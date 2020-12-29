Our service is always exceptional at Flagship Mercedes Benz Lynnfield, MA ! The entire team from our service person-Renan Marchet, the initial contact person, and service technician are consistently courteous, highly knowledgeable and professional and exceed our customer service experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This was the most pleasant car purchase I have ever experienced. No pressure at all and very courteous. From the sales manager, the salesman, the person that did all the financial paper work to the person that went over my car’s features with me, I felt very well taken care of. Mike Daly did not sell me the car. He truly helped me purchase it. He volunteered to personally deliver it to my house out of state and resolved to my satisfaction, all the issues/observations I made about the condition of the car. The car was delivered on time as promised. It was a pleasure working with everyone at Flagship Motorcars. I would highly recommend them.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Excellent customer service. Everyone is very friendly and accommodating. The service waiting area is very clean and plenty of seating. Coffee, water, and TV while you wait. Fast, quality service and they wash and vaccuum your car after service. A++++
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Renna on the service team was professional, timely and communicated any questions and answers I had. Replacing 4 tires on my vehicle was timely and getting a loaner vehicle was seamless. It's at least my 5th time or more getting my vehicle serviced at Flagship Mercedes in Lynnfield.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I recently had emergency service completed for my vehicle at the Lynnfield Herb Chambers Dealership. The mechanical and electrical problems with my vehicle were diagnosed and repaired with the oversight of the service manager, Nathan and service advisor, Steve. I have been coming to this dealership for many years because of the efficient and quality customer service provided by this team. They continuously go above and beyond to ensure my needs are met. I highly recommend Herb Chambers Flagship Motor Cars in Lynnfield, MA. Sincerely, Ken R.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Mike Daley for the service that I received at Flagship Motors in Lynnfield during the purchase of my GLA250
Upon entering the dealership Mike Daley was professional, polite and very knowledgeable about the car I was interested in. He was not at all pushy and let me take my time. I had specific requests and Mike took time to find the right vehicle for me. It is important to state that I was car shopping at two other dealerships prior to Flagship Motors and did not receive the same service.
Darnell Caruso-Stewart the Business Manager explained options for additional services and I appreciated her insight into my needs.
The working relationship between Mike, and whole team showed professionalism and was highly appreciated during all my transactions.
I was kept informed of during every step.
These days it is not often that a sales person goes beyond the extra mile to ensure a client’s piece of mind and satisfaction. It simply was a pleasure dealing with Mike . Mike took every measure to ensure that this service delivery was impeccable from start to conclusion of our dealings. I love my car
Ann Shields
Melrose, Ma.
My first time with this service department. A great experience: They were ready for me, finished the work in the time they estimated, and were all around friendly and welcoming. Special kudos to Felipe who took care of me.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes