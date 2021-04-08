Herb Chambers Cadillac of Lynnfield
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Cadillac of Lynnfield
DO NOT STAND BEHIND WHAT THEY SELL AT ALL!!
by 08/04/2021on
Bought a $100K used Mercedes G550 supposedly accident free. Well that was a lie. Entire front end is bonded up and repainted. Bought in Nov, summer heat has hit the car and paint is peeling everywhere. Called Ian Miller, their supposed GM and best customer service guy, explained the situation and he basically said its not his problem. They will not stand behind what they sold me, which was clearly a lie. Very hostile in fact that I even asked for help on it. Instead of offering assistance I was met with disdain and basically was told to pound sand. Buyers beware, if you have any issue with what you buy, they will NOT stand by it or you. It's clearly all about them!!!
Consistently Outstanding
by 07/10/2016on
I've got a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado that I trust to nobody buy Mike Anagnos and his team at Herb Chambers Cadillac. It's a great truck - in great shape with 180,000 miles on it -and still running strong because Mike knows what he is doing. I am lucky that the service technician Billy has a soft spot for old Chevy's so he generally does the repairs - he's awesome too. I've said it before and I will say it again - nobody tops the service department at Herb Chambers Cadillac - with the highest praise going to Mike Anagnos.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership and service
by 07/09/2016on
I recently leased through Herb Chambers Lynnfield Cadillac and could not be happier with my car. I dealt with Dick Dooling who was accommodating and extremely knowledgeable about the various models. He helped me pick the perfect vehicle for me! Highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Always the Best!!!
by 04/20/2016on
Brought my 2012 SRX in for service. Michael greeted me like the gentleman he always is. I told them I could not wait he got me a loaner car. Bottom line...car was done when promised, all my concerns where addressed and once again I leave a happy camper. I did bring my car to another dealer in the area once after I 1st bought it but I was not impressed at all. Especially after dealing with Michael and Paul. 2 gentlemen who truly care about people, not just going through the motions. 5 Star service as always!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I am completely satisfied
by 11/28/2015on
As usual my experience having my ATS serviced was easy and as short as could be expected. The service manager, Michael,is an outstanding example of what all people serving the public should be like. WRM
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Great Service Experience at Herb Chambers Cadillac of Lynnfield
by 06/10/2015on
Recently I brought in my 2013 Cadillac ATS for service due to a recall. Mike, the service manager greeted me warmly, wrote my order up quickly and had my vehicle repaired quicker than quoted. He also answered all my questions and had my vehicle washed and vacuumed. They even left 2 botles of water for the ride home. I also was having difficulties storing my phone numbers into hands free calling. My salesman, Richard Dooling spent a great deal of time explaining how the system works and even stored all my numbers for me. He took the time to check that it worked properly and answered all my many questions. It's a great feeling having Mr. Dooloing along with Mike and the service department be available to me for the next 60,000 miles. I have bought over 15 vehicles and have never had this kind of service after the purchase. I will always purchase all my future vehicles at Herb Chambers Cadillac.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car Buying Experience
by 02/04/2015on
We were very impressed at the ease of buying a car and the experience and knowledge of the sales staff. Never have I been more happy when making a purchase of this type. This is what car buy should be! No hassle, no gimmicks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
thank you mike
by 01/30/2015on
they gave me a car while my car was being service they called me when car was ready for pick up. great service thank you Ralph Bova
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
didnt buy from them but what great service
by 10/16/2014on
I bought a used 09 dts and love the car. two friends also bought cadillacs ( from other places) and we all have gone to herb chambers for one thing or another either for service or just for info. every time any of us go we are treated great and the entire staff gose out of their way to get us what we need..after dealing with them i will definatly be going there for my next car. my wife and i also bought a 09 toyota highlander from a toyota dealer and i must say we were very poorly treated. at one point my wife out right said to the salesman, after he incinuated that we couldnt afford the car, " i could buy to of anything you have on your lot right now" after he ran our credit that notion was quickly dropped. We are a young couple that makes good money and i truley feel like herb chambers staff would treat us well reguardless of our credit. and for that alone i will always continue to do buisness with herb chambers
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
GREAT EXPERIENCE
by 10/02/2014on
After researching the 2014 CTS and XTS models on-line, I visited Herb Chambers of Lynnfield on 9/21 to sit inside & test drive each before making a decision on a purchase. I was pleasantly surprised at the service and information I received from Stephen Chiavelli. I felt comfortable and at ease with him as my salesperson, instead of pressure I've felt at other dealerships in the past. All my questions were answered and features were patiently demonstrated. Also the pricing and negotiation with Sales Mgr. Frank Gambone made me certain that I chose the best vehicle and the best deal that suited my needs. I am so happy with the great service I received -- as well as with my purchase of the '14 XTS!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Herb Chambers has my confidence!
by 09/23/2014on
I just completed another rountine service appointment. This one also addressed a GM recall. This time, as everytime, the work is efficiently completed, fully explained and documented. Dealing with Herb Chambers' folks is always a pleasure. They go out of their way to please the customer. That has to be in the genetic code of a Herb Chambers company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
car purchase
by 07/24/2014on
It was surprisingly a well received experience. The sales staff was pleasant and well informed. When they didn't have the immediate answer, they went and got the answer. The showroom and service were immaculate. We will see for the future how well this xts rides and stays trouble free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MY XTS under warranty 2013
by 07/15/2014on
We are so happy that we bought our new car from Herbs dealerships. The crew, all of them from the ofice to the sales to the repair shop, excellent attitude and what they say they do. Always top treatment. Whenever I call for help with the CUE system Mike,The service manager, in Lynnfield is right on spot there he helps me and then I get on to know what to do the next time. My husband and I are loyal customers from now on we know there is no other place to be treated with the care we get at Herb Chambers. The car is just excellent, it have anything you want in a car, and more. Maxine LD
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 06/21/2014on
I have been having my car serviced by Herb Chambers Cadallic in Lynnfield. The Service Manager, Paul B and his team of workers are always so helpful, personable and knowledgable with any issues I have had with my ATS. They are great assets to the Herb Chambers auto family. Thanks again. A loyal and greatful Cadalliac customer. Edward Romboli
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Herb Chambers Cadillac Lynnfield
by 11/21/2013on
I had a wonderful experience at Herb Chambers Cadillac in Lynnfield. The entire staff was extremely helpful and they really knew their stuff. I went to the dealership thinking I wanted to buy a car but after talking with the salesperson Stephen and managers Jon and Sal they patiently explained how a lease worked and how much cheaper the payments would be. I never thought I would lease a car but I am thrilled I leased my Cadillac SRX. I now have a new car that is always under warranty. I was on a budget so Stephen gave me the option of leasing a service loaner for a cheaper price, I was thrilled! I am thrilled about my new car and I would have never gotten it if I didn't have help from such an incredible, knowledgeable staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied Customer.
by 09/30/2013on
The new dealership was great and a site to see inside and out. Andrew V. was my sales consultant. Despite him mentioning only having short experience in the business, he was very informative and I was given clear, detailed information without feeling pressured. I truly felt he had my best interest in mind; which also calmed my wife's nerves on top of my own. We purchased an SRX and are very happy with it. I would recommend Mr. V. and his professional management team to anyone in the market for a Cadillac. Great all around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE !!!
by 09/14/2013on
The service I experienced at this dealership was hands down the best I have ever received. Paul B. was extremely professional and a expert at his job. I will certainly recommend this dealership for service!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Herb Chambers Chevrolet Review
by 03/20/2011on
Recently purchased a new Traverse @ Herb Chambers in Danvers, MA. Overall, very pleasant experience and all of our questions were answered. Had the good fortune to work with a likable, knowledgeable salesman (Bobby) and a calm, straight-up business manager (John) who were very helpful. Everyone (with one exception - John's boss)was very polite, helpful, smiling, and made us feel they really wanted our business. Buying a car can be a stressful experience and this dealership works hard to remove that stress and work with you to get you where you want to go. We happened to go in there as were looking at a different model (that we didn't like) across the street and, as we were pulling out, there was Herb Chambers across the street. We made three trips overall to get the deal done but it was worth the effort. Can't speak to their service department yet but can definitely recommend you give this dealership a go if you are in the market for a Chevrolet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments