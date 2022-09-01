Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield
Exceptional Service
by 01/09/2022on
I had the opportunity to purchase an automobile from Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield recently. From the start, the service provided by the team, namely Arthur Kloack who was my salesperson, made the entire experience a painless one. He answered any questions I had and was knowledgeable and paid attention to detail every step of the way. Unlike dealership experiences I have had in the past, I didn't feel pressured at all, and was comfortable thru the entire purchase. The team at Flagship should be commended on their professionalism in running a great showroom. Thanks also to Marc Limage, one of the managers, who also was supportive of his sales staff by helping to meet the needs of the customer. I would definitely recommend Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield to my family and friends. Keep up the great work.
unsatisfied service
by 02/12/2022on
I have never written a one-star review before. But I want people to be aware. I tested drive a used Mercedes last night and told the salesman Awara that I can come tomorrow morning with the fund to close the deal. So I went to the bank early in the morning, and spent another hour driving to the dealership only to find out that someone else was "taking a look" at the vehicle. So I waited 45 mins because Awara told me that person is likely not going to move forward. However, my patience and time had only brought me the news that I can no longer purchase it. Even though Awara was trying to be nice, I still felt been taken advantage of because I am from a minority group.
Smooth process
by 10/15/2021on
Noufel (Phil) assisted me. I arrived pretty late and was a little worried they were gonna kick me out. They greeted me and offered refreshment which was a nice little touch. Very honest and transparent throughout the process, no BS. They offered me a little under what my KBB predicted for much trade-in but they tried hard to make the deal work. They did the best they could without wasting any time. Ibay the finance manager assisted me with comparing different banks for the best pricing on the loan. I was really impressed - they made the whole process so smooth. Definitely recommend this MB dealership to anyone who is interested in purchasing an MB. Also, they have a REALLY IMPRESSIVE inventory!
General service
by 08/19/2021on
Best service dept. I have ever used. These guys are courteous and efficient.I have worked with Nathan and team for many years from general service and complex issues. Thank you Flagship !
Always Great!
by 07/11/2021on
I travel two hours each way to have my cars serviced at Flagship (on a good traffic day). Service is always prompt, polite, and on target. I deal mostly with Nathan who is always detailed, helpful, realistic, and communicates updates just the right ammount. The attention to each detail, foloowup after the service, amd ability to work around my schedule is very important and wonderful. Bottom line + great place! Thatks for taking care of my 11 cars over the past 14 years!
Don’t recommend
by 05/27/2021on
I did have a good receive at first but took that down as soon as it hit four weeks since buying my car and still haven’t been able to pick it up. I was told it’d be a couple weeks. It’s been four now and instead of sending a runner down to do all the paperwork in one day, they mailed it making me the customer wait weeks and still haven’t gotten my car. I have now had to pay another month of insurance on my current car while also paying on the new cars insurance. I’m incredibly disappointed in the service and would never recommend this dealership to anyone.
Sale made easy
by 04/24/2021on
Skip at Flagship was excellent to deal with. I messaged him many times and he was very responsive even on weekends. Kept me updated on my order. Delivery of my vehicle once it arrived at the dealership was fast and courteous. Car is as advertised and exceeded my expectations. Go see Skip.
Excellent Professional Service
by 03/31/2021on
Stephen Lopes was my advisor and he was very helpful in explaining the service offerings and intervals which heretofore I was unaware. My service visit was quick and safe from a pandemic standpoint. Seating in the waiting area facilitated social distancing which I greatly appreciated. Overall, my visit was very easy and pleasant.
Exceptional
by 03/31/2021on
Herb Chambers/Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield consistently does an extraordinary job regarding service. The entire team works cohesively and efficiently from the moment you arrive! And given how busy life can be I also appreciate the extra efforts concerning client health and safety during these unprecedented times. They offer excellent customer service, communication and flexibility when necessary.
Herb Chambers Flagship Motorcars
by 03/24/2021on
I experienced exemplary courtesy and service.
Thanks!
by 03/23/2021on
Mike was great to work with. Understood that time was of the essence and worked quickly to get a deal done. Mike also helped us with some final logistics as we were from out of state. Was a great car buying experience.
Overall experience
by 03/22/2021on
I’ve been getting the service and fix of any problem in my glk350 since 2016 at flagship... and yes, prices might seems little over a regular shop, every time the did or service or a fix in my car, I never regret. Peace of mind every time. Great attention and response from Nathan at all the time.
2019 Ford Raptor
by 03/20/2021on
Karl was a pleasure to work with, it was truly a hassle free experience
Herb Chambers Flagship Motorcars Lynnfield, MA
by 03/17/2021on
Every two years I get a new E300 and I have been extremely satisfied with the E300 all the Service Staff and all other employees at the Lynnfield Herb Chambers Flagship Motorcars. I go every week to get my car washed and cleaned at the Dealership. I have the car checked out when it says something on the dashboard and I am taken care of promptly. Julie is my go to person for a new Mercedes every two years. This is the BEST Dealership in all my years of owning vehicles and all the staff are absolutely WONDERFUL.
Awara Osman outstanding
by 03/17/2021on
Awara was low key, non-pushy - perfect match. Was calm, patient with me and observed him even more patient with other customers. Matt was my concierge on pick-up and he did a very thorough and friendly job going through car, mercedes app, and answering all questions. Nice touch also with the red bow on car when I picked up.
Service for my C class
by 03/11/2021on
Had the A service done on my car yesterday. Renna Ess the service technician and she was very easy to work with. Will always request her in the future
Excellent
by 03/11/2021on
Nathan was very professional. Prompt service. Thank you
Emergency Service
by 03/06/2021on
My service specialist ; Nathan, was superb, and has always been delivering above and beyond expectation! Tremendously professional, knowledgeable, courteous, and trustworthy!
Tires Problems
by 03/04/2021on
Called Nathan at Flagship due to lower pressure on all my tires, but especially the front left. Upon arrival, Nathan and I reviewed the problem and promised a response in an hour. One hour later Nathan bright back photos highlighting numerous defects in tires which were 7 years old and said new ones were necessary. Agreed!
So great I went back...
by 03/03/2021on
This is my second lease through here with the help of Phil.. he does his job well, above and beyond what you would expect from a dealer. He’s understanding and easily reachable through his direct contact. He makes buying/leasing less stressful.
