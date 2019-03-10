Great Buying experiance and service at Sentry West Lincoln
by 10/03/2019on
I leased a 2018 Lincoln MKZ at Sentry West Lincoln in Shrewsbury MA, had and had great service from Tim the sales manager, was the easiest deal i ever had buying a vehicle, also the pick up and drop service from Sentry West for my service was excellent, everything at Sentry West has far exceeded all my expectations I would recommend anyone interested in an automobile purchase or lease go to Sentry West
Poor Service
by 10/29/2019on
I attempted to go to Sentry Ford to do a regularly scheduled oil change and maintenance on my 2017 Ford Raptor. I have the platinum service package which is nice as most things are covered, and I can trust the service department will do whatever is needed... including replacing some normal wear items like wiper blades at no additional cost. The service writer, AJ Cullinane was very friendly and accommodating even being able to squeeze me in without an appt. (they don't have a quick lane) but when I mentioned my wiper blades were chattering and likely needed replacing he said that the wiper blades wouldn't be covered under my service package. I clarified that it had been covered in the past (at places like Watertown) but he was fairly certain they weren't. I said fine, and that I'd confirm this with the customer service reps when they call for feedback. It was at that point that another service writer went over to a back office to talk to the Service Director Michael Bourque. AJ said that gentleman was going to double check with the Service Director, which I appreciated. This is where things get strange. The Service Director (Michael Bourque) comes out, confirms that they were wrong and the wiper blades were covered and then in the same breath said he was going to refuse to service my vehicle because I threatened to leave a bad feedback in the customer survey. I "threatened" to confirm what they were saying with Ford... not to leave a bad review. Everything to that point had been as pleasant as I'd have expected. But they didn't bother to check the details until after I, in Michael's incorrect words, "threatened to leave a bad review with Ford Customer Service" My guess is this place has been charging customers for things covered in their prepaid service plans as I can't have been the first person with a platinum service plan to need wipers here. Ford Customer Service should know... and I'll be letting them know! The other really sad things is the example that the Service Director Michael Bourque has set for his team. He didn't witness any of the interaction. He didn't so much as introduce himself to me or ask me to discuss my concerns or get my side of the story... and when he chose to refuse service, (even though he confirmed they were in the wrong) he did so in the middle of the service area in front of other patrons. I can't recall the last time I was so embarrassed! As we waited for my truck to be returned to me he said he wasn't going to waste his time on me since I didn't buy my truck there anyway and to go back to where I bought it from. I hadn't read the poor reviews before coming here. I just noticed it was close to my office so thought I'd pop by. Not making that mistake again. Clearly the examples are being set from the top. Very disappointing
Great Buying experiance and service at Sentry West Lincoln
by 10/03/2019on
I leased a 2018 Lincoln MKZ at Sentry West Lincoln in Shrewsbury MA, had and had great service from Tim the sales manager, was the easiest deal i ever had buying a vehicle, also the pick up and drop service from Sentry West for my service was excellent, everything at Sentry West has far exceeded all my expectations I would recommend anyone interested in an automobile purchase or lease go to Sentry West
Sunday Help
by 08/12/2019on
My wife and I went last Sunday 08/11 and the gentleman helping us; made our experience absolutely wonderful! We had the show room to ourselves, he was extremely knowledgeable and made my wife feel comfortable answering all her questions. He even pulled up competition information. We are leaving the Mercedes family and going with a Lincoln. He found us the PERFECT navigator, and we are VERY EXCITED to pick it up when it comes in! Thank you again, and we cant wait to drive it home!
Very poor service
by 01/31/2019on
I brought my new truck for service in because the door latch was stuck. They told me it was fixed but it broke again the next day. It turns out there was actually a safety recall for this problem that I had to figure out on my own by researching online (found it in under a minute of searching). They never told me about the recall which is actually the most frustrating part and then they gave it back to me without being fixed. When it broke again I had to drive it while holding the door so it wouldn't fly open in traffic. On top of that the the manager told me I was being disrespectful to him because I got mad that they didn't fix it the first time. Its amazing to me that a dealership would tell a customer that a vehicle with a known safety issue was ok to drive when they never actually repaired it to the Ford specifications.
