5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I knew what I wanted. Herb Chambers website made it easy to pick out a Grand Cherokee that I loved... I made an appointment to test drive it and when I got there Steve was ready with the keys. I told him what I wanted in a vehicle and a payment and less than an hour later I was ready to sign papers. It was the best car experience I have ever had. Steve made sure that my Jeep was ready for me and when the registration got delayed by my insurance company, Steve offered to help in any way he could. He even delivered it to my house to make sure it got to me on time! Thank you so much for making it so easy.