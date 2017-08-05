Pride Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Pride Chevrolet
The Worst Experience I Have Ever Had
by 05/08/2017on
Okay Lynn Pride Chevrolet (aka The Worst Experience I Have Ever Had). Hello my name is Johnny. Just a little bit about me I have only lived in Boston for 3 months and I served in the military for 12 years. I'm telling you this so you know how Pride deals with people new to the area and most importantly veterans. So first off I hardly ever do reviews but this place definite deserves the time it will take for me to sit down and write a review. I'm writing the review to warn people about this place so that they do not have the same experience my wife and I had, which was the worst service I have had in my life. I started doing my car research online and I came across Lynn Pride. My wife and I found what we thought was an amazing car. A grey Chevy Cruze, from the pictures looks great and even talked with a lady at the dealership to make sure it was still available. After making sure we could buy the car we picked, we filled out the application online, and the dealership offers to come pick us up. The salesman David said, "I thought you might want to drive your new car back to the dealership." At this point I was confused as he pulled up in red car and I asked,"Why this is not the car we wanted." He wanted clarifications on the car that we wanted and suggested that we go to the dealership anyways to check on the car we originally wanted. So we get to the dealership the salesman goes and finds the car from the back. It literally has body damage all over the driver side and the car is filthy (looked like the dark interior had been bleached) and I say, "We are not taking this car because it's filthy and has body damage." The salesmen say, "What? Where?" After a couple of hours of back and forth my wife and I decide to take the red car (which also has body damage on the front bumper and they had to keep the car for two days to fix). After we decide we want this car we agree to put $1,000 down. As we are filling out paperwork, we were being rushed out. We were consistent in telling Dave (our salesman) that I did not have work, and that my wife was the only one currently employed. We were being rushed to sign and we were practically being shoved out as we signed the last page of the agreement. So we get the car (after the bumper was fixed), we have it for three days and we start to get phone calls from the dealership. They want more paperwork. I go in not knowing what is going on and I bring in the paperwork that was requested. The Sales & Leasing Consultant, Eric tries to be helpful and asks me where the proof of my income is. But apparently someone didn't put the correct information on the paperwork they submitted to the bank. So Eric says, "Okay well the bank cancelled the deal because of income. So we need to come up with more money down, or we'll take the car back." I asked if we would get our deposit back and he said yes. So I asked Eric to give us a few days to figure out how to come up with more money. Eric understood and was letting us drive the car without actually owning the car. So far they are trying to help us out, right? Well then things take a crazy turn. So my wife and I can't figure out a solution to this problem. We can't have co-signers, and can't come up with even more money than we initially agreed to. So I go to take the car back. Just to keep in mind: my wife and I have been dealing with all of this in only five days. There was so much stress in my house. As I know anyone that would have to go through this would be extremely stressed. So now we our frustrated, unhappy, stressed, and sad because we had to give our car back. All because of the lies submitted to the bank, when they gave us a car knowing full well that we didn't make the income they claimed. I go into the Pride Lynn Chevrolet dealership and meet with Eric. I let him know that we couldn't come up with a solution. Eric being a salesman asked what if they can do this or that and I say I just want to give him the keys and get our deposit back. Eric says, "How convenient for you." Convenient is not the word I would use to describe this ordeal. Eric goes on and says, "Oh, we can't give you your money back, because we lost money on this deal too." I'm trying to control being upset and settle with, "Oh you poor babies." Like really? The poor deanship is losing some money on a deal after everything my wife and I have been through? Then Eric very frustrated raised his voice and says, "Give me the keys, I'm not dealing with you anymore. I have worked hard on this deal." So then Eric rushes over to some other staff member and says loudly, "Get this [non-permissible content removed] guy out of here. I'm done with him. Take the plates off the car and get him out of here." I was shocked, this was on a Saturday and they had at least twelve customers plus staff, and he said this in the middle of the showroom. It has been about three weeks and we still have not received our money back. All of the communication between us and the dealership on trying to get the money back has been me calling them, not them checking up on me. And the General Manager John that was supposedly helping me is no longer at the company. So to surmise: found the car we want, but it had body damage. Took the other option that we had, put money down. Someone submitted fake information, we were rushed out not being able to review documents. Returned car, was cussed at, told this was convenient, and still don't have our money back. I knew this was going to be a long review but I just want to help others, and make sure no one else has this experience. Save some time, and sanity don't shop at Pride. So if you want a stress free and a great experience go to any Herb dealership. They took amazing care of my wife and I. Don't be like us and go through the nightmare of dealing with Pride.
chevy
by 01/28/2016on
I appreciate being able to conduct business in spanish. I speak english but this is great customer service. I felt at ease and not pressured. I felt you were the expert and guided me to a solid decision.
Pride Chevrolet Lynn ma, excellent Customer Service !!!!!!
by 01/22/2016on
The whole interaction from the phone call to the pick up of the vehicle went extremely well ! Hassle free, no tennis match, I had a budget and a vehicle in mind, the salesman got me into what i wanted with in my price range. I would highly recommend Pride Chevrolet to family and friends. Excellent customer service by the whole team ! Great job- thank you all ! Friendly, courteous and respectful service......I really feel the salesman went above and beyond to make us happy.