Sr Accounting Manager
by 12/05/2018on
Awesome customer service, the service provided is always as expected, they always go above and beyond washing my car, drop off service etc. I have had my car serviced here twice now and wouldn't consider going any place else.
Recent purchase of Ford Fusion
by 07/30/2018on
My experience was wonderful. I had a terrific salesman in Varden. He was patient, as this was my first purchase in 18 years. He made the process not only painless, but Pleasant! Handled all the paperwork and had the car registered and ready to roll in less than 2 days. He reached my insurance agent before I did!!! Great service, love the car and would refer friends without hesitation.
Auto Servicing
by 07/27/2018on
Brought my Town Car in for servicing and received prompt, courteous, friendly, professional attention. A good experience nowadays. All matters were taken care of....no problem.
Great
by 04/18/2018on
Fantastic! The best experience I have had with any business this century. Sonny and Bernie provide a hassle free, friendly and honest car buying experience for me. They are great!
Service Done and MORE!!!!!!!!!
by 04/06/2018on
Went in for my first oil change, had a small electrical problem that I was told I would have to come back for, to my surprise it was fixed and taken care .Was very impressed with the cleanliness and the service staff was very nice.Looking forward to Sentry service for the life of my car.
Awful experience and still on going
by 01/25/2018on
I bought a van and this is 3 wks later with issues and they keep lying to me or misleading me on every aspect of this purchase and repair of a van I just bought
Awful experience and still on going
by 01/25/2018on
I bought a van and this is 3 wks later with issues and they keep lying to me or misleading me on every aspect of this purchase and repair of a van I just bought
From the Beginning
by 11/04/2017on
From the very first moment Amel introduced himself I had nothing but a great experience. I told him what I was there see, told him mwhat I wanted for options, and he found the PERFECT car in my new 2015 Lincoln MKC. Every option I wanted and then some. Deal was quik, he got me the price I wanted, and I have been very happy since. If you are looking for a high end car, this is the place to go
Problem not solved
by 08/05/2017on
I had went in to check an issue regarding the keyless entry remote range of my car. I was then told that I had a check engine light that needed to be cleared prior to getting the range of the remote reprogramed. I had agreed for the service technician to resolve whatever the issue was that was causing the check engine light and I was willing to pay for what ever was needed (this cost me roughly $200 to have a machine run a diagnostics test). After the check engine light was cleared, I was told that the key that I currently have was no good and I had to get a new one programmed and that I would cost me $600, so I agreed to get a new set of keys. After receiving the new set of keys, the problem still persisted with the range and I was then told that the range was sensor may be no good. After checking the sensor it was determined to be fine, but the problem was still occurring. I had asked to speak to the manager and I was told that she was busy dealing with many phone calls. At that point I had decided to wait the around dealership until the manager was available to speak with me regarding getting a refund for the keys that were not needed. After waiting for a long period of time another person had approached me and said that he was the manager and had told me that there are no issues with the range of the remotes to my car. I had asked this person what could be done about getting a refund for the keys that were not needed ( I was ok with paying for the check engine light diagnostics and anything that caused the range of my remote to be weak). This was a process that took 3 days of returning to the dealer to run tests and diagnostics to resolve this issue.
Lincoln MKc purchase at Sentry Lincoln of Medford
by 07/25/2017on
Excellent shopping experience with Jim Broderick and all of the Sentry staff. We love our new MKc.
Excuse to make me pay 200$
by 07/14/2017on
I went to see Sentry Ford to investigate a low headlight on my 2016 Ford Fusion, supposedly covered by manufacturer warranty. The dealership made me pay 200$ just for the diagnostic, saying that the bumper was changed and that voided the warranty. The issue had nothing to do with the bumper!
