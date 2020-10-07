sales Rating

I regret spending as much time working with Kelly Honda as I did. Quick Summary 1. Received a written quote by email - But when visiting dealership, they quietly slipped in higher prices. When caught, they pulled back and did not honor their written quote, but instead pushed a much higher price. 2. On all but one quote I received from them, they say "we're losing money on this deal, but want to gain you as a customer." Bollocks. 3. Use Service Coupon Books as bargaining chip - Contains coupons that cannot be used for the car you're buying. The full story: I've been searching for a good deal, and I certainly am aiming for some aggressive prices. As policy, I work in final numbers (out-the-door price - everything included) because that's how much the purchase will cost me. Some dealerships scoff at that desire - never a good sign of a reputable seller. When I mentioned that at the onset, Kelly's scoff was minimal, but not absent. We went back and forth for about a month. I spoke with Joe, the GM, and got "the best price they could do and still effectively break even." Still wasn't motivating at that point...so I waited. A while later I inquired if that price would still be valid. I received - in writing - by 2 of their salespeople that after having talked with Joe, they would still honor it but I would have to come in that weekend. Their email spelled out specifically, in no uncertain terms, that it was for the CR-V EX, roof rails and crossbars installed, wheel locks, and all taxes and fees included. The next day (Saturday), I went in to purchase at the price they had given me. In speaking with the employee in the store, I reiterated all that was to be included. First, he tried to say it wouldn't include roof rails. I showed him the email. He took it to the back, and came back and said "heck of a bargain! You've got yourself a deal!" We shook. He went back to draw up figures for the loan. Upon his return, figures he gave me were about a thousand dollars higher than what we had agreed to. He feigned surprise, and went back to correct it. When he returned, I scoured the papers, and while they put in bold the number we had agreed upon (even a whole dollar cheaper, which he was quick to point out as if it indicated good will), it included nothing and the final price was more than $2,500 over what we had agreed upon. When I caught that iteration of their deception, out comes the General Sales Manager to tell me they would not honor the quote they gave, and the price they were now offering was the very best they could do, and reflected a loss for them. He said that the number I wanted would reflect a $2,800 loss for them, which would mean every quote I've received from dealerships represents a loss - pure lie. Kelly Honda people have been the most frequent abusers of the term "we'll do it, but it'll be a loss." If you a dealership say that, I now know that it is a lie. The GSM started with "well that price was only good for last weekend." When I noted that the emailed quote came from yesterday, he responded "well I won't be doing this sale for that quote." He said he couldn't do it, but would check with the GM on Monday (which I suspected would make the written quote null and void since it is past the weekend). I asked him if he would put in writing that he wouldn't honor that quote and why, so there'd be a paper-trail so I'd have a shot of getting the price honored on Monday once the GM confirmed his own decision. He said "I won't put anything in writing for you. I'm not selling for this price." And he walked away leaving his sales guy to have to explain why Kelly Honda does not honor their written word. Monday rolls around, and I get an email saying they were sorry for the confusion. They could sell for $1100 more than what they had quoted me at, and "it's a big loss but are willing to do it to earn a customer." Kelly Honda put up a decent front, and at the beginning I wanted to like them. I wanted to trust them. I'm glad I didn't let down my guard, because in my search I have been to about a dozen dealerships, and Kelly's has proven to be the most shifty. The most dishonest. Not honoring what you say you'll do is bad enough. When a company doesn't honor what they put in writing and thus make someone spend considerable time to come in for a hoax offer, it makes one question anything they'd put in writing, and we can rest assured that any dealings with them will cost substantially more in the long run than what they tell you. Kelly's Honda should be avoided for all dealings. A final note. One of their selling "perks" they like to throw out as an advantage of buying from them is their service coupon book worth "hundreds of dollars." These "valuable coupons" contains coupons for oil changes that are not valid for synthetic oil. Starting in 2011, most Honda models are designed for synthetic oil only. They are pushing coupons that hold no value for your new car. Before writing reviews, I spent two weeks trying to reach GM Joe in case it really was all just a misunderstanding. Wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt. He wouldn't take my calls, nor returned them. Not surprised. Ended up purchasing from Silko for a much better price than they had ultimately said was nearly impossible to do, but they'd do for me. Read more