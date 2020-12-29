sales Rating

I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Mike Daley for the service that I received at Flagship Motors in Lynnfield during the purchase of my GLA250 Upon entering the dealership Mike Daley was professional, polite and very knowledgeable about the car I was interested in. He was not at all pushy and let me take my time. I had specific requests and Mike took time to find the right vehicle for me. It is important to state that I was car shopping at two other dealerships prior to Flagship Motors and did not receive the same service. Darnell Caruso-Stewart the Business Manager explained options for additional services and I appreciated her insight into my needs. The working relationship between Mike, and whole team showed professionalism and was highly appreciated during all my transactions. I was kept informed of during every step. These days it is not often that a sales person goes beyond the extra mile to ensure a client’s piece of mind and satisfaction. It simply was a pleasure dealing with Mike . Mike took every measure to ensure that this service delivery was impeccable from start to conclusion of our dealings. I love my car Ann Shields Melrose, Ma. Read more