Terrible service mistake that could have cost me a fortune
by 05/23/2017on
I hate to leave bad review but wanted to put this out to anyone's attention who is interested to correct this mistake from Sentry's service department. I got my car serviced and 5th Apr'17 and it was particularly a day of rush and they got my car serviced in time but forgot to tighten up the oil filter which probably have been leaking all that time which I noticed on May 22nd on rainy day. Luckily, I took it to another place where they fixed it in no time while telling me that it could have badly damaged my car. So, my question is this kind of service you provide which instead of fixing issues, causing more issues and all you could do is offer me a FREE OIL CHANGE? You could afford to make an emergency appointment to take care of customer who never went anywhere else but to your place since the time I purchased a car from YOU!!!
The Worst Dealer
by 04/27/2017on
The worst dealer that I have ever been to, I have never seen sales be so lazy and not introduce themselves to a customer that walks in. One windy about a couple months ago, My family and I entered the Sentry ford and we walked around the dealer no one came out to meet us. Then we walked into maybe see if there is someone working, two sales guys were hiding behind their desk. They were trying to not look at us so they didn't have to say hello, I then walked by a door, I believe it was a finance office stoked his head out the door and then when back into his office like we were not even there. I then walked around the dealer to the glass doors and the two sales guys were to focus on youtube and Facebook. I still when all the way to their car in the back look at the car that we liked and still no one went outside. Then I left this dealer, I truly recommend no one to ever attend this dealer, I guess you have to make an appointment if you're interested in buying a car.
Worst Services
by 11/12/2016on
If I could rate a no star I would, to begin with this company over charges with the body shop, never again will I or the people I know get my car fixed here again. Another issue is that the person who did my estimate of the total price of the car fix LIED ! & told me when the car was fixed I had to pay MORE! Just bad service over all, & didnt even try to come to an agreement. Never bring your car to fixed there if dont want to get ripped off
Service is the worst. Do not come here!!
by 08/02/2016on
Service is just plain horrible. -general incompetence -couldn't properly diagnose a problem -attempt to shift blame -drag the service out by desiring insurance to be brought in -inability to give actual quotes, just general ideas of how much something will cost -disrespecting personal belongs in car -when deciding to not service the car there, they try to throw it back at your face -can't accept blame for losing a $5 piece
Very Satisfied Customer
by 07/06/2016on
I just leased a new Lincoln MKC at Sentry. I have purchased Lincoln cars from Sentry for over 20 year, working with Sonny. Each time I have found the car buying/leasing process easy and efficient. I always find Sonny willing to listen to me as I describe my needs and wants in a new car. He never tries to "sell" me something I do not want. Working with Bernie, the sales manager, Sonny always makes buying/leasing a car easy. Both of these gentlemen are always willing to answer questions before, during, and after the purchase. They are there for you, the customer. I also want to comment on the service staff that complement the process. Service staff also work with the customer to schedule appointments and make sure service is completed in a timely manner. If you are looking for a Lincoln product visit Sentry Motors in Medford, MA and see Sonny and Bernie. You will be very satisfied.
Rude and unprofessional
by 10/30/2015on
This dealer is rude and unprofessional both from a sales and service perspective. This dealer is 1 mile from my house and when we ultimately decided on a Lincoln MKC, it was the logical choice to go here first. We first met with a salesmen our time was limited because I had my two small kids with me. When I went to revisit the dealership on my own so I could actually drive the car, I ran into the same salesmen who glared at me and told me all the good deals were gone. Basically he was using cheap sales ploys. I called him on it to his face, and ultimately bought the car at another dealer. Later when I went to service my car, because it is 1 mile from my house, I booked an appointment online. When I arrived the Lincoln service was closed and I had to go to Ford next door. They Ford service rep was rude to me, and told me I didnt have an appt even when I showed her my phone with the email that said I had an appt. After the service no one called me and told me what to do with the car. Unacceptable. We have owned Lexus and Acura. If Lincoln actually wants to compete with luxury makes, they are going to have to hire more professional people and have better processes. As it stands now, its a highly substandard experience. Would be happy to provide more details including the names of who I dealt with if someone from the dealership responds to this email.