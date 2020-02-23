Station Chrysler Jeep of Mansfield

91 Chauncy St, Mansfield, MA 02048
(877) 265-0736
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Station Chrysler Jeep of Mansfield

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Excellent Service

by JimD. on 02/23/2020

Chuck Inocencio (Sales Manager) and his team are excellent. I had radio problems and he diagnosed the issue and fixed my problem. His communication and customer service skills are fantastic. He made me feel welcomed... I highly recommend Station. Because of Chuck I will buy my next Jeep with Station.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

This is a bad place to be for car shopping

by polyvalence on 06/05/2018

They are unethical, deceptive and unfair to customers but I believe the attorney general office of consumer protection will eventually give them a visit. They are not only doing false advertising but also doing unfair business trade practice.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
