Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Herb Chambers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Millbury

Herb Chambers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Millbury

Visit dealer’s website 
2 Latti Farm Rd, Millbury, MA 01527
Call Dealer
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Millbury

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(134)
Recommend: Yes (51) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome buying experience for a totally awesome Jeep

by Terry on 03/20/2021

Don was great to work with during design, ordering, waiting and delivery for our custom build Wrangler. He was easy to contact with questions and took the time to explain any things a new Jeep owner needed to understand. The showroom facility was great and they had lots of stock for us to see various features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
134 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

owner

by Mike on 03/25/2021

They advised me issues I did not know about. Treated well and kept up to date on what was going on thru warranty procedure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome buying experience for a totally awesome Jeep

by Terry on 03/20/2021

Don was great to work with during design, ordering, waiting and delivery for our custom build Wrangler. He was easy to contact with questions and took the time to explain any things a new Jeep owner needed to understand. The showroom facility was great and they had lots of stock for us to see various features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales team

by Josh Cudak on 03/17/2021

I bought a new Jeep for only one reason. Josh Cudak. I went to look at one car and became interested in another. He made it happen. He was kind. I had lost my husband and I explained that this was the first time I bought a car on my own. He helped me as if he was my partner. What a wonderful man. I felt safe, educated and well taken care of. He programmed everything to work correctly, I would surely come back to Josh any day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy transaction

by Bill on 03/13/2021

Kyle was a pleasure to work with. No pressure and very accommodating

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just the way I wanted

by Excellent experience on 03/07/2021

I knew what I wanted. Herb Chambers website made it easy to pick out a Grand Cherokee that I loved... I made an appointment to test drive it and when I got there Steve was ready with the keys. I told him what I wanted in a vehicle and a payment and less than an hour later I was ready to sign papers. It was the best car experience I have ever had. Steve made sure that my Jeep was ready for me and when the registration got delayed by my insurance company, Steve offered to help in any way he could. He even delivered it to my house to make sure it got to me on time! Thank you so much for making it so easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast efficient service with no questions

by Wayne Bloomquist on 03/05/2021

A recall for my 2016 Jeep Cherokee came in the mail. I called Herb Chambers for an appointment which was only two days apart. I brought the vehicle in and was out within an hour and no cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Time Buyer Success

by Taylor I on 02/21/2021

I overall had a wonderful experience at Herb Chambers in Millbury. I bought a certified pre-owned Grand Cherokee and absolutely love it! The sales team was so helpful to me and made me feel comfortable- this was my first experience buying a car myself and they went above and beyond to make sure I got the best deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional experience

by Scott on 02/21/2021

From the moment I opened the door to herb chambers the experience was great. My sales rep Dwane was amazing! Answered all my questions, helped me every step of the way!! Thank you for the great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional Service

by Dawn on 02/20/2021

My service advisor, Brent, went above and beyond when my car needed repair. The car was under an extended warranty through another dealer. Brent worked seamlessly with the warranty and other dealer to make sure my vehicle was fixed correctly. He and I touched base regularly about the status of the repair and he was always upfront about the timeframe. I would recommend this knowledgeable dealership and staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Herb Chambers Chrysler Dodge

by Herb Chambers Chrysler Dodge on 02/10/2021

From the time I walked in the door to rest ride a truck to the time i filled out my purchase agreement on my new truck the salesman and staff were very personal and kind. I would highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service And Sales

by RAM Lover on 02/10/2021

I have been a Mopar Fan for a very long time and sought out the very best service and sales I could for my truck. Herb Chambers Of Millbury, MA offered all that coverage for me. Recently my RAM went in for some service and the Tech Named Jonathan Bernier walked me through my issues and professionally informed me with my options. Unfortunately, my truck was going to be very expensive to repair so I chose another option which was to trade it in and buy a newer RAM. Jonathan put me in touch with a very good salesman, Steven Blackmer. He too was very informative and professional and we found a newer RAM for me. Picking it up today ! I couldn't be more impressed by this dealership !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great fast service

by Nancy Villavicencio on 01/23/2021

Went in for oil change and get new key cut

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Technician was more informative than the owners manual or FCA.

by Tom Drakos on 01/21/2021

Having a 2020 Challenger GT, with AWD, I found no detailed explanation as to the operation of the system. The vehicle has AWD locked in at all times for approximately 500 miles. A call to FCA was futile, with no technicians to speak with. The dealers technician, diligently, dug deeply into the manufactures documentation for an explanation. It was determined that the Borg Warner transfer case was operating as designed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SERVICE ADVISOR

by Mark Dichter on 01/15/2021

Vehicle was taken and returned as promised. Mark kept me informed. When I picked up my vehicle all services were complete and the vehicle was cleaned. Mark had my jeep running with heat and seat heat on (nice touch).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy with HC jeep!

by 17 Jeep on 01/10/2021

Service was fast and professional. Brett was so helpful... Will return again for service. Oil changes too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Bill on 01/09/2021

Team was great, quick service and overall great customer service Highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great!

by Emily on 01/07/2021

Great experience! Went here years ago which is why I decided to revisit. Everyone from Customer Support to schedule the appt. to the Service Agent during my visit was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Returning customer.

by Jim O on 01/05/2021

Any business's greatest compliment is a return customer, This dealership has won my business 2nd time over, From Ashley ,Nick in sales and Steve in finance and A.J. the process was once again smooth as silk, Straight forward and transparent. Thanks a bunch guys!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car buying experience

by Joy Keller on 01/04/2021

Professional, courtesy staff made the decision to purchase a new 2021 Jeep an easy one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall and draft damper.replacement

by Tony DeDeudis on 12/25/2020

Came In for check engine light & recall notification. They had all the parts need even the air damper replacement. It was all done in 1 hour could ask for better service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer

by Christian Matys on 12/23/2020

Amazing sales staff and Finance office David Lachina , super friendly and Steve Blackmer was my salesman very friendly and pro Professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
204 cars in stock
97 new76 used31 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for