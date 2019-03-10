Sentry Ford Lincoln
Great Buying experiance and service at Sentry West Lincoln
by 10/03/2019on
I leased a 2018 Lincoln MKZ at Sentry West Lincoln in Shrewsbury MA, had and had great service from Tim the sales manager, was the easiest deal i ever had buying a vehicle, also the pick up and drop service from Sentry West for my service was excellent, everything at Sentry West has far exceeded all my expectations I would recommend anyone interested in an automobile purchase or lease go to Sentry West
Sunday Help
by 08/12/2019on
My wife and I went last Sunday 08/11 and the gentleman helping us; made our experience absolutely wonderful! We had the show room to ourselves, he was extremely knowledgeable and made my wife feel comfortable answering all her questions. He even pulled up competition information. We are leaving the Mercedes family and going with a Lincoln. He found us the PERFECT navigator, and we are VERY EXCITED to pick it up when it comes in! Thank you again, and we cant wait to drive it home!
Recent purchase of Ford Fusion
by 07/30/2018on
My experience was wonderful. I had a terrific salesman in Varden. He was patient, as this was my first purchase in 18 years. He made the process not only painless, but Pleasant! Handled all the paperwork and had the car registered and ready to roll in less than 2 days. He reached my insurance agent before I did!!! Great service, love the car and would refer friends without hesitation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 04/18/2018on
Fantastic! The best experience I have had with any business this century. Sonny and Bernie provide a hassle free, friendly and honest car buying experience for me. They are great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awful experience and still on going
by 01/25/2018on
I bought a van and this is 3 wks later with issues and they keep lying to me or misleading me on every aspect of this purchase and repair of a van I just bought
From the Beginning
by 11/04/2017on
From the very first moment Amel introduced himself I had nothing but a great experience. I told him what I was there see, told him mwhat I wanted for options, and he found the PERFECT car in my new 2015 Lincoln MKC. Every option I wanted and then some. Deal was quik, he got me the price I wanted, and I have been very happy since. If you are looking for a high end car, this is the place to go
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lincoln MKc purchase at Sentry Lincoln of Medford
by 07/25/2017on
Excellent shopping experience with Jim Broderick and all of the Sentry staff. We love our new MKc.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Worst Dealer
by 04/27/2017on
The worst dealer that I have ever been to, I have never seen sales be so lazy and not introduce themselves to a customer that walks in. One windy about a couple months ago, My family and I entered the Sentry ford and we walked around the dealer no one came out to meet us. Then we walked into maybe see if there is someone working, two sales guys were hiding behind their desk. They were trying to not look at us so they didn't have to say hello, I then walked by a door, I believe it was a finance office stoked his head out the door and then when back into his office like we were not even there. I then walked around the dealer to the glass doors and the two sales guys were to focus on youtube and Facebook. I still when all the way to their car in the back look at the car that we liked and still no one went outside. Then I left this dealer, I truly recommend no one to ever attend this dealer, I guess you have to make an appointment if you're interested in buying a car.
Very Satisfied Customer
by 07/06/2016on
I just leased a new Lincoln MKC at Sentry. I have purchased Lincoln cars from Sentry for over 20 year, working with Sonny. Each time I have found the car buying/leasing process easy and efficient. I always find Sonny willing to listen to me as I describe my needs and wants in a new car. He never tries to "sell" me something I do not want. Working with Bernie, the sales manager, Sonny always makes buying/leasing a car easy. Both of these gentlemen are always willing to answer questions before, during, and after the purchase. They are there for you, the customer. I also want to comment on the service staff that complement the process. Service staff also work with the customer to schedule appointments and make sure service is completed in a timely manner. If you are looking for a Lincoln product visit Sentry Motors in Medford, MA and see Sonny and Bernie. You will be very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rude and unprofessional
by 10/30/2015on
This dealer is rude and unprofessional both from a sales and service perspective. This dealer is 1 mile from my house and when we ultimately decided on a Lincoln MKC, it was the logical choice to go here first. We first met with a salesmen our time was limited because I had my two small kids with me. When I went to revisit the dealership on my own so I could actually drive the car, I ran into the same salesmen who glared at me and told me all the good deals were gone. Basically he was using cheap sales ploys. I called him on it to his face, and ultimately bought the car at another dealer. Later when I went to service my car, because it is 1 mile from my house, I booked an appointment online. When I arrived the Lincoln service was closed and I had to go to Ford next door. They Ford service rep was rude to me, and told me I didnt have an appt even when I showed her my phone with the email that said I had an appt. After the service no one called me and told me what to do with the car. Unacceptable. We have owned Lexus and Acura. If Lincoln actually wants to compete with luxury makes, they are going to have to hire more professional people and have better processes. As it stands now, its a highly substandard experience. Would be happy to provide more details including the names of who I dealt with if someone from the dealership responds to this email.
surprisingly easy
by 08/04/2014on
I do not often write a review, but Sonny at Sentry is just terrific. The entire process was so easy and I must say surprisingly fair. No associated dread! And, most important, the hybrid car is a gem, absolutely a great buy.
Sentry Ford Lincoln
by 07/30/2014on
The team at Sentry Ford is awesome!
Got a Car
by 06/04/2014on
Got to share that Enio is the best rep to deal with!! I saw him for the first time in Nov 2013 and straight forward informed him that I was a Ford Explorer Sport! I really needed to get out of the car I was in and I really wanted something better!! I was turned away because I still owed alot on my previous car. I came back in March and told him that I needed to get out of my old car and get into this Sport I really want and die for. So....he tried his best and told me to wait a 3 more months so that my credit score could get better and then it shouldn't be a problem. But he understood my pain. I couldn't wait three month!! It day was dragging so I gave in and call Enio again in May. I told him I want to get out of this car. I felt so bad because I wouldn't leave the poor guy alone, but he was just so understanding and works very hard to make sure his customers go out with the car they want. Well.... I went back. He worked and worked, and worked to the Ford so that I could be approved! Finally.... I got a call on Thursday afternoon(ill never forget), the call I was waiting for. I honestly thought it was going to be bad news, but NO!!! It was great news!! He told me I was approved!!!! Finally on Tues I was able to drive out with my lovely red Ford Explorer Sport 2014!!!!!! He took the moment to sit with me and go step by step on what to do with the sync my ride and everything in car. He was amazing!! I owe it all for Enio's hard work!!! If you need a car, speak to Enio!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great team!
by 05/28/2014on
The team at Sentry Ford is awesome! My guy over there, Johhny I, does everything he possibly can to ensure a great experience and this is my second car that I bought from him. I still have to stress a great team effort though as several other people helped me through the entire process as well. As long as I live here in New England I will always remain loyal to these guys and this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Simply the best!
by 05/14/2014on
In 20 years of driving, I have purchased or leased 12 new cars - 5 Ford, 1 Mazda, 2 Scion, 1 Subaru, and 3 Volvo - from 9 dealerships. Sentry Ford is the best I have ever done business with. I've purchased two cars from Bill D - one a 2013 C-Max, the other a 2014 Fusion Energi. Both sales experiences were no nonsense and rate as the best . Great dealership, great guy, great advice, and a great purchase experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
6 months later, I found my car & car dealer at Sentry Ford Lincoln
by 04/13/2014on
In a search for a car with good gas mileage to offset my fuel thirsty truck my 6 month search came to an end after a visit to Sentry Ford Lincoln and sales man Jim Broderick. I had quickly decided on two cars I was interested in and did no need to be sold on one of these car models but needed to find the right one and then be sold on the sales man and dealership. I knew I wanted a used 2013 Chevy Malibu or 2013 Ford Fusion but what had caused me to leave dealer after dealer without keys to one was the high pressure sales pitches, the double talk, being shown cars that were not one of the two I made clear were my only choices or a dealership that didn't seem like the type of operation I would want to give my business to. When I arrived to the dealership I knew they had in stock a car I was interested in thanks to cars.com and only wanted to see this vehicle. I was allowed to walk through the lot, see what was there, see the car I was interested in all without having a sales person begin hounding me about a trade in or what I wanted my payments to be. The moment I approached the door to the Ford sales floor the manager politely introduced himself and ask how he could be of service. After I explained I had emailed about a car and would like to view it he explained all his ford sales people were busy but brought me directly over to Jim B who's office is in the Lincoln building in the same lot. Jim introduced himself, brought me to his office to recover my email, offered me coffee, water or anything else I may like while he looked up the car and retrieved the keys. He walked me out to the car, handed me the key and let me check it out from the inside while he got a dealer plate should I decide to take it for a test drive. I and while driving around the area he nicely explained a few of the more unique features this car possessed in safety, luxury, and comfort. He also volunteered a carfax report that gave a great history of this car even at one year old. Once we returned to the lot he opened the trunk, hood and all the little compartments to show it off a bit more. Jim then directed me back to his office to find all the paper work he had available on the car as far as original sticker, their cost, what they did to it as a certified pre-owned ford, and the lowest price he could offer on it, which was less than the tag on the car said. Before I opened my mouth he had answered nearly every question I could have had. While that was a pleasant surprise here is where I became very happy with this care buying experience. Jim left me alone in his office to think with all the information he had available. No high pressure sales pitch, no throwing numbers at me, no bringing me to car after car to try to force my interest. I soon after decided I had found my car and my new dealership. I then asked for a few thinks to be done to the car before delivery including a remote start which he worked with me a little on the price a bit too. Jim then offered to try to beat my banks rate to finance the car and they did by a decent margin. At the end of the day I was driving away with a nearly new car that was still warrantied for 6 more years. A great feeling that I knew all there was to know about this car before I bought it. A dealership that I would gladly return to for service and eventually make another purchase. And a salesman that didn't stop working for my business once I signed my name. He called a few days later to check in on my car and then offer me and bottle of touch up paint matched to my car and to answer in person any questions that may have come up during the week of driving the car. I couldn't have asked for a better experience and just hope Jim is still working there once it's time to update my truck or my newly purchased car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchasing 2013 honda CR-V
by 03/03/2014on
I purchased used 2013 honda CV-R from Sentry Ford.Their service rep. Enio D. is very knowledgeable and pleasant. I am Conn. resident and I was shopping all over nearby dealers.They know what they doing. No wasted time, no hidden charges. It took me two days to purchase my honda. First day look second purches. I am very hope and I would recommend that dealership. Mike W from Suffield, Conn.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Kind of upset
by 02/10/2014on
First off Vardan was great but told me to come down for an early termination and I d get something new. I go in on Saturday and we were under the assumption we had until Tuesday to get the deal done. I sign papers on Saturday and when I go to pick up vehicle on Monday, Richie B the finance guy tells me I owe them 295 for this months payment! What??? this was an early termination but now I m being told it s not.. Needless to say i voiced my displeasure and ultimately the salesman split the cost with me but I m still out $148 bucks.. Not a good feeling thinking you got scammed.. I blame the finance manager and organization as this should have been dealt with as I was told it was an early termination deal.. Corey T
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Manny is the Man
by 11/05/2011on
This was my first new car purchase in many years and I couldn't be happier with my experience or the car. I never felt any pressure and got the car I wanted at fair price. Tell Manny, Dave sent you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Salesman was awesome
by 04/03/2011on
The salesman I worked with was really laid back and made my experience enjoyable. He was very honest, which worked for him and against him. I was looking primarily at Fiestas and had a lot of questions. Some of those questions were answered with "I don't know," which is kind of understandable since the car hasn't been on the US market very long. He gave me the price of the only car on the lot that I liked, but it had too many bells and whistles for my taste, and therefore out of my price range. When I contacted him a week later via email to set up another test drive, it took almost two weeks for him to respond. At which point, I had already bought the car (without all of the bells and whistles I didn't need) from another dealership. I liked Sentry so much, though, that I will be taking my new Fiesta to them for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable