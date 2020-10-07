Said "We don't negotiate prices" 30 minutes later we were 1K down. They were very adversarial about our discussion about average prices on this make/model. Conversation was unpleasant, and they were overcharging by about 4K. Ended up leaving and getting the same car for the price we wanted elsewhere.
I recently bought a car here because it was a great deal, but learned only after making a non refundable deposit that you pay for that great deal by having to put up with terrible customer service. I dealt with 3 different salesmen throughout the process: the first two who caused their share of [forgivable] frustrations, but the last of whom, Andre, exacerbated an already bad situation by being patronizing and even sardonic the entirety of our conversation. On the basis of this interaction alone I would not recommend this dealership to anyone looking to have a positive, trustworthy car-buying experience.
Dealing with these guys to help me purchase my leased car was a pleasure. Jose, in the finance department, was upfront and straightforward about the process and stuck with it every step of the way. And when my insurance company was dragging their feet in getting a necessary form over to him, he was very respectful of my time and even arranged transportation for me to run some errands while we waited.
It's nice to experience such first class customer service... it seems something of a rarity these days (especially in the "back room", so to speak, of the finance department.) Now if these guys go the extra mile for you, it's a good guess everyone else upfront does as well !
I regret spending as much time working with Kelly Honda as I did.
Quick Summary
1. Received a written quote by email - But when visiting dealership, they quietly slipped in higher prices. When caught, they pulled back and did not honor their written quote, but instead pushed a much higher price.
2. On all but one quote I received from them, they say "we're losing money on this deal, but want to gain you as a customer." Bollocks.
3. Use Service Coupon Books as bargaining chip - Contains coupons that cannot be used for the car you're buying.
The full story:
I've been searching for a good deal, and I certainly am aiming for some aggressive prices. As policy, I work in final numbers (out-the-door price - everything included) because that's how much the purchase will cost me. Some dealerships scoff at that desire - never a good sign of a reputable seller. When I mentioned that at the onset, Kelly's scoff was minimal, but not absent.
We went back and forth for about a month. I spoke with Joe, the GM, and got "the best price they could do and still effectively break even." Still wasn't motivating at that point...so I waited. A while later I inquired if that price would still be valid. I received - in writing - by 2 of their salespeople that after having talked with Joe, they would still honor it but I would have to come in that weekend. Their email spelled out specifically, in no uncertain terms, that it was for the CR-V EX, roof rails and crossbars installed, wheel locks, and all taxes and fees included.
The next day (Saturday), I went in to purchase at the price they had given me. In speaking with the employee in the store, I reiterated all that was to be included. First, he tried to say it wouldn't include roof rails. I showed him the email. He took it to the back, and came back and said "heck of a bargain! You've got yourself a deal!" We shook. He went back to draw up figures for the loan.
Upon his return, figures he gave me were about a thousand dollars higher than what we had agreed to. He feigned surprise, and went back to correct it. When he returned, I scoured the papers, and while they put in bold the number we had agreed upon (even a whole dollar cheaper, which he was quick to point out as if it indicated good will), it included nothing and the final price was more than $2,500 over what we had agreed upon. When I caught that iteration of their deception, out comes the General Sales Manager to tell me they would not honor the quote they gave, and the price they were now offering was the very best they could do, and reflected a loss for them. He said that the number I wanted would reflect a $2,800 loss for them, which would mean every quote I've received from dealerships represents a loss - pure lie. Kelly Honda people have been the most frequent abusers of the term "we'll do it, but it'll be a loss." If you a dealership say that, I now know that it is a lie.
The GSM started with "well that price was only good for last weekend." When I noted that the emailed quote came from yesterday, he responded "well I won't be doing this sale for that quote." He said he couldn't do it, but would check with the GM on Monday (which I suspected would make the written quote null and void since it is past the weekend). I asked him if he would put in writing that he wouldn't honor that quote and why, so there'd be a paper-trail so I'd have a shot of getting the price honored on Monday once the GM confirmed his own decision. He said "I won't put anything in writing for you. I'm not selling for this price." And he walked away leaving his sales guy to have to explain why Kelly Honda does not honor their written word.
Monday rolls around, and I get an email saying they were sorry for the confusion. They could sell for $1100 more than what they had quoted me at, and "it's a big loss but are willing to do it to earn a customer."
Kelly Honda put up a decent front, and at the beginning I wanted to like them. I wanted to trust them. I'm glad I didn't let down my guard, because in my search I have been to about a dozen dealerships, and Kelly's has proven to be the most shifty. The most dishonest.
Not honoring what you say you'll do is bad enough. When a company doesn't honor what they put in writing and thus make someone spend considerable time to come in for a hoax offer, it makes one question anything they'd put in writing, and we can rest assured that any dealings with them will cost substantially more in the long run than what they tell you. Kelly's Honda should be avoided for all dealings.
A final note. One of their selling "perks" they like to throw out as an advantage of buying from them is their service coupon book worth "hundreds of dollars." These "valuable coupons" contains coupons for oil changes that are not valid for synthetic oil. Starting in 2011, most Honda models are designed for synthetic oil only. They are pushing coupons that hold no value for your new car.
Before writing reviews, I spent two weeks trying to reach GM Joe in case it really was all just a misunderstanding. Wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt. He wouldn't take my calls, nor returned them. Not surprised.
Ended up purchasing from Silko for a much better price than they had ultimately said was nearly impossible to do, but they'd do for me.
Will was the representative that helped me he was great always smiling and not only did he help me lease the car but he also recomended an insurance place and i had my car ready by the next day and im just so greatly satisfied with his service... thanks so much Will ! I love my car
Excellent staff on board at Kelly Honda, Lynn.
Eli expedited the financing and was wonderful.
We would like to thank Kenny and the other young men who were there to greet us at the Service Department. A stellar team who had exemplary manners. They truly are an asset to your company and represent Kelly Honda, the kind of dealership that we will continue to recommend and continue to visit for all our families future automobile needs.
Thank you!
I was looking for the Honda Hrv and I walk inside Kelly Honda. The customer support was very nice and kind and the place was great. I had visited a lot of dealers around north Boston and definitely in Kelly Honda I had the best experience. So I bought my Hrv and I don't regret it.
After driving my last Honda Accord into the ground, it was a time for a new car. Joe Sullo was very helpful in helping me find the vehicle that I was most comfortable with and that met my needs. At delivery, Joe was very thorough in explaining all of the features that come equipped in my new Honda CR-V. Kyle Milan was very helpful with the signing. He processed all the paperwork efficiently, smoothly and transparently. Kyle answered all of my questions around financing and warranties to my satisfaction.
Thank you Kelly Honda for living up to your slogan, by "making it easy!"
I have been a customer for more than two decades and travel a distance to have my car serviced at Kelly Honda. I trust their work and they take great care in making sure the needs of the customer are met while they are servicing the vehicle.
I was told that the 2015 Honda Accord LX and Sport were available, but when I reached there they said they were out of those cars and they started showing me the new 2016 models. I spent almost a $100 to travel to the showroom just so that they could tell me they were out of it. They never checked before telling me that those cars were available. I was impressed by the 2016 accord and they gave me a $500 Student graduate discount. Which later I discover was only valid if I finance with them, they kept me in dark about it. When I said I won't be buying a car with them, they said they can give a $500 discount and finance it with other bank and not honda. When I asked for a quote they had just reduced $200. Again I was lied to. This is how they treat their customers, keeping them in dark about the deal and telling them everything once we have watsed our valuable time and money. I wasted 2 days behind this deal.
HORRIBLE Experience!!
After searching for a new car, I fell in love with the 2016 Honda Accord Touring! I used the true car website and shortly after got an email and phone call from John. He was extremly nice and set me up right away with an appointment to come in and meet with a sales rep.
Ryn was my sales rep. He was nice, funny and could answer all my questions. He explained all the ins and outs of the car and even helped me set everything up when I came to pick up the new car. Ryn made me feel completely comfortable and made the whole process a breeze from start to finish without any pressure!
Eli did my financing and he as well was great! He didn't make me feel pressured into anything and he explained everything throughly!
My overall experience at Kelly Honda has been great and I LOVE my new car!!
Our salesperson, Ryn, was very understanding and tried to find the best deal possible for us. I came in looking for a Honda Civic Ex but ended up getting a Ex-L lease because of the great deal they gave us at kelly honda. They were so dedicated that Ryn actually drove to my company for me to sign the necessary forms to finish my registration that day. I visisted various car dealers but Kelly Honda has by far the best car deals and sales people. I would definitely recommend anyone to check it out and buy a car with Kelly Honda.
We've had great experiences with Kelly Honda. Our first experience was in 1995 so recently when we needed a Honda, we thought of Kelly first. This was our second car in 6 months and we came back because of the excellent customer service and the friendliness of the staff. The whole process was very simple and we wrapped up our purchase and drove off in our new car that same afternoon. We worked with Joseph Oise, John Moore and Michael O'Connell and they were top notch.
This is not my first time coming here to get a car, that should tell you something right there. My personal experience was quick and easy and didn't have to negotiate because I got what I wanted right off the bat. Shouldn't that be the experience every Time? Even thought they didn't have the color I wanted they got it in 3 days flat and it was exactly at the price I asked to pay. Julie is my go to saleswomen and there is a reason why she does the best there, she understands your wants and needs and gets it done. Can't ask for more than that.
4 out of 5 of my vehicles have been Honda products so...
by FernU on 01/18/2015
When I decided to look for a used, second family vehicle (the first family vehicle is a 2006 Honda Odyssey), I knew what I was looking for and what I would get in a Honda product so I didn't need to be "sold" a car. I just wanted to go into a dealership, test drive cars, talk numbers, and then make my purchase.
I decided to look for a 2006-2009 Civic in a sedan or coupe version. I had already browsed the inventory of dealerships in Boston and surrounding cities and had visited 5 of them before visiting Kelly Honda. After visiting Kelly's web-site on a late Saturday afternoon, I saw something I was interested in and I called the dealership to verify the car was still there.
I spoke with Clariza Medrano (who was great herself) and after learning the car was available, I rushed to the dealership. Mind you, the dealership closes at 6:00 on Saturday's and I arrived at around 4:30. I was afraid that everyone would be in a rush and would try to pressure me into buying something.
Brandon Amodeo was assigned to work with me. After test driving the car (the price and condition of the car were the best I had found), I sat down to talk numbers with Brandon. We all came to an agreement and I agreed to buy the car. Kyle Milan, the Business Manager, wrapped the deal up. He also played a role in making sure the buying experience was stress-free and fair.
Again, I am familiar with Honda products so I didn't need the sales talk (the car pretty much sold itself). I didn't want to work with someone who was going to apply pressure or use gimmicks to sell the car. I wanted to work with someone who was going to engage in a straight-up discussion on what would be good for me. Fortunately, Brandon handled the process the way I wanted. He understood what I was looking for in a car and worked with me. I appreciated that.
No dealership is perfect because all humans are imperfect (that includes sales staff AND customers!). However, dealerships help themselves when they encourage their staff to LISTEN to the customers. We ALL benefit when that happens.
I have much respect for those who work in car sales, such a pressure-filled, competitive field. I certainly have much respect for Brandon. I would like to thank him for listening, for following through, and for helping me purchase a great car. I'll be back in a couple of years for that 2015 Fit EX-L!
Edward Mejia is the best! I went in looking to trade my accord sport into a pilot. He made it easy and went above and beyond helping me out with every single part of the transaction and answering all my concerns! I am definitely coming back to Edward for future car purchases. thanks!!
I went there with a prize from edmunds.com, the prize offered was not even close and where asking much much more...
The approach was very rude and I felt like I went there to insult myself...
I would say don't go there and there are other Honda dealers available around.
I am the proud owner of a 2001 Honda Civic Sedan. I purchased my car November 2000 from Kelly Honda with 4 miles on the odometer. The majority of the services and maintenance to my car has been done by the mechanics at Kelly Honda Service Center. The quality of care I receive is the same today as it was when I took my car in for the first oil change 13 years ago. I have always been treated in a professional and courteous manner. Today, my Honda has 249k miles on the odometer and continues to operate like new, thanks in part to the excellent workmanship of the mechanics at the service center.
I had a very satisfying experience with Kelly Honda. No pressure, no hard sell, just honest effort by the employees to satisfy the customer. I worked primarily through emails to build a framework for the trade-in and purchase of a certified pre-owned 2013 Honda Pilot. The transition from email correspondence to personal service was seamless and pleasantly surprising as I had anticipated some 'loss in translation' between the two. I worked primarily with three representatives and all three we extremely helpful and obviously had worked together to make sure I was satisfied with my purchase. I could not have anticipated a better experience. Thank you Kelly Honda.
Kirk
What a great time I had recently receiving my 2014 Honda Fit EV.
After over ten months it finally arrived.
Joe S was able to process the transaction without any problems.
He and Mike O are first class.
It was very impressive to say the least of the efficiency and professionalism showed by Joe and Mike.
My wife was very impressed. The car now has over 1000 EV miles and is a real joy to drive.
THANKS to all the Kelly People.
Joe should write a book on how to deliver a car.
Mike also fielded many calls from me during the Honda caused wait.
THANKS MIKE..... THE KELLY TEAM has sold or leased my Family 3 auto's in the last 24 Months
