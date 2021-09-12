2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I don't think I have ever had to work harder to buy a used car in my life. And looking back on the entire situation, there were so many red flags that I pushed through just to get to the finish line that I should have walked away when I had the chance. My sales rep Tom did a good job overall. He wasn't pushy, was as honest as he could be and really played the "it's not me, it's the GM" card very well during negotiations. The problems began once I put a deposit down on the car and had to work with the GM. This dealership needs some serious work in customer experience and paperwork processing. At the time I put the deposit down, I was told that the dealership has the car title but the RMV was taking one week to process due to COVID. Of course, none of that was true. When checking the title on the RMV site, it said it was still with the previous auto loan company. I checked every day for a week - no progress. So I wasn't surprised when the one week mark came and there was still no update on the car. Two weeks go by. Still nothing. Lots of "we're working hard" and more blame on the RMV. Three weeks to by. Finally, I had enough. I called the RMV to check the progress. Turns out the title had not been processed at all and they didn't even have it yet. The previous auto loan company still had the virtual title. I call the GM and he never calls me back. In order for me to get the car that I wanted, I realized I was going to have to do all the work. I had to call the previous auto loan company and talk to a representative. Found out that the title had been sent to the dealership THREE WEEKS AGO. I drove to the dealership, put my phone on speaker and connected the GM with the representative. Turns out they hadn't spoken in three weeks! Once I called the GM out for not passing the title to the RMV fast enough, it miraculously ended up being ready to be sent to the RMV while I was still on the sales floor. So I again called the RMV on speaker and had the GM confirm everything over the phone so the RMV could mail the title to the dealership. That happened on a Thursday night and took about two hours of my time. I had the title and the car by Tuesday morning. I then proceeded to wait a week for the registration to be completed. When I came back a week later, they lied to me and said my insurance agent never sent anything over to them even though my agent CC'd me on the confirmation email from the dealership saying they received the necessary paper work. So I ended up waiting two more hours for them to complete the paper work. Oh, also there was a new chip the size of a quarter on the windshield when I first got there after not seeing the car for nearly a month. No mention of it from anyone even though the car had been "inspected as part of the certified pre-owned mandatory check list." I have never had to advocate on my own behalf as much as I had to do for this car. That is not how the car buying experience should go. Then when I finally went to go pick up the car, the GM came over at the end of the financing to tell me that "while I appreciate the work you did to help with your purchase, we actually did it all and you just called on the right day when things were already moving forward." Oh, and he made sure to ask for a review. Well, Imperial Ford, here's the review you asked for. I am very disappointed in my car buying experience and will not be returning for any service or future purchases. So if you decide to venture to the Imperial Ford lots, just be prepared to work your tail off for the car that you want - because no one there will lift a finger for you.