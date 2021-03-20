Herb Chambers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Millbury
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Millbury
Awesome buying experience for a totally awesome Jeep
by 03/20/2021on
Don was great to work with during design, ordering, waiting and delivery for our custom build Wrangler. He was easy to contact with questions and took the time to explain any things a new Jeep owner needed to understand. The showroom facility was great and they had lots of stock for us to see various features.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
owner
by 03/25/2021on
They advised me issues I did not know about. Treated well and kept up to date on what was going on thru warranty procedure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales team
by 03/17/2021on
I bought a new Jeep for only one reason. Josh Cudak. I went to look at one car and became interested in another. He made it happen. He was kind. I had lost my husband and I explained that this was the first time I bought a car on my own. He helped me as if he was my partner. What a wonderful man. I felt safe, educated and well taken care of. He programmed everything to work correctly, I would surely come back to Josh any day.
Easy transaction
by 03/13/2021on
Kyle was a pleasure to work with. No pressure and very accommodating
Just the way I wanted
by 03/07/2021on
I knew what I wanted. Herb Chambers website made it easy to pick out a Grand Cherokee that I loved... I made an appointment to test drive it and when I got there Steve was ready with the keys. I told him what I wanted in a vehicle and a payment and less than an hour later I was ready to sign papers. It was the best car experience I have ever had. Steve made sure that my Jeep was ready for me and when the registration got delayed by my insurance company, Steve offered to help in any way he could. He even delivered it to my house to make sure it got to me on time! Thank you so much for making it so easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast efficient service with no questions
by 03/05/2021on
A recall for my 2016 Jeep Cherokee came in the mail. I called Herb Chambers for an appointment which was only two days apart. I brought the vehicle in and was out within an hour and no cost.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Time Buyer Success
by 02/21/2021on
I overall had a wonderful experience at Herb Chambers in Millbury. I bought a certified pre-owned Grand Cherokee and absolutely love it! The sales team was so helpful to me and made me feel comfortable- this was my first experience buying a car myself and they went above and beyond to make sure I got the best deal!
Exceptional experience
by 02/21/2021on
From the moment I opened the door to herb chambers the experience was great. My sales rep Dwane was amazing! Answered all my questions, helped me every step of the way!! Thank you for the great experience
Exceptional Service
by 02/20/2021on
My service advisor, Brent, went above and beyond when my car needed repair. The car was under an extended warranty through another dealer. Brent worked seamlessly with the warranty and other dealer to make sure my vehicle was fixed correctly. He and I touched base regularly about the status of the repair and he was always upfront about the timeframe. I would recommend this knowledgeable dealership and staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Herb Chambers Chrysler Dodge
by 02/10/2021on
From the time I walked in the door to rest ride a truck to the time i filled out my purchase agreement on my new truck the salesman and staff were very personal and kind. I would highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service And Sales
by 02/10/2021on
I have been a Mopar Fan for a very long time and sought out the very best service and sales I could for my truck. Herb Chambers Of Millbury, MA offered all that coverage for me. Recently my RAM went in for some service and the Tech Named Jonathan Bernier walked me through my issues and professionally informed me with my options. Unfortunately, my truck was going to be very expensive to repair so I chose another option which was to trade it in and buy a newer RAM. Jonathan put me in touch with a very good salesman, Steven Blackmer. He too was very informative and professional and we found a newer RAM for me. Picking it up today ! I couldn't be more impressed by this dealership !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great fast service
by 01/23/2021on
Went in for oil change and get new key cut
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Technician was more informative than the owners manual or FCA.
by 01/21/2021on
Having a 2020 Challenger GT, with AWD, I found no detailed explanation as to the operation of the system. The vehicle has AWD locked in at all times for approximately 500 miles. A call to FCA was futile, with no technicians to speak with. The dealers technician, diligently, dug deeply into the manufactures documentation for an explanation. It was determined that the Borg Warner transfer case was operating as designed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
SERVICE ADVISOR
by 01/15/2021on
Vehicle was taken and returned as promised. Mark kept me informed. When I picked up my vehicle all services were complete and the vehicle was cleaned. Mark had my jeep running with heat and seat heat on (nice touch).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with HC jeep!
by 01/10/2021on
Service was fast and professional. Brett was so helpful... Will return again for service. Oil changes too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 01/09/2021on
Team was great, quick service and overall great customer service Highly recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great!
by 01/07/2021on
Great experience! Went here years ago which is why I decided to revisit. Everyone from Customer Support to schedule the appt. to the Service Agent during my visit was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Returning customer.
by 01/05/2021on
Any business's greatest compliment is a return customer, This dealership has won my business 2nd time over, From Ashley ,Nick in sales and Steve in finance and A.J. the process was once again smooth as silk, Straight forward and transparent. Thanks a bunch guys!!
Great car buying experience
by 01/04/2021on
Professional, courtesy staff made the decision to purchase a new 2021 Jeep an easy one.
Recall and draft damper.replacement
by 12/25/2020on
Came In for check engine light & recall notification. They had all the parts need even the air damper replacement. It was all done in 1 hour could ask for better service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer
by 12/23/2020on
Amazing sales staff and Finance office David Lachina , super friendly and Steve Blackmer was my salesman very friendly and pro Professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes