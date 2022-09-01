5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had the opportunity to purchase an automobile from Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield recently. From the start, the service provided by the team, namely Arthur Kloack who was my salesperson, made the entire experience a painless one. He answered any questions I had and was knowledgeable and paid attention to detail every step of the way. Unlike dealership experiences I have had in the past, I didn't feel pressured at all, and was comfortable thru the entire purchase. The team at Flagship should be commended on their professionalism in running a great showroom. Thanks also to Marc Limage, one of the managers, who also was supportive of his sales staff by helping to meet the needs of the customer. I would definitely recommend Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield to my family and friends. Keep up the great work. Read more