5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In a search for a car with good gas mileage to offset my fuel thirsty truck my 6 month search came to an end after a visit to Sentry Ford Lincoln and sales man Jim Broderick. I had quickly decided on two cars I was interested in and did no need to be sold on one of these car models but needed to find the right one and then be sold on the sales man and dealership. I knew I wanted a used 2013 Chevy Malibu or 2013 Ford Fusion but what had caused me to leave dealer after dealer without keys to one was the high pressure sales pitches, the double talk, being shown cars that were not one of the two I made clear were my only choices or a dealership that didn't seem like the type of operation I would want to give my business to. When I arrived to the dealership I knew they had in stock a car I was interested in thanks to cars.com and only wanted to see this vehicle. I was allowed to walk through the lot, see what was there, see the car I was interested in all without having a sales person begin hounding me about a trade in or what I wanted my payments to be. The moment I approached the door to the Ford sales floor the manager politely introduced himself and ask how he could be of service. After I explained I had emailed about a car and would like to view it he explained all his ford sales people were busy but brought me directly over to Jim B who's office is in the Lincoln building in the same lot. Jim introduced himself, brought me to his office to recover my email, offered me coffee, water or anything else I may like while he looked up the car and retrieved the keys. He walked me out to the car, handed me the key and let me check it out from the inside while he got a dealer plate should I decide to take it for a test drive. I and while driving around the area he nicely explained a few of the more unique features this car possessed in safety, luxury, and comfort. He also volunteered a carfax report that gave a great history of this car even at one year old. Once we returned to the lot he opened the trunk, hood and all the little compartments to show it off a bit more. Jim then directed me back to his office to find all the paper work he had available on the car as far as original sticker, their cost, what they did to it as a certified pre-owned ford, and the lowest price he could offer on it, which was less than the tag on the car said. Before I opened my mouth he had answered nearly every question I could have had. While that was a pleasant surprise here is where I became very happy with this care buying experience. Jim left me alone in his office to think with all the information he had available. No high pressure sales pitch, no throwing numbers at me, no bringing me to car after car to try to force my interest. I soon after decided I had found my car and my new dealership. I then asked for a few thinks to be done to the car before delivery including a remote start which he worked with me a little on the price a bit too. Jim then offered to try to beat my banks rate to finance the car and they did by a decent margin. At the end of the day I was driving away with a nearly new car that was still warrantied for 6 more years. A great feeling that I knew all there was to know about this car before I bought it. A dealership that I would gladly return to for service and eventually make another purchase. And a salesman that didn't stop working for my business once I signed my name. He called a few days later to check in on my car and then offer me and bottle of touch up paint matched to my car and to answer in person any questions that may have come up during the week of driving the car. I couldn't have asked for a better experience and just hope Jim is still working there once it's time to update my truck or my newly purchased car. Read more