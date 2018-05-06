Skip to main content
Station Chrysler Jeep of Mansfield

91 Chauncy St, Mansfield, MA 02048
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Station Chrysler Jeep of Mansfield

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

This is a bad place to be for car shopping

by polyvalence on 06/05/2018

They are unethical, deceptive and unfair to customers but I believe the attorney general office of consumer protection will eventually give them a visit. They are not only doing false advertising but also doing unfair business trade practice.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
