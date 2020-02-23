Chuck Inocencio (Sales Manager) and his team are excellent. I had radio problems and he diagnosed the issue and fixed my problem. His communication and customer service skills are fantastic. He made me feel welcomed... I highly recommend Station. Because of Chuck I will buy my next Jeep with Station.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Chuck Inocencio (Sales Manager) and his team are excellent. I had radio problems and he diagnosed the issue and fixed my problem. His communication and customer service skills are fantastic. He made me feel welcomed... I highly recommend Station. Because of Chuck I will buy my next Jeep with Station.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
They are unethical, deceptive and unfair to customers but I believe the attorney general office of consumer protection will eventually give them a visit. They are not only doing false advertising but also doing unfair business trade practice.