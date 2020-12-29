  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield

Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield

Visit dealer’s website 
385 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA 01940
Call Dealer
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield

4.9
Overall Rating
(34)
Recommend: Yes (32) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

2021 GWagon

by Pat Purcell on 12/29/2020

The team at Herb Chambers is professional and helpful. They guided our family through a new lease for our dream car and we could not be more grateful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
251 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

SERVICE

by SODERBERG INSURANCE SERVICES on 01/22/2021

Outstanding as usual. Nathan Haugh is the Man. Always professional and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Exception Service ALWAYS!

by Tom Beauregard on 01/21/2021

Our service is always exceptional at Flagship Mercedes Benz Lynnfield, MA ! The entire team from our service person-Renan Marchet, the initial contact person, and service technician are consistently courteous, highly knowledgeable and professional and exceed our customer service experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Top Sprinter Service

by TWM on 01/15/2021

We have had our Sprinter RV serviced at Flagship several times and, each time, we have received and appreciate the excellent service from Chris and the staff at Sprinter service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Owner

by Peter Yapoudjian on 01/14/2021

Exceptional service, knowledgeable service advisors.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service Rep was excellent

by Cyndy A on 01/09/2021

Rinna (spelling may be off) was wonderful and handled my problem efficiently and effectively

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Car service

by Sam on 12/31/2020

I was very happy with my service. Nathan Haugh was exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

2021 GWagon

by Pat Purcell on 12/29/2020

The team at Herb Chambers is professional and helpful. They guided our family through a new lease for our dream car and we could not be more grateful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

My new 2017 E300 4MATIC

by Happy customer on 12/24/2020

This was the most pleasant car purchase I have ever experienced. No pressure at all and very courteous. From the sales manager, the salesman, the person that did all the financial paper work to the person that went over my car’s features with me, I felt very well taken care of. Mike Daly did not sell me the car. He truly helped me purchase it. He volunteered to personally deliver it to my house out of state and resolved to my satisfaction, all the issues/observations I made about the condition of the car. The car was delivered on time as promised. It was a pleasure working with everyone at Flagship Motorcars. I would highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Excellent Service

by GailWalsh on 12/24/2020

Excellent customer service. Everyone is very friendly and accommodating. The service waiting area is very clean and plenty of seating. Coffee, water, and TV while you wait. Fast, quality service and they wash and vaccuum your car after service. A++++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Awesome

by Great service on 12/22/2020

Nathan was great...got me in and out as promised...he's a pleasure to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Awesome

by Raul Velez on 12/20/2020

Thank you all for making this a pleasant event

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Service As Always

by Bob Lee on 12/12/2020

Renna on the service team was professional, timely and communicated any questions and answers I had. Replacing 4 tires on my vehicle was timely and getting a loaner vehicle was seamless. It's at least my 5th time or more getting my vehicle serviced at Flagship Mercedes in Lynnfield.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Schedule A service

by Roseann on 12/03/2020

In spite of Covid, felt safe and comfortable. Nathan H , as always, was courteous, pleasant and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Airbag Recall

by Top Notch Service on 12/01/2020

This time around, just an airbag replacement under a safety recall. Always top notch service, clean and comfortable facility, and courteous and professional personnel.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Exceptional Service

by Ken R on 11/29/2020

I recently had emergency service completed for my vehicle at the Lynnfield Herb Chambers Dealership. The mechanical and electrical problems with my vehicle were diagnosed and repaired with the oversight of the service manager, Nathan and service advisor, Steve. I have been coming to this dealership for many years because of the efficient and quality customer service provided by this team. They continuously go above and beyond to ensure my needs are met. I highly recommend Herb Chambers Flagship Motor Cars in Lynnfield, MA. Sincerely, Ken R.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service B, Brakes, cylinder head gasket

by Moji on 11/26/2020

Great service and diagnostics as always. Fixed oil leak on head cylinders, performed service B and changed front brakes and rotors.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Purchase of 2021 GLA250

by A Shields on 11/19/2020

I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Mike Daley for the service that I received at Flagship Motors in Lynnfield during the purchase of my GLA250 Upon entering the dealership Mike Daley was professional, polite and very knowledgeable about the car I was interested in. He was not at all pushy and let me take my time. I had specific requests and Mike took time to find the right vehicle for me. It is important to state that I was car shopping at two other dealerships prior to Flagship Motors and did not receive the same service. Darnell Caruso-Stewart the Business Manager explained options for additional services and I appreciated her insight into my needs. The working relationship between Mike, and whole team showed professionalism and was highly appreciated during all my transactions. I was kept informed of during every step. These days it is not often that a sales person goes beyond the extra mile to ensure a client’s piece of mind and satisfaction. It simply was a pleasure dealing with Mike . Mike took every measure to ensure that this service delivery was impeccable from start to conclusion of our dealings. I love my car Ann Shields Melrose, Ma.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Customer

by Aili Chen on 11/15/2020

Dumitru is an excellent sales and help me a lot during the whole purchase time, he is professional, patient and helpful. I will definitely come back or refer my friends to him in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great service fast and efficient

by Alhank on 11/10/2020

Brought my car in at noon and was promised would be out in hour and half. Thing went as promised efficient and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great experience

by David M on 11/10/2020

Got my car in quickly. Had a loaner ready for me. My service was done faster than expected. Overall it was a perfect experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great first experience

by Richard on 11/06/2020

My first time with this service department. A great experience: They were ready for me, finished the work in the time they estimated, and were all around friendly and welcoming. Special kudos to Felipe who took care of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
291 cars in stock
143 new88 used60 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes