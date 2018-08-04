1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

TLDR: dealer lied to get me in the showroom and raised price of car $1600 after I drove 70 miles. I called Brigham-Gill Jeep and talked to Brian. I explained to him that they had a Jeep Cherokee I was interested in but another dealer had already given me the run-around and I was leery . I also explained that they were far away (~70 miles) so I wanted to make sure they had it in stock, what kind of fees to expect, and what the asking price was on the car. He answered a bunch of questions for me and everything sounded good. Then told me the Cherokee I was interested in was a Demo with 5000 miles on it and told me the asking price. They had the exact car I wanted and it was a demo so I should be able to get it cheap. The asking price was already cheaper than my negotiated price with the other dealer, as it should be with 5k miles on it. I told him everything sounded good and I would talk to the wife and we would probably be up later in the day. I should have know it was too good to be true but I had explained that I lived far away and that I had already walked out on a dealer that tried to pull one over on me, right? Wrong... My wife called the babysitter and asked her to come over right away to watch the baby. I drove the hour and twenty minutes to the dealer to get things started. I looked over the car and found out the car had 5800 miles. Brian started working up the paperwork and somehow the price had jumped $1600. I told him that wasn't what we talked about over the phone said he could take 1k off and that was the best he could do. I then told him I had several offers for $500 more for a brand new car with zero miles on it. Do you really expect me to buy a car with 6k miles to save $500 I asked? He shrugged his shoulders and again told me that was the best he could do. I called my wife to tell her to cancel the babysitter be she was already on her way. I told Brian that we would not be making a deal. He asked me what dealer offered me the car for that price and said there was only 3 cars left with those options... Thanks for wasting our time and money Brian, I hope it is worth the negative review I leave on every website I can find. Read more