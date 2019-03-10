service Rating

I attempted to go to Sentry Ford to do a regularly scheduled oil change and maintenance on my 2017 Ford Raptor. I have the platinum service package which is nice as most things are covered, and I can trust the service department will do whatever is needed... including replacing some normal wear items like wiper blades at no additional cost. The service writer, AJ Cullinane was very friendly and accommodating even being able to squeeze me in without an appt. (they don't have a quick lane) but when I mentioned my wiper blades were chattering and likely needed replacing he said that the wiper blades wouldn't be covered under my service package. I clarified that it had been covered in the past (at places like Watertown) but he was fairly certain they weren't. I said fine, and that I'd confirm this with the customer service reps when they call for feedback. It was at that point that another service writer went over to a back office to talk to the Service Director Michael Bourque. AJ said that gentleman was going to double check with the Service Director, which I appreciated. This is where things get strange. The Service Director (Michael Bourque) comes out, confirms that they were wrong and the wiper blades were covered and then in the same breath said he was going to refuse to service my vehicle because I threatened to leave a bad feedback in the customer survey. I "threatened" to confirm what they were saying with Ford... not to leave a bad review. Everything to that point had been as pleasant as I'd have expected. But they didn't bother to check the details until after I, in Michael's incorrect words, "threatened to leave a bad review with Ford Customer Service" My guess is this place has been charging customers for things covered in their prepaid service plans as I can't have been the first person with a platinum service plan to need wipers here. Ford Customer Service should know... and I'll be letting them know! The other really sad things is the example that the Service Director Michael Bourque has set for his team. He didn't witness any of the interaction. He didn't so much as introduce himself to me or ask me to discuss my concerns or get my side of the story... and when he chose to refuse service, (even though he confirmed they were in the wrong) he did so in the middle of the service area in front of other patrons. I can't recall the last time I was so embarrassed! As we waited for my truck to be returned to me he said he wasn't going to waste his time on me since I didn't buy my truck there anyway and to go back to where I bought it from. I hadn't read the poor reviews before coming here. I just noticed it was close to my office so thought I'd pop by. Not making that mistake again. Clearly the examples are being set from the top. Very disappointing Read more