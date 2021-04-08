5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I bought a used 09 dts and love the car. two friends also bought cadillacs ( from other places) and we all have gone to herb chambers for one thing or another either for service or just for info. every time any of us go we are treated great and the entire staff gose out of their way to get us what we need..after dealing with them i will definatly be going there for my next car. my wife and i also bought a 09 toyota highlander from a toyota dealer and i must say we were very poorly treated. at one point my wife out right said to the salesman, after he incinuated that we couldnt afford the car, " i could buy to of anything you have on your lot right now" after he ran our credit that notion was quickly dropped. We are a young couple that makes good money and i truley feel like herb chambers staff would treat us well reguardless of our credit. and for that alone i will always continue to do buisness with herb chambers Read more