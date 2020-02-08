Zero repairs completed after 14 days.
by 08/02/2020on
I had a generally pleasant experience ordering a 2020 Wrangler Rubicon from Grava last October, but the service experience has been lacking - 3.5 hours for an oil/filter change and tire rotation earlier this year, and now… I made an appointment online on/around June 22, to drop off my nine-month-old 2020 Wrangler on the morning of June 24 at Grava in Medford, MA, (where I purchased the Jeep) to fix three issues: 1. a trim panel above the sunvisors that popped off 2. a creak/squeak where the roof and windshield meet on the passenger side, that occurs over bumps 3. a metallic slapping sound on the roof around the C pillar on the driver's side, when the OneTouch roof is partially open and driving 55-70 mph During 14 days my vehicle was at the Grava Service Department, I did not receive a single phone call with an update, I was never given details of how what repairs were being made, and after 14 days not a single thing I asked for was actually repaired. The service receipt mentions “CS that rear inside panel is loose,” and fixing that. I never spoke about a rear inside panel, but it seems that some rear inside panel was fixed instead of the panel above the sunvisors. The service receipt also states “sunroof squeeks” [sic], and that the entire roof was taken apart and reinstalled; “squeak [sic] is now gone.” However, now the squeak near where the roof and windshield meet on the passenger side is even worse than before. The service receipt also states that the metallic noise I heard at 55mph was due to an exhaust rattle against the rear bumper. I am fairly confident that I know “roof” from “underside of vehicle,” and that I know how distant the C pillar is from the rear bumper. However, assuming that I actually do have little cognizance of locations of the vehicle, why wouldn’t a service advisor call me during any of the 14 days Grava had my vehicle to say, “we actually didn’t find X, but we did find Y, and here’s what we can do about it…”? Details: • June 24 10am - I dropped the Jeep at Grava as scheduled, and was asked “what are we doing” by the service tech as though I had never provided any written explanation online. • June 29 - Called for an update (no one had called me by then); Brian the “service manager” told me the parts should be there by 11am tomorrow (June 30th) and I would be able to pick the Jeep up “tomorrow.” • June 30, afternoon - Called and was told the parts didn’t actually come in and would be there “tomorrow.” I asked to pick up the Jeep that day to use it that weekend. Since Service was only open until 4pm, they offered to leave the Jeep “out front” after they closed with the key under the floor mat. I did not feel comfortable with this option (to leave the key inside a $55k vehicle in a metropolitan area) so I took off work to pick up the Jeep. • July 7th – Since no one from Grava has called to give me an update, I called and was told “we’re only getting two deliveries per week, and today’s truck didn’t come in. Have 11 vehicles here waiting for parts.” Meaning, my parts didn’t come in on June 30th or June 31st as planned, so it was good I didn’t leave the vehicle there last week. • July 13th, 11am – Since again, no one from Grava has called to give me an update, I called. Someone went to go check on my parts and put me on hold for 30 minutes before being sent back to the generic Service menu, where I was sent directly to Courtney’s voicemail. Courtney called me back later that day and said she would look into it and call me back tomorrow. • July 14th around 3pm – Since Courtney hadn’t called, and again Service closes at 4pm, I called again. Joe got on and said parts are pending for “a couple days,” and when I pressed for an actual date, stated parts would be delivered Thursday 7/16. • July 20th – Again no one from Grava has called to give me an update. Called to confirm the parts were in and schedule service. Courtney answered and went to find Joe, who was not available. Joe called back; parts are in, and made an appointment to drop off first thing Thursday July 23rd “that way if I need to keep it overnight, I’ll have it back to you on Friday.” • July 22, 5:15pm - dropped off, left key in drop box. • July 23 ~10am - Courtney left me a voicemail, “what are we doing with the vehicle left here. I called back at 12:46pm and explained for at least the 6th time during this process what the problem was, because Joe had a family emergency. Why does no one write down what is wrong with my vehicle? • July 24, noon – Since no one from Grava gave me an update, I called. The person who answered the Service phone already knew my last name, and after putting me on hold for 2-3 minutes; came back to ask what vehicle I have (how do you know my name but not my vehicle). After total 7 minutes on hold, I was told I’d be given a vehicle because more parts were ordered that should arrive Monday or Tuesday (July 28). “If they arrive early enough” Tuesday, I can get the vehicle back on Tuesday. I can’t take a rental vehicle, because the office to obtain parking permits is closed due to COVID. • July 28, noon – Since no one from Grava gave me an update, I called. Courtney said one of the parts “just showed up so it should be done tomorrow.” • July 29, 230pm – Since no one from Grava gave me an update, I called. A male voice tells me “Car is all set.” Why did no one call? Again I can’t arrive before “Service closes at 3:30 today” (despite posted hours being through 4pm). The male voice says they will leave the key and service receipt in a (hidden) location in the vehicle, but when I arrived the key was very visibly sitting atop the center console – meaning anyone walking by and checking for unlocked door handles would have very easily stolen my vehicle.
Worst Service Center Ever
by 10/20/2015on
Worst car service I've ever had all around. There was not one aspect of this experience that was good. I typically don't write Yelp, but I feel passionately to write this review to help other customers learn from my hard learned lesson. First off - wish I visited Yelp first, as Grava has nothing but negative reviews. With reviews this bad, I should have avoided them from the get go..... This was my first mistake. Here are the bad things I experienced from start to finish. 1) Calling to make an appointment. Well it took me 3 calls before I was actually able to talk to someone in person. This is over a two day period. I also left two voicemails that were never returned to their service managers. This probably should have prepared me for the rest of my experience, but I really wanted to get the recall fixed on this sub-par Jeep I now own. 2) Once I finally talked to someone, the first available appointment was 2 weeks away. I was a little frustrated with the delay, but went ahead and scheduled the appointment anyways to drop off my car a 7 AM and pick up at end of day. 3) Drop off Day: So I showed up to drop my car off, the lot was packed and looked like no was there. I eventually walked up to the lot and found 5 Grava employees socializing, but not paying attention to or acknowledging customers. I then checked in and left my car, once again I was assured that my car would be ready by the end of the day, as I was only getting an oil change and recall fix. (you don't even need an appointment for an oil change and you get it back "same day") 4) I never received a call or update, but since I was assured multiple times that my car would be completed by the end of the day I took a $25 Uber to pick up my car from work. At this point, do I even need to say that my car was just getting pulled in to get looked at? It's almost laughable that after 12 hours, they were just starting to look at my car. 5) After I gave the poor attendant a piece of my mind, I realize it probably wasn't his fault. I asked for a manager. I was told the manager went home a few hours ago and wasn't available. I asked if there was anyone else available that could assist me further and he told me no. I then asked for my keys back. When the attendant returned, I asked him to add a note to my file / invoice to have a manager call me. Of course, it's been ~ 2 weeks now and I still have yet to receive a call. Long story short. This place is terrible, please never go here and definitely DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM HERE. Take your business to someone who will appreciate you. One last thought. I received my invoice today, which reminded me to write this review. At the top it states "5 Stars" and there's a note from the Service Manager stating to please let us know if there's anything we can do to correct the issue. Well I'm sorry Joe, your management has driven this service center into the ground. And maybe it's not your fault, maybe it's your superiors, but there are a few things you can do better. The first would be firing you and hiring new management that understands the Value of a good customer base, especially in the car business. It's unfortunate that I will never return to this dealership that is so conveniently located (less than 1 mile away from my house). I would rather drive anywhere then ever give you my business again. Good luck driving your company into the ground!
Terrible experience at Grava
by 06/15/2015on
The people (sales and service) at Grava are rude and unprofessional. You cannot trust your car to Grava service; they are unwilling to help you out and they operate in a very suspicious way. Avoid at all costs.
Very poor experience
by 03/27/2015on
Buying experience was poor, but that's to be expected from a car dealership. What really got to me was new car specials spam, unsolicited emails from SiriusXM, and loan offers filling my mailbox. All AFTER I bought the car. Apparently giving your money to these guys isn't enough. They only want more, and more, and more. I would never consider doing business with Grava again.
Jeep Wrangler check engine light 2 month of waiting not fixe
by 12/19/2014on
I drope my car for a month they call me for pick up ,I paid $1000 ,the light still on same code ,I retune the car I still waiting for it now is 2 month no answer ,I call this week Brayen is not there this is the answer ,every day I call brayen is not there call back ,I am seek of dose haslese ,,,,
Al Firicano and Michael Clarke make the best team
by 11/19/2014on
I bought a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan from Al Firicano, Sales Consultant and Michael Clarke, Business Manager and it was actually an enjoyable experience. Al was friendly, professional, and patient. Michael closed the deal and I am extremely happy with my purchase. Thank You.
SOLID Dealership!
by 05/20/2013on
When I set out to purchase my new Jeep, I approached the process distrustful, assuming all dealers to still fulfill the age-old stigmas, with respect to pushiness, machismo, swindling, and little authentic regard for the customer. Believing this to be the landscape of present-day auto sales, I decided to make sure I did my homework, getting all my ducks in a row prior to outreach, so that I could retain as much buying power, leverage, and objective confidence as possible for the day-of purchase. After perusing MULTIPLE listings from about 12-13 dealers (over the course of 2 months), I compiled my data and reached out to formally begin the process; I was surprised at the responses I received. 99% of them focused around what you would traditionally expect: SPAM-like email blasts promising falsified quotes, abound with cute asterisks, ensuring me an insane deal that seemed just too good to be true (and is). I was surprised by this, even though it was expected, because I can't believe that in an age of assumedly intelligent buyers, with so much access to factual knowledge, this behavior is still tolerated and propagated so embarrassingly. Also surprising, but for different reasons, was the response I received from Grava's own Al F. Amid a field of ridiculous and useless replies, Al treated my inquiry seriously, providing me feedback on the information I specifically asked for. He outlined potential listings in his lot, gave his opinion of my approach and suggested how to stay sharp for others' feedback. He provided detailed, line-by-line quotes, accounting for every penny (even fees, taxes, etc.) and even challenged my process, providing me pros AND cons to my own system, as well as suggestions for future objective buying. The best thing about our dialogue was that Al NEVER tried to sell me on Grava. Conversely, he only aimed to equip me with more savvy in order to tackle the rest of the field. I challenged Al repeatedly and he took ever bit of it, remaining supportive and open. Of course, throughout our back and forth I came to realize that Al was the only differentiated salesman of the bunch and after holding others to his set standard, they all fell pathetically short by comparison. I committed to a trade-in appraisal and test drive at Grava and thanks to Al advocating for me to his superiors, I was provided some astounding offers. They matched (and beat) my 3rd party financing quote, FAIRLY assessed the worth of my old car, and nickeled and dimed themselves where possible down to MY set standards. This did take me realigning some unreasonable expectations (which were only set by other dealers' absurd, hypothetical offerings), but through the process I found myself in one of the most transparent conversations I've ever been in. This is when I also met Dave P., who only further solidified my newfound positive opinion of Grava. Like Al, Dave advocated for me, and was able to dispel the "old salesman" vibe almost immediately. He was the first person to openly admit that dealerships DO in fact want to make money, BUT dealerships also SHOULD want to make relationships on the foundation of honesty. These ideas of longevity, advocacy and honesty were laid out so nonchalantly that I couldn't help but wonder how they are so foreign to other dealers I've dealt with in the past. Once the perfect offer was established for both sides, I agreed to signing on the dotted line, ONLY if I could have the vehicle off the lot by that night... this was at 4PM and Grava closes at 5...on a Friday. Al, Dave, Mike and the whole cast of characters then aligned into a well-oiled-machine, not once flinching at the significance of this obstacle. There were phone calls, faxes, nailbiting conversations between banks, insurance agencies, etc. ALL for me, on a vehicle that they really didn't make much money on after all was said and done. The point is they dug deep and fought hard for my sake and as a result I drove the Jeep off the lot that night, happy as an Ipswich clam. In the days that followed, I challenged Al and Dave one last time... call it buyer's remorse, or my naivety of their true personalities, but I had a moment of doubt and I called them to action for reassurance. As I should've assumed, they rose to the occasion, provided me yet again detailed info on all things that I requested and truly reminded me of what we'd accomplished only one week prior. They did all of this, again remaining objective and empathetic to MY perspective. Grava is a great dealership, but only if you are a sound enough customer to realize it. I have read negative reviews of them, but they all rely on an underpinning of unreasonably set expectations, or simple mis-communication between parties, or just personality conflict predicated by the very stress of the process. We (customers) have this foolish double standard when it comes to auto sales that we should be able to know nothing about the details and yet still be granted an impossible offer from those who sell to us. We open ourselves up to being followers during a SIGNIFICANT financial activity, pouring our entire trust into a salesperson who we haven't ever vetted out prior (or after). As a result, WE are responsible for poorly run dealerships that rely on false promises and fine print. We are too busy to do our homework or become informed and yet take offense when a smiling, swindler shakes our hand on a one-off transaction that slaps us with a huge investment and them with a huge commission. Since we have set no standard of who gets the privilege to sell to us, they have yet to react accordingly. However, I practiced this throughout my buying process and ONLY Grava understood my intention. No, they will not have every car you'd ever want. No, they will not grant you what price you think you deserve if it's unfounded. No, you will not enjoy Al or Dave the same way I did... in fact they may offend you, or simply rub you the wrong way. But, I feel confident that they will act no differently toward anyone and their honesty and advocacy will remain, regardless of how naive, curmudgeonly, or reticent you find yourself acting when on-site. Of course, they have room to improve, but I challenge us customers to hold to them up to a higher standard if that's what we desire. Unlike others, Grava will respond in full and I feel confident you'll realize that they will in fact dig deep for you too!
outstanding
by 04/11/2013on
Several of my coworkers purchased vehicles from this dealer. They recommended the dealership. Last year, I bought a vehicle from them for my daughter. They were outstanding in every sense of the word. I will be back for an SRT next year!
TERRIBLE SERVICE DEPT>
by 03/20/2013on
Grava Jeep Service department is horrible. I took my car in for a tire pressure light on and check engine light on. They lost my lug nut key and Joe C., head of service, is so rude he claimed I never left it for them. Four whole days later when I picked my car up, the tire pressure light was still on and within minutes of picking up car, I needed to have the car towed back to them. The stem was missing from the tire and went flat. Then Joe claimed they actually never even worked on the tire pressure sensor and that I caused the flat and probably pulled the stem out. I told him that was one of the reasons I dropped the car in the first place and now your telling me you never touched it. They charged me over $700. dollars for the tire sensor and wouldn't put it through with the Extended Warranty company or release my car until I paid. I wished I had gone online to read all the horrible reviews about the service department and about Joe stating one thing and then doing just the opposite. I have owned four Jeeps and my husband has owned three and I will never return to this place. Grava Service Department damaged my tire, took my lug nut key so they could then charge me to torch off the tire and wouldn't release my vehicle until I paid over $150. for the check engine light through the Extended Warranty and $533. for the tire repair. This is the worst service in all my 24 years of owning Jeeps and Joe C. is so rude. Also, did not get better service with Joe D. the Service Manager, he took $100. off the $633. bill "to make you feel better" which I responded that wasn't enough to make me feel better. The Sales Manager admitted to me that Grava gets complaints daily about Joe C. so not really sure why they keep the guy unless this is their style.....so that you complain, then they take a measly amount off the exaggerated bill to make it sound like they are doing you a favor. DON'T GO HERE, YOU WILL BE SORRY!
awful service grava medford
by 11/17/2011on
So, I purchased a Jeep from Grava of Medford and when I went to get it expected.. at the Grava in Medford it FAILED inspection. First, I'm thinking how can they sell me a car that fails inspection then I began to think how can they not only sell me a car but it fails at its own inspection site! So after complaining and them fixing it for free of course and a HUGE hassle purchasing the car it was finally mine. Long story short after going to this service center multiple times because of multiple issues they got sick of me. And the last and FINAL time I was there they swore at me, they said I was arrogant and that I should respect THEM hah, such an awful business. I would NEVER recommend them ever.GO TO THE JEEP DEALERSHIP IN SAUGUS ON RT 1. BETTER SELECTION AND MUCH BETTER CUSTOMER SERVICE.
Screwed out
by 07/14/2010on
I brought my vehicle to Grava for an alarm issue, which turned out to be the worst experience ever. I was told after 24 hours of bringing my vehicle in that is was fixed only to find out the problem was never was resolved. After being told by the service manager on many occasions that they did not know what the problem was, a normal business establishment would give you back your money and say sorry, we couldn't fix the problem,but NO not grava-they took my money and gave every excuse in the book and 1 week turned into 4 weeks in the service dept. I was promised a rental due the fact I was without a vehicle which was good, but when I started to get frustrated and things turned bad. They cancelled the rental because I made complaints about them and only covered one day of rental, while my car was still suppose to be in their possession being so called worked on. So I was left with a rental car payment of over $600 and not to mention they screwed me out of over $800 in the so call repairs they did and my car which is still not working. Oh I forgot the other funniest thing while my car was there to be serviced, they lost the keys to my car, how trustworthy is that. If this is how they want to be remembered and getting bad reviews by all means. The internet has a large voice and everyone hears it. Referrals go far, but a bad experience goes farther.
The Worst Service. Period!!
by 07/06/2010on
I purchased the wheel and tire insurance for $260 when I bought my vehicle new. Well, inconviently, I had two flat tires on two different days. Dealing with Andre is painful, he dislikes his job very much. He charged me two different prices for repairing a flat, even when I told him I had the insurance, paperwork in hand, he gave some lame excuse why it didn't pertain to these repairs. An even worst excuse for why it cost differently just two days apart. I called the sales manager because when I bought the insurance it was sold under false pretenses. "Just drive into the shop if you have a flat and we'll repair or replace"' LIES! He quickly transfered me to the service manager who initially was going to fix the problem but I never heard back from him. AWFUL service. Avoid at all costs. Read the reviews, they're mostly poor and no one cares to change their truly unsatisfactory customer service.
Nothing but problems
by 09/08/2009on
I have driven Jeeps for the last 20 years. When I first saw the Jeep Commander I was excited. In July 2006 I purchased a 2006 Jeep Commander new from Grava. I really don't drive much but I need a reliable car. In July 2008 with a milage of about 8500 miles on the car I took it to Grava Service for regular maintenance that included an oil change, check fluids, etc. I didn't get a half mile down the road and suddenly the air conditioning/heater unit started making this noise like gravel was caught inside the unit. I was also getting what I came to find out was a tire light. Called Grava and told them. They told me to bring the car back in and they would check it. They checked it and told me that some dirt had PROBABLY gotten into the air conditioning during servicing. I needed a "motor blower." The woman at the service desk told me that they would have to order a part and the part should be in within 2 weeks. I never heard from Grava regarding the part. Since the air conditioning issue didn't have anything to do with the driveability of the car I just gave up on the part. As far as the tire light. The mechanic said I had something in my tire. They fixed the tire and the light went out. Now. Fast forward to August 2009. My car now has 18,000 miles on it. I bring it to Grava service for a yearly sticker and regular maintenance. I did mention the part that they were supposed to have ordered for me the prior year. I was told they would look into it. Long story short. A $29.95 annual sticker ended up costing me about $600.00. I was told that in order to get a sticker my 2 front tires had to be replaced because they were in such bad shape. I wondered how 2 original tires would need replacing with only 18,000 original miles on the car. But I didn't voice my question. And again as I was driving away from the Grava the tire light was back on even after just having 2 new front tires put on. As for the "motor blower" part for the air conditioner. Yup. You guessed it. They had to order it and it would be in in about 2-3 weeks. It is September 8th and I haven't heard from Grava. (I did make a call to Grava service before completing this review. The part will be in by this Thursday, 9/10). Now....my Commander is intermittently refusing to start when I turn the key. I was stranded and called AAA. They said it appeared to be my starter. Another milestone for me. I have the only Jeep Commander that needs a new starter at 18K miles. However, this problem only surfaced 2 weeks after I had it in to Grava for service. My issues with this car only seem to surface after being serviced by Grava. I am going to take an educated guess here. When my "motor blower" finally comes in and I take the car in...I will rack up another 500-1000 dollars for a starter or some other thing. I will keep you posted. I believe that I had an excellent car before it started being "serviced."