Fabulous Buying Experience!
by 10/30/2015on
I had such a great experience working with Roger V. at Price Chevrolet in Lynn Ma. He was professional, personable and got things done in a very timely and efficient manner. Roger was fabulous to work with, I am completely satisfied with my purchase and would definitely recommend Pride Chevrolet to my family and friends.
Excellent Service
by 09/18/2015on
Excellent service. My sales man Michael Greenwood was so helpful and knew what I needed. I would definitely recommend family and friends to purchase a vehicle from Chevy Pride!!
Amazing
by 09/18/2015on
Everyone was amazing! Very personal service! They really care about the customer, not just the sale. I will definitely lease from them again. Much better than the last dealership I used.
Excellent Service!
by 07/03/2015on
Instead of trying to sell me a truck they help me Lease a truck with a lot of options that I didn't need but great to have that meet my budget..excellent job! Roman B.
2015 impala
by 07/01/2015on
I went in looking for a specific car and was able to get exactly what I wanted and given updates daily
Very Helpful!
by 04/20/2015on
Everyone I dealt with was professional and courteous and went out of their way to help me. Can't thank them enough.
Mike Long Review of Pride Cherolet , Lynn, MA
by 03/04/2015on
Pride salesman Roman Babayants was excellent to work with. He knew his stuff. He got everything done in a timely manner . He was excellent at explaining all the features of the Equinox. I thought that I got excellent trade in value for my old Mercury. Was happy with the dealer rebates.
First timer
by 02/28/2015on
It was my first time ever at a dearler ship, I felt as if I was at home, Mr. Luna was an excellent sales man and explained everything to me until i understood fully. He got me a great deal and saved me a lot of money. I would definitely recommend Chevrolet pride of Lynn to all my friends and famy.
I drive a Chevy!
by 12/30/2014on
I found the perfect car that fits all my current needs with the option to find a new one in three years, should my lifestyle change.
Best Salesman !!! Roger Valladares
by 11/16/2014on
My visit to the Pride Chevolet was well worth it. It was such a pleasure to work with Roger Valladares. Roger was an excellent Salesman, consultant, listener and communicator. He helped me to find the ideal car that, I needed and made me aware of leasing and financing options as I was not too familiar with the process. I'll always think of Rogers fondness. If the rating scale is 1 to 10, with 10 being the most satisfied, I would rate Rogers service a 12. The staff was also quite friendly and provided exceptional service, by pitching in to get everything done on time. Thank you Roger and Pride Chevrolet! Sincerely, Chord
Definitely happy with choosing Pide Chevrolet.
by 11/04/2014on
I came in with the intention of just looking for a new car, wasn't sure if I was going to jump right in and make a purchase. In the Clark's hands the transition into a maybe to a definitive yes, was a no brainer. He was great, patient and never pushy, which so many car sales workers get known for. Clark and his fellow co worker in finance made getting a new car a million times less stressful than you anticipate. I left completely satisfied and comfortable with recommending shopping for a new vehicle at this dealership. Thanks again so much for the help and the great car. Definitely look forward to doing more business with Pride Chevrolet in future years.
Awesome Experience
by 10/23/2014on
Went over to trade in my BMW and they got me into a car I was comfortable in, they asked the right questions to get me into the right car with my current situation. They made it happen and took care of everything, I didn't have to do anything but drive away in my brand new Chevy. Jonathan Luna was very efficient on getting things done, if I were you I see Luna if I am in the Lynn Pride Chevy neighborhood. Very friendly and professional staff, go see this guys and they will get you into a nice car that fits your lifestyle of necessity.
My Experience
by 10/17/2014on
My experience was excellent. I was able to get the car I wanted, and not settle for any other car that was offered to me. All of the staff were nice and attentive to my needs.
roman , was terrific to do business with !!
by 10/10/2014on
dealing with roman was a pleasure !! every thing was cut and dry as they say, no back and forth on price which is how i like to do business !!! right to the bottom line !! other dealerships, exspecially sudbay wanted to hagle for days,which is the reason i didn't do business with them.. i'll definately do business with roman again regardless of what brand dealership he.s working at !! pride better make sure he never leaves !!
Chevrolet makes it happen!
by 09/05/2014on
Gustavo gave me the best experience I've ever had in a car Dealership! I highly recommended Chevrolet, they make it happen!
Highly Recommended!
by 07/08/2014on
My experience at this dealership was nothing less than wonderful. From the minute I walked in the door until the minute I drove off of the lot with my beautiful new car I was treated with the utmost respect and courtesy. Roger was the best!!
Best Around
by 04/24/2013on
I always leave happy, I usually deal with Big Jimmy and Lovette(i apologize if its misspelled), they always do their best to help me pick the car that fits my life, and my budget; and they are always very patient with me and my pickyness. I never leave unsatisfied, I bought my first real car with them and since then i have bought 2 others, always with these two gentlemen! They are the best!
