Natick Mercedes-Benz
by 09/28/2021on
Upon arriving at the Natick Mercedes-Benz dealership I was offered a very warm greeting by Charles Scrymgeour. We had a great discussion about sports, the impact of COVID on the economy, family, and of course, a deep shop talk about a variety of Mercedes-Benz topics. I found Charles to be extremely knowledgeable, engaging, curious, and empathetic. Simply put, he is a natural leader. Charles should be one of Herb Chambers' top assistants overseeing the operation. Thank you, Charles, for making this experience world class. I will be referring all friends and family to you and your dealership.
Howard Rosenberg
by 08/31/2021on
Howard Rosenberg was very professional, caring and knowledgeable. We were blown away by the level of exceptional customer service, we will tell our friends.
Positive Buyer's Experience
by 07/26/2021on
Our sales consultant Charles Scrymgeour was very helpful and answered all our questions with sincerity and honesty; We felt he provided an excellent service
Excellent Service, seamless purchase
by 07/12/2021on
I Dealt with Howard Rosenberg in buying my new car. I couldn't have experienced a more seamless and pleasant transaction. When this car has outlived its useful life, I'll be back to buy another from Howard.
Best dealership for buying a Mercedes-Benz
by 06/28/2021on
Mercedes-Benz of Natick is the best dealership to shop for a new car. The show room is nice and clean with very helpful representatives. Charles E Scrymgeour is a very knowledge sale representative. Once I tell him what type of car I am looking for he will show you what is available and which car will best fit my need. I purchased the model GLB 4matic SUV custom build. Charles goes over the detail with me and setup everything correctly on the system to submit the request. He can answer any question I have so that I can customize my car correctly. Because of the pandemic it take a longer time to build a customize car. Charles follows up with me on all the updates along the process. As soon as the car was delivering to the dealership he calls me right away so that I can finalize some document and complete my purchase. On the day that I pick up the car Charles did a very nice work to transfer my plate from the old car to the new one. I almost forgot my toll transponder from my old car and Charles take good care of that and move it from my old car to my new car. Caroline Eva is Charles teammate at the dealership. She is the expert to go over all the features and functions with me on the day that I pick up my car. It makes it a lot easier for me to know how the new features work without checking on the car manual. I have a very good experience at Mercedes-Benz of Natick and will higher recommend my friend to come here when they need a Mercedes-Benz.
Mercedes Benz of Natick
by 05/25/2021on
Haider was very helpful and informative throughout my car buying experience. It was very organized and simple. Also, walked me through areas I had questions in. Thank you!
Professional and efficient service
by 05/21/2021on
Friendly and professional service department. They were a pleasure to deal with!
MB Natick - Work with Scrymgeour!
by 05/09/2021on
Charles Scrymgeour is a pleasure to work with any day of the week. We reached out and he immediately put together a few vehicles for us to consider. We have worked with him a few times and he continues to hit the ball out of the park. His ability to understand our needs and align the right vehicle while patiently working through the process is a what makes buying a pleasure. We were not sold we were educated and provided the right solution for a situation.
Smooth and efficient experience
by 05/05/2021on
I have contacted half a dozen of MB dealers in MA via email. Twana Yoon was so thorough and patient emailing me back and forth understanding my needs and time line. This was the key that led to the deal eventually. When I stepped into the showroom, and met with Haider Amin who prepared the car that we test drove. Everything was a pretty smooth experience.
Great Experience!
by 05/03/2021on
I purchased a certified pre-owned car from Haider Amin this weekend, and the whole experience from my fist phone call to driving the car home was excellent. The price was fair and all the sales people were friendly but not pushy. I highly recommend Mercedes Benz of Natick!
Great Experience!!
by 04/27/2021on
I am a novice at car buying and I met the nicest person to work with in Rafik Trawi. He made me feel quite comfortable. I felt no pressure and very much enjoyed working with him and I love the car!! Thanks so much.
Happy Customer
by 04/23/2021on
As always Mercedes Benz of Natick does an excellent job each time I have service with them.The service Advisors go out of their way to help you understand the issues related to my car.
Professional Sale Service
by 04/19/2021on
This is excellent Mercedes Sales Center and they kept vehicle ready for test drive and nicely walked me through all the details!
Great Customer Service
by 04/10/2021on
It was my first time at Herb Chambers of Mercedes-Benz of Natick, on my first visit I have worked with Haider and Danny was great experience, No pressure, didn't feel rushed, they were very professional, we didn't close the deal and that was absolutely fine, had great experience. Two weeks later I have received a follow up email and phone call from Twana asking if I'm still looking and asked me to take a look at the new inventory that they have received... long story short, I ended with my dream car. Great team work! Thanks to Danny, Haider and Twana!
Self
by 03/26/2021on
You delivered what I expected.
Excellent experience!
by 03/10/2021on
This dealership gives exceptional, professional service in purchasing a vehicle. Everyone from our sales person to the Product Specialist were extremely knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with. The delivery experience was also exceptional! Thank you!
5 star service
by 02/16/2021on
Hello, Just wanted to say Mercedes-Benz of Natick provided me with a great experience. I located a vehicle online and brought them a trade. I did my research on what their car was worth, as well as what my trade was worth. They were spot on with both vehicles and a deal was made with little effort or aggravation. I will without a doubt return there for my next vehicle purchase. My sales Rep was Armin and he was excellent! My finance rep was Kolls and he was excellent as well.
Satisfied customer
by 02/11/2021on
Great experience. They accommodated all my needs and helped me get the car ive been looking for. They made the experience as quick and painless as possible, being I was buying the car in Massachusetts when I live in New Hampshire.