Can't Get The Job Done Right
by 09/18/2008on
I brought my car in to be fixed at Grava and this is the 8th time I have been back for the very same issue and they will not fix this issue. When I first brought my car in they said that it was the computer chip, since it was throwing off all these errors on the computer. Then they told me they thought it might be the O2 sensor, so they replaced. The same issue was still happening and I took it back in, again they said it might be the computer, but then said the O2 sensor was faulty and replaced it again. The same issue was still happening so I brought it back and they mentioned the computer chip yet again, but then said it was a leak in the exhaust and patched it. The same problem happened again. They said that two of the cylinders needed to be replaced on the exhaust so they ordered the 2 parts and only one part came in correctly. They said they needed to send the incorrect part back and get the correct one, but I could drive the car - it was safe. Well it stalled twice on the road and the part took 2 weeks (from Milwaukee) to arrive in Medford, regular mail would get it there in 3 days. They replaced the 2 pieces and sent me on my way. Well I am now on my 8th visit to them. I told them to drive the car and see for themselves but of course nothing happened while they were test driving it. I have explained exactly what the problem is so the mechanics should be able to fix it, but because my "Check Engine" light is not on they can not do anything to the car because it is not showing any error codes. I'm sorry but back in the day when they did not have "Check Engine" lights you could go to a mechanic explain the problem and they would fix. Why won't this dealership fix this issue? The car is still under warranty so they are getting their money from Chrysler. I will never buy another car from this dealership or take any of my vehicles to their service department. They have turned me against Chrysler and Dodge vehicles becasue of this ordeal.
Jeep Commander
by 05/19/2008on
Worst car purchased... 2006 bought it when the book value was over 35K. We never drive it, barely got 10K miles on it and the trade in/retail value is 19K. And when we bought it, we told the salesman that we were interested in it because we wanted a larger car for our family... Well, the second row of seats have headrests that tilt in and are unable to be taken out. The prevents the use of any larger non-infant care seat but for the very middle. Basically, we have to get rid of the car when we have oru second child becaus it cant take any more than one car seat. Nice job grava!
Dissatisfaction with Grava
by 11/10/2007on
I set out knowing facts and what I might consider in a new vehicle. Grava was one dealership I strongly regret having gone to. Most vehicles did not have prices on them, ones that did were used vehicles. The sales person who came out spoke poor English, did not want to answer my questions, only wanted to ask his own questions and became very aggitated when I did not answer. Repeatedly asked how much I wanted to spend and old or new. When informed I would know the answer when I saw what I liked he acted like I was wasting his time. He insisted I look in the showroom at the cars because it was hot outside. The showroom was limited in vehicle and models. Cars were locked so difficult to browse and prepare for what I might like to see closer and/or test drive. I walked out of this dealership totally disgusted.