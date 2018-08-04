Brigham-Gill Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Brigham-Gill Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Great Dealer!
by 04/08/2018on
I have purchased several Grand Cherokees from this dealer. They are always great to work with and want to help you find the perfect car! I highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avoid!!!
by 03/08/2017on
We purchased a vehicle in cash. Finance manager was rude and addressed me in a very sexist manner. He was so awful I asked for another worker to conduct our sale. Finance manager claimed that he was the owner of the dealership when I asked for a superior to voice my dissatisfaction. They overcharged for DMV fees and made no efforts to reimburse us. I had to send two emails. Keith Gorski was a personable and accommodating man UNTIL the sale was made. After that he ignored all of my correspondence and no one asked us if we were ever pleased with the vehicle. VERY DISAPPOINTING EXPERIENCE!! If it wasn't for the fact that they had the exact vehicle we wanted I would have refused to do business with them. Shameful!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
First stop of 3 different dealers
by 01/25/2016on
Worked with Nick Pesiridis on a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude. Nick was great to work with albeit quite busy on the floor the day we went in. Nick was transparent and upfront on the negotiations and very professional. We did not purchase the vehicle as it did not have all we were looking for in the vehicle and ended up with a deal we could not pass on for a Limited model elsewhere. But Nick was great to deal with and I would recommend him and the Brigham and Gill team to anyone looking for a Jeep Dodge or Chrysler vehicle. He may have lost the battle but he converted a Ford family to a Jeep family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Do no go here.
by 11/06/2015on
Extreme [non-permissible content removed] for your trade. Do not go here. They say they will match clear book value and true car, however they don't.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
They blew it
by 05/02/2014on
I basically went into the dealership telling them that I wanted to buy a car from them - all they needed to do is give me a decent price for the car I was buying and a reasonable offer on my trade in. We negotiated on a car that they said they could get - and I thought the deal was done. Very excited for my new car - I anxiously waited for my new car - after a few days - no word from the dealership - I call them to find out the status and the sales person sheepishly tells me that they do not have the car - but they do have a "demo" that they can get me. They should have told me this as soon as they knew - I decided that I wanted to work with people that were actually excited that I bought a car from them - I felt like I was bothering them that they actually had to go out and find the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Dishonest and Rude
by 03/02/2014on
After agreeing to pay the full listed "Internet" price, I paid a $2500 deposit. As soon as the card processed, Ali asked me to sign an invoice containing a $200 doc fee, and a $179 glass etching fee. When I balked, he became angry, and began a string of lies. The glass etching fee wasnt a glass etching fee - it was part of the 'non-negotiable' documentation fee. When asked what the doc fee was for, he said it was for the registration process, and was required by law. Further he stated that the dealer would be open to a class-action lawsuit if they did not charge everyone the same fee. He stated that I would have paid this fee for every car I ever bought in Massachusetts. Note that NONE of those statements is even remotely true. See this consumer warning from the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Protection:[HTML removed] For a good laugh - read the lies other car salesman told the state investigators here: [HTML removed] If that wasn't bad enough - when I called him on it and asked for my deposit back, he literally balled the contract up, and said, "I'm through with you!" He stomped away and returned with my refund, practically throwing it at me. Keep in mind - I had agreed to pay FULL ASKING PRICE for the car. Just inexcusable behavior - both in committing consumer fraud by lying to me, and doing it in an insulting and pejorative manner. Pretty amazing really.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great customer service until you actually buy a car
by 01/11/2014on
They did everything right including registering the car with my insurance agent etc. It had an inspection decal on the windshield and they even delivered it! Now they screw up the whole positive customer service thing by ignoring my emails regarding a copy of the owners manual that was not on the usual glove box place. Email to salesman, Sales Manager went no where. If they would simply answer with "We don't have one but you can buy online" would be fine with "We will order one for you" even better. I will have to come up with $60 to get a printed bound copy from Jeep which I can afford. Its just that after the sale you are simply put in the delete folder. Again great until after you hand over the check then you on their no reply list with teh exception of the service manager that keeps sending out "canned messages" About servicing the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Such a great experience!!!
by 11/19/2013on
My experience with Bringham-Gill was absolutely FANTASTIC. Prior to visiting Bringham-Gill, I had a very frustrating experience with another local Jeep dealership in Newton. To make a long story short, the original Jeep I put a deposit down on and signed for was sold to another customer. Without offering me any solution, the sales team at the dealership apologized for the inconvenience and refunded my money. Unfortunately, they waited to tell me the news one day before my lease was up, and so I was left scrambling to find another car. After speaking with a loyal Jeep customer, he referred me to Bringham-Gill and assured me that this dealership would make up for any hassle that I had experienced so far. Sure enough, he was right. The team at Bringham-Gill is superior. Owner, Richard G., and General Manager, Brian W., took the extra time to speak with me personally about the type of vehicle I was looking for. Salesman, Rith L., spent countless hours with me on the phone and in person, working to ensure that Id have a car (in the color I liked) as soon as possible. Every person I encountered at Bringham-Gill was honest, professional, and extremely personable. I couldnt have asked for a better car buying experience and am thrilled with my new Jeep. I absolutely recommend Bringhim-Gill dealership and its staff when looking for a Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, or Ram in the future. You will not be disappointed! Thank you Bringham-Gill! I will be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Brigham Gill-Bad Service Department
by 01/13/2012on
The service department of this dealship is very bad. Very un professional managers. Expensive and give you run around.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
bull
by 01/09/2012on
TLDR: dealer lied to get me in the showroom and raised price of car $1600 after I drove 70 miles. I called Brigham-Gill Jeep and talked to Brian. I explained to him that they had a Jeep Cherokee I was interested in but another dealer had already given me the run-around and I was leery . I also explained that they were far away (~70 miles) so I wanted to make sure they had it in stock, what kind of fees to expect, and what the asking price was on the car. He answered a bunch of questions for me and everything sounded good. Then told me the Cherokee I was interested in was a Demo with 5000 miles on it and told me the asking price. They had the exact car I wanted and it was a demo so I should be able to get it cheap. The asking price was already cheaper than my negotiated price with the other dealer, as it should be with 5k miles on it. I told him everything sounded good and I would talk to the wife and we would probably be up later in the day. I should have know it was too good to be true but I had explained that I lived far away and that I had already walked out on a dealer that tried to pull one over on me, right? Wrong... My wife called the babysitter and asked her to come over right away to watch the baby. I drove the hour and twenty minutes to the dealer to get things started. I looked over the car and found out the car had 5800 miles. Brian started working up the paperwork and somehow the price had jumped $1600. I told him that wasn't what we talked about over the phone said he could take 1k off and that was the best he could do. I then told him I had several offers for $500 more for a brand new car with zero miles on it. Do you really expect me to buy a car with 6k miles to save $500 I asked? He shrugged his shoulders and again told me that was the best he could do. I called my wife to tell her to cancel the babysitter be she was already on her way. I told Brian that we would not be making a deal. He asked me what dealer offered me the car for that price and said there was only 3 cars left with those options... Thanks for wasting our time and money Brian, I hope it is worth the negative review I leave on every website I can find.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
First Best Price
by 08/14/2011on
If you want the first best price go to this dealership! I shopped 3 different dealerships via e-mail. Brigham and Gill had the best first price. The Quirk dealership was too annoying and would not stop pushing for a deal. It was a pleasure to work with the knowledgeable sales and management staff at Brigham and Gill. They honored all of my requests. It was a relief to my family to have the upfront best price, test drive the van and sign the lease. I work in the Biotechnology industry so I am not such saying these things if I didn't mean it. If you want a great deal at a great price stop in and see any sales rep. (Mine was Patrick). Say "Hi" to Chip for the paperwork. Great guy! Overall car buying experience at this dealership was excellent!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes